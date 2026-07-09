This coverage is developing, and the latest information available as of July 9, 2026, 20:40 UTC.

The Iran war has reached a critical flashpoint — in this livestream, I address the latest information coming out of the NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey, and the resumption of strikes between Iran and the United States and its regional allies.

In This Stream:

The Islamabad MOU is functionally dead — Trump declared it “over” at Ankara on July 8, but the framework collapsed three weeks earlier when Iran resumed shipping attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. I break down all three escalation cycles that followed, why the US military was never actually drawing down during the ceasefire window, and what the strike packages tell us about where this conflict is heading.

NATO Ankara Summit (July 8): What the communiqué actually means, the $70B Ukraine pledge, Ukraine’s new Patriot interceptor production license, and the Spain airspace dispute — why Trump threatened to cut trade with a NATO ally, what’s really behind it, and why I don’t think the coercion will work.

US Force Posture During the MOU: Contrary to what a ceasefire should look like, the USS Lincoln, Bush, Tripoli, and Boxer remain in-theater. Supply ships are transiting in. I walk through the USNS logistics layer and what the AIS data actually shows.

Post-MOU Kinetic Exchange Timeline: The full three-cycle breakdown — Ever Lovely, Kiku (Cycle 1); Al Rekayyat, Wedyan, Cyprus Prosperity (Cycle 2); and the July 8–9 IRGC strikes on Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan (Cycle 3). I apply the Belligerent Source Rule throughout — IRGC base-damage claims are CLAIMED, US shipping attack confirmations are CONFIRMED.

MQ-9 Reaper Fleet Attrition: Iran has now downed 31 MQ-9 Reapers — approximately 16.5% of the total pre-war US fleet. I walk through why this matters for standoff strike capability and the resource math going into a second phase.

Patriot Interceptor Math: With 500–600 interceptors remaining and Iran holding fuel for 700+ additional missiles, I walk through why the numbers don’t work — and why the NATO procurement announcements won’t change that timeline.

Three Scenarios: Victor by attrition, a successful strike campaign (lowest likelihood), or another short escalation cycle followed by a third ceasefire attempt. I break down the logic of each.

Oil Market & Commodity Cycles: A structural analysis of how the capital class is cycling the oil price through the escalation pattern — and why retail investors keep getting caught holding the wrong side of the trade.

Nothing here is financial or geopolitical advice. This is analysis based on open-source intelligence. I make mistakes. Apply your own critical thinking.

— I will continue to keep you updated.

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