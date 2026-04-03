Iran - Middle East War Update | Trump's Black Hawk Down, American Pilot Stranded in Iran | Day 36 | Live Update

As the war in the Middle East heats up, I wanted to bring you guys up to speed on everything I know.
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In this live stream, we will explore the conflict in depth, discuss at length the situation regarding a US pilot stranded on the ground in Iran, and the rescue mission that nearly resulted in another helicopter being shot down in the process. See the war through the eyes of an analyst.
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— I will continue to keep you updated.
Note: I am committed to providing you with the best available information regarding the wider world. This work is hard, exhausting, and it does not pay. Any support you can provide is now more important than ever. Thank you.
Read my latest updates on the Iran War
IRAN - MIDDLE EAST WAR UPDATE | The Manual That No One Is Reading — What You Cannot See Will Kill You | Day 35 | My 6 Critical Takeaways
Iran - Middle East War Update | Zero Hour Is Almost Here| Day 33 | My 6 Critical Takeaways
IRAN - MIDDLE EAST WAR UPDATE | Desperate Measures and the Situation Room of Fools | Day 32 | My 6 Critical Takeaways
Thank you Cat: Poli-Psych, Leah Anderson, PJ Schuster, Mnera, Stephanie Munoz, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.