U.S. Marines with Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, depart the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7), on an MH-60S Seahawk assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) Squadron 25, during a simulated Visit, Board, Search and Seizure exercise in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 1, 2026. US Marine Corps photo | USNI.org

Washington and Jerusalem Dig the Hole Deeper

Situation Snapshot – as of 22:30 GMT, 20 March 2026

The US has committed roughly 5,000 Marines and two amphibious groups toward the Persian Gulf, after already helping Israel smash Iranian leadership, air defenses, and energy sites from Tehran to South Pars.

Iran has partly strangled the Strait of Hormuz, hit Qatari and Saudi energy infrastructure, and triggered a global shock in oil and LNG markets even as US bunker busters go after missile sites and mine‑laying vessels. Brent is holding above $100 with spikes near $120.

US and allied missile‑defense stocks — Patriot, SM‑3/6, Arrow and others — are under visible strain, as Epic Fury competes with Ukraine and Indo‑Pacific planning for the same high‑end munitions. Gulf states privately warn they are “dangerously low” on interceptors.

The war’s footprint now spans Iran, Israel, Lebanon, the Gulf, the Red Sea risk envelope, parts of the Caspian and Indian Ocean — and the energy, alliance, and domestic political geometry around Washington is starting to look like the real center of gravity.

Analyst Note: Day 22 confirms Epic Fury is no longer just a US‑Israeli air and missile campaign against Iran — it’s a stress test of whether Washington can absorb a naval disaster, an energy shock, and a multi‑front missile‑defense math problem without losing control of the war it thought it was choreographing.

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1. Washington’s 5,000‑Marine Gambit Has Turned Kharg from a Signal into a “Sink‑or‑Swim” Risk

SS Tripoli (LHA 7), an America-class amphibious assault ship, moves westbound through the Singapore Strait — March 17, 2026. @WarshipCam / Military Aviation Photography Singapore

A satellite image shows an oil terminal at Kharg Island, Iran, February 25, 2026. 2026 Planet Labs PBC/Handout via REUTERS

From the outset, the White House tried to treat the Tripoli deployment as leverage — a visible threat to seize Kharg Island and Iran’s oil lifeline if Tehran kept closing Hormuz and firing missiles. That framing broke the moment a second wave of Marines and ships was green‑lit: roughly 5,000 Marines and two amphibious groups is an operational package, not a mere signal.

USNI and AP report USS Tripoli and the 31st MEU cleared the Malacca Strait on March 18 en route to the Middle East, with follow‑on reporting of another 2,200 Marines and three ships “likely headed” into the theater — doubling the amphibious footprint toward Kharg.

Prior strikes already wiped out much of Kharg’s air defense and military infrastructure while sparing the oil terminals; CENTCOM boasted of destroying SAMs, AAA, mines, and C2 nodes but “deliberately” left loading facilities intact, making the island tactically easier to seize but strategically more volatile.

If you’re sitting in Tehran — or in a secure room with Mojtaba and IRGC planners — the rational move is not to let 5,000 Marines get dug in on Iranian‑administered oil terrain and then fight them under US air cover. The rational move is to try to maul the ARG/MEU before it ever gets there, in the confined waters of the Gulf of Oman and lower Gulf, using a combined package of coastal ASCMs, ASBMs, drones, fast boats, and Russian‑supplied MANPADS to complicate US air suppression. A single successful hit on USS Tripoli or an escort — even “only” a mobility kill — could produce hundreds of US casualties and images of burning hulls that rewrite US domestic tolerance for this war overnight.

Analyst Note: Once Washington put 5,000 Marines on the board, Kharg stopped being a bargaining chip and became a potential decisive battle — not for Iranian oil, but for American political will. The fastest way for Mojtaba to end this war on his terms isn’t to hold Kharg; it’s to put a US ship on the sea floor and dare Trump to explain to voters why a “short, sharp” strike turned into a mass‑casualty naval disaster in a strait most Americans can’t find on a map.

2. The “Air Supremacy” Comfort Blanket Is Hiding a Missile‑Defense Math Problem the US Can’t Bomb Away

Patriot air‑defense battery fires an interceptor during a live‑fire exercise at MacGregor Range, Texas, August 23, 2025. (Sgt. JaDarius Duncan / U.S. Army via Military Times)

Western war planners have spent three decades marinating in the idea that air supremacy plus precision weapons equals automatic dominance. Epic Fury is exposing that as a dangerous myth against a state built for survivability and depth rather than showy platforms. Iran’s TEL/tunnel architecture is still launching; Hezbollah is firing daily; Houthis are clearly holding back as a timed reserve; and US/Israeli missile‑defense magazines are being drawn down faster than production can refill them.

