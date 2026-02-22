I wrote this in May 2025, before the data fully caught up to what many of us already saw coming. That means the economists, the government, and the billionaires knew and chose to look the other way.

- Shane Yirak

This morning, May 12, 2025, headlines celebrated Donald Trump for winning a 90-day “pause” on his own tariffs.

On TV and social media, it reads like a reprieve: three months to reset supply chains, restock shelves, and calm markets.

In reality, this pause is a gift to the insiders who bought the dip—and a countdown clock for everyone whose job touches the supply chain.

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on May 12, 2025. The substance, data, and conclusions are unchanged. The structure and phrasing have been reorganized for clarity and readability — so if it reads differently than you remember, that is intentional. The argument is the same. The facts still stand.

Media and government discuss the economy and jobs as abstract concepts. When you hear the government talk about employment, they’re referencing data tables and discussing numbers rather than real human lives.

There is a tremendous irony in how we’re informed about the state of our markets and economy. As people, we’re spoon-fed selectively optimistic data. This is becoming increasingly clear to firebrands like you and me as reality draws closer every day.

What was once speculative about the irrational management of our trade policies and international relationships is now certain to yield the outcome Nobel Prize-winning economists have warned about.

The scope of what’s coming is difficult to grasp fully. To be candid, I’m no longer waiting to see. Beyond concerns about the breakdown in human rights and democratic values, my family now faces a very real and imminent threat, prompting active preparations. The fallout from decisions made by those with infinite money, impacting people with little to no money, will be astronomical.

Historically, the US economy has always been presented favorably from the outside. Yet what has enabled rapid economic expansion also leaves our system deeply vulnerable—a vulnerability not openly addressed by policymakers and economists.

The fallout of Trump’s suffocation of US global trade through tariff policy and erratic, unfair treatment of our allies has done irreversible harm to the US economy.

To understand this crisis, where do you start? Let’s start with the basics of global trade—the supply chain.

The media’s primary focus regarding economic peril is the significant drop in shipping volume in and out of the US. Ports in LA, Long Beach, and Seattle are all reporting dramatic reductions in incoming bookings. These West Coast ports handle nearly 45% of all Chinese imports and are essentially empty.

The thing is, stopping tariffs today wouldn’t save Americans from what’s coming.

Every company maintains 30 to 90 days of emergency stock to navigate disruptions and shortages. This explains current shelf availability and stable prices. But we are nearing the end of that emergency stock.

Some might argue Trump’s pause allows us to restock, but practically, we can’t. Product Orders (POs) from China take, on the low end, 30–60 days, often typically 60–90 days. Given the instability of Trump’s tariff policy, companies cannot confidently place orders during this pause.

The bottom line is that companies are unlikely to place new orders. A pause does nothing to address the catalyst triggering the domino effect toward a historic economic disaster.

After the tariff announcement, inbound shipping volumes dropped 64%, forcing boats to turn around immediately.

You might ask—what does that mean?

Despite how the economy, its sectors, and businesses are discussed, all parts are deeply interconnected and interdependent.

Reduced incoming shipping volumes directly result in fewer port jobs. If the volume dropped 64%, a significant number of the available longshoremen would no longer be needed.

An extended period of low import volume means these individuals’ jobs become financial liabilities for ports. We are already seeing furloughs, with the Port of LA only employing 33 of the usual 50 longshore “gangs.” Trump’s regime is directly responsible for these lost jobs.

But the pain doesn’t stop at the coast. Truckers and trains are critical elements moving freight inland. Fewer longshoremen needed means fewer truckers required. In a few months, smaller trucking agencies will fail due to thin margins. No cargo, no work.

Next in line are warehouses, where reduced freight volume lowers demand for workers to manage inventory. More furloughs inevitably become layoffs as products stop arriving.

Companies have already missed crucial deadlines for placing new purchase orders, making current warehouse jobs directly dependent on large companies placing timely orders—which haven’t occurred.

Approximately 6.3 million jobs are directly at risk:

Trucking Industry: ~3.5 million workers

Warehouse and Distribution: ~2 million workers

Ports and Maritime Services: ~650,000 workers

Rail Workers: ~135,000 workers

Sadly, the ripple effects continue. Supply chain disruptions rapidly impact retail and manufacturing jobs, threatening an additional 11.1 million jobs:

Retail Sector: ~4.6 million jobs threatened

Manufacturing Sector: ~3.9 million jobs threatened

Wholesale Trade: ~1.7 million jobs threatened

Construction and Infrastructure: ~900,000 jobs threatened

Reduced consumer spending due to unemployment and job insecurity further compounds the problem, indirectly impacting another 2–3 million service and hospitality sector jobs.

Altogether, approximately 12–15% of American jobs face imminent danger, and this doesn’t even include nuanced ripple effects.

Hourly and part-time jobs constitute 58% of American employment. Big companies like Home Depot, Walmart, and Target are already reducing hours, pushing many workers towards poverty. The government might categorize these underemployed individuals as still employed, masking the true economic disaster.

Among 26 million part-time workers (16% of the workforce), many will be first to lose their jobs. Walmart has already cut positions and limited health benefits to those working under 30 hours weekly.

This crisis is not speculative; it is unfolding now. Trump and his wealthy circle won’t suffer, but ordinary Americans will.

Our economy relies heavily on consumption; if goods remain unsold, millions of jobs vanish. A catastrophic scenario of 25–30% job loss is realistically possible.

Firebrands, prepare yourselves. Save money, stock essentials like pet food, snacks, and necessities. Limit waste and support your communities.

Trump’s 90-day pause is irrelevant—he has already plunged millions into poverty, all while continuing his privileged existence disconnected from reality.

Howard Lutnik and Scott Bessent downplay the severity, misleading the public. But it’s not simple—let’s openly discuss and support each other through this critical period.

Things must change. Perhaps the universal suffering Trump causes will galvanize us towards systemic improvements—safer jobs, a stable economy, and universal rights and freedoms.

As firebrands, our responsibility is to sustain this conversation, not end in despair, but to motivate demands for better.

Burn Bright.

