Still from Beirut on April 8th, Following Strikes that have killed at least 254 people | Dalal Mawad X

Another ceasefire that is not, Hormuz is still closed, Iran is still punishing US allies, and America and Israel are further from any success than ever before.

Situation Snapshot — as of 22:00 GMT, April 8, 2026

The United States and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire effective April 8, brokered by Pakistan, with Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei ordering IRGC missile units to cease fire, according to Iranian state media.

Israel launched its largest single-day airstrike campaign of the war against Lebanon within hours of the ceasefire announcement, killing around 500 at time of release and wounding over thousands across Beirut, Dahieh, Tyre, and the Bekaa Valley, confirmed by BBC, Al Jazeera, and Middle East Eye.

Iran’s IRGC Sepah Navy re-closed the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation for Israeli strikes on Lebanon, broadcasting that any vessel transiting without IRGC permission will be destroyed, confirmed by NBC News, Middle East Eye, and the Jerusalem Post.

The IRGC Aerospace Force struck the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone in the UAE and launched Wave 99 against Kuwaiti oil infrastructure, power plants, and desalination plants, causing major material damage, confirmed by TASS and Middle East Eye.

President Trump declared Lebanon a “separate skirmish” excluded from the US-Iran ceasefire, and Prime Minister Netanyahu stated the ceasefire will not include Hezbollah, confirmed by Al Jazeera and the Jerusalem Post.

IRGC Aerospace Force commander Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Mousavi declared that any attack on Hezbollah is tantamount to an attack on Iran, as Hezbollah released footage of a Fath-360 SRBM strike on Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel, reported by Tehran Times.

Analyst Note: The Ceasefire brokered mere hours before Trump threatened the annihilation of an entire civilization is already collapsing. Talks between JD Vance and the Iranian leadership are scheduled for the 10th. Israel cannot afford for the United States to exit the war; they do not have a chance alone against the Iranian Proxy Axis. Israel wasted no time, launching a wave of war crimes that has been documented in real time. Bombing graveyards during funeral ceremonies, nearly immediately following the agreement, Hormuz was closed again. Seeing some of the lowest transit volumes to date. America agreed to a ceasefire, and now it looks like they are back to square one. Hormuz is closed, and bombing and airstrikes won’t open it. The power play, the “Trump” card, went up in flames in the desert along with Hundreds of millions in US Special Forces Aircraft and most likely an untold number of America’s Special Operators. Iran struck punitively at Gulf States, likely a reminder that neutrality is not acceptable, expel US troops, or pay the price. The UAE may havestruckk an Iranian Oil Refinery in Lavan, prompting a devastating strike against even more of the Gulf’s essential energy infrastructure. This ceasefire is revealing power vacuums, and it appears that the void already present due to the Punishment absorbed by the United States is having massive effects.

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1. US-Iran Two-Week Ceasefire Announced

Six US strike points on Kharg Island mapped via NASA FIRMS — oil terminals, air defense positions, and hardened bunker facilities. | @MizarVision (X)

The United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire effective April 8, halting direct military exchanges between the two nations. Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei ordered IRGC missile units to stop firing, according to Iranian state media.

Tehran, Iran — Khamenei ordered IRGC missile units to cease fire, per Iranian state media.

Washington, D.C. — White House confirmed Trump’s “red line” against Iranian nuclear enrichment remains in place during the pause.

Islamabad, Pakistan — Pakistan’s mediation role was described as a last-ditch effort that nearly collapsed before reaching an agreement.

Tehran, Iran — Iran signaled willingness to hand over uranium as part of ongoing negotiations.

Tel Aviv, Israel — Israel was not informed of the ceasefire plan until the late stages of discussion, per the Jerusalem Post.

Tehran, Iran — Iran’s 10-point ceasefire proposal, which Tehran claims the US accepted, explicitly included cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon, confirmed by NPR.

Tehran, Iran — Iran stated verbatim: “If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Forces will cease their defensive operations,” per Al Jazeera.

Islamabad, Pakistan — Pakistan PM Sharif publicly called for “immediate ceasefire everywhere, including Lebanon and beyond — effective immediately,” per Al Jazeera — directly contradicting Trump and Netanyahu’s exclusion of Lebanon.

Kharg Island, Iran — Overnight US strikes hit six points on Kharg Island oil infrastructure, including air defense positions and hardened bunker-type facilities, as documented by MizarVision satellite imagery. (MizarVision)

Tel Aviv / Haifa / Jerusalem, Israel — IDF confirmed two to three distinct Iranian missile waves launched after Trump’s ceasefire declaration, activating sirens across central and southern Israel, with confirmed impact sites causing structural damage and civilian injuries, per Jerusalem Post and Times of Israel.

