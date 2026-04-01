The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

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Leah Anderson's avatar
Leah Anderson
5d

Great reporting. I don't believe for a microsecond that Trump is ending this "excursion."

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MJoT's avatar
MJoT
5d

terrific reporting - thank you again Shane

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