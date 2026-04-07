OSINT imagery analysis identifies a possible improvised forward recovery site used during the CSAR extraction of the second F-15E crewman from deep inside Iranian territory | Mizar Vision Watcher X

Video of Airstrip by Mizar Vision Watcher | X

According to Washington, both F-15E crewmembers are alive in Kuwait, but what the open-source record shows about the airstrip engagement, what it cost, and the gap between official claims and confirmed evidence is a very different story than the one you have been given. Those crewmen have yet to be seen publicly.

Situation Snapshot — as of 1600 PDT, April 6, 2026

Iran rejected the Pakistani 45-day ceasefire framework on April 6, conveying a 10-point counter-proposal via Islamabad that demands a permanent end to hostilities — not a temporary truce, per Reuters and RFE/RL.

Trump stated at an April 6 White House press conference that the April 7 8PM ET deadline is “final” and “highly unlikely” to be extended, and that Iran’s proposal was “significant but not good enough,” per Al Jazeera and CNBC.

Secretary of Defense Hegseth stated April 6 would be “the largest volume of strikes on Iran since the war began,” per Al Jazeera.

An Iranian missile struck a residential building in Haifa on April 6, killing four people — identified as Vladimir and Yelena Gershovich, their son Dmitri, and his partner Lucille-Jean — per Jerusalem Post and Israel Hayom.

Iranian ballistic missiles carrying cluster submunitions struck central Israel on April 6, scattering bomblets across at least 20 sites from Petah Tikva to the Tel Aviv metro, per Jerusalem Post and Times of Israel.

The IRGC claimed April 5 that a missile strike forced USS Tripoli to withdraw from the theater — a claim the US has neither confirmed nor denied, per Turkiye Today.

Analyst Note: Iran’s 10-point response was two weeks in the making and described by IRNA as reviewed “at the highest levels of the Iranian establishment.” That does not mean acceptance is coming — particularly on the heels of a near-disastrous rescue operation that may have been the precursor to the operation the United States actually came here to run: to seize Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile and declare a nuclear victory. The Islamabad Accord is a framework for peace. But frameworks require two willing parties. I am skeptical that either party is prepared to give the other what it needs to close a deal.

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1. The Airstrip Engagement: What the Open-Source Record Shows — and What It Doesn’t

Firebrand Project geolocation and analysis shows in red cratering of airstrikes, the positioning of the airstrip used for the evacuation and crash sites of MH-6 Little Birds and MCJ 130 Aircraft is yellow, Suspected Attack directions by IRGC forces based on cratering from US and IDF air support. | The Firebrand Project

An F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down over southern Iran near Isfahan on April 3, per Reuters and CBS News. The pilot was recovered in a seven-hour daytime operation. The WSO — a Colonel — ejected separately, sustained serious injuries, and evaded Iranian capture for approximately 48 hours on foot through Zagros mountain terrain before a second rescue package extracted him on April 5, per Al Jazeera, The War Zone, and ABC News. Iran had issued a $60,000 reward for the WSO and deployed search parties — meaning Iranian forces had approximately 48 hours to pre-position before the second extraction attempt, per Reuters and PBS NewsHour.

The operation was significantly extended after both MC-130J Commando II aircraft became stuck — nose gear in the sand — at the forward airstrip; both were subsequently destroyed in place to prevent capture, per the Wall Street Journal, ABC News, and CNBC.

Commercial satellite imagery analyzed by MizarVision/Maxar on April 6 shows approximately 28 craters — each nearly 9 meters wide — cut into access roads in Isfahan Province, approximately 20 kilometers from the airstrip site; Reuters reported US forces “bombed roads and jammed communications to shield the evacuation and slow any Iranian response,” per MizarVision and Al Bawaba.

Confirmed aircraft losses across the full operation: 2x MC-130J Commando II destroyed in place; 2x HH-60W Jolly Green II hit by Iranian fire with crews wounded; at least 1x AH/MH-6 Little Bird destroyed at the forward airstrip; 1x A-10 Thunderbolt II hit by Iranian fire and crashed near the Strait of Hormuz, pilot ejected safely; 1x MQ-9 Reaper destroyed — IRGC published imagery, corroborated by The War Zone, Critical Threats, and FlightGlobal.

Three replacement aircraft were flown into Iran to complete the extraction after the original MC-130Js were immobilized, per ABC News and Yahoo News.

Approximately 100 special operations personnel were involved in the operation, per CNBC.

VP Vance publicly stated “zero US casualties”; Trump stated “not a single American killed or even wounded” — both statements are directly contradicted by Task and Purpose’s confirmation of wounded HH-60W crews and Air and Space Forces Magazine’s characterization of the WSO as “seriously wounded,” per The War Zone and Air and Space Forces Magazine.

Trump stated via Truth Social that this was “the most challenging and complex mission in the history of US SOF,” per ABC News.

The operation supposedly succeeded. Both crew members are reported to be alive. The open-source record also shows that an immobilized MC-130J transformed the extraction into an extended perimeter defense under fire, that at least six US aircraft were damaged or destroyed across the engagement, and that the official “zero casualties” narrative contains at least two confirmed internal contradictions sourced from within the US military press.

Analyst Note: The 28-crater pattern is a major tell. Demolitions are controlled — operators set charges in specific positions to maximize damage to the aircraft. What the satellite imagery shows is not a controlled detonation pattern. It is munitions cutting access roads — aligned to block closing forces from multiple approach vectors simultaneously. That is consistent with a fighting retreat against an Iranian force capable of responding from four directions at once. The loss of an A-10 and an MQ-9 during the operation means Iran was able to contest the airspace required for effective close air support. No matter what else is said about this mission, one thing is established: this was not a clean in-and-out. Claims of absolutely zero casualties are very hard for me to believe.

2. What We Cannot Confirm — And Why That Matters in an Information-Controlled Wartime Environment

Two MC-130 specialized planes and four MH-6 Little Bird helicopters were blown up by the US, according to US officials | Reuters

Every fact the American public has been given about this rescue operation — the crew’s survival, their condition, the cost of the mission, and the intelligence operations that supported it — comes from a single source: the United States government. No journalist has independently confirmed the crew’s condition. No hospital confirmation exists outside official channels. The government’s own statements contain documented contradictions. None of this is a claim of deception. It is a statement about the limits of the available record.

VP Vance stated “zero US casualties”; Trump stated “not a single American killed or even wounded” — Task and Purpose confirmed HH-60W crews wounded; Air and Space Forces Magazine confirmed the WSO was “seriously wounded” — three internal contradictions in the official casualty narrative within 72 hours of the operation, per The War Zone and Air and Space Forces Magazine.

US officials stated a CIA deception operation fed false location data to IRGC search units, redirecting them away from the WSO — reported as a government self-claim with no independent corroboration, per The War Zone and ABC News.

Special Operations Forces casualty reporting is legally exempt from public disclosure once an operation is classified under applicable US law; approximately 100 troops who entered Iran have no independent accountability pathway beyond the VP’s statement, per CNBC.

IRGC Telegram footage purporting to show human remains at the airstrip site has circulated on Iranian state media — this claim is unverified and not incorporated into any casualty assessment; it is noted as a monitoring item only.

The “zero casualties” claim follows a documented suppression pattern: 13 US KIA and 300+ WIA confirmed only under congressional pressure across the first 39 days; NSA Bahrain struck multiple times; a THAAD radar destroyed in Jordan; five KC-135s damaged at Al Udeid — all slow-walked, denied, or left without comment, per PBS NewsHour.

Analyst Note: I cannot establish that the crew is dead or that the Pentagon is lying. What I can tell you is that what we are hearing and what I am seeing in the open-source record are not matching up. I know that legally the government is not required to report special operations losses. The only real way we will know what the casualty picture looked like is through next-of-kin notification — and we may not find that out for quite some time. What I do know is that official statements like that of Vice President Vance and reporting already coming out of Task and Purpose are starting to show cracks. We will learn more as footage emerges from Iranian state media, and as satellite analysts get a cleaner look at the wreckage.

3. Lebanon: 1,460+ Dead, 1.2 Million Displaced, Three UN Peacekeepers Killed by Israeli Fire — No Accountability, No US Statement

An Israeli airstrike over Beirut on April 6 leveled residential infrastructure as the IDF issued new evacuation orders across multiple Lebanese districts. | Beirut Wire

While every editorial camera is pointed at the April 7 deadline, Lebanon is being systematically destroyed. More than 1,460 Lebanese have been killed, including at least 126 children, over 4,400 wounded, and approximately 1.2 million people displaced — roughly 20 percent of the country’s entire population — per Al Jazeera and Asharq Al-Awsat. Israeli Chief of Staff Katz has stated plainly that Israel will “establish a security zone and maintain security control up to the Litani River” and that 600,000 displaced Lebanese will not be permitted to return until Israeli security criteria are met — a stated permanent administrative threshold, not a temporary buffer, per the New York Times.

