The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

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Barbara Stenross's avatar
Barbara Stenross
9h

Excellent report and analysis. I'm confused about the U.S.'s game plan--the large troop deployment to the ME is inconsistent with White House rhetoric of no boots on the ground. What am I not understanding?

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4 replies by Shane Yirak and others
SpudLink's avatar
SpudLink
10h

This war is in a waiting stage. Iran or Persia has been around for over 3,000 years, with its 650,000 active duty troops, they just have to wait us out, they're not going anywhere. Declare victory, go home, and let Israel and the Arab states clean up our mess. We should have never been there in the first place.

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