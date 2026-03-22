Fires rage at Qatar's Ras Laffan LNG facility — the world's largest — following Iranian retaliatory strikes, March 19, 2026. Image: Reuters via Middle East Observer

Two Wars, Two Scorecards

Situation Snapshot — as of 00:00 PDT, March 22, 2026

Operation Epic Fury is on its 23rd day. The military picture being painted is one of coalition dominance: 85% of Iran’s surface-to-air missile capability destroyed, its navy functionally eliminated as a conventional force, 8,000+ strike sorties completed. On those metrics, the US and Israel are winning the war they planned.

But there is a second war running in parallel — and it is not being measured in SAMs or sorties.

Iran has achieved a de facto economic closure of the Strait of Hormuz not through mines or fast boats, but through the global maritime insurance market. War-risk premiums went from 0.25% to 10%+ of hull value in 12 days. Tanker transits collapsed from 100+/day to effectively zero. Lloyd’s of London is now enforcing Iran’s blockade more effectively than the IRGC ever could.

Nine major energy facilities across four Gulf states — Ras Laffan, BAPCO, SAMREF, Jubail, Al Hosn, Habshan, Mina al-Ahmadi, Mina Abdullah, Haifa — were struck within 48 hours of the Israeli raid on South Pars. The target list was published by IRGC-linked channels before the strikes occurred.

Trump’s 48-hour ultimatum to “reopen Hormuz” expires in approximately 48 hours. The problem is that the closure is an actuarial event, not a military one. The Navy cannot bomb its way out of an insurance exclusion zone.

And at the top of Iran’s command structure: a new Supreme Leader who is a product of the IRGC Intelligence Organization, not the religious establishment — trained alongside Qassem Soleimani, institutionally embedded with the architects of Iran’s security apparatus since age 17, and whose reported incapacitation may be irrelevant, because the campaign he designed appears to be running on institutional autopilot.

Analyst Note: Day 23 is the day the two wars become impossible to ignore simultaneously. The coalition is winning the war it came to fight. Iran may be winning the war it actually designed. Both things can be true at once — and only one side appears to know it.

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1. The Coalition Has No Theory of Victory — Only a Very Impressive Target List

Iran's war on Gulf oil: a collage of fires across refinery sites hit by Iranian missile strikes, March 18–19, 2026. Image: Reuters

What is absent from every public coalition communication — and from the private signals leaking out of Washington — is a terminal objective. A theory of what the post-campaign state is supposed to look like.

Should Coalition claims be true, The military degradation of Iran is proceeding with a competence that would impress any war college instructor, the numbers claimed are significant: 85% of Iranian SAM capability destroyed, the Artesh navy functionally eliminated in what CENTCOM called “the largest destruction of a naval force since World War II,” Iranian tactical fighters grounded, 8,000+ combat sorties flown.

CTP-ISW assessments from March 17–20 show strike operations continuing at high tempo with no indication of a pause-for-diplomacy phase.

Reuters and ABC News report that the IDF Chief of Staff says Israel is “at the halfway point” in operations, with several more weeks of intensification expected.

Al Jazeera reports that Trump is simultaneously signaling a “winding down” while his Defense Secretary promises strikes will “increase significantly.”

These are not coordinated signals from an alliance with an agreed endgame. They are the observable indicators of a campaign that has lost strategic coherence while claiming total victory. The IDF is halfway through its target list. But nobody has publicly articulated what political outcome the target list is designed to produce. Regime change requires ground forces that nobody is deploying. Regime compliance requires interlocutors; the campaign has already killed — Larijani is dead, the moderate pragmatist pipeline is severed. Deterrence restoration requires a regime that believes negotiation remains possible, but the IRGC hardliners who now hold power in Tehran have spent their careers preparing for exactly this moment.

Analyst Note: A campaign without a terminal objective is not a strategy — it is a fires schedule. The coalition is executing the target list with extraordinary competence. The question it has not answered: what is the target list supposed to produce that doesn’t exist today? Every day that question goes unanswered, the answer gets harder to give.

2. Iran Is Fighting an Economic War Disguised as a Military One — And the Evidence Is in Its Commander’s Biography

Smoke billows from an oil refinery hit by Iranian strikes. The target selection — energy infrastructure, not military bases — reveals an intelligence-directed economic warfare doctrine. Image: Fortune / Reuters

The pattern of Iranian strikes in the Gulf does not match a conventional military retaliation doctrine. It matches an intelligence-directed economic warfare doctrine — and the biography of the man now running Iran tells you why.

Iran International and Iran-HRM document that Mojtaba Khamenei joined the IRGC at 17, served in the 27th Mohammad Rasulullah Division alongside Qassem Soleimani and Hossein Taeb, who would become chief of the IRGC Intelligence Organization. His formative professional relationships are not with the religious establishment. They are with the intelligence-security apparatus. WBUR’s analysts describe him as “his father on steroids” — meaning more hardline and more institutionally embedded with the IRGC, not less.

