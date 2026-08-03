As I am currently working on the next Iran War Update, which will cover everything in this podcast up to the current time.

Join Nick Paro and me as we discuss the war in Iran in depth, evaluate the broader strategy being employed, and identify what the future could look like based on real, well-sourced reporting.

This Episode aired on 7/27/26 — A great deal has happened; however, the analysis in this episode is still highly relevant.

You can read my article and view the strike map by clicking the link in the article below!

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— I will continue to keep you updated.

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More Firebrand Project Coverage and Analysis

Thank you Jason Gael, Samantha Paige (she/they), Ms.Yuse, Under the Golden Boot, Sharon Rousseau, and many others for tuning into my live video with Nick Paro and Banner & Backbone Media! Join me for my next live video in the app.