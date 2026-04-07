Large plume of black smoke rising from Kharg Island industrial facility | Source : Al-Monitor

Note: Today is Dense, a lot to cover, so events are compacted into sections for easy reading.

Updated — 5:20 PDT. At the time of publishing, Iran had rejected an earlier ceasefire proposal. Iran has agreed to a tentative ceasefire, pending no further attacks. Talks will be held on April 10th. More tomorrow.

The White House refused to rule out nuclear weapons. Iran’s cluster-configured ballistic missiles produced 50 simultaneous impact sites across central Israel. GCC air defenses are at 14 percent of pre-war interceptor stocks. And Russia and China just vetoed the last mechanism that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Situation Snapshot — as of 20:00 GMT, 7 April 2026

The IRGC deployed a twin-launch ballistic missile system against Israel for the first time on April 6–7, claiming over 30 simultaneous targets in the Tel Aviv–Petah Tikva–Bat Yam corridor, per IRGC communiqué and Hindustan Times footage.

IRGC formally named Sadara Chemical Company and an ExxonMobil facility in Jubail as deliberate targets; Saudi MoD confirmed all 11 missiles were intercepted, but debris ignited the SABIC complex, per AFP, Saudi Gazette, and Wall Street Journal.

Russia and China vetoed a UN Security Council resolution on Hormuz on April 7, per Reuters and Al Jazeera.

President Trump posted on Truth Social: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, asked directly whether nuclear weapons were on the table, said: “Only the president knows,” per AP, Reuters, and PBS NewsHour.

US forces struck dozens of military targets on Kharg Island on April 6–7, while Iran’s national railway network was suspended and three Tehran airports were struck, per IRNA and IDF statements.

GCC PAC-3 MSE stocks stand at approximately 400 rounds — 14 percent of pre-war inventory — against a Lockheed Martin production rate of 620 units per year globally, per CSIS and Bloomberg.





Analyst Note: As I write this on Day 40 of the war, coming on the heels of what might be the most disastrous military operation in modern history — with more questions about what happened deep in Iran, involving hundreds of special operators, and emerging wreckage and the appearance of what would have been a battle of epic proportions — quite likely what might have been the master play for the United States was just burned, mere days before Trump’s big announcement. Today the picture is one of disjointed decision-making and escalatory preparation, whilst Iran executes its most economically damaging strikes, which will have a ripple effect throughout the entire global economy. The United States continues to poke the bear, and it continues to pay the price. This war has shown one thing: the United States is not the supreme power in the Middle East. With what might have been the real victory condition all along now off the table, anything could happen next.

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1. The Gulf Is On Fire

NASA fire map of Jubail / SABIC hotspot cluster — sourced from Reddit r/oil via Alex Turnbull tweet. Shows multiple simultaneous fire zones across the industrial city.

JUBAIL — THE LEAD STRIKE

IRGC issued a formal statement naming Sadara Chemical Company — a $20B Aramco-Dow joint venture — and an ExxonMobil facility as deliberate targets, struck with medium-range missiles and suicide drones, per IRGC communiqué via DD News and House of Saud. Saudi Ministry of Defense confirmed all 11 missiles were intercepted — but falling debris ignited the SABIC complex anyway, per Saudi Gazette and Wall Street Journal.

AFP journalist on the ground: “An attack caused a fire at the SABIC plants in Jubail. The sounds of explosions were very loud.”

Sadara had been offline since March 31, per Argus Media.

Saudi MoD spokesman Maj-Gen Turki Al-Maliki confirmed debris “fell near energy facilities,” per Saudi Gazette. AFP journalist on the ground confirmed fires at SABIC plants. IRGC separately claimed the Chevron Phillips facility at Juaymah was also struck — Chevron Phillips has no confirmed presence there, per DD News sourcing.

SAUDI ARABIA

7 ballistic missiles and 4 drones intercepted April 7, per the Saudi Ministry of Defense.

Debris fell near energy facilities — damage assessments ongoing.

King Fahd Causeway — the only land link between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain — closed twice on April 7, according to regional reports.

UAE

Habshan, UAE’s largest gas facility: significant damage, 1 Egyptian worker killed, 4 wounded, per regional monitoring.

Borouge petrochemical plant, Ruwais: fires, operations suspended.

Fujairah: ballistic missile targeted telecom building, April 7, per regional reporting.

Cumulative since Day 1: 475 ballistic missiles, 23 cruise missiles, 2,085 drones intercepted, per ACLED.

KUWAIT

Two power-generation and water-desalination facilities were significantly damaged.

Two electricity-generating units offline.

