The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

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The Unabaker Speaks's avatar
The Unabaker Speaks
13hEdited

Your reports are fair. You don’t bubble on with proclamations. Skepticism is the genesis of true discovery. Unconfirmed isn’t the same as disconfirmed. Reported data points need one or the other (confirmation or disconfirmation) to count as known.

Carry on!

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siegfried59's avatar
siegfried59
14h

Very good piece.

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