Smoke and flames rise from an Israeli airstrike on a building in Beirut’s Bachoura neighbourhood. Photograph: Wael Hamzeh/EPA

Tankers in the Persian Gulf are set ablaze after being struck on March 12, 2026.

Tankers are burning in Hormuz, air‑defence stocks are being drained, and the Iran–Israel–Hezbollah war is starting to rewrite the rules of global energy and US power projection.

Situation Snapshot – as of 20:00 GMT, 12 March 2026

Iranian forces have expanded attacks on oil ports and commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz, with multiple tankers and cargo ships hit in the Gulf and Iraqi waters, and at least one crew member reported killed.

Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has vowed that Hormuz will remain shut and warned US bases to leave the region, tying his first statements to continued resistance and energy disruption.

US and Israeli airstrikes continue to hit Iranian and allied infrastructure, including a site linked to Iran’s nuclear programme, while Iran and Hezbollah maintain missile and rocket fire that sends Israelis into shelters and draws Israel deeper into Lebanon.​

Civilian harm is rising: reporting points to roughly 2,000 deaths across Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and neighbouring states, with more than 1,100 children killed or injured, and additional casualties now emerging at sea.​

Brent crude has moved above $100 per barrel on fears of prolonged Gulf disruption, prompting talk of strategic reserve releases and forcing shippers and import‑dependent states to reassess routes and risk.

Analyst Note: The day’s pattern reinforces a conflict that is no longer confined to airstrikes on Iran but now combines ongoing missile exchanges, an escalating maritime campaign around Hormuz, and widening ground and air combat between Israel and Hezbollah inside Lebanon.​

[Subscribe Free] [Go Paid — Support Independent Intelligence]

1. Hormuz is now an active battlefield for commercial shipping

Iranian attacks on tankers and port infrastructure have turned Hormuz and nearby Gulf waters into a live conflict zone for commercial traffic, with reports of burning vessels off Iraq and projectiles striking ships near the strait. Operators are delaying sailings, diverting around higher‑risk areas, or considering longer routes as insurance costs spike and crews face lethal incidents at sea. The pattern indicates a shift from signalling to a sustained pressure campaign on maritime trade and energy exports.

Analyst Note: Repeated attacks on shipping suggest Iran is using Hormuz not only as leverage over its adversaries but as a standing tool to transmit the war’s costs into global trade, particularly for states reliant on Gulf oil flows.​

2. Mojtaba Khamenei is anchoring his rule to keeping Hormuz shut and sustaining resistance

In his first statement, Mojtaba Khamenei called for unity under fire, pledged to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed to pressure the US and Israel, and warned that regional US bases would face further attacks. This comes days after the Assembly of Experts selected him to succeed his father, with Iranian reporting highlighting that he is backed by the IRGC and has authorized large missile barrages since taking office. His public framing ties personal and institutional legitimacy to continued confrontation and to sustaining Iran’s ability to inflict costs despite heavy bombardment.​

Analyst Note: The early messaging and decision‑making record indicate that Iran’s post‑succession leadership is consolidating around an IRGC‑centred, hardline posture that treats Hormuz closure and ongoing strikes as core pillars rather than temporary bargaining tools.​

3. Israel–Hezbollah combat in Lebanon has entered a more dangerous phase

Lebanon’s government has announced a total ban on Hezbollah’s military activities even as Israeli forces expand airstrikes and ground incursions in southern Lebanon, turning parts of the border zone into an active combat strip. Hezbollah has redeployed elite fighters to the south and eastern Lebanon and claims dozens of attacks daily on Israeli positions, while Israeli units have crossed the border on multiple axes and report clashes and casualties. Airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, the south, and the Bekaa Valley have caused significant damage and displacement, with tens of thousands of Lebanese sheltering or on the move.

Analyst Note: The overlap between Israeli ground operations, Hezbollah’s sustained fire, and a Lebanese state now formally criminalising Hezbollah’s armed role points to a more complex and unstable Lebanon theatre, with the national army, militia forces, and foreign troops all operating under intense pressure.

