DISCLAIMER: This brief was written with events and information up to August 4, 2026; any events that have occurred since are not addressed. It aims to explore the dynamics driving events underneath diplomatic cover that often saturates MSM headlines.

TFP CONFIDENCE TIERING: The Firebrand Project labels the confidence behind every significant finding in this piece. CONFIRMED means multiple independent sources have verified it. HIGH-CONFIDENCE means the sourcing is strong with minor gaps. DEVELOPING means the indicators are credible but not yet fully corroborated. CLAIMED means a single party — often one with skin in the game — has asserted it without independent verification.

Iran has confirmed — on the record, through its own military spokesperson — that it used the June ceasefire to rearm, rebuild, and plan a coordinated multi-front expansion. The Oman deal Trump announced on August 1 is not what he says it is: Iran’s own foreign ministry stated simultaneously that the strait “will never return to its pre-war status,” and the deal structure on the table would give Iran control of inbound Persian Gulf traffic, not free navigation. In the thirteen days since July 22, a Houthi blockade hit Saudi shipping, Ukrainian operators struck an Iranian vessel in the Caspian Sea, Saudi Arabia joined the war from the air, an unattributed drone burned American LNG ships in Egypt, and Iranian drones reached Kuwait. The US-Israel informal halt announced August 1 paused the kinetics. It did not pause the war.

View the Firebrand Project Iran War Strike Map to get an in-depth view of the wider regional conflict!

01 — EVERY STRIKE SINCE JULY 22 HAS WIDENED THE ACTOR SET

An armed Kataib Hezbollah fighter in Iraq, the Iran-backed militia at the center of the PMF strikes and the August 6 ultimatum. Source: Reuters.

The thirteen days between July 22 and August 3 produced more new actors, new geographies, and new weapon systems than any comparable period of this conflict. ISW tracked the July 22 opening event: Houthis struck two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, activating a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia declared July 20 in retaliation for a Saudi airstrike on Sanaa airport. On July 25, Ukrainian SBU maritime operators struck the Iran-flagged tanker Ana and the Russian fast-attack craft Molniya in the Caspian Sea — the first confirmed Caspian Sea attack of the conflict — killing Iranian sailor Neima Moradi; confirmed by Kyiv and Reuters. Cargo direction remains disputed: Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel maintains the Ana was carrying drone and missile materiel toward Russia, while ship-tracking data placed the vessel traveling from Astrakhan toward Iran’s Bandar Anzali — the opposite direction. That ambassador, Yevgen Korniychuk, went further in an interview with Israel’s N12 the day after the strike, calling the vessel a “legitimate military target” carrying drone and missile components bound for Russia and declaring that Ukraine and Israel were “fighting the same enemy, the other side of the same axis of evil” — a framing Iranian state media seized on as proof of direct Kyiv-Tel Aviv operational coordination against Iran. Iran’s Foreign Ministry separately summoned Ukraine’s chargé d’affaires in Tehran to protest the strike as a “hostile and criminal act,” and Araghchi told EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Russian FM Sergei Lavrov that the strike was carried out “at Israel’s behest to drag Europe into its war,” without providing supporting evidence. Ukrainian FM Andrii Sybiha then held a direct phone call with Araghchi on July 28 — the first ministerial-level contact between the two countries in the war — in which Sybiha assured Araghchi the strike was “unintentional” and that Ukraine sought no escalation, while separately telling Kallas that Russia bore “full responsibility for all provocations and casualties” as the war’s root cause; Araghchi responded that Iran likewise did not seek escalation but demanded “restitution for losses.” The crew and the sailor’s body were repatriated to Iran on August 2, per Iran International citing Iranian state media, closing the incident’s procedural phase even as Tehran’s retaliation threat remains formally outstanding. A Wall Street Journal correspondent on the ground characterized the moment plainly: “the two wars have officially merged” — a framing independently reached by a working journalist, not just an analytic assessment.

