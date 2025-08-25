Firebrands and new readers alike,

Today, I write to you about power.

I often share the atrocities our government perpetrates against us: the cruelty, the greed, the oppression, the murders, and the abundant transgressions against our human rights. This is a government that has been bought wholesale by those who seek to own everything. They want every dollar, every home, every acre, every person.

They don't care about the consequences, even if it means despoiling every inch of this planet. They want to do this while we suffer—while we toil and chase a lie.

That lie, "The American Dream," is just that—a dream stolen from us. It's a promise broken by those who put what was attainable out of reach for anyone but themselves. This was made possible by politicians who smother themselves in handouts of dollar bills and stock options.

A future promised to younger generations is being wiped away. A planet that could support human abundance is being pushed to the brink so a few can enrich themselves further.

All of this is true—but it is not the power I am writing about today.

I want to speak of our power—a power that can never be taken from us. A power that lies dormant, one that the wealthy and powerful fear above all else.

This is why they spend billions on lies and propaganda. It is why they create a two-party system pitted against itself and encourage people to hate one another. They invest in animosity, fueling a conflict that weakens us and undermines our greatest strength.

They hide a secret: they convince us we can be them so we don’t seek something better.

Let me share an inalienable truth: they are nothing without us.

Our greatest power is our labor.

We toil; we work two or three jobs. Why?

To pay rent?

To buy food?

To pay off the mounting debt we were encouraged to shoulder?

To afford medication? An education?

We live a life of stasis where mobility is impossible.

Owning a home?

Buying a car?

Working one job?

Freedom?

For most Americans, none of this is possible. A person is not free unless they have the right to truly choose.

Choice isn't just which job you work or which school you go to.

Real choice is the ability to pursue your own happiness—to decide what direction you want to go without fear.

Freedom is not the constant struggle to escape poverty. Being "free" to pay your debts is just another form of slavery.

Yet, we hold all the power. We are legion; they are few.

We allow them to persist, but with our labor, we can take that power away.

We, as a legion, can decide whether the lights turn on across the nation. We can decide whether or not to show up for jobs that pay an unlivable wage.

Imagine a union—not of carpenters, rail workers, or metal workers, but a union of Americans who have decided to reclaim our lives, our liberties, and our freedom.

Shoulder to shoulder, we can bring big banks to their knees.

We can topple the skyscrapers that line Wall Street.

We can collapse the pillars of salt on which the wealthy build their castles. It was us who built those castles, and we can just as easily tear them down.

Divided, we are weak. Together, we are unstoppable.

Our labor is the fuel that allows them to burn our future.

It's time for an American Union.

It's time to withhold our labor.

It's time to withhold our money.

It's time we stop playing their tune.

They fear our voices raised together in song—the song of equality, unity, and freedom.

It's time to unionize America.

Are you with me? Are you with all of us?

It's time for Firebrands to lead the charge.

Let our light burn brighter than the inferno of capitalism and tyranny.

Burn bright, and I will be with you every step of the way.

