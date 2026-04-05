The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

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Robert Jaffee's avatar
Robert Jaffee
16h

Great analysis. And the fact the Iranian’s had to crowdsource the manhunt just to find these pilots—tells us that Russia has definitely been supplying Iran with Satellite intelligence allowing them to target and destroy US equipment, radar nodes, Jets, and other strategic US assets.

Ironically, we’re allowing the Russian’s to sell their oil and continue to lay waste to Ukraine, while Putin is using this opportunity to get revenge against America for supporting the "Afghan Mujahideen” during their exercise of futility in Afghanistan—eventually leading to the downfall of the Soviet Union. Putin never recovered and vowed revenge against America.🇺🇸

And yet, here we are—having a president either completely mesmerized by this modern day Nosferatu; who along with his own coterie of sinister and depraved sociopaths have laid waste to America’s rule of law and institutions, or is just so ignorant and obtuse, that he’s completely in over his head.

In this case, I believe both can be true at once! IMHO..:)

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MoT's avatar
MoT
16h

It's like killing cockroaches. You get one but miss the other ten. Whatever happened in that field to warrant losing so much it wasn't to save one pilot. Something far bigger was afoot and they blew it. The casualties are likely far far higher than admitted.

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