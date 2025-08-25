The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Casey's avatar
Kathleen Casey
Aug 25

I’m 74 years and 3 weeks old. I have worked hard all my life. I now support my daughter and 2 grandchildren because my daughter has taken care of me after my accident in which I ended up with a cervical spinal cord compression and surgery and a concussion with long term consequences. I have dealt with melanoma and multiple health issues. I required a right hip replacement because of the many falls I experienced. I am hoping and praying that DT doesn’t sell us all short on the economy and our hard earned social security. We all need to fight back and demonstrate the real power we have due to our ages, our circumstances, our faith in the basic goodness in humanity and our God.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Shane Yirak
Renee's avatar
Renee
Aug 25

This is what it will take but we might be outnumbered by the MAGAs. We could also stop paying taxes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Shane Yirak and others
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Shane Yirak
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture