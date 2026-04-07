The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

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Glorfindel's avatar
Glorfindel
1h

Mr. Yirak...Understandable that you are increasingly disgusted by the latest Truth Social comments from our President, but we already have blood on our hands from the Gaza genocide which could not have been conducted without our active support.

It is becoming increasingly clear that the alleged F-15E that was shot down in Iran was actually an F-35 Lightning II. The Empire definitely does not want to admit this.

Thanks for what you do; it must be rather difficult to immerse yourself in this reporting without your humanity feeling like it is being seared with hot pokers

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elliottobermanprofile's avatar
elliottobermanprofile
3h

Excellent summery

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