World Conflict Awareness– OSINT Strike Monitoring Website As of Day 5 22:55 UTC/GMT

Situation Snapshot (as of 22:50 GMT, March 5, 2026)

Iran has launched new ballistic‑missile waves from its territory toward Israel, triggering red‑alert sirens across Tel Aviv and central Israel after multi‑hour lulls; footage shows multiple intercepts over the city, with no confirmed fresh mass‑casualty impact but clear evidence that Iranian missiles continue to penetrate into central‑Israel airspace.

ISW/CTP assess that Iran’s missile firing rate is sharply reduced compared to Feb 28 but remains capable of generating episodic 30–40‑missile salvos; U.S. officials say ballistic launches are down roughly 80–90 percent from opening levels, consistent with a shift from continuous barraging to intermittent coercive strikes.

Air‑ and satellite‑based fire‑detection feeds show multiple new hotspots at an airfield/industrial complex in northern Kuwait (near Ali Al Salem Air Base) on March 5, consistent with a significant fire or explosion; this follows earlier confirmed Iranian missile attacks that damaged Ali Al Salem’s runway and lightly wounded three Kuwaiti soldiers.​

Compiled open sources indicate Iran has already inflicted ≈$2B in damage to U.S. military infrastructure in the first days of the war—destroying or crippling a $1.1B early‑warning radar in Qatar, a $500M THAAD radar in the UAE, multiple F‑15Es in Kuwait, and key SATCOM nodes in Bahrain—while also damaging commercial sites in UAE and Bahrain with drones.

U.S.–Israeli strike counts now exceed 1,700–2,000 targets inside Iran, including major missile bases (Amand, Imam Hussein), radars, naval facilities, and internal‑security HQs in Tehran; independent imagery shows serious damage to entrances, support buildings, and some underground galleries but does not substantiate Israeli claims that “about half” of all Iranian launchers have been destroyed.

Analyst Note: The snapshot shows a war in which both sides retain meaningful strike capacity; what has changed is tempo, target selection, and the growing strain on air‑defence magazines and regional infrastructure—not the existence of an Iranian threat.

Critical Takeaways (Afternoon)

Iran’s ability to put missiles over Tel Aviv is degraded but clearly intact

Despite six days of “Epic Fury,” Iran continues to launch ballistic missiles that reach central‑Israel airspace and force red‑alert activations across Tel Aviv and surrounding cities. At least one heavy‑warhead missile and one cluster‑warhead missile have already produced lethal and mass‑injury impacts in Tel Aviv and its metro area; today’s wave appears to have been largely intercepted but visually confirms that Iranian missiles are still penetrating to the Tel Aviv engagement zone. The overall Iranian firing rate is down drastically from the 170‑missile opening salvo, and barrages are now separated by long lulls, but the system has not been “silenced.”

Analyst Note: This undercuts the coalition’s “annihilation” narrative—if Tehran can still intermittently force Tel Aviv into shelters and produce visible debris and flash photography, Iran’s strategic messaging goal of proving Israel is not invulnerable is being met even under heavy suppression.

Gulf air‑defence architecture is compromised; Kuwait is now a contested staging area

Iran’s strikes and the confirmed $2B in U.S. equipment losses demonstrate that the Gulf’s integrated defence grid has been pierced at crucial nodes: an early‑warning radar in Qatar, a THAAD radar in the UAE, three F‑15Es in Kuwait, and SATCOM and infrastructure in Bahrain have all been destroyed or seriously damaged. Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait—central to any large‑scale ground invasion concept—has already absorbed at least one ballistic‑missile strike on Feb 28, damaging the runway and injuring Kuwaiti personnel; fresh MODIS hotspots and geolocated video strongly suggest new fires or impacts at the adjoining airfield/industrial complex on March 5.​

Analyst Note: Kuwait’s air‑defence envelope is not collapsed, but it is demonstrably leaky and under sustained stress; that makes Kuwait a politically and operationally riskier launchpad for any future ground operation into Iran and forces U.S. planners to factor in higher costs and vulnerability for regional force movements.

The munitions math confirms a degradation strategy, not a network‑kill strategy

Open‑source estimates indicate the U.S. entered this war with only a few dozen GBU‑57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators and expended 14 on Iran’s nuclear complex in 2025; even assuming replenishment contracts now in progress, this stock supports fully servicing only a handful (3–5) of Fordow‑class ultra‑hard targets at doctrine‑level confidence. CSIS and historical experience show that shallower bunkers and tunnel networks can be seriously damaged with smaller penetrators and repeated strikes, but not reliably erased; Iran has repeatedly repaired nuclear and missile sites over months after prior campaigns.