On July 27, ISW confirmed PMF-affiliated drones and Houthi ballistic missiles struck Saudi oil facilities in a coordinated barrage — with Al Jazeera reporting that Abqaiq, the world’s single largest oil processing facility, was among the targeted sites. Satellite OSINT geolocation subsequently confirmed the physical scale of that damage: Sentinel-2 imagery independently reviewed after the strike showed extensive fires and clearly visible burn scars across the Abqaiq site, corroborating the Houthi claim of responsibility, which framed the strike as retaliation for Saudi drone activity over Yemeni airspace.

On July 28-29, the United States and Saudi Arabia conducted coordinated retaliatory airstrikes across seven Iraqi provinces — Diyala, Salah al-Din, Kirkuk, Karbala, Nineveh, Wasit, and Basra — targeting PMF weapons and logistics nodes. CENTCOM’s own statement, rather than secondhand paraphrase, cited “over 30 IRGC-directed aerial drone attacks in the last 72 hours” and a running total of “more than 600 attempted attacks on U.S. citizens and facilities” since February as the strike rationale. PMF’s own province-level toll — 20 killed, 32 wounded across the seven provinces — is now directly sourced to the group’s own statement rather than a wire paraphrase, with 4-6 embedded IRGC advisors among the dead marking the first confirmed IRGC KIAs attributable to Saudi action this conflict. Iran’s Foreign Ministry response called the strikes “a gross violation” aligned with “the aspirations of the United States and the Zionist regime to expand the scope of war.” A separate OSINT log independently recorded an Iranian ballistic-missile attempt against US forces, intercepted, on the same night — the proximate trigger that preceded the Saudi-US response.

On July 29, a drone struck the US-owned floating LNG storage vessel Energos Winter at Egypt’s Mediterranean port of Damietta, spreading fire to the Greek-owned GasLog Salem; Egypt’s cabinet confirmed drone origin on July 30 and opened a national security investigation. No party has claimed responsibility, and Iran, Egypt, Israel, and the Houthis have all denied involvement. Ship-tracking and maritime-OSINT accounts independently confirmed the Energos Winter‘s identity and cross-referenced a thermal-anomaly detection at the dock coincident with the vessel’s departure — a level of technical corroboration exceeding wire reporting alone. In the roughly 24-hour window before Egypt’s cabinet confirmed the drone finding, a competing “just an accident, fire contained immediately, no drone attack” narrative circulated on social platforms, including direct pushback against an economist’s initial post flagging drone origin. Egyptian officials described the investigation as “complicated and confusing,” with drone wreckage still being recovered days after the strike. ISW’s July 29 special report separately noted that pro-Iran Telegram channels had named Damietta as a potential retaliation target for Ukraine’s Caspian strike on the Ana — before the Damietta strike occurred, a detail that materially strengthens the case that Damietta was Iran redirecting a “cannot go unanswered” obligation owed to Ukraine onto a lower-escalation, US-owned but Egyptian-hosted target rather than striking Ukrainian territory directly.

On July 31, Soar Atlas OSINT confirmed fire damage at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait. On August 1, ISW reported that Kuwaiti air defenses intercepted Iranian drones targeting Kuwait City directly — Iran’s first confirmed attempt to strike Kuwaiti territory this conflict. The US-Israel informal halt was announced by Trump from Air Force One on August 1.

The Damietta strike’s unattributed status does not necessarily suggest independent actors. Iran benefits from ambiguity: it signals capability to all parties, denies Egypt a formal causus belli, and tests whether US-affiliated LNG assets can be struck on European-adjacent soil without triggering a named response. The six-day absence of a claim, combined with the pre-confirmation “accident” counter-narrative documented above, is consistent with deliberate non-claim strategy rather than organic uncertainty alone. [DEVELOPING]

Questions

The actor list now includes Iran, Saudi Arabia, the Houthis, Iraq, and Ukraine — is there a pattern to how new actors enter this conflict, and what does that tell us about who joins next? The Damietta strike remains unattributed 6 days on. Does that ambiguity benefit Iran, Israel, or no one?

