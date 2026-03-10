Bahraini firefighters tackling a blaze at the BAPCO oil refinery after an Iranian drone strike this morning. [OSINTtechnical]

️Hezbollah missile strikes an Israeli radio telescope facility in Israel

(as of 02:00 GST, March 10, 2026 — Day 11)

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says “today will be, yet again, our most intense day of strikes inside Iran”, with the Pentagon fielding the highest number of fighters and bombers yet and claiming over 5,000 targets struck and more than 50 Iranian naval vessels destroyed to date.

Iran has announced that it has begun mining the Strait of Hormuz, effectively turning a chokepoint that carries roughly 20% of the world’s seaborne oil and gas into a partially non‑navigable war zone for global energy trade.

CENTCOM and coalition partners report a 90% drop in Iranian ballistic missile launches and an 83% drop in drone launches compared to Day 1, but Iran is still firing intermittent salvos, including nine missile barrages at Israel between March 8–9 and new attacks today on Israel and Gulf states.

Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, with tanker transits down to low single digits; attacks near the strait have killed at least seven sailors, and Tehran vows the oil blockade will continue until U.S.–Israeli strikes stop.

Civilian tolls continue to climb: Iran reports 1,200+ killed, Lebanon nearly 400 killed, and Israel at least 11 killed, alongside mounting U.S. military losses and infrastructure damage across Gulf bases; the Shajh Taybeh girls’ school strike (≈170 students on site) remains a focal point of regional outrage on Day 11.

Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is now fully installed; Iranian leadership explicitly rejects a ceasefire and publicly frames the war as a test of endurance, with senior officials stating, “Iran will determine when the war ends.”

Analyst Note: By Day 11, Epic Fury has become a war of endurance and perception: U.S. and Israeli forces are executing their heaviest strike day yet, but Iran is still firing, Hormuz is still throttled, Gulf bases are still being hit, and a new hardline Supreme Leader has consolidated power under fire—exactly the opposite of the “short, decisive decapitation” implied on Day

1. The Air Campaign Has Peaked, But Iran Is Still Firing

Day 11 is officially branded as the “most intense” day of U.S. strikes so far, with Hegseth and Gen. Caine confirming that the coalition has now hit over 5,000 targets and sunk more than 50 Iranian ships, and is dropping large numbers of 2,000‑lb GPS‑guided bombs on underground sites. CENTCOM’s planned Phase 3 focus on Iran’s defense industrial base is underway, with missile production facilities and industrial zones around Tehran added to the target set.

Yet Iran is still generating meaningful fire. CTP–ISW documents nine missile barrages at Israel between March 8–9, including cluster warhead strikes that hit at least six impact sites in central Israel, with casualties and sirens recorded in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv again this morning. Iran is also continuing to hit Gulf targets, including new drone strikes on Saudi Arabia’s eastern region, Bahrain, and Kuwaiti airspace today.

Analyst Note: The coalition has escalated to its heaviest strike tempo on Day 11, but Iran’s ability to keep firing, even at reduced volume, after 5,000+ targets and 50+ ships destroyed confirms that this is now a mutual attrition and adaptation contest, not a one‑sided demolition of Iran’s strike capacity.

2. Interceptor Attrition Is Improving on Paper but Worsening in Practice

CENTCOM now highlights a 90% reduction in Iranian ballistic missile launches and an 83% reduction in drone attacks since Day 1 as proof that suppression is working. In pure numbers, fewer incoming rounds mean fewer required intercepts each day. But the underlying interceptor trap is actually tightening: Iran has shifted to fewer, higher‑quality salvos, including nine barrages in one 24‑hour window, with cluster munitions over populated Israeli areas and mixed drone–missile attacks on Gulf infrastructure.

Every such salvo forces Israel, the U.S., and Gulf states to spend scarce Arrow, David’s Sling, Patriot, and THAAD interceptors—often two or three per threat—while Iran conserves its best missiles and supplements with cheaper drones. Military Times and other analyses now frame the war explicitly as a race of attrition between Iran’s projectile inventory and the coalition’s finite interceptors, warning that continued operations will require stripping Patriot and other systems from other theaters to sustain CENTCOM.

Analyst Note: The drop in Iran’s daily firing rate is real, but so is the cost‑exchange: even at 10–20% of opening volume, Iran is still burning interceptors at a rate the U.S. cannot easily replace, and the coalition is already signaling rationing and cross‑theater redeployment; the headline “90% drop” obscures that the underlying sustainability problem is getting worse, not better, as the war drags on.

3. Hormuz Is Now an Openly Weaponized Chokepoint, Not a Temporary Disruption

By Day 11, Hormuz is no longer a “risk premium” story; it is a structural weapon. Reuters, AP, and others now describe the Strait as “effectively stopped” for normal tanker flows, with transits down to low single digits and attacks on merchant ships near the lane killing at least seven sailors. Iran’s leadership has explicitly tied the oil blockade to the continuation of U.S.–Israeli strikes, vowing to maintain pressure until attacks stop.

