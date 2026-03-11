Plumes of smoke rise as strikes hit the city during the U.S.–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, March 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Situation Snapshot as of 07:06 GST, March 11, 2026 — Day 12

US and Israeli forces pushed Phase 3 strikes deeper into Iran’s missile, air, and energy infrastructure over the last 24 hours, while Iran continued lower‑volume but higher‑yield salvos against Israel, US bases, Gulf energy assets, and commercial shipping.

Israel and the US focused fresh strikes on Iranian airbases, IRGC headquarters, and missile‑related sites, having already carried out over 1,600 Israeli sorties and 5,000 munitions drops in the opening days.





Iran’s retaliatory fire has slowed but not stopped, with a few missiles and drones per day still reaching Israeli cities and Gulf/US targets, causing limited but persistent casualties and infrastructure damage.





The Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed to normal traffic, with at least three more merchant ships hit by projectiles, around 150 tankers stranded or rerouting, and marine insurers suspending war‑risk cover.





The USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group has shifted from the Mediterranean into the Red Sea, operating inside proven Houthi and Axis‑of‑Resistance engagement arcs.





China has entered direct talks with Iran to secure safe passage for Chinese‑linked oil and Qatari LNG through Hormuz, while publicly calling for shipping security and Gulf stability.

1. Iran’s Fire Has Shrunk, Not Stopped – Israel Is in a Diminishing-Returns Grind

Iran’s launch tempo is sharply down, but the small number of missiles that still get through keeps Israeli civilians under threat and denies a clean tactical victory.

Iranian ballistic missile launches toward Israel have fallen by roughly 90 percent from the opening days of the war, and drone launches have dropped by more than 80 percent, according to CENTCOM‑linked and CTP–ISW assessments. Between February 28 and March 4, ACLED recorded over 90 attempted Iranian strikes on Israel, with around 20 missiles or debris falling in populated areas, including the Beit Shemesh strike that killed nine and the later cluster‑warhead impact in Yehud that killed at least two. Israeli and US officials now describe “only a few attacks daily,” yet at least one to three meaningful impacts per day still occur when counting Israel and Gulf targets together, indicating that the air campaign has reached a plateau where additional strike waves are producing smaller marginal reductions in Iran’s ability to leak dangerous shots through.

Analyst Notes: This pattern confirms earlier assessments that the coalition would establish air superiority but struggle to completely disarm Iran’s missile complex, given mobile launchers and hardened sites. It contradicts initial optimism that the bulk of Iran’s retaliatory capability could be neutralized within days, highlighting instead a protracted attrition struggle in which each extra strike wave buys limited additional security for Israeli cities. High confidence; supported by ACLED, CTP–ISW, FDD, and major media reporting.

2. US and Gulf Bases Are Absorbing Real Hits While Interceptor Magazines Thin

Iran’s attacks on US bases and Gulf infrastructure are limited but persistent, imposing political and material costs while drawing down finite air‑defense inventories.

Iranian missiles and drones have hit US and allied facilities in Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, the UAE, and Iraq, killing six US soldiers at Camp Buehring in Kuwait and injuring others at several locations. Gulf governments report dozens of civilians killed and hundreds injured across Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, the UAE, and Oman, as weapons or interceptor debris struck hotels, residential areas, refineries, and water infrastructure, including Bahrain’s BAPCO refinery and built‑up areas near US naval facilities. At the same time, air defenses have intercepted the majority of incoming projectiles, with Qatar’s defense ministry citing the interception of 13 of 14 missiles in one barrage and regional officials counting hundreds of successful engagements overall. The net effect is that a small number of Iranian rounds per day are inflicting non‑trivial damage while Patriot, THAAD, and other systems consume scarce interceptors at a rate that cannot be sustained indefinitely without major resupply and reprioritization.

Analyst Notes: This supports prior analysis that the vulnerability of US basing and interceptor stockpiles, rather than a lack of offensive striking power, is the coalition’s structural weak point. It underscores that even a degraded Iranian arsenal can impose enough pain to pressure host governments and complicate long‑term US presence, without needing to inflict catastrophic battlefield losses. High confidence; based on CTP–ISW event logs, NYT damage mapping, Reuters/AP casualty tallies, and regional statements.

3. Hormuz and LNG: Capacity Mostly Intact, Supply Functionally Broken

Physical damage to Gulf oil and gas facilities is repairable, but shipping disruption and insurance withdrawal mean an immediate post‑war environment of tight supply and structurally high prices.

Despite headline imagery of burning installations, most Gulf oil infrastructure remains physically capable of operating: Saudi Aramco contained fires at its Ras Tanura refinery and says it can reroute up to 7 million bpd through the East–West pipeline, while other producers report mainly logistical rather than catastrophic damage to plants. The larger problem is that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and related war‑risk cancellations have stranded roughly 150 tankers and effectively removed up to 14 million bpd of crude and refined products from normal seaborne flows, alongside about 20 percent of global LNG exports from Qatar after Ras Laffan shut down and declared force majeure. Enverus and Wood Mackenzie estimates suggest that even if fighting stopped immediately, a partial reopening of Hormuz and slow normalization of shipping and insurance could leave a 3–7 million bpd effective shortfall and a persistent LNG gap for weeks to months, putting sustained upward pressure on oil and gas prices and forcing deeper draws from already tight inventories.