Shuwaikh Oil Complex fires confirmed.

90 percent of Kuwait’s drinking water comes from those desalination plants, according to CSIS infrastructure analysis.

BAHRAIN

BAPCO Sitra storage tank was struck on April 5; the fire was contained.

Units of the Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company were attacked.

Civilian airport closed, Causeway intermittently shut — 1.6 million residents with no confirmed exit route during closure windows.

Jaysh al-Ghadab claimed drone strike on NSA Bahrain, per regional reporting.





Analyst Note: The Gulf is in flames. What Iran has demonstrated over the course of these 40 days is not maximum capacity — it is restraint. The infrastructure strikes we have seen thus far represent a fraction of what Iran can bring to bear, and the Gulf monarchies would be wise to understand that distinction before the next deadline arrives. They face a binary: expel US forces, which is effectively bending the knee to Iran, or keep them and continue absorbing strikes they cannot stop. If they cannot stop Iran with the full weight of American air defense behind them, they will not stop Iran alone. Iran has demonstrated to the world that it intends to own Hormuz. I see no one in a position to stop them.

2. Israel Can No Longer Defend Itself Effectively

ISW-sourced strike map showing Iranian ballistic missile cluster munition impact sites in southern Israel — March 21–22, 2026. Arad and Moshav both flagged. By Day 40, this pattern scaled to 50 simultaneous sites per wave. | Source ISW

THE THREE-PHASE CAMPAIGN

Phase 1, Day 1–14: saturation waves, 10-plus missiles per cycle, high intercept rate, per ISW/CTP.

Phase 2, Day 15–30: approximately 90 percent decline in launch frequency per CENTCOM Admiral Brad Cooper; Arad mass-casualty event, Day 22, 116–120 wounded.

Phase 3, Day 30–40: cluster munitions and twin-launch system deployment.

Day 39–40 STRIKE PACKAGE

Cluster-configured ballistic missiles produced approximately 50 simultaneous impact sites across central Israel in a single wave on April 6, per Haaretz via Long War Journal.

IRGC twin-launch system: first operational deployment April 6–7, claimed 30-plus targets in the Tel Aviv–Petah Tikva–Bat Yam triangle, per IRGC communiqué.

IDF announced accelerated Arrow interceptor production in direct response, per IDF statement.

Over 2,000 ballistic missiles and drones have been launched against Israel since Day 1, per Pentagon figures.

CONFIRMED STRIKES — Day 40

Haifa: residential building destroyed, 4 killed, verified by geolocated drone footage and Al Jazeera.

Petah Tikva: AeroSentinel drone production facility heavily damaged by 400kg warhead, per Jerusalem Post.

Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv metro: cluster munitions submunitions across urban zone, 1 wounded, per Haaretz via Long War Journal.

Arad: direct ballistic impact, 116–120 wounded, Day 22, drone footage authenticated.

Beersheba corridor: ongoing strikes, damage unquantified.

LEBANON

IDF declared nearing completion of stabilization phase at the 8km terrain line, four divisions committed — 91st, 146th, 36th, 162nd, per IDF Northern Command statement.

IDF is preparing village clearance plans for the Northern Command, per ISW assessment.

Hezbollah ambush of IDF elite unit, Nabatieh governorate, April 6–7: 1 killed, 20 wounded, per ACLED.

Hezbollah: 33 attacks against Israeli targets April 5–6, per ACLED.

Lebanon Ministry of Public Health: 1,497 dead, 4,639 wounded, 1.2 million displaced.

ACLED total strike count: 1,840, March 2–27.

Analyst Note: The IDF has consistently made claims that I have been entirely unable to verify throughout this campaign. Both CENTCOM and the IDF, as the belligerents in this conflict, have a vested interest in inflating their success and undervaluing their defeats. Those defeats are massive. Announcing the acceleration of Arrow production is just an admission of Arrow depletion. Announcing a successful interception is an admission of an interception they couldn’t make at all. Claiming annexation in Lebanon is just an admission of four divisions, each attacking in terrain that is not familiar, isolated from one another, bogged down in a conflict in which they will never reach the Litani River. This conflict is existential for Israel. It is losing. Iran knows it, Hezbollah knows it, the Houthis know it. The question is: does Israel believe it? And what will they do before the end?

3. Trump Calls for Genocide

Collapsed multi-story building at Sharif University, excavator clearing rubble | Source : Fars News Agency

THE STATEMENTS — VERBATIM

Trump Truth Social, April 7: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” per AP, Reuters, PBS NewsHour.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, asked by AFP whether nuclear weapons were on the table, said, “Only the president knows.”