Iran launched two to three distinct missile waves against Israel after Trump’s ceasefire announcement went public, activating sirens across Tel Aviv, Haifa, Jerusalem, and southern Israel. The IDF confirmed multiple impact sites with structural damage and civilian injuries, per the Jerusalem Post and Times of Israel.

The ceasefire was announced while Iranian missiles were still in the air and Israeli jets were already en route to Lebanon — the agreement was under stress before the ink was dry.

Analyst Note: America agreed to a ceasefire, and now it looks like they are back to square one. Hormuz is closed, and bombing and airstrikes won’t open it. The power play, the “Trump” card, went up in flames in the desert along with Hundreds of millions in US Special Forces Aircraft and most likely an untold number of America’s Special Operators. Iran provided 10 points, of which it already claims three have been violated; this is precisely as it was intended. Set conditions you know your enemy will violate, then you are not the instigator. Iran struck punitively at Gulf States, likely a reminder that neutrality is not acceptable, expel US troops, or pay the price. The UAE may have struck an Iranian Oil Refinery in Lavan, prompting a devastating strike against even more of the Gulf’s essential energy infrastructure. This ceasefire isrevealinge power vacuums, and it appears that the void already present due to the Punishment absorbed by the United States is having massive effects.

2. Israel Launches Largest Strike Wave on Lebanon Within Hours of Ceasefire

Carnage Following Israeli Strikes in Lebanon

Footage Shows a High-rise Residential Building Struck In Lebanon

Footage shows an Israeli airstrike that targeted the Shmustar cemetery in Lebanon during a funeral ceremony.

Israel launched a massive airstrike campaign across Lebanon within hours of the US-Iran ceasefire announcement, killing at least 254 and wounding over 1,165 according to Lebanese Civil Defense. The BBC, Al Jazeera, and Middle East Eye confirmed strikes hit central Beirut, the southern suburbs of Dahieh, Tyre, the eastern Bekaa Valley, and southern Lebanon simultaneously.

Beirut, Lebanon — Israeli strikes hit central Beirut without warning, killing dozens and wounding hundreds, according to Al Jazeera.

Dahieh, Lebanon — IDF confirmed an airstrike targeted a Hezbollah member; a building in Tallet Khayat partially collapsed.

Tyre, Lebanon — IRGC-affiliated OSINT channels reported that an Israeli airstrike struck the southern city.

Bekaa Valley, Lebanon — BBC confirmed strikes hit the eastern valley simultaneously with Beirut operations.

Beirut, Lebanon — MSF reported a massive influx of wounded at Beirut hospitals following the strikes.

Southern Lebanon — IDF announced St.-Sgt. Touvel Yosef Lifshiz was killed in ground combat operations.

Beirut, Lebanon — Israeli strikes targeted graveyards during active funeral ceremonies, documented in real-time on social media and confirmed by @sahouraxo and @dalalmawad reporting from Beirut. (sahouraxo) (dalalmawad)

Beirut, Lebanon — Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevost reported narrowly missing being hit by an Israeli strike in Beirut, per TASS, marking a direct near-strike on a European diplomat.

Lebanon (all fronts) — Both Hezbollah and the Houthis stood down in alignment with Khamenei’s ceasefire order, halting fire before Israel did — undermining Israel’s framing of the ceasefire as one-sided.

Rome, Italy — Italy summoned the Israeli ambassador after Israeli forces fired shots at UN personnel in Lebanon, per the Jerusalem Post.

Trump described Lebanon as a “separate skirmish” from the Iran ceasefire, effectively greenlighting continued Israeli operations.

Analyst Note: The ceasefire’s structural weakness is its scope. It covers only the US-Iran bilateral exchange — the narrowest axis of a multi-front war. Israel claims it was not consulted until late stages, and if it had been, Israel’s goals cannot be achieved if a ceasefire were to take place. Iran attached conditions linking it to Lebanon, and Tehran simultaneously signaled uranium concessions to keep Washington invested. Even Hezbollah and the Houthis stood down in alignment with the order. Iran is successfully positioning itself as the reasonable one, as Hezbollah stopped shooting before Israel did, and the United States struck a ceasefire and then watched the Gulf Monarchies, which host its troops, absorb massive strikes by Iran. The agreement functions less as a peace mechanism and more as a negotiating runway; it creates a temporary grey zone where power dynamics can be tested. Iran is demonstrating that it intends for the new dynamic in the Gulf to be Iran’s way. I would be surprised if the ceasefire lasted through the weekend. Furthermore, it must be stated that Israel’s actions constitute blatant war crimes at the highest level. Israel has demonstrated and blatant disregard for humanitarian law for decades. The actions of Israel serve to legitimize Iran’s position as a defender, and cement both the United States and Israel as the bad guys on the global stage. All three powers deserve that title, but Israel takes the cake.

3. Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz Again — IRGC Navy Threatens to Destroy Non-Compliant Vessels

First two vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz following ceasefire: bulk carriers NJ Earth and Daytona Beach. AIS tracking map shows near-empty strait vs. pre-war ~130 daily transits. | @nikospoth / @MarineTraffic (X)

Iran’s IRGC Sepah Navy re-closed the Strait of Hormuz in direct retaliation for Israeli strikes on Lebanon, issuing an explicit threat to destroy any vessel transiting without IRGC permission. NBC News, Middle East Eye, NDTV, and the Jerusalem Post all confirmed the closure.

Strait of Hormuz — IRGC Navy broadcast: “You must receive permission from the Iranian Sepah Navy for passing through the Strait. If any vessel tries to transit without permission, it will be destroyed.”

Strait of Hormuz — NBC News reported Iran stated the strait is closed because Iran is responding to continued Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon.

Strait of Hormuz — BBC reported the warning adds significant uncertainty to global shipping.

Global Markets — Oil prices plunged, and shares jumped initially on ceasefire news, but Hormuz closure introduced renewed volatility.

Strait of Hormuz — Rudaw, citing an IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency source, reported: Tehran halted passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, describing Israeli strikes on Lebanon as a “blatant violation of the ceasefire” and warning it could target shipping if the attacks persist.

Strait of Hormuz — Only two vessels were confirmed to have transited the strait since the ceasefire took effect — the Greek-owned bulk carrier NJ Earth and the Liberian-flagged Daytona Beach — per MarineTraffic, as reported by Le Monde and Bernama; Bloomberg counted just three ships leaving the region, with no major oil tankers or blue-chip operators present, compared to approximately 130 daily transits before the war.

The status of the Strait remains contested, with the Jerusalem Post reporting conflicting Iranian statements on whether the closure is total or conditional.

Analyst Note: The Hormuz closure is Iran’s leverage play. By tying it explicitly to Israeli strikes on Lebanon — not to the US-Iran exchange — Tehran is using the strait as a pressure instrument against Washington to force Lebanon into the ceasefire framework. The IRGC Navy’s threat to destroy non-compliant vessels is the most explicit escalation of the maritime dimension to date. Conflicting Iranian statements on whether the closure is total or conditional suggest internal debate between hardliners who want maximum pressure and negotiators who want a reversible card to play at the table. This demonstrates the dynamic at play, the primary condition was open the strait. Israel bombs Lebanon which Iran knew they would, and the Strait is promptly reclosed, and that leverage is squarely back in the IRGCs hands. The benefit to the US here for a ceasefire is absent, it reads more as an admission of defeat.

4. IRGC Strikes UAE and Kuwaiti Energy Infrastructure

Oil installations in Al-Fujairah (UAE) targeted — retaliation for Lavan refinery strike. Workers fleeing, smoke column rising. Source: @Spectator_MENA

IRGC Aerospace Force struck the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone in the United Arab Emirates and launched a sustained drone and missile campaign against Kuwaiti oil facilities, power stations, and desalination plants. TASS, Middle East Eye, and Telegram OSINT channels confirmed the attacks.

Fujairah, UAE — IRGC Aerospace Force struck the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone in retaliation for the attack on Lavan Oil Refinery.

Kuwait — The Kuwaiti military reported dealing with “an intense wave of hostile Iranian attacks” since 8 a.m., intercepting 28 drones.

Kuwait — TASS confirmed several oil infrastructure facilities, power plants, and desalination plants sustained major material damage.

Persian Gulf — IRGC launched a missile from Bandar Sirik in Hormozgan province toward the southern Persian Gulf.

Kuwait and UAE — Both nations stated they have come under Iranian missile and drone attacks despite the ceasefire.