The world has leaned as far away from this war as geography and treaty obligation allow. With very few exceptions, even the countries being struck have responded only with defensive weapons, not retaliatory ones. That restraint is intentional — it reflects what Iran’s strategy is actually designed to produce. This conflict is not strictly military. By targeting the infrastructure of Gulf States that host US forces, Iran attacks something more durable than the installations themselves: the diplomatic relationships those states depend on, and the credibility of the US security guarantees underpinning them. The Houthi involvement was a foregone conclusion. Closing both the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb simultaneously is a strategic lever of maximum pressure — it was always a question of when, not whether. The common denominator across every new actor is trade. Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain are almost entirely dependent on the Strait of Hormuz. They are small states holding US defense guarantees — tied to the same weapons supply chain now under critical strain. CSIS analysis shows US Patriot stockpiles at 65% of pre-war levels; THAAD down by at least 38%. Middle East Eye confirmed as early as March 2 that GCC states were being stonewalled on restock requests. Reuters reported August 3 a $3 billion emergency Lockheed/Northrop production deal with a three-year recovery horizon.

The ambiguity around Damietta is telling us more than it seems— it is the clearest expression of the regional restraint pattern this conflict has produced. The only operational alternative to Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb is Suez, but the largest tankers, the VLCCs and ULCCs that move the majority of Gulf crude, cannot transit it. They require open deep-water routes. Suez handles what it can, not what the world needs. A developing conflict inside Egypt would close the one remaining alternative for the industries that can actually use it. Whether Damietta was Iran, a proxy, or — as ISW’s pro-Iran Telegram pre-warning suggests — an Iranian-directed retaliation substitution redirected from Ukraine onto a US-owned Egyptian-hosted asset, the result is identical: a sovereign nation absorbed a drone attack on critical port infrastructure and did not escalate. That is the signal. The ambiguity benefits the actor precisely because it demonstrates, in public, that striking sovereign nations this way does not produce a proportionate response. Countries at this stage will absorb damage to their essential cash flow rather than risk direct involvement. That is a dangerous precedent. [CONFIRMED]

02 — BRENT AT $83 IS PRICING A DEAL THAT DOES NOT EXIST YET

Live maritime tracking map of the Strait of Hormuz, the chokepoint through which roughly 20% of global oil once moved daily. Source: Bloomberg.

The Strait of Hormuz has been effectively closed since Operation Epic Fury on February 28. Reuters documented the scale in May: from approximately 70 vessels per day transiting pre-conflict, average daily crossings fell 88% to fewer than 6 per day — with less than 4% of peacetime traffic moving, exclusively vessels with explicit Iranian clearance. Middle East crude tanker rates to Asia peaked at over $500,000/day, up from $130,000 pre-conflict. Timera Energy confirmed LNG spot charter rates spiked from $40,000/day to nearly $300,000/day in the first week of March. Monthly crude exports collapsed from approximately 75 million metric tons to 36 million tons per month, a 52% volume reduction per Kpler data.

Saudi Arabia’s workaround — rerouting the East-West Pipeline’s oil exports through Yanbu on the Red Sea to bypass Hormuz — placed 70-75% of that export volume inside Houthi-contested Bab al-Mandeb, converting the bypass route into a second point of exposure rather than an escape from the first. The Houthi naval blockade declared July 20 is now testing that exposure directly. A combined, not-yet-realized full closure of both straits would block roughly 25% of global oil and gas supply and put an estimated $10 billion per day of trade at risk, with up to 45 million additional people pushed into acute food insecurity. As of the most recent OSINT shipping log, Bab al-Mandeb enforcement remains selective rather than total: dozens of ships continue to transit despite Houthi threats against Saudi- and Israeli-linked vessels specifically, and Hormuz’s Omani southern lane is still carrying an estimated 3-5 million barrels per day of traffic despite sporadic Iranian drone activity, including one tanker, the Velos Amber, receiving an Iranian warning without incident. Al Jazeera reported Saudi Arabia formed a 14-nation maritime coalition to protect Red Sea navigation in response.

