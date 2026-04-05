Wreckage of destroyed MC-130J Commando II and MH-6 Little Bird — Twisted metal debris scattered across the Iranian desert floor with smoke rising, mountains in the background. | Iranian footage via Türkiye Today, April 5

Situation Snapshot — as of 19:00 GMT, April 5, 2026

President Trump confirmed both F-15E crew members — the pilot and the weapons officer, identified as a Colonel — have been recovered alive; the Colonel sustained wounds but is described as stable, per CBS News and Trump’s Truth Social post, April 5.

Two large US transport aircraft assigned to the rescue became stuck in sand at a temporary landing strip inside Iran and were blown up by US forces before they could leave; two American surveillance drones were shot down by Iranian forces during the same operation, per a US military official cited by the New York Post, April 5.

Hezbollah claimed to have hit an Israeli naval vessel with a guided cruise missile approximately 78 miles off the Lebanese coast on April 5; the Israeli military has not confirmed or denied the claim, per Al Jazeera.

US and Israeli forces struck a major highway bridge near Tehran twice in one day, killing at least 8 people, and struck the area around Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant for the fourth time — prompting Russia to evacuate 198 workers from the facility, per ILTV and Alma Research Center.

Iran formally rejected Trump’s latest deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, calling it “desperate and foolish”; US intelligence separately assessed that Iran is “unlikely to reopen the strait anytime soon,” per reporting cited by ILTV, April 5.

Iran and Oman are holding talks on allowing some ships through the strait for humanitarian purposes, and several commercial vessels crossed on April 5 with what appears to be Iranian permission, per Al Jazeera and Alma Research Center.

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1. The Full Picture: From Shootdown to Rescue — What Actually Happened Over 48 Hours Inside Iran

Iranian media have published this video of the wreckage of two Black Hawk helicopters and one MC- 130 J aircraft involved in a rescue operation for the crew of an F-15E in southern Isfahan | Farzad Seifikaran X

On April 3, a US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle — a two-seat fighter-bomber — was shot down over a remote mountainous region in southwestern Iran called Kohgiluyeh Province. It was the first confirmed loss of a US combat aircraft in enemy territory since the 2003 Iraq invasion, per CBS News. Both crew members ejected safely. The pilot was recovered within hours by a US rescue team flying in on HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters. During the first recovery operation, the helicopter was struck by small-arms fire, wounding crew members, but it landed safely. An A-10 Thunderbolt II providing armed cover was also hit by Iranian fire; its pilot flew the damaged aircraft out of Iranian airspace before ejecting and was recovered safely over the Persian Gulf.

The weapons officer — the Colonel — was not on that first helicopter. He spent the next 48 hours alone, on foot, evading capture in rugged mountain terrain. Iranian forces launched an extensive manhunt: the IRGC, Basij militia, regular Army units, and local civilian informant networks were all deployed. Iran reportedly offered a $60,000 reward for information on his whereabouts. The CIA ran a parallel deception operation — spreading false information inside Iran that US forces had already found the Colonel and were moving him — in an attempt to redirect Iranian search teams away from his actual location. MQ-9 Reaper drones maintained continuous watch overhead and conducted strikes against Iranian forces that came within approximately three miles of his position. When his location was confirmed and President Trump authorized the mission, special operations forces launched the recovery. Two MC-130J Commando IIs landed at a temporary airstrip inside Iran to support the operation and became stuck in the sand; both were blown up before Iranian troops could reach them. Two additional Reaper drones were shot down by Iranian forces during the operation. The Colonel was extracted by helicopter and is receiving medical care. Trump confirmed no Americans were killed.

