“Images circulated by U.S. journalist Ryan Grim and others purport to show a U.S. Patriot missile site in the UAE struck by an Iranian missile. These photos come from a named journalist rather than anonymous channels and therefore carry greater weight, but they have not yet been independently geolocated or corroborated by commercial satellite imagery or official sources.”

Situation Snapshot – as of 19:25 GMT, March 6, 2026

Iran has launched an estimated 300–500 ballistic and cruise missiles plus a similar number of one‑way attack drones since 28 February, with launch tempo now down roughly 80–90 percent from Day‑1 peaks but still able to generate 30–40‑missile waves that trigger nationwide alerts over Israel and threaten U.S. bases in the Gulf.

U.S. and Israeli officials say nearly 2,000 targets have been struck inside Iran in the first 5–6 days of Operation Epic Fury, including major missile bases near Najafabad, Tabriz, Yazd, and Khorgu, radar at Zahedan, naval facilities at Konarak and Chabahar, and leadership/C2 sites in Tehran, with commercial imagery confirming heavy structural damage at multiple complexes.

Shipping data and industry reporting show crude tanker transits through the Strait of Hormuz have collapsed from an average of roughly 24 per day pre‑war to low single digits, after the March 4 projectile strike on the Malta‑flagged Safeen Prestige and continued Iranian or proxy threats, effectively turning Hormuz into a high‑risk or closed corridor for normal commercial flows.

Updated casualty figures indicate well over 1,000 people killed in Iran by U.S.–Israeli strikes, with major civilian incidents at Minab (girls’ school) and in residential Tehran, at least 12 Israelis killed by Iranian missiles (including nine in Beit Shemesh), and U.S. fatalities now in low double digits after the drone strike on Port Shuaiba killed six reservists and earlier acknowledged deaths at other sites.

Israel is simultaneously conducting intensive air campaigns over Iran and Lebanon while maintaining constant combat air patrols, as Iranian and Hezbollah fire continues to hit or threaten key U.S. bases and high‑visibility civilian targets across Bahrain, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iraq, and Israel, underscoring the vulnerability of regional basing and host skylines.

Analyst Note: The snapshot describes a campaign that is tactically effective inside Iran but strategically constrained: Iran’s firing has dropped but not stopped; air‑defence and sustainment margins are tightening; Hormuz is functionally a weaponized choke point; and coalition partners are absorbing visible physical and political costs simply for hosting U.S. power.

[Subscribe Free] [Go Paid — Support Independent Intelligence]

1. Iran’s strike complex is degraded but operational, validating its theory of victory

Six days in, Iranian ballistic and drone firing rates are down sharply, but Tehran still generates episodic 30–40‑missile salvos that trigger national alerts over Tel Aviv, reach Beit Shemesh, and strike or threaten U.S. bases and Gulf skylines. U.S. officials now openly say ballistic launches are down ~86 percent from Day‑1 peaks, yet Iran has just fired new waves into Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Bahrain and continues to threaten strategic targets like Dimona, demonstrating degraded capacity but intact operational reach.

Analyst Note: Iran is already meeting its minimum test for success: survive decapitation strikes, keep Tel Aviv and U.S. bases periodically under fire, and make every Gulf capital internalize that American protection does not prevent their skylines from burning; anything beyond that is upside for Tehran, not a requirement.

2. “Half of launchers destroyed” and bunker annihilation remain unproven info lines, not verified facts

Commercial satellite imagery from Reuters, NYT, ABC, and RFERL clearly confirms heavy damage at multiple Iranian missile complexes (Yazd, Khorgu, Najafabad, Tabriz, Esfahan), radars, and naval facilities, including collapsed or cratered long structures and submerged ships. However, no open‑source imagery can count tunnel‑based TELs, relocated mobile launchers, or dispersed field systems; my March 4 brief stresses that no OSINT actor can turn visible BDA into a precise national percentage of launchers destroyed.