Brent crude is currently priced at approximately $83.69 — roughly 14% above the pre-war baseline of $73 — reflecting market anticipation of the Oman-brokered Hormuz deal rather than physical flows. That anticipation itself now rests on a contradiction inside Iran’s own government. Iranian FM Araghchi stated via Telegram on August 2 that Iran-Oman negotiations on Strait of Hormuz management were in their “final stages,” describing a prospective new maritime corridor as “on the way to being finalized.” Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei simultaneously stressed, in the same window, that the Oman arrangement “has nothing to do with whether the Strait of Hormuz is reopened or remains closed,” and separately denied that any US delegation exchange was scheduled — directly contradicting Trump’s own August 2 statement to reporters that “there is a deal on the Strait of Hormuz” and that US-Iran denuclearization talks were “set to begin” August 3. ISW assessed August 2 that even if Iran’s preferred structure is agreed, it would give Iran control of inbound Persian Gulf traffic. The chokepoint does not open. It changes hands. The most probable reconciliation of the contradictory statements is that Oman-mediated technical shipping-corridor talks are genuinely advanced, while a formal US-Iran bilateral denuclearization track remains aspirational on the US side and is being downplayed by Iran for domestic-audience reasons — a distinction the market’s $83.69 price is not currently pricing.

Investing.com confirmed a $760M pre-announcement short position placed 20 minutes before Araghchi’s August 2 Hormuz statement. This is not an isolated pattern: a documented $950 million bet on falling prices was placed hours before the April 7 ceasefire, and a $500 million short position was placed 15 minutes before Trump’s July 26 pause of planned energy strikes. Three separate documented instances of large pre-announcement positioning, each timed to a specific diplomatic disclosure, indicate that a subset of market participants has had recurring material foreknowledge of diplomatic timing throughout this conflict. The oil futures market is not reliably pricing physical flow. It is pricing deal rumors with structured front-running. [CONFIRMED]

Questions

If Bab al-Mandeb closes in addition to Hormuz, what is the realistic price trajectory for Brent, and how quickly does that become a food security problem rather than just an energy market story? The market is pricing an Oman deal. If the deal fails or produces only Iranian-controlled inbound traffic, is the correction sharp and immediate, or does the market discount that outcome for weeks?

The situation currently present represents a large-scale paralysis of global energy and shipping as a whole. What has already occurred, and will scale rapidly as the interruption deepens, is a compounding shortfall of incoming trade. As maritime shipping becomes economically unfeasible, the system does not simply get more expensive; it freezes, gear by gear. The checks written five months ago no longer cover the cost of sailing the cargo vessel itself. Insurance premiums have surged 300% or more across the Gulf. Ships still running do so at rates — $390,000 per day for Middle East crude to Asia — that restructure who can afford to move cargo. GCC economies are highly dependent on flow-through trade. So as each component degrades, the components required for recovery degrade alongside it. Iran controls that flow right now. The Houthi signal of a toll system for Red Sea passage, however quickly denied, suggests a parallel chokepoint monetization structure may be taking shape at Bab al-Mandeb. The food security dimension arrives not through a single shock but through accumulated logistical impossibility: import-dependent populations across the Gulf and wider MENA region absorbing compounding cost increases across fuel, freight, and food simultaneously, with no short-term routing alternative available at scale. [HIGH-CONFIDENCE — food security trajectory inference pending WFP/FAO data]

Goldman Sachs analysts put the structural problem plainly: “Physical is trading scarcity. Paper is trading resolution.” The Dated Brent physical premium peaked at $40 per barrel above futures, the widest ever recorded. Investing.com confirmed that $760M in bets on falling oil were placed in a single one-minute window 20 minutes before Araghchi’s Hormuz announcement; a separate FT investigation documented $580M in bets placed 15 minutes before Trump’s March 23 pause, prompting calls for insider-trading investigations. The system looks the same from the outside, but it is no longer anchored to physical flow. It is pricing futures for a world that does not yet exist and may not. Hormuz is moving less than four percent of peacetime traffic. The deal on offer does not restore free navigation; it transfers control of inbound traffic to Iran. A market that prices the announcement. Is not a reliable indicator of economic stability at a time that it is desperately needed.The Houthi toll signal makes the lag more dangerous, not less. [CONFIRMED]

03 — THE WAR HAS FIVE ACTIVE FRONTS AND NONE OF THEM CLOSE INDEPENDENTLY

Thick black smoke rises from a Saudi Arabian refinery following an Iran-linked drone attack, part of the coordinated multi-front pressure documented across the last thirteen days.

