Nighttime explosions illuminate the Isfahan skyline after US-Israeli forces struck an Iranian weapons and ammunition depot on March 30 — the largest single strike of the campaign's final week. | The New York Times

The George H.W. Bush just left Norfolk, A-10s are hunting Iranian fast-attack boats, US MQ-9 Reapers are being shot down — and Iran still is holding cards to it’s chest.

Footage showing an Iranian missile striking very close to U.S. troops in the Middle East. | OSINTWarfare Telegram

Situation Snapshot — as of 2100 GMT, 31 March 2026

US-Israeli forces struck an Iranian weapons and ammunition depot in Isfahan on March 30, triggering a large secondary explosion consistent with stored munitions; battle damage assessment remains in dispute, per Al Jazeera and Reuters.

Iranian forces launched multi-wave strikes against Tehran-area districts before and after midnight March 30–31, with Iran’s Energy Ministry confirming damage to a primary power transmission line, subsequently restored within hours, per Al Jazeera.

An Iranian drone struck the MV Al Salmi, a Kuwaiti-flagged tanker carrying approximately 2 million barrels of crude oil, at the Dubai Port anchorage; the fire was extinguished, hull damage confirmed, and 24 crew reported safe, per Reuters and the Kuwait Oil Tanker Company.

The United Nations Security Council convened an emergency session on March 31 following the deaths of two Indonesian UNIFIL peacekeepers on March 30 and a third peacekeeper on March 29; France and Indonesia co-sponsored the session, per UN official statements.

The USS George H.W. Bush carrier strike group departed Norfolk on March 31, adding approximately 5,000 sailors and Carrier Air Wing 7 to the theater, per DVIDS official Navy release.

Iran launched additional strikes against central Israel, including the Bnei Brak area, and the Haifa region on the night of March 30–31; IDF rescue teams deployed, injuries reported, per NPR. Analyst Note: The simultaneity of today’s events is dramatic, tanker strike, carrier departure, Isfahan magazine hit, and continued multi-front launches, is not coincidental. Both sides are accelerating on parallel tracks, and the gap between the next escalatory threshold and current operational tempo is narrowing faster than the diplomatic calendar can absorb, public statements are useless when the world can see you moving troops into position.

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1. The US Is Softening Up Kharg Island — A-10s, Apaches, and the 82nd Airborne Are Not There by Accident

A US Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II undergoes pre-mission checks on a desert tarmac — A-10s have been confirmed by CENTCOM in Strait of Hormuz operations hunting Iranian fast-attack watercraft. | The War Zone / USAF

The United States has assembled a specific combination of forces in the Persian Gulf theater that corresponds to the operational requirements of a pre-amphibious preparation campaign. The Pentagon has been preparing options for weeks of US ground operations, specifically naming Kharg Island and Hormuz coastal areas, per Reuters and Washington Post reporting from March 28–29. President Trump named Kharg Island explicitly in his April 6 deadline statement, per NBC and CNN, March 30.

The Pentagon has confirmed that its A-10 Warthog ground attack aircraft and Apache helicopters are flying missions against Iranian ground forces in and around the island, per The National. They have been operating in the region for over a week.

Apache attack helicopters have been deployed to the theater, confirmed publicly by Gen. Dan Caine, per Stars and Stripes.

Between 2,000 and 3,000 82nd Airborne paratroopers from the 1st Brigade Combat Team hold written deployment orders, per AP and PBS.

Hundreds of US Special Operations Forces are confirmed in theater, per CBS News, March 31.

The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit aboard the USS Tripoli is confirmed in the area of operations, per CENTCOM.

Total US troop presence in the theater stands around 57,000, per AP and Military Times.



Analyst Note: The force combination now in theater — Warthogs, Apache’s, a Division Ready Brigade with written orders, SOF, and a Marine Expeditionary Unit, does not assemble for deterrence. This is a force designed for a purpose, that purpose appears to be a seizure operation. The softening of Kharg and attacks on Fast boats signal preparatory action, we may see zero hour within the next 48 hours.

2. The George H.W. Bush Just Left Norfolk — The Naval Surge Is Compensating for a Basing Infrastructure That Is Breaking

USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) sailing toward the Cheasapekae Bay after leaving Naval Station Norfolk, Va., on March 31, 2026. USNI News photo

The USS George H.W. Bush carrier strike group departed Norfolk, Virginia, on March 31, adding approximately 5,000 sailors and Carrier Air Wing 7 to a theater already experiencing significant degradation of land-based air infrastructure. The departure adds a third carrier-class capability set to a coalition whose European basing network has simultaneously fractured across three NATO allies.

USS George H.W. Bush and Carrier Air Wing 7 departed Norfolk on March 31; approximately 5,000 sailors embarked, per DVIDS official Navy release.

France denied airspace access to munitions-carrying US aircraft to Israel for Iran operations, per Reuters.

Italy denied landing permission to US military aircraft bound for the Middle East at NAS Sigonella, per the Straits Times.

