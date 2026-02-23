The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Live w/ Lisa & Shane Yirak! Sunday, 2/22 @ 7pm CST

A recording from Shane Yirak and Lisa | We Are The Third Estate's live video
Shane Yirak's avatar
Lisa | We Are The Third Estate's avatar
Shane Yirak and Lisa | We Are The Third Estate
Feb 23, 2026
Get more from Shane Yirak in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Shane Yirak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture