The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

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michael's avatar
michael
1d

Brother, you cover what you have the strength to cover. The important story that destroys you....not THAT important.

The Tigger apogee view. WooHoo.

.

It's like a Traffic report up here. Drones everywhere. No lights no tags crashing burning occasional shooting. Wild shit.

So far only two things have changed from the projected course of regional escalation the IRGC promised.

1

Iran and Oman are close to reaching a deal on a shallow water route along Oman. The Iranian route is still open. Lloyds is running the toll booth.

2

Someone tried to get Egypt and the Suez involved.

The usual suspects have been lined up. Egypt will let us know.

Fun side note.

The US is busy explaining to even more gulf states why nonexistent Iranian missiles keep raining down on them. I can imagine Kushners call schedule.

A walk back.

Ukraine said oops. We shall see if Iran buys it.

Saudi Arabia called trump.

EMBARGO OFF as Masterblaster from Thunderdome would proclaim bravely.

Again.

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Max C's avatar
Max C
1d

Great detailed coverage - thanks!

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