IDF and Israeli officials’ statements that “around half” of Iran’s ballistic launchers are destroyed, and that underground missile sites and the Khamenei “leadership complex” bunker were obliterated by 100–200‑bomb waves, remain claims: strike presence and severe surface damage are well supported, but there is still no SAR/optical analysis demonstrating systemic destruction of galleries and networks.​

Analyst Note: The coalition is doing real damage but overselling it; if Israeli spokespeople insist half of Iran’s launchers and key bunkers are gone and Iran is still firing coordinated waves next week, they will have handed Tehran a free narrative of Western exaggeration and miscalculation.

3. Interceptor and sustainment arithmetic, not bombs, remain the coalition’s binding constraints

My munitions assessments correctly framed missile‑defence interceptors and maintenance capacity as the real clocks on Epic Fury: Day‑1 burn was ~250–400 interceptors across Arrow, David’s Sling, THAAD, Patriot, and Iron Dome, with projections of 50–60 percent depletion in upper‑tier systems by Day 3–4, even as Tomahawk and PGM inventories remained sustainable. Subsequent OSINT confirms that early waves “almost certainly consumed a large share” of Israel’s high‑end interceptors and a significant fraction of U.S. THAAD and PAC‑3 stocks, and there are now visible signs of rationing (e.g., the decision not to use Arrow on the Beit Shemesh missile that killed nine Israelis).

In parallel, Israel has reportedly flown 700+ sorties on Iran in 24 hours and over 1,000 sorties with 2,500 munitions in the first three days, and is now simultaneously conducting intensive strikes in Lebanon while keeping constant combat air patrols over Israel, all drawing on a finite pool of F‑35s, F‑15s, and F‑16s. U.S. stocks of Patriots and other key systems are already tight enough that Washington cut air‑defence deliveries to Ukraine in 2025 and must hedge for Taiwan contingencies, confirming a global, not local, supply constraint.

Analyst Note: The coalition can keep dropping guided bombs longer than it can afford to keep catching Iranian ones; by design or drift, planners are being forced toward a choice between accepting more leakage, escalating suppression, or finding an off‑ramp before the magazines and maintenance curves hit the wall.​

4. The Lebanon front is a sustainment trap that drags the U.S. deeper

Israel is now running a dual‑theater campaign: a high‑tempo deep‑strike war against Iran plus an expanding, urban‑heavy air campaign against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, the Bekaa, and Beirut’s Dahieh suburbs. Reuters and other outlets report that some IAF aircraft are hitting both Iranian and Lebanese targets in single mission cycles—outbound strikes on Iranian missile infrastructure, return‑leg hits on Hezbollah positions—further concentrating flight hours on a limited fleet of high‑end fighters and tankers.​

This concretizes the structural over‑extension flagged on Day 3: Israel is prosecuting campaigns in Iran, Lebanon, Gaza, and the West Bank while absorbing Iranian and Hezbollah fire and leaning heavily on U.S. interceptors, ISR, and logistics to keep air defences viable. Every additional day of high‑tempo operations over Lebanon accelerates airframe wear, maintenance backlogs, and interceptor draw‑down, effectively forcing either deeper U.S. involvement (more U.S. strike and support aircraft, spare parts, interceptor resupply) or a politically costly reduction in tempo and increased leakage risk in at least one theater.​

Analyst Note: Lebanon is the hinge that turns Epic Fury from a mostly Israeli‑executed air war into a de facto U.S.–Israeli air campaign—if Washington fills the sustainment gaps it inherits the escalation, and if it does not, Israel’s promise of unchallenged regional air supremacy starts to look like another myth Iran can puncture.