Lavan Island, Iran — The UAE reportedly struck Iran’s Lavan oil refinery using Mirage aircraft, the likely trigger event for Iran’s retaliatory strikes against Fujairah, per OSINTWarfare. (OSINTWarfare - strike) (OSINTWarfare - Mirage)

Habshan, UAE — A missile struck the Habshan gas complex area, with Abu Dhabi reporting a “successful interception,” but debris fires forced the suspension of operations. Dubai, UAE — Missile alerts were triggered simultaneously in Dubai alongside Israeli alerts, per the Jerusalem Post and IDF reporting.

Saudi Arabia — Iran struck targets in Saudi Arabia as part of the broader Wave 99 campaign targeting Gulf states hosting US forces.

Bahrain — Iran struck targets in Bahrain alongside Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait, expanding the target set to four Gulf monarchies simultaneously.

Iran designated this operation as Wave 99, striking across five Gulf states in a single day — the broadest geographic expansion of Iranian targeting since the war began, and a direct message that hosting US forces carries a cost Tehran intends to collect.

Analyst Note: Wave 99 against Fujairah and Kuwait represents a deliberate expansion of Iran’s target set into Gulf states that host US forces and infrastructure. These are not accidental overshoot — Fujairah was struck in named retaliation for Lavan, and Kuwait absorbed 28 intercepted drones in a sustained morning campaign. Iran is communicating that the ceasefire does not protect US partners, only the US homeland exchange. The damage to desalination plants introduces a civilian infrastructure dimension that Gulf states will find politically difficult to absorb without response. The unspoken reality is that power dynamic between Iran, and the Gulf Allies of the United States is not unlike Europe and NATO. A dependency on the United States created a sense of false security, the major powers like the UAE and Saudi Arabia put their time and efforts into proxy wars and limited regional power squabbles. Once the illusion of US deterrence was shattered, it is now a matter of Iran pushing them to bend the knee. Submit or have your economies massacred. Expel the US or kiss your GDP goodbye, if the UAE did strike at Iran and was met with another body blow its economy cannot absorb. It sends a message, and that is exactly what Iran is looking for.

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5. The War is Already About to Whipsaw Back into Action

Video Capture the moment before IDF bombs strike residential sites across Lebanon | @myLordBebo (x)

Iran’s IRGC Aerospace Force commander, Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Mousavi, declared that an attack on Hezbollah is tantamount to an attack on Iran, directly tying the Lebanon front to Iran’s red line. Hezbollah released footage of a Fath-360 SRBM strike on Kiryat Shmona, demonstrating continued operational reach into northern Israel.

Tehran, Iran — IRGC Aerospace Force commander publicly equated any Israeli attack on Hezbollah with an attack on Iran, per Tehran Times.

Tehran, Iran — Anadolu Agency reported Iran has linked continued US peace negotiations to a full Lebanon ceasefire, warning it will resume offensive operations if Israeli strikes persist.

Kiryat Shmona, Israel — Hezbollah published a video of a Fath-360 short-range ballistic missile strike on the northern Israeli city.

Tehran, Iran — Iranian FM stated the US must choose between honoring the ceasefire or backing Israeli operations against Hezbollah.

Tehran, Iran — Tasnim News Agency (IRGC-affiliated) reported that a knowledgeable Iranian source indicated Tehran would withdraw from the ceasefire agreement entirely if Israel persists in its assaults on Lebanon, confirmed by Rudaw.

Tehran, Iran — Iran formally linked the Islamabad peace talks to a Lebanon ceasefire; if Israel persists in Lebanon strikes, Tehran says talks cannot proceed, confirmed by Anadolu Agency.

The ceasefire’s deliberate exclusion of Lebanon has created the conditions for a rapid return to full-scale hostilities, with Iran publicly linking any Hezbollah escalation to its own response calculus.

Analyst Note: The Mousavi statement and the Fath-360 footage are the two data points that matter most for the next 48 hours. The IRGC Aerospace commander publicly collapsing the distinction between Hezbollah and Iran means that every Israeli strike on Lebanon is now, in Tehran’s declared framing, a strike on Iran — which would void the ceasefire. Hezbollah publishing the Kiryat Shmona footage is not retrospective — it is signaling continued capability and willingness to fire. The ceasefire created a paradox: it paused the US-Iran axis while accelerating the Israel-Hezbollah axis, and Iran has now publicly stated it considers those the same axis. The next Israeli strikes will determine whether or not the ceasefire will survive, its a real possibility that I will be writing about the wars continuation tomorrow. Iran’s acceptance was never unconditional: Iran’s 10-point proposal explicitly included cessation of hostilities on all fronts including Lebanon, and Iran has now publicly stated conditions under which it will void the agreement, confirmed by NPR and Rudaw.

— I will continue to keep you updated

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