1x F-15E Strike Eagle fighter-bomber: destroyed — shot down April 3, per CBS News

1x A-10 Thunderbolt II attack jet: damaged by ground fire — pilot ejected safely over the Persian Gulf, per Air & Space Forces Magazine

2x MC-130J Combat Talon transport aircraft: destroyed by US forces after becoming stuck in sand at a temporary airstrip inside Iran, per a US military official cited by New York Post, April 5

2x MQ-9 Reaper drones ($30 million per unit): shot down by Iranian forces during the rescue operation, per a US military official cited by New York Post, April 5

HH-60W Jolly Green II rescue helicopter: struck by small-arms fire during first recovery; crew members wounded, aircraft landed safely, per CBS News

Iran offered a $60,000 reward for information on the missing Colonel, per Reuters

CIA ran a deception operation spreading false information that the Colonel had already been recovered, to redirect Iranian search teams, per a senior US administration official cited by Air & Space Forces Magazine

IRGC, Basij militia, regular Army units, and civilian informant networks all participated in the 48-hour manhunt, per Reuters

Analyst Note: This event tells us a great deal about the on-the-ground reality in Iran. First, the $60,000 bounty and the civilian informant mobilization tell us something important about the limits of Iran’s own military surveillance in their territory — they needed to crowdsource the manhunt. The CIA deception operation exploited exactly that gap. However, the question we should be asking is not what their gaps were, but why hundreds of Special Forces were hundreds of kilometers deep in Iranian territory on a makeshift airstrip. This explains a great deal about how the United States was able to rescue the pilots at all. The use of special operators and the involvement of hundreds of Special Forces shows that the force used was not intended for a SAR (Search and Rescue) operation — they were just the only ones who could reach the pilot in time. What was abandoned on that airstrip likely exceeds $500 million in assets. The rescue cost the United States a prepositioned force deep in Iran, capable of the kind of missions that would make any seizure of Kharg Island possible — suppression of shore batteries. The force that was just used is the force that would allow the US to hold Kharg. Disable shore batteries, and the MEU has a chance. Now that chance is gone, and the US had to fight a large-scale engagement, likely seeing more casualties. The Special Forces in theater just lost a huge part of their arsenal and with it their operational flexibility. It is important to note that the Pentagon does not have to disclose Special Forces casualties. Two more Reapers were confirmed shot down in a single night operation. Iran has now demonstrated a repeatable ability to shoot down America’s most widely used surveillance drone. At an assessed total of 5 to 10 Reapers lost across 38 days, this fleet is approaching a point where sustainability in the theater becomes a real operational question.

2. Why US Aircraft Keep Getting Shot Down — And Why It’s Getting Harder to Stop

Claimed footage — shows heavy clashes between USAF CSAR teams and IRGC Basij militants attempting to capture the second F-15E crew member who had been given shelter by villagers in Kuh-e-Siah, Koohdasht county, Iran. The A-10C+ pilot protecting the HH-60W CSAR helicopters launched guided rockets at the Basij militants, killing them before they could capture the crew member. | Babat Taghvee X

The F-15E shootdown was not a lucky hit. Since the start of operations on February 28, the United States has confirmed or assessed losses, including three additional F-15Es destroyed by friendly fire over Kuwait in early March — six crew members ejected safely — plus between 5 and 10 MQ-9 Reaper drones across the campaign, per CBS News and Alma Research Center. The USS Gerald R. Ford — America’s most advanced aircraft carrier — has been out of action in Crete since around March 13, undergoing repairs after fire damage. A Bloomberg report also revealed that the US has already expended a “significant portion” of its JASSM-ER inventory — a long-range precision missile used to strike heavily defended targets — raising concerns about how long the current pace of operations can be sustained, per India Today, citing Bloomberg.

The reason aircraft keep getting hit comes down to how Iran has structured its air defenses. At high altitude, Iran still has working surface-to-air missile batteries — domestically built systems like the Bavar-373 — that track aircraft and take brief radar shots to minimize targeting exposure. When aircraft fly low to avoid those radar systems — as they must during rescue operations and close air support — they fly straight into the range of shoulder-fired heat-seeking MANPADS, which need no radar at all. The F-15E’s twin engines produce a strong heat signature detectable several miles away. At the drone level, Iran has demonstrated the ability to intercept American Reapers using its own armed drones — a tactic confirmed during the rescue operation and over the Strait of Hormuz. Destroying Iran’s radar-based missile sites, which the US and Israel have done extensively, does not remove the heat-seeking layer — it just pushes aircraft down into it.

