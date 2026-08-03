The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

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Palantalk | E46 - The Never Ending War with Iran

The Never Ending War -- Special Iran War Independent Analysis w/ Nick Paro | Aired 7/27/26
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Shane Yirak, Banner & Backbone Media, and Nick Paro

As I am currently working on the next Iran War Update, which will cover everything in this podcast up to the current time.

Join Nick Paro and me as we discuss the war in Iran in depth, evaluate the broader strategy being employed, and identify what the future could look like based on real, well-sourced reporting.

This Episode aired on 7/27/26 — A great deal has happened; however, the analysis in this episode is still highly relevant.

You can read my article and view the strike map by clicking the link in the article below!

Middle East Iran War Update | Day 145 | Iran is out-striking the US 17 to 9 in 11 days of Phase 2

Shane Yirak
·
Jul 23
Middle East Iran War Update | Day 145 | Iran is out-striking the US 17 to 9 in 11 days of Phase 2

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— I will continue to keep you updated.

Note: I am committed to providing you with the best available information regarding the wider world. This work is hard, exhausting, and it does not pay.

Any support you can provide is now more important than ever. Thank you.

Find the Firebrand Project on other platforms, make donations, and support my work by visiting my link tree below.

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Thank you Jason Gael, Samantha Paige (she/they), Ms.Yuse, Under the Golden Boot, Sharon Rousseau, and many others for tuning into my live video with Nick Paro and Banner & Backbone Media! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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