Global Guardian and Military.com report that nine major energy facilities across four countries were struck within 48 hours of the Israeli raid on South Pars: Ras Laffan (Qatar’s LNG hub), Mesaieed (Qatar petrochemicals), SAMREF refinery (joint Saudi Aramco–ExxonMobil), Jubail (Middle East’s largest petrochemical complex), Al Hosn and Habshan (key ADNOC gas facilities in UAE), Mina al-Ahmadi and Mina Abdullah (Kuwait’s largest refineries), and Haifa (Israel’s largest refinery). Iran International confirms that IRGC-linked channels published this specific target list before the strikes occurred — meaning the intelligence collection and target development preceded the crisis by years, not weeks.

This is not retaliation. This is the execution of a pre-existing operations order designed by an intelligence organization to target the economic connective tissue of the global energy system. Each strike was calibrated for maximum cascading damage across global supply chains — Ras Laffan’s LNG trains take months to repair, meaning the economic damage outlasts the military campaign. The Gulf states are simultaneously the coalition’s enabling basing infrastructure and Iran’s primary targets for retaliation. The IRGC designed it that way.

Analyst Note: The coalition is fighting a military war against an adversary running an economic-intelligence war. Mojtaba Khamenei’s network biography tells you which kind of war he was trained to fight. It wasn’t the one where you defeat the enemy’s air defenses. It was the one where you make the war unaffordable.

3. Hormuz Is Already Closed — and the US Navy Cannot Reopen It

Satellite tracking shows Iran's controlled shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz — tanker traffic has collapsed 99.7% since February 28. Image: Windward / HSToday

This is the hardest finding in tonight’s analysis, and the one with the most direct bearing on Trump’s 48-hour ultimatum.

Reuters documented the collapse of tanker traffic in real time: from 37 tankers per day on February 27 (the day before the strikes) to zero by March 6. By March 18, only 21 tankers had transited in 19 days — a 99.7% reduction from pre-war daily throughput. Crude loadings west of Hormuz dropped from 16.6 million barrels per day in February to 6.4 million in March — a 61% decline. Lloyd’s List confirmed war-risk premiums at 10%+ of hull value — approximately $14 million per VLCC voyage — as of March 11, up from $345,000 pre-war. Five major P&I clubs — Gard, Skuld, NorthStandard, London P&I, American Club — cancelled war-risk coverage effective March 5. Britannia P&I confirmed its reinsurers issued a Notice of Cancellation for Arabian Gulf war risks.

Reuters also confirmed that Trump ordered DFC support for tanker insurance and suggested Navy escorts could reopen the strait. Caixinglobal and Bloomberg confirm war-risk insurance is technically available — at 10%+ of hull value, making Gulf crude commercially uncompetitive against alternative sources. Navy escorts do not reduce insurance premiums. Underwriters price risk based on the probability of loss, and a VLCC with a destroyer escort is still transiting an active war zone where commercial vessels have been struck.

Iran is not running a blunt closure. Al Jazeera confirms that Iran has established a selective passage system: China is in talks for access to crude and LNG carriers, Pakistan-flagged vessels have transited, and Turkish-owned ships are permitted after visiting Iranian ports. Coalition-linked vessels are excluded. Iran even floated Hormuz transit tolls — literally monetizing the closure as a revenue instrument. This is an intelligence-managed access control system, not a minefield.

Analyst Note: The most effective naval blockade in the modern era was not enforced by a navy. It was enforced by an insurance market. Iran turned the Lloyd’s Joint War Committee into a weapon of economic warfare — and Lloyd’s had no choice but to comply, because the risk was real. Trump’s ultimatum cannot be fulfilled by military action. The closure is an actuarial event. You cannot bomb an exclusion zone.

4. The Interceptor Clock Is the Hidden Timer on the Entire Campaign

Iron Dome interceptors streak across the night sky over Israel. Each light trail is a missile that cannot be fired again — and resupply cannot keep pace with consumption. Image: AP / Reuters

The coalition’s most urgent constraint is not money, political will, or Iranian military capability. It may be interceptor stocks.

CTP-ISW from March 18 and earlier confirmed that IDF is already choosing not to intercept some Iranian cluster submunitions — triage under sustained missile pressure, sacrificing population protection to preserve interceptor capacity for ballistic threats.

CSIS puts pre-war Patriot PAC-3 MSE stocks at roughly 1,600 missiles, and notes that FY2026 production of Patriot, SM-3, SM-6, and Arrow interceptors cannot fully replace Epic Fury usage rates. Gulf partner states had intercepted 500+ cruise/ballistic missiles and 1,300+ drones as of March 3 — 19 days ago. Reuters and CBS report Gulf partners are “dangerously low” on interceptors, with emergency resupply requests to Washington.

The compounding problem: the same interceptor supply is competing with Ukraine’s air defense requirements and Indo-Pacific contingency planning. An Arrow missile fired at an Iranian ballistic salvo over Tel Aviv is an Arrow missile that cannot be positioned over a carrier in the South China Sea.

