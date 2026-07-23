The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
1d

Xcellent

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1 reply by Shane Yirak
Keith Rooney's avatar
Keith Rooney
10h

1st rate analysis and reporting, wish we could see more people like you

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1 reply by Shane Yirak
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