Smoke on Every Front: War, Weather, and the Warped Economy (8/13/2025)

Livestream Summary – Tackling Today | August 13, 2025

We covered a lot in this one—some good, a lot grim, and all of it real. Below are timestamps and topics so you can jump straight to the part that matters most to you. Keep your head up, stay informed, and burn bright.

[00:02:27] Ukraine Update

A deep dive into the Ukrainian frontline collapse near Pokrovsk. I show the strategic importance of the region, what Zelensky is facing, and why Putin’s timing—just before his meeting with Trump—is dangerously intentional.

[00:12:05] Trump Revokes Antitrust Order

Trump just gutted a Biden-era move that was breaking up monopolies in food, medicine, and labor. I break down why this consolidation is foundational for authoritarian control and why it matters more than most people realize.

[00:16:28] Foreign Aid Cuts & Judicial Breakdown

A court ruling just cleared the way for Trump to slash $10 billion in foreign aid—without Congress. This segment unpacks how this undermines the separation of powers and signals a systemic collapse of judicial safeguards.

[00:21:40] Gaza Massacre & U.S. Complicity

100 people killed in Gaza in a single day—this is what U.S. tax dollars are funding. I talk about what’s happening, who’s responsible, and why defunding Israel until Netanyahu is removed is the bare minimum we should demand.

[00:28:04] Climate Disasters & Media Silence

Wisconsin gets hit with 14 inches of rain and Alaska floods from a glacial dam burst—but nobody’s talking about it. I explain how media blackout, NOAA defunding, and the AMOC collapse are all converging in real time.

[00:37:17] Trump & Putin Meeting in Alaska

Putin is being welcomed onto a U.S. military base designed to stop Russia. I explain why this is a historic and dangerous intelligence failure—and how this kind of access could backfire in the worst possible ways.

[00:46:46] Trump’s Federalized Police Agenda

He’s pushing to federalize D.C.’s police—and possibly more. I break down how this could expand, how it’s being used for theater and distraction, and why it’s failing… for now.

[00:55:02] Economic Collapse & Populist Rise

The credit system is cracking, the housing market is bloated, and even China’s collapsing under its own infrastructure. I map out why this is setting the stage for an inevitable populist revolt—and what has to happen first.

[01:12:31] Final Thoughts + Firebrand Call to Action

I close with a reminder: things won’t get better overnight, but they will turn. Keep informing others, read today’s brutally honest message on surveillance and privacy, and share The Firebrand Project with one person who still gives a damn.