Washington continues to threaten retaliation “20 times harder” if Iran stops oil, but that threat is already being tested in slow motion: Iran and/or its proxies have demonstrated the ability to selectively hit commercial vessels and keep insurers and majors out of the strait without needing large, continuous barrages. The Joint Chiefs are now openly studying escorted shipping and corridor concepts, a tacit admission that freedom of navigation in Hormuz is no longer assured by default and will require dedicated resources and entail new escalation risks.

Analyst Note: On Day 11, Hormuz has evolved from a hypothetical risk into a functioning economic weapon in Iranian hands; every day the strait remains constrained, oil prices and global recession fears do more to limit U.S. political freedom of action than any additional bunker damage inside Iran—and Tehran can sustain that lever with relatively modest, intermittent kinetic effort.

4. Gulf Bases and Host Cities Are Now the Frontline—and the Political Clock

Iran’s Day‑11 attacks continue to target Gulf bases and skylines, not just Israel. AP and regional reporting describe fresh sirens and intercepts over Dubai and Bahrain, new drone engagements over Saudi Arabia’s oil‑rich eastern region, and multiple drones shot down over Kuwait. These follow earlier hits and near‑misses against Al Udeid, Ali Al Salem, Al Dhafra, Fifth Fleet‑adjacent sites in Bahrain, and port and industrial zones across the northern Gulf.​

At the same time, Gulf states are publicly and privately pressing Washington for interceptor resupply, while U.S. officials are reported to be “stonewalling” or slow‑rolling requests to avoid further depleting their own magazines and Pacific/European contingency stocks. This combination—visible damage to host‑nation infrastructure, proof that U.S. bases attract fire, and slow reassurance on resupply—directly undermines the political foundations of the American basing network.​​

Analyst Note: By Day 11, every fresh crater near a Gulf base or skyline is less a tactical data point than a political one: it teaches host governments and publics that aligning with Washington means absorbing Iranian fire for U.S. wars, while U.S. resupply and protection are increasingly hedged and conditional; that perception, not launcher BDA in Iran, will shape whether these regimes continue to underwrite forward U.S. power projection at current levels.​

5. The War’s Center of Gravity Has Shifted to Credibility—and Iran’s Theory of Victory

Our own earlier work framed this war as a credibility test rather than a classic decapitation campaign: a mutual-degradation fight in which the key question is whether Washington can appear in control, or whether Tehran convinces the region and the wider world that American power is brittle and expensive to maintain. Six days in, that was a trend; by Day 11, it was the central fact of the conflict.

Iran has now demonstrated that it can survive the killing of its Supreme Leader, install a hardline successor, continue firing at Israel and Gulf states after thousands of coalition strikes, effectively weaponize Hormuz, and impose billions of dollars of damage on U.S. military infrastructure—all while absorbing heavy casualties and civilian losses at home. The U.S.–Israeli coalition, for its part, has shown it can devastate Iranian infrastructure and dramatically reduce launch tempo, but not stop Iranian fire, reopen Hormuz, or shield allies from visible harm.

Analyst Note: On Day 11, the war’s outcome is increasingly defined not by who has destroyed more targets, but by whose strategic story survives first contact with reality; Iran’s theory of victory requires only that it endure, keep firing episodically, and make U.S. guarantees look costly and reversible, while Washington’s theory requires degrading Iran’s missile complex, keeping allies on side, and avoiding a drawn‑out quagmire under an oil blockade—on current trends, the Iranian theory is closer to being fulfilled than the American one.​

Analysis: Day 11 Confirms a No‑Win Scenario Without an Off‑Ramp

Our analysis over the course of this conflict has now reached the same conclusion as other independent analysts and even some establishment voices: by Day 11, Epic Fury has become a no‑win scenario for the U.S. and Israel on their own stated terms. Air power has peaked but cannot erase Iran’s capacity to hurt U.S. interests; interceptor and sustainment clocks are running faster than offensive munitions; Hormuz and Gulf basing are exerting more pressure on Washington than bunker damage exerts on Tehran; and a new Supreme Leader in Tehran is using continued firing to harden a narrative of endurance and resistance, not collapse.

There is no credible path from this Day‑11 reality to a clean, decisive victory defined as regime change, permanent elimination of Iran’s missile threat, and a fully reopened Hormuz at acceptable cost. The plausible endgames are a pressured or tacit pause that leaves Iran bloodied but unbroken and exposes the limits of U.S. power, or a grinding extension and maritime escalation that further drains U.S. magazines and political capital without resolving the underlying contest. In either case, the war is increasingly validating Tehran’s long‑standing proposition: you don’t have to defeat a superpower outright; you only have to survive, keep imposing costs, and let its allies and adversaries watch it bleed.

Analyst Note: The law of diminishing returns is now visible. From the beginning, it was likely that Iran assumed anything above ground would be bombed. The shift toward economic and industrial targets before the coalition could actually stop Iran’s ability to strike Israel and U.S. bases is telling: it signals that the coalition cannot prevent Iran from sustaining intermittent daily fire. The stated Israeli goal of regime change is now highly unlikely, and the joint goal of destroying Iran’s ability to retaliate has failed catastrophically. For Tehran, every day it keeps firing is a victory; it has already navigated the most tenuous phase—the leadership transition. With that hurdle cleared, the IRGC’s task is to execute its contingency plan to grind down the U.S. and Israel through proxies and attrition.

— I will continue to keep you updated.