Pentagon developing dual-use target plans, per NBC News, two US officials.

SHARIF UNIVERSITY

US and Israeli forces struck Sharif University — Iran’s premier technical institution.

IRGC declared US and Israeli-affiliated universities legitimate targets in response.

Al Jazeera confirmed planners described the strike as targeting “Iran’s AI and advanced learning progress.”

IRANIAN CIVILIAN RESPONSE

Human chains formed at the Semnan power facility, per footage from the Iranian state broadcaster.

Iran’s Ministry of Sports and Youth called on students, athletes, and artists to gather at power plants nationwide.

18 civilians killed in a single province from pre-deadline strikes, per an Iranian official.

Shahriar residential building struck: 9 killed, 15 wounded.

Pardis, northern Tehran province: buildings destroyed, per Al Jazeera footage.

LEGAL RECORD

Russia and China vetoed the Hormuz resolution on April 7, per Reuters and Al Jazeera.

ICC referral pathway requires UNSC vote — now blocked.

Genocide Convention threshold: “intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national group.”



Analyst Note: The President of the United States is openly threatening genocide against another country — a country in which it has already committed war crimes, including the killing of over 100 children. They have bombed bridges, killed thousands of civilians, and now the president is threatening the erasure of an entire people. This disgusts me. And that’s all I have to say about that. There is a special place in The Hague for these people. They belong there.

4. The Strikes That Suggest Ground Escalation

Kashan Railway Bridge — two towers partially collapsed, smoke and dust, mountainous terrain. | Source : Wire / Al Jazeera

RAILWAY STRIKES

Yahya Abad bridge, Kashan and Isfahan provinces: struck, 2 killed, 3 wounded, per IRNA.

Zanjan province: railway bridge struck, per provincial official.

Qazvin: railway infrastructure struck.

Iran suspended all national railway operations in response, per IRNA.

TEHRAN AIRPORTS

IDF claimed strikes on three Tehran airports targeting aircraft and helicopters, per IDF statement.

KHARG ISLAND

The US struck dozens of military targets: bunkers, radar stations, ammunition storage, and landing docks, according to IRNA and IDF statements.

Same target set as March 13.

Oil terminal not struck.

COMMAND DECAPITATION

Maj-Gen Majid Khademi, IRGC intelligence chief, confirmed killed, per IDF announcement.

PREPARATORY STRIKE CHECKLIST

☑ Logistics interdiction — railways severed.

☑ Air transport eliminated — 3 airports struck.

☑ Air defense suppressed — Kharg radar, multiple missile sites.

☑ Command decapitation — Khademi confirmed killed.

☑ Naval access degraded — Kharg landing docks struck.



Analyst Note: The strikes on the railroad and bridge infrastructure are something worth watching. Generally speaking, prior to any invasion or ground operation, you want to limit the ability of the opposing force to respond. Striking additional military sites on Kharg, following what appears to be a major strategic defeat deep in Iran where special operators may have been lost in large quantities — countries when faced with something like this have two choices: they admit defeat, or they double down. The strikes on infrastructure could be strictly punitive, or they could be preparatory for the last card the United States has to play. I’m not sure that Kharg was ever the plan at all. It seems more likely to me, with what we have now, that a uranium seizure plan had been in the works for months, and that that plan was blown in a matter of hours because Iran shot down an F-15E. If that was the primary plan, then Kharg would have been the backup plan. If they’re doubling down, this is the kind of shaping operation I would expect to see.

5. The Strait Is Closed, and It Is Not Opening, Until Iran Says So.

Hormuz vessel traffic density map — March 2026, colored dots, pie chart breakdown by vessel type. | Source : OSINT / maritime tracking

TRANSIT NUMBERS

Hormuz transit is down 94 percent from the pre-war baseline.

March total: 181 ship transits in 30 days versus the pre-war average of 153 per day.

50 percent of visible vessels anchored at Hormuz at any given time, April 1–4, per Reddit r/maritime 48-image AIS dataset.

36 percent of Bab el-Mandeb traffic AIS-dark by April 4.

Iranian tankers confirmed using AIS spoofing, per ABC Australia SAR cross-reference investigation.

TOLL BOOTH ARCHITECTURE

Iran has been routing permitted vessels through Iranian territorial waters around Larak Island since approximately March 15.

IRGC fast-attack craft confirmed by SAR imagery, Larak Island to Qeshm Island.

Partial access: Iraq, India, Pakistan — all in ongoing negotiations.

Blocked: Qatar — LNG vessels Rasheed and Al Dayeen forced back April 6, per AIS data.

