The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

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Cherae Stone's avatar
Cherae Stone
7h

Shane, holy cow! Everything, everywhere, all at once!

You’re untangling for me an entire world of the world that I’ve never really considered in any depth. It’s fascinating.

Thank you for engaging my brain at a whole new level.

How can humans be such strategists and such idiots at the same time?

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Stevi-Lee Alver's avatar
Stevi-Lee Alver
7h

The two-scorecard observation is super sharp.

The coalition is winning the war it came to fight. Iran may be winning the war it actually designed. Both simultaneously true. And only one side appears to know it.

Iran didn’t fight the system. It found the gap the system left unguarded and ran the actual operation through there. Lloyd’s didn’t choose to enforce the blockade. The risk was real and the market responded to reality rather than to the official military picture.

The coalition is reading the military map. Iran is reading the territory.

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