3x F-15Es destroyed by friendly fire over Kuwait, early March; 6 crew ejected safely, per cumulative campaign ledger

A-10 struck by Iranian fire April 3; HH-60W rescue helicopter struck by small-arms fire same operation, per Air & Space Forces Magazine

2x MQ-9s shot down during rescue, April 5, per US official, New York Post; 1x MQ-9 shot down by Iranian drone over Hormuz approximately April 3, per multiple outlets

Assessed total MQ-9 losses D+1 to D+38: 5-10 aircraft, per CBS News and Alma Research Center

USS Gerald R. Ford out of action in Crete since approximately March 13, per US Navy

EA-37B Compass Call electronic attack aircraft now deployed — a specialized jet designed to jam enemy radar and communications, per Air & Space Forces Magazine, April 2

B-52 bombers flew over Iran for the first time in this conflict during the week of March 31, per Defense Secretary Hegseth

Bloomberg reported a “significant portion” of US JASSM-ER extended-range missile inventory expended in the Iran campaign, per India Today

Analyst Note: The JASSM-ER warning from Bloomberg deserves more attention than it has received. The US entered this conflict with a JASSM-ER inventory that was already flagged as a constraint in contingency planning for a potential Taiwan Strait scenario. Expending a significant portion of that stockpile in 38 days of Iran operations is a strategic liability that extends far beyond the Persian Gulf — it is a signal to every other potential adversary about the depth of America’s precision strike magazine. The reality is that Washington is expending its capacity to prosecute a war against any threat. At this point in the conflict, there is a serious question as to whether the US could deter China or Russia in a meaningful capacity. Switching to high-altitude bombers means that US confidence in air superiority over Iran is degraded.

3. The Wider War: Strikes, Escalating Targets, and a Quiet Opening on Hormuz

Aerial view of collapsed bridge over Tehran urban area — Partially destroyed concrete span overlooking dense apartment blocks, cranes, and a minaret. Source: Associated Press / Iranian media, April 4-5

While the rescue operation dominated headlines, US and Israeli forces continued striking targets across Iran on April 4-5, and the target list is expanding beyond military sites into infrastructure that ordinary Iranians depend on. A major highway bridge near Tehran was struck twice in one day, killing at least 8 people — the kind of target that affects civilian movement, not just military logistics. The Bushehr nuclear power plant vicinity was hit for the fourth time; one security guard was killed, a support building was damaged, and Russia announced it was pulling 198 of its workers out of the facility, per WION and Alma Research Center. Separately, a petrochemical complex in Mahshahr, responsible for roughly 70% of Iran’s domestic gasoline supply, was struck — a hit that, if sustained, would begin to affect fuel availability for ordinary Iranian citizens.

Iran struck back across the Gulf on the same days, targeting energy infrastructure in Bahrain, Kuwait, and the UAE — where five workers were killed at a gas facility in Abu Dhabi — while also striking Dubai’s airport and oil storage at Fujairah port. Human Rights Watch documented 11 migrant workers killed and 268 injured across Gulf state strikes as of mid-March, a figure that has since grown. The most underreported development: Iran and Oman are quietly meeting to discuss allowing humanitarian shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, and several commercial vessels — including a French container ship and Japanese tankers — crossed the strait on April 5 with what appears to be Iranian coordination, per Al Jazeera and Alma Research Center.

B1 bridge, Tehran-Karaj highway struck twice in one day, at least 8 killed, per ILTV, April 4-5

Bushehr nuclear plant vicinity: 4th confirmed strike, 1 security guard killed, auxiliary building damaged, IAEA confirms no radiation increase, Russia evacuating 198 workers, per WION / Alma Research Center

Mahshahr petrochemical complex struck — responsible for approximately 70% of Iran’s domestic gasoline supply — at least 5 injured, per Alma Research Center

5 workers killed at Abu Dhabi gas facility; Dubai airport struck; Fujairah oil storage damaged; Kuwait Ministry of Oil, gas facilities, 2 power stations, and desalination plant struck, per Alma Research Center