5. Hormuz and Gulf base vulnerability, not Tehran, are driving the endgame

Our assessment holds the Strait of Hormuz as the real centre of gravity, not Khamenei’s compound: shipping through Hormuz has plunged from ~24 crude tankers per day to low single digits, with insurers and majors treating the Strait as effectively closed even before the March 4 hit on the Malta‑flagged Safeen Prestige and continued missile and drone threats. The Safeen Prestige strike, which caused an engine‑room fire and crew abandonment, confirms that Iran or aligned actors can execute selective kinetic enforcement against commercial vessels, keeping war‑risk premia high and constraining flows even if some escorted or “test” transits resume.​

At the same time, Iran’s geographically wide but tactically bounded strikes on U.S. bases and civilian targets across Bahrain, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iraq, and Israel—hitting Fifth Fleet HQ, Al Dhafra, Ali Al Salem, Al Udeid, Port of Duqm, and Gulf skylines—have reminded every host that U.S. power projection carries direct physical and economic cost. This comes as confirmed U.S. KIAs push into low double digits (including six reservists killed by a drone at Port Shuaiba and earlier deaths reported by U.S. and UK outlets) and as friendly‑fire incidents consume aircraft without a single Iranian SAM kill, underscoring that the U.S. is paying a growing price simply to maintain presence.​

Analyst Note: The war’s real forcing functions are oil prices, insurance markets, and Gulf host risk tolerance—not bunker damage in Tehran; if Hormuz is still functionally constricted by mid‑March, economic pressure will do what firepower has not yet done and push Washington toward either a negotiated pause or a dangerous maritime escalation.

6. Iranian strikes have quietly killed the U.S. ground‑invasion option

Iran’s missile and drone campaign against Gulf bases and dual‑use infrastructure has directly targeted the very nodes any large‑scale U.S. ground invasion would rely on—Ali Al Salem in Kuwait, Al Udeid in Qatar, Al Dhafra in the UAE, Fifth Fleet HQ in Bahrain, and commercial ports and airports from Jebel Ali and Zayed Port to Kuwait International and Port of Duqm. Runway cratering at Ali Al Salem, confirmed base and radar damage, drone hits on port and airport areas, and demonstrated ability to hit logistics‑adjacent industrial zones mean any attempt to build up Iraq‑style invasion forces in Kuwait, Qatar, or the UAE would take place under persistent, televised missile and drone harassment.​

Even at today’s modest ground footprint, Iran’s strikes have produced friendly‑fire aircraft losses, U.S. KIAs at Port Shuaiba, and visible destruction at Gulf hotels and towers used by U.S. personnel, while Gulf regimes and publics absorb the costs of hosting U.S. bases. Overlay that with already strained U.S. interceptor and spare‑parts stocks, ongoing commitments to Ukraine and Taiwan, and the political memory of Iraq, and the result is clear: a serious U.S. ground invasion of Iran is no longer a realistic or attractive lever—it is a theoretical maximum option that Iran has made prohibitively risky to even stage.

Analyst Note: By bringing war to the Gulf’s own bases, ports, and skylines, Iran has turned the idea of a U.S. ground invasion from a feared hammer into an exposed bluff—everyone can now see that the cost of merely assembling such a force under fire, in electorates already wary of forever wars, would be politically and strategically self‑defeating for Washington.​

Analysis

Operation Epic Fury has entered a hardened mutual‑attrition phase in which U.S.–Israeli airpower is inflicting serious, imagery‑confirmed damage on Iranian missile, radar, naval, and leadership infrastructure without silencing Tehran’s ability to launch coordinated salvos at Israel, Gulf bases, and commercial shipping. Iran’s firing tempo has dropped by roughly 80–90 percent from opening levels and shifted to fewer, higher‑quality 30–40‑missile waves, while Israel is now running two simultaneous air campaigns (Iran and Lebanon) off the same stressed fleet as U.S. and Israeli interceptor and spare‑parts stocks move closer to doctrinal redlines.

Analyst Note: The centre of gravity has shifted from “Can we break Iran’s missile machine?” to “Can we keep the air‑defence and sustainment machine running longer than Iran can keep proving we are vulnerable?”—and Iran’s bar for success is lower and cheaper to meet than Washington’s.

— I will continue to keep you updated.

Note: I am committed to providing you with the best available information regarding the wider world. This work is hard, exhausting, and it does not pay.

Any support you can provide is now more important than ever.

Thank you.

Follow The Firebrand Project on other Social Media and make donations —> https://linktr.ee/firebrandproject

Previous Updates