And the dormant threat nobody is discussing: Hezbollah retains approximately 25,000 missiles and thousands of drones — an inventory it has not yet committed at scale. ACLED notes Hezbollah’s southern Lebanon force posture is “greatly damaged,” but its deeper forces remain intact. The Hezbollah mass salvo doesn’t need to be coordinated with Iranian fires in any sophisticated command-and-control sense. It just needs to arrive during the same 48-hour window when Israeli interceptor stocks are at their lowest. The saturation effect is the coordination.

Analyst Note: The coalition isn’t in danger of running out of jets. It’s in danger of running out of safe choices about what to defend. The interceptor clock is not publicly discussed in Washington. Watch for the tell-tale signs: geographic triage in Israeli air defense, increased population shelter advisories, and passive defense replacing active intercept. When those indicators appear, the clock is visible.

5. Two Wars, Two Scorecards — and Washington Is Only Reading One

: Satellite imagery shows vessels damaged in suspected Iranian attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. The war is being measured on two scorecards — only one side knows both exist. Image: USNI News / Satellite

The coalition measures success in military metrics: SAMs destroyed, ships sunk, launchers hit, sorties flown. All of those metrics are, albeit slowly, moving in the right direction. By a conservative military measure, Operation Epic Fury could be a successful campaign.

Iran measures success in different units: dollars per barrel of Brent crude, days of LNG production lost, war-risk premium percentages, Gulf state political will eroded, and months of infrastructure repair time locked in regardless of when the shooting stops.

The scorecards do not overlap. The coalition is winning every metric on its scorecard. Iran is winning every metric on its scorecard. Both are accurate simultaneously — because they are measuring different wars.

Al Jazeera confirms that Brent crude is up approximately 50% since February 28, with prices spiking to $118. Reuters confirmed QatarEnergy declared force majeure on LNG production on March 2 — Qatar supplies 20% of global LNG. The Hill and Atlantic Council are tracking an emerging European energy crisis. ACLED notes that investor confidence across the Gulf is under sustained pressure.

SP Global confirmed that the only vessels transiting Hormuz in any volume are sanctioned tankers and vessels from non-aligned states — China, Pakistan, and Turkey. Iran has effectively bifurcated the global energy market: allied economies bear the full cost of disruption; non-aligned economies cut deals. That is a geopolitical architecture being constructed in real time, with Hormuz as the instrument. Capital Economics assessed that even a brief conflict would leave Brent returning to $65 only by year-end in the optimistic scenario. A prolonged conflict pushes $130+ in Q2.

The deepest structural problem: the coalition has no public counter-economic-warfare framework. It is not tracking — at least not publicly — the insurance market, the selective passage architecture, the post-war infrastructure repair timeline, or the non-aligned state deals Iran is cutting through Hormuz. Washington is reading a military scorecard in a war that has two.

Analyst Note: When two sides are keeping different scorecards, the side that does not know the other’s scorecard is the side that will be surprised by the outcome. The coalition can win every military engagement and still find, six months from now, that the energy shock, the insurance exclusion zones, and the non-aligned state realignments are the durable facts of this war — and that they were built while Washington was counting destroyed SAMs.

Analysis

Satellite imagery shows vessels damaged in suspected Iranian attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. The war is being measured on two scorecards — only one side knows both exist. Image: USNI News / Satellite

Day 23 reveals a campaign reaching yet another critical inflection point that is not being publicly named.

The coalition’s military advantage is substantial, real, and will likely persist, even if it does absorb serious losses. What planners must consider is the level of acceptable risk. They could risk a seizure of Hormuz; any mistake could easily see hundreds dead and thousands wounded. A larger-scale invasion is entirely untenable from a logistical perspective at this time, based on our own analysis.

Iran’s conventional military is being degraded. The question is not whether the coalition can destroy more targets — it can. The question is what destroying more targets produces that it has not already produced.

Iran has spent 20 years building a war architecture specifically for this scenario: absorb the conventional military loss, execute the economic warfare campaign in parallel, outlast the interceptor stocks, hold the Hezbollah mass salvo in reserve, cut deals with non-aligned states through Hormuz, and wait for the political clock in Washington and the capitals of exhausted Gulf allies to run down. The fact that Mojtaba Khamenei is reportedly incapacitated — or at least camera-shy — does not change this picture. If the campaign continues at the same pace and target quality during his absence, it is institutionalized. It does not need him to run it. That makes it more durable, not less.

The 48-hour ultimatum on Hormuz will likely expire without resolution. Trump will then face a choice between following through on strikes against Iranian power plants, which crosses into civilian infrastructure targeting and risks taking the war beyond any hope of a near-term ceasefire or resolution, or not following through, which signals that the ultimatum was not credible. Either branch of that decision tree creates a problem.

Analyst Note: The mechanisms that will actually end this war will not be diplomatic breakthroughs. They are going to be hard constraints and accidents: an interceptor inventory that can no longer defend everything, a tanker sunk with the wrong flag, a gas storage season in Europe that turns an energy shock into a recession, a poll number in Ohio. That is the logic that shapes what happens next — and none of it is on the military scoreboard.

— I will continue to keep you updated.

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