Spain formally extended its full airspace and basing closure to US-Iran operations aircraft, per Reuters.

Prince Sultan Air Base has sustained three confirmed strikes within approximately one week; CNN geolocated a damaged E-3 Sentry at the base with its tail section severed and its radar dome on the ground.

15 US soldiers injured in the most recent Prince Sultan strike, per CNN.

US Air Force KC-135 tanker fleet supporting the theater has sustained confirmed losses and damage, reducing aerial refueling capacity.



Analyst Note: The France-Italy-Spain basing denials received a fraction of the coverage of the tanker strike and UNIFIL deaths on March 31 — and they matter more for campaign duration. Italy physically refusing landing at Sigonella changes sortie-cycle math permanently until the policy reverses. Combined with KC-135 attrition, the coalition is absorbing a compound logistics degradation that no carrier surge fully compensates for, if the US has been leaning heavily on European basing structure, but they cannot finish the job, they will explore alternative diplomatic means to secure energy guarantees.

3. Iran Is Shooting Down US MQ-9 Reapers and the Pentagon Has Said Nothing — The Silence Is the Story

IRGC Released Footage Showing them Engaging and Hitting two US-made MQ-9 Reaper Drones | Middle East Observer Telegram

An MQ-9 Reaper conducts a surveillance pass over desert terrain — each airframe costs approximately $30 million, and the IRGC had previously declared MQ-9 hangars and ground control stations across Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain as priority targets. | USAF via Reuters

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed the shoot-down of two US MQ-9 Reaper drones and published footage of the alleged engagement, per Al Jazeera. As of March 31, the US Department of Defense and CENTCOM had not confirmed or denied the claims. The MQ-9 Reaper is the US military’s primary persistent surveillance and strike platform in the theater, and the IRGC had previously declared targeting operations against MQ-9 infrastructure a stated campaign priority.

IRGC publicly claimed shoot-down of two US MQ-9 Reaper drones and released footage of the alleged engagement, per Al Jazeera.

CENTCOM and the Pentagon had not issued a confirmation or denial as of March 31.

IRGC previously declared MQ-9 hangars and ground control stations across Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain as priority targets.

Each MQ-9 Reaper costs approximately $30 million per airframe; two aircraft represent a $60 million direct materiel cost if confirmed.

Pentagon silence on IRGC battlefield claims has, in prior instances, reflected the policy of not confirming losses that provide enemy propaganda value.



Analyst Note: The MQ-9 loss is not primarily about $60 million in airframes. It is about whether Iran has developed sufficient counter-UAS (Unmanned Aerial Surveillance) capability to systematically degrade US persistent ISR (Information Surveillance Reconnaissance) coverage over the Gulf. The coverage that underpins every targeting decision from Kharg Island to Hormuz. If the shoot-downs are confirmed, the ISR layer the entire Kharg planning matrix depends on is thinner than the operational picture assumes. Furthermore, it means that Iran is consistently shooting US drones out of the sky, which is contrary to claims from CENTCOM that their Anti-Air capacity is as degraded as they suggest.

4. Ukraine Is Making Itself Indispensable in the Gulf — and Trump Has No Answer For It

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy walks with Saudi officials — Kyiv signed defense cooperation agreements with Saudi Arabia (March 27), the UAE (March 28), and Qatar (March 28), deploying 228 counter-drone specialists across five Gulf partners. | AFP via Reuters

Ukraine signed defense cooperation agreements with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar within a 48-hour window, providing counter-drone expertise and personnel to Gulf state air defense networks — over explicit US objection. President Trump had stated publicly that he was “not interested” in assistance offered by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the Gulf theater, per PBS NewsHour. Gulf states moved to engage Ukraine directly without US coordination.

Ukraine signed defense cooperation agreements with Saudi Arabia (March 27), the UAE (March 28), and Qatar (March 28), per Al Jazeera.

228 Ukrainian counter-drone specialists confirmed deployed across five Gulf partner nations, per Defense News.

Ukrainian counter-drone intercept costs average approximately $2,000 per engagement, compared to approximately $4 million per Patriot missile intercept, per Defense News.

Ukraine’s operational experience intercepting Iranian-designed Shahed drones — the same platform variants deployed against Gulf state targets — provides a direct capability transfer not available from any other partner.

President Trump stated he was “not interested” in Zelenskyy’s offer of Gulf assistance; Gulf states subsequently contacted Ukraine directly, per PBS NewsHour.

Analyst Note: Gulf states signing bilateral security agreements with Ukraine — without US permission, over US objection. This signals that the assumption of exclusive US security patronage in the Gulf is eroding, and fast. Ukraine and Zelenskyy saw an opportunity, he knew that US guarantees for security for failing, and Ukraine had the silver bullet. The significance here is that Gulf States are saying, without saying, that US security guarantees don’t cut it. That categorically is one of the most severe strategic defeats of the war.