4. Air and missile exchanges continue despite extensive strikes, stressing interceptor and sensor networks

US and Israeli forces report thousands of strikes on Iranian and allied targets, including air defences, missile facilities, and a nuclear‑linked site, yet Iran and its partners continue launching missiles and drones against Israel and US‑linked bases. Open‑source analysis describes a pattern in which coalition forces focus on launchers and production (“the hands”), while Iran targets radars and early‑warning systems (“the eyes”) across Jordan, Qatar, the UAE, and other Gulf states. Public estimates from think‑tanks and media suggest that high‑end interceptor stockpiles have already been drawn down by hundreds of rounds since 2025, with current usage rates raising questions about how long existing magazines can sustain intense defence in multiple theatres.​

Analyst Note: The available data indicates that the technical capability to intercept remains, but the combination of radar damage and finite interceptor stocks is gradually tightening the margin of safety for Israel and Gulf hosts under continued missile and drone fire.

5. China is positioning itself as a mediator while benefiting from, and hedging against, prolonged disruption

China has called for an immediate ceasefire and offered mediation through a special envoy, presenting itself as a diplomatic counterweight while avoiding military involvement. At the same time, Chinese entities are deepening links to Iran’s sanctioned economy through oil purchases, alternative payment systems, and post‑war reconstruction positioning, even as Beijing presses Washington and Tehran to avoid a collapse of Hormuz that would endanger Chinese growth. Analyses from policy institutes and media note that the crisis underscores China’s interest in alternative financial and energy arrangements and increases its leverage over both Iran and energy‑importing states in Asia.

Analyst Note: Beijing’s approach combines public calls for de‑escalation with quiet efforts to lock in discounted energy, expanded influence in Tehran, and a larger role in structuring any eventual settlement or reconstruction, without taking on direct security burdens in the Gulf.

6. Global sentiment reflects caution, hedging, and concern over US bandwidth

European and Asian governments have condemned large‑scale attacks and expressed concern over escalation but have largely avoided direct military participation, focusing on protecting their own citizens, energy access, and economic exposure. Gulf states are publicly distancing themselves from offensive operations, with some elites questioning the value of hosting US forces after Iranian strikes on their territory and delays in interceptor resupply. In parallel, Ukraine‑ and Indo‑Pacific‑focused analysts warn that the scale of munitions use and diplomatic attention in the Iran war risks constraining US capacity to support other fronts, prompting partners to quietly diversify toward Europe and China.​

Analyst Note: The external response so far points to a war that many states treat as primarily a US–Israel–Iran confrontation, with a premium placed on risk management, energy security, and strategic hedging rather than on rallying behind Washington’s stated objectives.

Analysis

Thirteen days into Operation Epic Fury, the conflict combines a high‑tempo air and missile campaign against Iran, an expanding maritime front around Hormuz, and a ground–air escalation between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Iran’s leadership, now under Mojtaba Khamenei, is framing continued resistance and closure of Hormuz as central to its legitimacy, while maintaining enough missile and drone capacity to keep Israel, US bases, and regional infrastructure under regular attack despite heavy damage to its own assets.

At the same time, the coalition’s ability to intercept remains substantial but is increasingly shaped by attrition of radar systems and finite interceptor stockpiles, with public estimates highlighting heavy usage since 2025 and visible pressure on resupply and allocation decisions. China is leveraging the crisis to project diplomatic relevance and deepen economic ties with Iran, while other states in the Gulf, Europe, and Asia adjust to higher energy prices, disrupted trade, and uncertainty about how long the US can sustain simultaneous commitments across regions.

Firebrand Project Infographic: Modeled Scenarios for Interceptor Depletion by Coalition Forces.

Analyst Note: The overall trajectory points toward a drawn‑out confrontation in which none of the principal actors achieve their maximal objectives quickly, while the interaction between Hormuz disruption, Israel–Hezbollah fighting, and stress on air‑defence networks continues to shape decisions in Washington, Tehran, and key capitals such as Beijing and Riyadh.

— I will continue to keep you informed.

Note: I am committed to providing you with the best available information regarding the wider world. This work is hard, exhausting, and it does not pay.

Any support you can provide is now more important than ever.

Thank you.

Follow The Firebrand Project on other Social Media and make donations —> https://linktr.ee/firebrandproject

More Iran Coverage