Three Indonesian UNIFIL peacekeepers have been killed in 72 hours: March 29 by Israeli tank fire (confirmed by UN security source to AFP), March 30 in a suspected mine incident, and April 3 in the Adeisse area with three additional peacekeepers seriously wounded; UN Secretary-General Lacroix confirmed “Israeli tank as source” for the March 29 killing — no Israeli response has been issued; no US statement has been made, per Reuters and Al Jazeera.

Indonesia has 1,200 troops in theater; TNI confirmed a scheduled May rotation of 756 fresh personnel as of April 1, per Antara News — but this predates the third KIA confirmation; Indonesian parliamentary pressure represents a distinct variable from TNI command posture and has not been fully assessed since the most recent killing.

Four IDF divisions remain active in southern Lebanon — the 36th, 91st, 146th Reserve, and 162nd Armored; after more than 22 days of ground operations the IDF remains at the Litani edge and has not crossed, falling short of its stated objective.

Hezbollah fired a naval cruise missile at a warship approximately 126 kilometers off the Lebanese coast — the first confirmed employment of a naval cruise missile by Hezbollah in this conflict; the IDF told AFP it was “not aware of it,” a non-denial, per Asharq Al-Awsat and Critical Threats.

IDF official intercept rate claims stand at 92%; four civilians were killed in a residential building collapse in Haifa by Iranian ballistic missile on April 6, per Jerusalem Post, and Iranian cluster submunitions impacted at least 20 sites across central Israel — figures not consistent with a 92% effective intercept architecture.

CSIS assessed that Israel “appears to accept that conflict with Hezbollah will persist as a recurring feature of its security environment,” per CSIS.

Analyst Note: The Hezbollah cruise missile claim matters beyond the single incident. Israel stated in 2024 that it had completely destroyed Hezbollah’s anti-ship capability. At minimum, this means Iran was able to restore and resupply Hezbollah with anti-ship missiles in a short span of time — and it signals that Hezbollah has further room to escalate. The strike on the naval vessel is one thing. But Israel’s conduct in Lebanon tells a different story. Tel Aviv is absorbing damage. Intercept rates are measurably degrading over time even as Iran reduces its launch volume. Israel has still failed to seize the Litani River after more than three weeks of ground operations. Hezbollah’s attack tempo has softened — it has not collapsed. They are demonstrating effective use of fiber-optic drones and anti-tank guided missiles. Meanwhile Israel is bulldozing everything it captures, continuing to displace a population now past 1.2 million. Lebanon will be remembered as another one of Israel’s crimes against humanity — they are supposedly there to fight Hezbollah, but the civilian population is what they are destroying. They are the terrorists.

4. The Second Strait: A Threat to Bab al-Mandeb Has Entered the Picture

Map plotting every confirmed Houthi attack on commercial vessels across the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea — the operational pattern that would become a full closure. | Reddit r/maritime

The global focus on the Strait of Hormuz has left a second chokepoint underreported. Bab al-Mandeb — the 18-mile-wide entrance to the Red Sea through which approximately 10 percent of all global maritime trade transits — is now an active variable in this conflict. Ali Akbar Velayati, senior advisor to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, stated via Press TV and social media on April 5–6: “The Resistance Axis command center views Bab al-Mandeb as a critical chokepoint similar to the Strait of Hormuz. If the White House continues its mistakes, energy flows and global trade could be disrupted with a single move,” per Al Jazeera, Middle East Eye, and Steel Radar.

Houthi forces have entered the war operationally and participated in a confirmed tri-actor coordinated strike on April 6 alongside Iran and Hezbollah — the delivery mechanism to threaten Bab al-Mandeb is already at war, per Critical Threats.

If both Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb close simultaneously, approximately 25 percent of global oil and gas supply is disrupted with no credible bypass available for both chokepoints simultaneously.

Saudi Arabia’s primary oil export bypass if Hormuz closes is the Abqaiq-to-Yanbu Red Sea pipeline at approximately 5 million barrels per day; Yanbu port is within demonstrated Houthi ballistic missile range — the Houthis struck Abqaiq in 2019 and have demonstrated increased range and accuracy in this conflict.

