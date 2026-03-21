The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

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Barbara Stenross's avatar
Barbara Stenross
9h

Thank you for taking the time to bring us info on Ukraine, which is being sadly ignored by other journalists and media. Slava Ukraini 🇺🇦

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1 reply by Shane Yirak
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SpudLink
10hEdited

After Ukraine licenses its technology to the Arab countries, probably not long after the defensive need winds down, the cumulative countries receiving that aid could conceivably turn that technology against Israel in a long drawn out war of attrition using relatively inexpensive drone technology.

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1 reply by Shane Yirak
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