In this special Episode, Nick takes a well-earned break. I took the opportunity to get everyone up to speed on the latest developments in the Middle East. As well as to highlight the new emerging world order that this conflict has brought into focus.

It is time to face a new reality: America is no longer the dominant power. A multipolar world is taking shape, America is going to be on the fringes, and that’s a big deal.

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— I will continue to keep you updated.

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Any support you can provide is now more important than ever. Thank you.

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More Firebrand Project Coverage and Analysis

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