Gulf state interceptor depletion compounds the risk: Bahrain is effectively rationing interceptors at approximately 87% depleted; UAE and Kuwait at approximately 75%; PAC-3 MSE annual US production of approximately 600–620 units means a 2.5 to 4-year rebuild timeline — the cost asymmetry of a $20,000 Shahed drone against a $4,000,000 PAC-3 MSE continues to work in Iran’s favor, per Middle East Eye.

Brent crude was rising toward $109–112 heading into April 7; markets have not visibly priced a dual-strait closure scenario, per Bloomberg.

Analyst Note: As the United States escalates pressure on Iran — with a potential shift to striking civilian infrastructure — Iran is likely to lean further into economic coercion. The Houthis hold this card. The question is not whether they will close Bab al-Mandeb, but what they will close it in response to. Once that card is played, it cannot be unplayed. The global community will react — and other countries may be more willing to engage Houthi forces than they would be to directly engage Iran. There is real risk for the Houthis if they close the strait. But their support for Iran to this point has been unwavering, and they have expended very little of their arsenal. The Houthis probably have more room to escalate than any other actor in this conflict. That makes Bab al-Mandeb a point of considerable concern — a major pressure point on global trade at a moment of historically high tension.

5. Two Naval Incidents, Zero Official Confirmation — Hezbollah’s First Cruise Missile and the IRGC’s Tripoli Claim

Houthi cruise missiles on mobile launchers at a desert staging base — the delivery mechanism to close Bab al-Mandeb is already at war and has expended very little of its arsenal. | USNI News

Two separate naval incidents from the past 72 hours are either among the most consequential unreported stories of this war, or sophisticated Iranian information operations. The open-source record cannot fully resolve either. The correct standing is: claimed, not confirmed; contested, not dismissed.

The IRGC claimed on approximately April 5 that a missile strike forced USS Tripoli — an America-class amphibious assault ship confirmed forward-deployed in theater — to withdraw toward the southern Indian Ocean; the US has issued no confirmation or denial, per Turkiye Today and Dawn.

Hezbollah fired a naval cruise missile at a warship approximately 126 kilometers off the Lebanese coast; Hezbollah cited hours of pre-strike surveillance — specific operational detail that carries high reputational cost for fabrication; the IDF told AFP “we are not aware of it,” per Asharq Al-Awsat and CGTN.

The UK MoD denial was vessel-specific to HMS Dragon — not a general Royal Navy denial; France has not commented on the incident, despite issuing public statements on every other major naval event in this theater.

Israel stated in 2024 that it had “completely destroyed” Hezbollah’s anti-ship capability; the April 4–5 naval cruise missile employment directly contests that claim; the IDF Northern Command chief subsequently admitted Israel “overestimated the damage” done to Hezbollah after the 2024 war, per Times of Israel.

If confirmed, a successful strike on USS Tripoli would degrade: the SOF forward posture underpinning ongoing operations; the special operations pre-staging architecture that already lost two of its deployed MC-130Js in the April 5 extraction; and the broader amphibious ready group strike capability in theater.

Analyst Note: If true, a successful strike on USS Tripoli would be the most significant Iran has achieved in this war. The fact that the United States has not directly denied the claim neither confirms nor denies it — but it does add another heavy layer of unanswered questions. More US ships are on the way. But if the ones already positioned in the Arabian Sea and the Strait of Hormuz cannot be protected, that matters enormously for what comes next. If the strike attributed to Hezbollah was in fact against a non-Israeli vessel — and the analyst community is currently speculating it may have been French, given the UK MoD’s vessel-specific denial and France’s conspicuous silence — that is all still speculation. Either way: if Hezbollah and Iran successfully struck a modern Western naval vessel with an anti-ship cruise missile, this is a conflict-defining moment. And if it was Tripoli — that would be the highest-value US asset struck by an adversary in recent history.

6. B-52s Are Flying Overland Over Iran — Here Is Precisely What That Means, and What It Doesn’t

B-52H Stratofortress loaded with GBU-31 JDAM bombs visible under both wings — the specific munition configuration now being employed over Iran, annotated with pylon detail showing the gravity bomb payload.| Army Recognition

When a 70-year-old bomber platform begins flying overland missions inside a country’s airspace, it communicates a specific military judgment: the integrated air defense network in the target corridor has been sufficiently suppressed to permit non-stealthy, subsonic, high-value platforms to operate. General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, confirmed the shift: “Given the increase in air superiority, we’ve successfully started to conduct the first overland B-52 missions,” per Business Insider and Air and Space Forces Magazine. B-52s are now dropping JDAM-guided gravity bombs directly over Iranian territory — a fundamentally different posture from the standoff cruise missile employment that opened the campaign.