The five fronts are not parallel crises. They are a coordinated architecture, confirmed, on the record, by Iranian sources. ISW reported August 1 that senior IRGC Quds Force officers held direct coordination calls with Hezbollah, Houthi, and Iraqi militia leadership during the April ceasefire “to coordinate efforts to expand the conflict.” The ceasefire was a planning interval. CTP confirmed August 2 that Iran introduced an upgraded Hadid 110 drone, jet engine plus solid-fuel booster, lower, faster, lower radar signature, now confirmed used against US Gulf bases; purchased Russian Verba and Chinese MANPADS shoulder-fired systems; and has been using Russian-enhanced Shahed variants with Russian targeting intelligence against US positions. Iranian Artesh Spokesperson BGen Akraminia confirmed August 2 that Iran “fully exploited” the ceasefire to “import new equipment, repair and reconstruct damaged systems, and produce new systems.” [CONFIRMED]

Ukraine’s role in this architecture runs counter to the other four fronts: it is a coalition contribution against Iran, not an Iranian-opened front, and it is more material than symbolic but narrower than initially framed. Ukraine deployed roughly 200 air-defense specialists and physical drone interceptors to Jordan beginning in March 2026 to support the interception of Shahed drones for Gulf partners — a confirmed physical delivery, not a paper commitment. The July 9 US-Ukraine Patriot co-production license, by contrast, is a signed framework agreement only: no production infrastructure currently exists in Ukraine, and independent analysts assess a multi-year startup horizon, placing a realistic first delivery closer to 2029 than to 2026-2028. The sequence — physical deployment in March, license reward in July — supports treating Ukraine’s Gulf role as substantively transactional rather than a token gesture engineered solely to obtain the Patriot license, and it is this same Ukraine-Iran channel, opened in the Gulf, that later produced the Caspian Sea strike documented in Section 01, where Kyiv’s own ambassador to Israel publicly framed the operation as fighting alongside Israel against a shared adversary.

The Iraq front is at a 48-hour inflection. Kataib Hezbollah’s August 6 deadline expires Thursday. CTP reported July 30 that Harakat Hezbollah al Nujaba is coordinating around August 6, with potential targets including “US assets in Saudi Arabia.” Baghdad’s response to date has been symbolic: National Security Council condemnation, a canceled Saudi state visit, and summoning the Saudi ambassador — no substantive restriction on PMF or KH activity, and no confirmed enforcement action against PMF/KH sites as of this brief’s data cutoff. KH has precedent for extending deadlines under diplomatic cover, having granted a five-day extension in March 2026 during a prior round of US-Iran talks; with the Oman diplomatic track still live, an extension remains more probable than unilateral KH action absent a fresh trigger, though a lapse would most likely manifest as proxy-cell strikes on US or Saudi assets in Iraq rather than an overtly KH-badged operation. Kuwait is the newest front: August 1’s confirmed intercept of Iranian drones targeting reflects a continued campaign against key US installations as the conflict widens.

Questions

Iran has now tested Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Egypt, and Kuwait as targets or target-adjacent in the same 13-day window — is this coordinated pressure designed to fracture the Saudi-led coalition before it solidifies, or is it opportunistic escalation driven by proxy autonomy? If the KH August 6 deadline passes without action, either because KH extends it or Baghdad makes a symbolic gesture, does that represent Iranian restraint, or Iran deliberately keeping the pressure valve just below the level that triggers a US response?