CSIS puts pre‑war Patriot stocks at roughly 2,000 missiles (1,600 PAC‑3 MSE) and notes that FY 2026 production of Patriot, SM‑3/6, and other high‑end interceptors cannot fully replace Epic Fury usage at current rates; the US is already shifting toward cheaper, shorter‑range munitions in some engagements.​

CBS and Reuters report Gulf partners are “dangerously low” on interceptors, with 200+ missiles fired by the UAE alone in the first weeks and Saudi and others privately pleading for emergency resupply; Washington acknowledges the problem but has not announced a true surge.

Layer on top: the US still needs to feed Ukraine’s air defenses and prepare for a possible contingency in the western Pacific. Air supremacy over Iran and Lebanon doesn’t change one hard truth: interceptors are finite, and every Arrow, Patriot, SM‑6 fired at an Iranian salvo or Houthi ASBM is one that can’t be used in Kyiv or over a carrier in the South China Sea.

Analyst Note: The coalition isn’t in danger of running out of jets; it’s in danger of running out of safe choices about what to defend. Epic Fury is turning into a live‑fire exam for Washington’s entire theory that it can fight proxy wars with missile defense as the safety net — and the grade curve doesn’t care how many F‑35s are still on the ramp if the interceptors in the tubes are the binding constraint.

3. Mojtaba’s War Looks Less Like a Decapitated Regime and More Like a Quietly Orchestrated Campaign of Restraint

Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s new Supreme Leader, at a pre‑war Tehran gathering. (Reuters / Iran state media)

On paper, this should be the moment when Iran’s system unravels: Ali Khamenei killed; senior figures like Ali Larijani and intel minister Esmaeil Khatib dead; Basij and IRGC leadership hit in Tehran. Instead, what we see looks less like collapse and more like disciplined, multi‑theater restraint: Houthis unactivated, Iranian missile salvos calibrated, Hormuz squeezed but not fully closed, Gulf energy hit selectively, and no proxy breakaways.

Reuters and others note that Mojtaba has made no live televised appearance since his elevation, but has issued statements and appointments through intermediaries; Iranian ambassadors admit he was wounded but insist he is “safe and in good health,” while US officials talk about him being “damaged” rather than dead.​

Critical Threats and other trackers highlight how IRGC and Mojtaba engineered succession, with Mojtaba–IRGC as the regime’s new power core; IRGC’s mosaic doctrine and decades of Russian and Chinese cooperation and intelligence sharing are visible in how Iran has dispersed assets, pre‑delegated launch authority, and synchronized proxies without any obvious command fracture.

From a US perspective, that’s the worst of both worlds: a Supreme Leader who is physically compromised enough to avoid cameras but strong enough to run a coldly rational war plan, paired with a security apparatus whose institutional interest is to prolong a conflict that enhances its power at home and increases the cost of US presence abroad. There is no obvious Iranian “moderate” with both the authority and incentive to drag the system to a ceasefire while IRGC thinks it’s still winning the long game.

Analyst Note: Washington is still talking as if it’s fighting a half‑blind, shaken regime that just needs one more push to fall over. The field evidence says it’s up against a wounded but fully coherent command team that has spent 20 years preparing exactly for this kind of fight — and is using restraint, not rage, as its primary weapon.

4. The Energy Shock Is Already Locked In — Even If Trump Slams the Brakes Tomorrow

US national average gasoline price climbing toward $3.54/gal as Epic Fury ripples through the pump. (AAA, March 2026)

The public narrative in Washington is still about “keeping oil flowing” and “reopening Hormuz,” but the structural damage to global energy is already done. With Hormuz partly choked and Qatari LNG under force majeure, the world is now living in the aftermath of the largest supply disruption in modern oil and gas history, and that doesn’t heal on a Congressional news cycle.

Reuters and EIA data show that roughly 15–20 million barrels per day of Gulf oil trade and about one‑fifth of global LNG have been removed from normal circulation by Hormuz disruption and Ras Laffan’s shutdown; Brent has jumped from ~$70 to over $100/bbl, with repeated spikes toward $120.