General Caine, March 30: “Over the past 30 days, we’ve struck more than 11,000 targets. Given the increase in air superiority, we’ve successfully started to conduct the first overland B-52 missions, which allow us to continue to get on top of the enemy,” per Business Insider.

Three bomber platforms are confirmed in theater: the B-2 Spirit (stealth, GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator capable) used to strike Fordow and Natanz in the campaign’s opening weeks, per PBS NewsHour; the B-1B Lancer for dynamic targeting of mobile assets; and the B-52 for area suppression and infrastructure saturation, per Air and Space Forces Magazine.

Secretary Hegseth described Iran’s ballistic missile production capability as “functionally defeated,” per Defense One and DoD.

Iran’s residual air defense capability — demonstrated in the 72-hour rescue operation window alone: F-15E shot down April 3; two HH-60Ws hit April 5; A-10 hit and crashed near the Strait of Hormuz; MQ-9 destroyed in Isfahan province, per Reuters, The War Zone, and Al Jazeera.

B-52s operating overland are not unescorted — they operate inside a suppressed corridor protected by F-22 and F-35 escorts at altitude; the low-altitude and point-defense layer has not been cleared, as the rescue operation demonstrated.

The B-52 overland could reflect genuine degradation of Iran’s S-300 and Bavar-373 high-altitude integrated air defense networks. It does not mean those defenses are gone. The upper altitude envelope over target corridors has been suppressed. The low-altitude MANPADS and point-defense layer — demonstrated active and lethal at the airstrip on April 5 — has not.

Analyst Note: General Caine said “increased” air superiority. Secretary Hegseth said Iran’s defense industrial base was “functionally defeated” — and separately, that Iran has no air defenses. Both of those assessments were effectively disproved by the events of the past week. You do not have air superiority and simultaneously commit hundreds of special operators to rescue two pilots. The decision to pivot to B-52s is not one of strategic dominance — it is one of practicality. This is a military that just lost several hundred million dollars in assets it cannot soon replace, including the very airframes its special operators depend on to perform the missions that make them one of the most effective deterrents the United States has. What the B-52 pivot actually signals is that Iran has successfully pressured US military planners to reconsider the use of strike-class fighters and gunships as a safe and effective option over Iranian territory. That is not air superiority. That is uncertainty. B-52s are not capable of the high-accuracy, pinpoint strikes required to find and neutralize hardened underground Iranian positions. Pivoting to a 70-year-old airframe following the loss of two of your most advanced ground attack platforms does not read as strength. This Pentagon and this White House are not telegraphing confidence. They are getting farther and farther away from the air defenses they claimed to have already destroyed.

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Summary

Iran rejected the Pakistani 45-day ceasefire framework on April 6 and conveyed a 10-point counter-proposal demanding a permanent end to hostilities — a position confirmed at three separate levels of Iranian authority — while Trump called the April 7 deadline “final” and Hegseth confirmed April 6 is already “the largest volume of strikes” of the war. The open-source record of the F-15E rescue operation shows an engagement significantly more costly and significantly more contested than official accounts acknowledge — at least six aircraft damaged or destroyed, an extended ground defense under fire, and a VP casualty claim directly contradicted by US military reporting. Lebanon continues to absorb a war that has killed more than 1,460 people, displaced 1.2 million, and killed three UN peacekeepers with no Israeli response and no US statement — while Hezbollah has demonstrated a reconstituted anti-ship capability that Israel declared destroyed in 2024. A credible threat to Bab al-Mandeb has entered the picture as a second chokepoint; markets have not priced it, and the Houthi delivery mechanism is already operationally active. Two naval incidents — the IRGC’s Tripoli claim and Hezbollah’s cruise missile strike — remain unresolved and undenied, with the analyst community now speculating the warship target may have been French. The B-52 overland pivot, presented as a sign of air superiority, reads very differently when placed alongside the loss of an F-15E, two HH-60Ws, an A-10, an MQ-9, and two MC-130Js in a single 72-hour window. Twenty-eight hours remain until the stated deadline. The question is no longer whether Iran can fight back. It is whether the United States is prepared for what that fight actually costs.

— I will continue to keep you updated.

Note: I am committed to providing you with the best available information regarding the wider world. This work is hard, exhausting, and it does not pay. Any support you can provide is now more important than ever. Thank you.

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