16 Indian-flagged vessels have been prevented from transiting since Day 1.

Minimal Chinese transits confirmed by Bloomberg despite the Iran-China relationship.

IRAN’S COUNTERPROPOSAL

Iran issued a 10-demand counterproposal to the Pakistan ceasefire framework, including JCPOA-plus, sanctions removal, and war crimes accountability, per Reuters and Al Jazeera.

Senior Iranian source to Reuters: rejected a temporary ceasefire as an opportunity for the US and Israel to regroup.

UNSC VETO

Russia and China vetoed the Hormuz resolution on April 7, stripped of enforcement mechanisms before the vote, per Reuters and Al Jazeera.

FINANCIAL PICTURE

IEA: disruption assessed as worse than the 1973, 1979, and 2002 crises combined.

Benefiting: Iran, Oman, Saudi Arabia.

Devastated: UAE, Kuwait, Qatar.





Analyst Note: China’s veto here on Hormuz is important. Despite the fact that China is highly dependent on Iran for oil, it means that China is comfortable with the outlook in terms of itself getting what it needs through Hormuz. It means that Russia views the situation in Hormuz as beneficial — which it certainly is. The sale of Russian oil and its value will go up the longer Hormuz is closed. We’ve seen French and Japanese vessels begin transiting Hormuz. The world is being forced to accept that if the United States cannot open Hormuz forcefully, then they must treat with Iran. This empowers China, and that support of Iran by China will pay for itself in dividends if the United States can be forced out of the region ultimately by this conflict.

6. The Interceptor Cliff Is Here

THE NUMBERS

GCC PAC-3 MSE stocks: approximately 400 rounds — 14 percent of pre-war inventory, per CSIS and Bloomberg.

402 MSE interceptors fired in the first 16 days, per Cronkite News, confirmed by CSIS.

943 total Patriot interceptors of all types fired in the opening four days — equivalent to 18 months of combined Lockheed Martin and Boeing production, per Defense Security Asia, citing RUSI battlefield tracking.

Lockheed Martin’s Camden, Arkansas facility — the sole PAC-3 MSE production line — contracted to ramp from 620 to 2,000 rounds per year, full capacity not before the end of 2030, per CSIS.

THAAD inventory: 534 rounds as of December 2025; 198 expended — 40 percent — in the first 16 days, per CSIS.

Saudi Arabia’s January 2026 order for 730 PAC-3 MSE rounds does not yet exist as physical hardware, per CSIS.

Iran confirmed a shift to cruise missiles to exploit the depletion gap, per CSIS's April 5 analysis.



Analyst Note: I’ve been watching the interceptor count since before the war. I was talking about it in January, I was talking about it during the troop buildup in February, I was talking about it in the first week of the war, and I find myself here at the conclusion talking about it once more. This war has done more than just draw down US stockpiles. It has taken the West’s premier air defense systems and made the launchers that used them effectively scrap metal. The United States cannot produce enough interceptors. It cannot resupply its allies who have invested billions into the systems that fire them. It can no longer protect its bases, and it can no longer project power. Israel is in a worse state. The Gulf states, when they run out of interceptors, are going to be forced to choose: do they face annihilation, or do they evict the United States? Either way, the decision will be forced. The math says something will break, one way or the other. This was always a limitation. The United States and Israel made a calculation, and it was a bad one. Now they are out of rope. It’s really that simple. Once that cliff is reached, US troops, bases, and interests all around the region become soft targets, and soft targets are easy to hit. Disaster is on the horizon. We haven’t seen the worst of it yet.

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Summary

Day 40 produced the war's highest kinetic tempo. Iran deployed its twin-launch ballistic system for the first time, generating 50 simultaneous cluster munition impact sites across central Israel in a single wave. Gulf infrastructure burns from Jubail to Kuwait to Habshan — caused by debris, not terminal hits, with one critical exception: Sadara was already offline. GCC interceptor stocks stand at 14 percent of pre-war inventory with no near-term resupply path. Hormuz is closed. Russia and China killed the last multilateral mechanism. Trump threatened a civilization. His press secretary refused to rule out nuclear weapons. Sharif University is rubble. The railway network is severed. Kharg took its second strike. Iran rejected the Pakistan framework and issued a 10-point counter-proposal that is not a negotiating document. The F-15E crew was supposedly rescued, but they have yet to appear publicly or issue a statement. There are more unknowns than ever before.



— I will continue to keep you updated.

Note: I am committed to providing you with the best available information regarding the wider world. This work is hard, exhausting, and it does not pay. Any support you can provide is now more important than ever. Thank you.

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