Analyst Notes: This aligns with Aramco’s warning of “catastrophic consequences” if Hormuz disruption persists and reinforces the view that the energy shock will outlast the kinetic phase of the war. It also supports the argument that Iran, with its sanctions‑hardened shadow export network and heavy reliance on discounted sales to China, can tolerate a higher level of shipping chaos than its Gulf rivals and many importers. High confidence; built on Reuters, CSIS, Enverus, and IEA‑aligned models.

4. Ford in the Red Sea Turns a Theoretical Carrier Stress-Test Into a Live Risk Vector

The Ford carrier strike group’s redeployment to the Red Sea brings a high‑value US asset closer to Houthi- and Iran‑aligned threat axes, increasing the relevance of scenarios involving carrier or escort attrition.

USNI News and multiple defense outlets confirm that the USS Gerald R. Ford transited the Suez Canal around 5–7 March and is now operating in the Red Sea under US Central Command, after concluding operations in the Mediterranean. This location places the carrier within operational range of known Houthi anti‑ship cruise missiles and one‑way attack UAVs that have previously hit or threatened vessels in the northern Red Sea and Bab al‑Mandeb, even though no new Houthi surge directly tied to this war has yet been confirmed. At the same time, Iranian attacks on regional radars, US bases, and commercial shipping have already exposed weaknesses in regional air and missile defense coverage and increased the risk profile for large naval formations operating in constrained waters. While the probability of a catastrophic hit on the carrier itself remains low given layered defenses and operational caution, pressure to visibly backstop shipping and reassure allies could incentivize riskier positioning—such as moving the strike group closer to Bab al‑Mandeb—where mines, UAVs, and anti‑ship missiles could more plausibly damage escorts or logistics vessels and force politically costly redeployments.

Analyst Note: This development matches earlier wargame‑style assessments that a super‑carrier operating near contested chokepoints in an interceptor‑stressed environment represents a non‑zero risk to US prestige and regional posture. It does not indicate imminent targeting, but it does shift carrier vulnerability from a purely hypothetical discussion to a real factor in escalation and reassurance decisions. Medium–high confidence; based on USNI tracking, commercial flight/ship OSINT, and prior Red Sea threat assessments.

5. China’s Hormuz Diplomacy Deepens Its Leverage Over Both Iran and the Gulf

Beijing’s efforts to secure safe passage for its own and Qatari energy cargoes position China as a central mediator in the Gulf energy system, with implications for long‑term alignments.

Reuters, Iran International, and regional reporting indicate that China is in active talks with Tehran to guarantee safe transit for Chinese‑linked crude and Qatari LNG through the Strait of Hormuz, with several sources describing Beijing’s pressure on Iran not to target Qatari export hubs or Chinese‑chartered ships. At the same time, China remains the primary buyer of Iranian oil—accounting for roughly 80–90 percent of Iran’s exports via discounted, often clandestine flows—and Chinese officials have publicly called on all sides to protect shipping and respect Gulf states’ sovereignty and security. US and think‑tank assessments suggest Beijing is also weighing financial aid and missile‑related components for Iran, and is close to finalizing sales of supersonic anti‑ship missiles and advanced air defenses, which would enhance Iran’s ability to contest US and allied naval operations in future crises. This dual posture—protecting its own energy lifeline while quietly bolstering Iran’s resilience—makes China more valuable to Gulf producers as a mediator and customer, even as it preserves Iran as a key strategic partner and spoiler of US influence.

Analyst Note: This supports the view that the Hormuz crisis is accelerating the Gulf’s long‑term drift toward a more multi‑aligned security and economic posture, with China playing an increasingly central role alongside, not in place of, the US. It also contradicts any expectation that Beijing will pressure Tehran into capitulation; the evidence suggests China is seeking to stabilize flows while ensuring Iran survives as a discount supplier and regional counterweight to US power. Medium–high confidence; grounded in Reuters, DW, regional outlets, and CTP analysis.

Analysis

Even if major combat operations ended immediately, this war has already validated the core of our pre‑war concern: the United States and Israel can inflict massive damage on Iran’s surface infrastructure and still end up trapped in a long, expensive race between interceptor depletion, fragile basing, and a structurally weaponized energy system. Iran’s launch tempo is way down, but the fact that one to three meaningful strikes still get through on an average day after thousands of coalition munitions highlights the law of diminishing returns we feared—Israel is winning tactically but not securing the kind of suppression that would make its civilians feel safe. At the same time, US and Gulf bases have taken enough real hits to prove that hosting American power now carries a predictable kinetic tax, while Hormuz and Qatari LNG disruptions show that any future war with Iran will automatically trigger a global energy shock that Iran can tolerate better than its adversaries.

Analyst Note: This outcome tracks closely with our earlier Firebrand hypothesis that the coalition’s real vulnerability is not sortie generation but the combination of interceptor arithmetic, Gulf political will, and the global energy chokepoint. The Ford’s move into the Red Sea and China’s emerging role as both Iran’s lifeline and the Gulf’s mediator further confirm our worry that, over time, the US risks trading hard‑won tactical successes for a strategic landscape in which Iran survives more radicalized, China is more central to Gulf security, and Washington has less freedom to coerce without triggering another Hormuz‑scale crisis.

— I will continue to keep you updated.