5. Iran Struck a Loaded Tanker Off Dubai and Called It Calibrated — The Gulf States Should Take That Seriously

Side-by-side collage: undamaged Al Salmi vs. the burning vessel — Iranian and Kuwaiti flags visible, rescue boats alongside. | The Logical Indian / Reuters

An Iranian drone struck the MV Al Salmi, a Kuwaiti-flagged oil tanker, at Dubai Port anchorage on March 31, carrying approximately 2 million barrels of Kuwaiti crude oil. The UAE was struck twice within a single 24-hour window. Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait each confirmed overnight missile and drone intercepts on the same night — Gulf Arab neutrality is no longer a viable operational posture.

EVIDENCE

MV Al Salmi was struck by an Iranian drone at Dubai Port anchorage on March 31; cargo: approximately 2 million barrels of Kuwaiti crude oil, per Reuters and Al Jazeera.

Fire extinguished; no oil leakage confirmed by Dubai Media Office; 24 crew safe per Kuwait Oil Tanker Company.

Hull damage confirmed; Kuwait Petroleum Corporation acting CEO Sheik Khaled Al Sabah issued a public condemnation of Tehran, per Reuters.

UAE Ministry of Defense announced defensive measures in direct response to the strike, per Al Jazeera.

A separate strike on UAE territory resulted in four injuries, per Al Jazeera — UAE struck twice within a single 24-hour window.

Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait each confirmed overnight missile and drone intercepts on the same night, per Al Jazeera and Reuters.



Analyst Note: The Gulf Arab neutrality assumption is now operationally broken. UAE territory has been struck. A Kuwaiti vessel has been hit in UAE waters. Iran is making a calculated risk, one that may be the most consequential. The signal is that neutrality gets you bombed, and that is something the Gulf States have been trying to hold at arms length. Military intervention from Gulf Monarchies is still unlikely, but if Iran pushes too far, and if Ukrainian aid emboldens them, we could see a regional war. None of the Gulf states want to live in the shadow of the Iranian Regime’s missile arsenal.

6. Iran Did Not Blink After Isfahan — Its Escalation Ceiling Has Not Been Reached, and It Knows It

Al Jazeera Compilation of Strike on Isfahan Weapons Storage Site | Initial and Secondary Magazine Explosion Shown — Secondary Magazine explosions are how to assess whether or not a target was successfully struck. This is the first instance I have seen of this kind of explosion following a US/Israeli strike being publicly disclosed.

US and Israeli forces struck an Iranian weapons and ammunition depot in Isfahan on March 30, producing a large secondary explosion consistent with stored munitions, per Al Jazeera and Reuters. Iran responded by launching across four theaters simultaneously within the same 24-hour window — and has still not deployed its most escalatory weapons in 33 days of conflict.

Isfahan weapons depot struck by US-Israeli forces March 30; large secondary explosion confirmed; BDA remains in dispute, per Al Jazeera and Reuters.

Iran launched strikes against central Israel, the Bnei Brak area, on the same night; IDF rescue teams deployed, per NPR.

Iran struck the Haifa region with missiles on the night of March 30–31, per multiple sources.

The MV Al Salmi tanker strike was executed the same night, per Reuters.

Saudi Arabia intercepted at least 8 ballistic missiles aimed at Riyadh and the Eastern Province on the same night, per Al Jazeera.

Iran has not launched anti-ship ballistic missiles in 33 days of conflict despite confirmed coastal TEL positioning.

Iran has not implemented a full Strait of Hormuz closure despite publicly threatening to do so.

US casualties stand at 13 killed and approximately 300 wounded through March 29, per AP and Reuters.

Analyst Note: Thirty-three days of ASBM withhold against a theater with the USS Tripoli, USS Boxer, and George H.W. Bush inbound is intentional restraint, it is restraint born of timing. Iran is holding its most escalatory weapons for a moment of maximum effect. The April 6 deadline and the naval buildup are converging on the same window. That is the threat picture the headline numbers do not capture, Zero Hour could be tomorrow... it could be tonight... it could be a week from now. I do believe that, it is coming, whether Iran, the World, or Americans want it or not.

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Summary

A Ukrainian military official and a Saudi counterpart sign a bilateral defense cooperation agreement — one of three Gulf state deals Ukraine executed within a 48-hour window over explicit US objection. | Gulf International Forum

Day 33 produced simultaneous acceleration on nearly every pressure track. The US assembled in theater the exact force profile associated with a pre-amphibious preparation campaign — A-10s, Apaches, a Division Ready Brigade with written orders, SOF, and a Marine Expeditionary Unit — against the specific target The President named publicly on March 30, while Iran responded to a major weapons depot strike by launching across four theaters at once, striking Israel, Gulf commercial shipping, Saudi missile defense, and UAE territory within a single 24-hour window, all while withholding its anti-ship ballistic missiles, keeping Hormuz partially open, and operating within a calibrated escalation ceiling that it has not yet approached in 33 days of conflict.

— I will continue to keep you updated.

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