Even with IEA strategic releases, analysts expect months of elevated prices while fields are safely restarted, tankers are rerouted and re‑insured, LNG terminals are repaired, and depleted strategic reserves are rebuilt — all during Europe’s gas storage refill season and a US election cycle that has historically punished presidents for $4+ gasoline.

The US is the world’s largest oil producer, but also its largest consumer; net, high prices hurt the broader economy once you move beyond Texas and the Gulf Coast. For Trump, the brutal reality is that even a clean diplomatic off‑ramp now means voters will still be feeling the war at the pump and on their utility bills for 6–12 months, long enough to become a central domestic political fact of 2026.

Analyst Note: Epic Fury has already done what Iran wanted most on the economic front: it has turned the Gulf into a structural chokepoint again and baked in a year of higher prices and tighter markets. From here on, Washington isn’t deciding whether to accept an energy shock — it’s deciding whether to absorb that shock while also risking a naval loss and a missile‑defense crunch or to start cutting its ambitions before the bill comes due at home.

5. The US Map of This War Is Smaller Than the War’s Map of the US

Fire and smoke rise from a building in central Beirut after Israeli airstrikes, March 2026. (AP / Reuters)

Officially, this is still being sold in Washington as a contained war: US and Israel hitting Iran and its proxies, a tough but manageable Strait of Hormuz problem, and a Lebanon theater that can be managed with airpower and limited ground raids. The feeds and indicators tell a different story: the conflict’s geography — and political blast radius — are outgrowing the frame the White House is using.

Lebanon is absorbing a full‑scale air campaign, with central Beirut neighborhoods flattened, over a million people displaced, and Hezbollah’s deeper forces still intact; this is the kind of crisis that changes European politics on refugees and on energy simultaneously.

Reports that Israel has struck Iranian assets in the Caspian, Russian state media claims of a US‑Iran naval engagement in the Indian Ocean (unconfirmed by Western sources), and reporting that the UK has green‑lit US use of its bases for strikes together show new theaters opening where a single mis‑hit on a Russian, Chinese, Indian, or EU‑flagged asset could generate an entirely new diplomatic crisis.

From a US vantage point, that means more points of failure: a stray missile at Bushehr or another nuclear‑adjacent site; a neutral tanker sunk in Hormuz; a mass‑casualty hit on a European or Asian crew; a Lebanon collapse feeding refugees into a Europe still nursing Ukraine fatigue. Any one of those turns Epic Fury from “America pushing Iran back” into “America losing control of a regional fire it helped start.”

Analyst Note: The operational map in CENTCOM’s war room might still be centered on Iran, Israel, and Hormuz, but the strategic map is already much bigger — and it includes energy markets, alliance politics, European borders, and US domestic patience as active battlefields. The real question facing Washington is not whether it can keep winning tactically; it’s whether it can keep the war inside a box that its own decisions have already blown open.

Analysis

Israeli tanks stand on the Israeli side of the Israel-Lebanon border, amid escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, and amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in northern Israel, March 10, 2026. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Day 22 confirms that Operation Epic Fury has moved into a Phase 2.5 “Decapitation & Energy War” that we flagged earlier: US and Israel remain tactically dominant in the air and at sea, but three structural problems are converging — finite interceptor and missile stocks, a baked‑in global energy shock, and a disciplined Iranian command that has not fractured under decapitation blows. Iran’s ability to keep launching from hardened TELs and leveraging proxies and Hormuz means it can still impose outsized costs on US allies, energy markets, and domestic politics without crossing into nuclear or mass‑casualty terror territory — all while holding escalation options like a strike on a US ship or full Houthi activation in reserve.

Analyst Note: Day 22 is the inflection point this series has been heading toward: the US is still tactically on top, but its freedom of action is now capped by interceptor math, energy recovery timelines, alliance fatigue, and the political shock a single naval loss would trigger at home. From here, the most likely forcing mechanisms are not brilliant diplomatic breakthroughs — they’re hard constraints and accidents: a warship hit, a tanker sunk, a winter gas curve in Europe, a $4‑plus pump price in Ohio. That’s the logic that will decide whether Epic Fury ends with a negotiated pause, a humiliating climbdown, or a wider war Washington never meant to fight.

— I will continue to keep you updated.

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