The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

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Palantalk | E37 - Iran has Proved American Hegemony is Over | Iran -Middle East War Update

A Special Palantalk Briefing on the End of the American Century and the Rise of a Multipolar World.
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Shane Yirak and Banner & Backbone Media
May 11, 2026

In this special Episode, Nick takes a well-earned break. I took the opportunity to get everyone up to speed on the latest developments in the Middle East. As well as to highlight the new emerging world order that this conflict has brought into focus.

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It is time to face a new reality: America is no longer the dominant power. A multipolar world is taking shape, America is going to be on the fringes, and that’s a big deal.

Make sure to subscribe to Banner and Backbone and tune in to Palantalk every Monday at 10:00 PST!

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Thank you Skutt Hope, Under the Golden Boot, Ms.Yuse, Cathy Stein, Terri Seagull, and many others for tuning into my live video with Banner & Backbone Media! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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