HRW: 11 migrant workers killed, 268 injured across Gulf state strikes as of March 16 — figure has increased since

Iran and Oman confirmed meeting on humanitarian Hormuz passage; CMA CGM, Japanese, and Omani vessels transited April 5 under apparent Iranian coordination, per Al Jazeera / Alma Research Center

Russia's FM Lavrov called Iranian FM Araghchi, urging the US to “abandon the language of ultimatums,” per Al Jazeera; Qatar confirmed reluctant to mediate, per the Wall Street Journal

Analyst Note: The Iran-Oman meeting on Hormuz humanitarian passage is the most underreported development of the day. It gives Iran a framework to allow selective vessel transit — for food, medicine, and neutral-flag cargo — without publicly surrendering to Trump’s ultimatum. That is exactly the face-saving architecture Iran needs to begin a managed reopening. I think this back-channel matters more tonight than the deadline language does. French and Japanese vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz is a major change — these are core US allies signaling they do not have confidence in Washington’s ability to protect its interests and open the strait. This is the biggest sign of Iranian victory on the economic front. The vision of American dominance is shattered. If America’s closest allies are not convinced that it can open the strait — if they begin viewing Iran as the reasonable party — that is the collapse of US soft power over its closest allies. The importance of this cannot be overstated.

4. Lebanon: Hezbollah Is Still Fighting -- And May Have Just Crossed a New Line

Kataib Hezbollah militia members — Armed militants in tactical gear with AK-pattern rifle alongside a senior leadership figure. | Politico

The most significant and as yet unconfirmed claim of the day came from Hezbollah, which stated it fired a naval cruise missile — a guided weapon designed to hit ships — at a vessel approximately 78 miles off the Lebanese coast, and claimed a direct hit and fire onboard, per Al Jazeera and JFeed. Critically updated intelligence indicates the vessel was HMS Dragon, a British Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer, not an Israeli warship as initially reported — suggesting Hezbollah targeted a NATO vessel, whether by misidentification or deliberate choice. The UK Ministry of Defense has not officially confirmed or denied the incident. The extent of damage is unknown. Press TV claimed to confirm fire on board. The IDF declined further comment beyond an initial denial that Israeli ships were targeted. The missile type has not been publicly identified, though Hezbollah described it as a naval cruise missile; analysts assess a possible Iranian-origin Noor/C-802 variant or more advanced system. If this claim holds up, it would represent a capability Hezbollah has not previously demonstrated — hitting a moving warship at that range requires sophisticated targeting systems, indicating Iran has transferred a more advanced weapons category to its proxy than previously known. Israel also moved to cut off Hezbollah’s main supply route from Syria by threatening to strike Lebanon’s primary border crossing, which subsequently closed on April 4, per Al Jazeera.

Hezbollah: 42 operations April 4; 5,000 total projectiles fired since March 2, per CTP-ISW / IDF

Hezbollah claimed guided cruise missile strike on a vessel at 78 miles off the Lebanese coast — updated reporting identifies the target as HMS Dragon, a British Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer; UK MOD has not confirmed or denied; IDF denied Israeli ships were targeted; Al Jazeera cannot independently verify, April 5 | JFeed

Hezbollah released first-person drone strike footage targeting Israeli Merkava tanks at Wadi al-Oyoun, southern Lebanon — unverified, source: Hezbollah media unit

IDF struck Quds Force Lebanon Corps headquarters; found Hezbollah weapons caches, including anti-tank missiles and rockets in a southern Lebanese school, per IDF Spokesperson

At least 14 killed in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon and Beirut suburbs on April 5, including a family of six, per Al Jazeera

Lebanon’s primary Syria border crossing closed on April 4 after an Israeli threat to strike it, per Al Jazeera

Three UNIFIL peacekeepers injured — two seriously — by Hezbollah rocket in southern Lebanon, per IDF / Alma Research Center