There is a clear level of coordination between IRGC command and its proxy forces — ISW confirmed it on the record August 1. The Houthi blockade that triggered Saudi open co-belligerency in Iraq did not emerge from a vacuum. The sequence set up the conditions that pulled Riyadh into the Iraqi theater. The wider picture aligns with Iran’s consistent strategy: not a single decisive blow, but a slow squeeze, death by a thousand cuts, timed precisely to land as the global gap measures approach exhaustion. Patriot stockpiles down 65%. THAAD down a minimum of 38%. The US producing 600 PAC-3 interceptors per year and now signing emergency $3 billion production contracts with a three-year recovery horizon. [HIGH-CONFIDENCE — coordinated fracture operation, not opportunistic escalation]

Kataib Hezbollah issuing that ultimatum and having it received with any credibility is already a profound symbolic loss for the Iraqi government, regardless of what happens on August 6. The statement itself demonstrates, publicly, that a non-state armed group can set the terms of Iraq’s sovereign debate. But the more significant possibility is what comes after. The US-Saudi strikes of July 28–29 created a power vacuum within the networks in which those PMF formations were embedded. If KH successfully positions itself as the credible defender of Iraqi sovereignty, filling that vacuum with a nationalist legitimacy frame rather than an openly Iranian one, it wins something more durable than a tactical strike. KH has already demonstrated it is not a blunt instrument: the first recorded FPV drone strike on a US AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel radar, and a confirmed UH-60M Black Hawk strike at Victory Base Complex using a sub-$500 drone against a $21M aircraft without a single interception attempt. Iraq is a country the United States has invested in enormously across two wars and two decades. Gaining a legitimate political and military base inside Iraq, as the recognized defender of its sovereignty, would be among the most consequential strategic prizes of this conflict. The August 6 deadline, whether it fires or extends, is already doing the work Iran needs it to do. [HIGH-CONFIDENCE]

BOTTOM LINE

Closing Questions

Five months in, five fronts active, rearmament confirmed on the record by Iranian military officials, and one informal halt holding by diplomacy alone: what is the actual trajectory of this conflict, and what would have to be true for the Oman deal to genuinely matter?

For the Oman deal to genuinely matter, there would have to be a credible and realistic avenue to resolution between the major belligerents: the United States, Israel, and Iran, IRGC and proxies combined. That is not a near-term option. Another pause is plausible. But these pauses are becoming shorter, and the pattern is now documented: the April MOU was exploited by Iran to reconstitute and rearm, confirmed on the record by IRGC officials and independently corroborated by CTP and ISW. Iran does not currently face sufficient pressure to seek genuine resolution. The long-term result of the strategy it is executing is the removal of United States and Israeli control over the approaches to the Strait, and without any other significant challenger on the field, the IRGC is actively demonstrating it has the operational capacity, the strategic patience, and the proxy architecture to see that through.

The United States is losing the initiative, and it is becoming visible. It is much easier to manufacture the weapon being fired at you than the weapon needed to stop it. All the intent in the world cannot prevent running out of the means to defend yourself, and that constraint is now real and public. This pattern was observed in Phase 1. The satellite imagery now being collected shows the same signature: major structural damage to hardened facilities housing weapons systems, radars, and communications equipment. Official CENTCOM and regional defense ministry assessments largely fail to indicate whether damage was inflicted. The satellite record says otherwise, as it did for the first 40 days of this war, when the gap between official claims and ground truth eventually became undeniable.

The most immediate concern is an accelerating casualty curve. As US weapons systems are destroyed or rendered inoperable, and as interceptor stockpiles are rationed, if rationing is not already in effect, the exposure of US and allied personnel increases in direct proportion. The effect of US airstrikes has not reduced Iranian influence over Hormuz. The parallel US naval blockade has worsened an already shuttered strait. The IEA described what followed as “the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market,” exceeding the 1973 Arab embargo and 1979 Iranian Revolution combined in absolute barrel losses. Five months in, no exit is in view. The chokepoints are the battlefield, and Iran is winning the battle for them. [HIGH-CONFIDENCE]

— I will continue to keep you updated.

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