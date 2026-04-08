The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

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Lance Khrome's avatar
Lance Khrome
2h

Israel is treating this so-called "cease-fire" in exactly the same way as it has brutalized several attempts at cease-fire proposals in Gaza: seemingly giving assent, then promptly breaking it by savagely attacking civilians under the guise of "Hamas terrorist activities"...the war against Iran will pick up speed in the next few days, followed by another trump "annihilate their civilization!" tweet...equity markets fall, crude oil futures soar, and yet another TACO Tuesday in the works, with more "peace efforts" hinted at.

Wash, rinse, repeat.

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Gwynne's avatar
Gwynne
2h

Frightening... I have so many thoughts that cannot find words. How is it that humanity never learns how to live and let live? Imagine....

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