Analyst Note: The current target set and observed effects align with a realistic degradation campaign—knocking out entrances, bases, and C2 hubs—rather than the maximalist rhetoric of “destroying” Iran’s underground missile network. Air‑power is buying time and forcing adaptation, not removing the threat.

Iran is trading volume for survivability and coercive leverage

ISW/CTP and U.S. officials agree that Iranian ballistic‑missile salvoes have fallen by roughly 80–90 percent from opening levels, but Iran has shifted to episodic 30–40‑missile waves plus expanded drone use, particularly against Gulf economic and dual‑use targets. This pattern fits a deliberate strategy: conserve high‑end missiles, use drones to whittle down interceptor stocks and expose radar gaps, and rely on the psychological and economic impact of intermittent strikes on Tel Aviv, Dubai, Bahrain, and key bases rather than on sustained saturation.

Analyst Note: In attritional terms, Iran’s bar for “success” is far lower than America’s: as long as it can keep forcing costly defensive reactions, threatening shipping, and producing cinematic damage, it moves closer to its true objective—eroding faith in U.S. power projection and security guarantees in the Gulf and the wider “global East.”

The war is converging on an attritional stalemate that favors Iran’s strategic narrative

Six days in, both sides remain capable of inflicting damage, but only one side needs to prove a point. U.S.–Israeli forces can keep finding and striking targets inside Iran, but their binding constraints are now interceptor stocks, degraded regional sensors, and the political tolerance of allies whose cities and infrastructure are under intermittent fire. Iran, by contrast, is already meeting its core test: it has demonstrated that U.S. and Israeli air‑ and missile‑defence systems can be saturated or bypassed, that billion‑dollar U.S. assets can be destroyed in days, and that key Gulf nodes—Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain—are vulnerable even under an American umbrella.

Analyst Note: If this trajectory continues, the likely endgame is not a clean coalition victory but a negotiated or de‑facto pause under conditions that leave Iran bloodied yet unbroken and the U.S. visibly constrained. That outcome would validate Tehran’s long‑standing theory of victory: you do not have to beat a superpower outright; you just have to make its dominance look costly, brittle, and unreliable.

Analysis

By the afternoon of Day 6, Operation Epic Fury has hardened into a mutual degradation war in which U.S.–Israeli strikes are inflicting serious but incomplete damage on Iran’s missile infrastructure while Iran maintains an intermittent but durable ability to hit Tel Aviv, Gulf economic hubs, and key U.S. bases. Intermittent ballistic waves from Iran continue to trigger red alerts over central Israel—and have produced at least one lethal impact and a confirmed cluster‑warhead strike in the Tel Aviv area—while fresh MODIS fire detections and local video geolocations indicate new strikes or fires at the Ali Al Salem–adjacent industrial complex in Kuwait. Iran’s firing pattern shows a clear shift from high‑tempo salvoes to lower‑frequency, better‑timed attacks, increasingly leveraging drones against Gulf infrastructure to grind down regional air‑defence envelopes and impose economic costs, even as U.S.–Israeli operations move into a “second phase” targeting underground missile bunkers and leadership/C2 nodes.​

Strategically, today’s evidence reinforces that Epic Fury is not eliminating Iran’s ability to retaliate but rather trading down its strike volume while Tehran trades up its political and economic leverage: the coalition is burning expensive interceptors and exposing gaps in Gulf air defences, while Iran demonstrates it can still intermittently put missiles over Tel Aviv and disable billion‑dollar U.S. sensor systems. The critical asymmetry is that Iran does not need to win militarily to succeed; it only needs to survive, keep firing enough to undermine U.S. credibility as a Gulf security guarantor, and force Washington and Israel into a costly, multi‑front defensive posture that cannot be sustained indefinitely without either escalation or a negotiated pause.

Analyst Note: The central test has shifted from “Can U.S.–Israeli airpower shatter Iran’s missile complex?” to “Can Iran keep demonstrating U.S. vulnerability faster than Washington can regenerate interceptors, repair infrastructure, and maintain the illusion of effortless dominance?”

— I will continue to keep you updated