Analyst Note: The striking of a warship — whether Israeli or Royal Navy — has major implications, and I am not treating it as an established fact before it changes the analytical picture. How the Royal Navy responds will matter. If HMS Dragon were hit, I do not believe this would draw the UK further into the war. It is clear to the world what the price of fighting Iran would be. France, having recently secured passage, would not honor Article 5 in this context. The UK chose to enter the war despite a lack of popular support. However, I want to be clear about what it would mean if this holds: a Hezbollah-operated guided anti-ship missile hitting a moving warship at 78 miles is not a Hezbollah-class capability. It is a capability Iran has been quietly withholding and would represent a significant escalation in what Tehran is willing to hand its proxies. I assess that possibility as worth watching very closely in the next 24 hours. This would be a warning to the United States, signaling that the capacity exists. Now, an operation that took months to organize — sneaking hundreds of Special Operations Forces into Iran — is gone, the day before the deadline. The only reasonable counter to the US's deep inland launches was those troops. They will not be able to get them back in.

5. The Wider War No One Is Covering: Proxy Attacks, Gulf Strikes, and the Toll Booth in the Strait

Hezbollah military media footage of 2x FPV drone strikes on 2x IDF Merkava Mk.4 tanks at Wadi al-Oyoun, southwest of Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon. Attacks carried out March 26, footage released April 4.

Beyond Iran and Lebanon, a third front has been running quietly for 38 days with almost no coverage commensurate with its scale. Iraqi militia groups backed by Iran -- operating under the name Islamic Resistance in Iraq -- claimed 41 separate drone attacks against US military bases in Iraq and the wider region on April 1 alone, per Middle East Eye. One militia group, Kataib Hezbollah, released drone strike footage claiming to show an attack on the Victory Base Complex in Baghdad -- a major US installation. US bases in northeastern Syria were also targeted with at least five drones in the same period. A drone strike on Iraq’s North Rumaila oil field injured three workers, extending the pattern beyond military targets to energy infrastructure, per ILTV. The sustained tempo of these attacks -- assessed at 20 to 40 incidents per day across the theater -- means every US base in the region is operating under persistent threat, consuming air defense resources around the clock.

In the Strait of Hormuz itself, the picture is more complicated than a simple “closed or open” binary. Iran has blocked Western-flagged ships, struck or seized more than 500 tankers since the conflict began according to CBS News reporting, and documented at least 25 attacks on Gulf shipping per ACLED -- but since late March has also been quietly running what amounts to a toll system, allowing select vessels to transit the strait in exchange for fees, per USNI News. In other words, Iran is not closing Hormuz to everyone -- it is deciding who gets through, charging for the privilege, and using that leverage as a political and economic instrument. The Revolutionary Guard also publicly threatened 18 major US technology companies -- including Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Boeing -- with attacks on their Middle East facilities, with an April 1 employee evacuation deadline, per CNBC and Wired.

Islamic Resistance in Iraq: 41 drone operations against US bases April 1; Kataib Hezbollah FPV footage of Victory Base Complex, per Middle East Eye / YouTube

US Qasrak Base, Hasakah, Syria: targeted with at least 5 drones March 31-April 1; some intercepted, others unconfirmed, per Critical Threats

North Rumaila oil field, Iraq: drone strike, 3 workers injured, per ILTV

ACLED: at least 25 Iranian attacks against Gulf/Strait shipping since March 5; CBS News: 500 tankers struck or held since D+1

IRGC tolled passage system active since March 27 -- select vessels paying for Hormuz transit, per USNI News

Israel-affiliated vessel struck by an IRGC drone in the Strait, set on fire, per Reuters / TBS News, April 4

Qatari tanker Aqua 1 struck by cruise missile in Qatari waters near Ras Laffan, per TBS News, approximately April 1

IRGC threatened Apple, Google, Microsoft, Boeing, and 14 other US tech firms with Middle East facility attacks, per CNBC / Wired

Analyst Note: The proxy front is the most underreported strategic variable in this conflict. 41 drone operations in a single day from Iraqi militias — not from Iran directly — represents a sustained second front that is consuming US base defense assets, imposing overhead on every installation in Iraq and Syria, and setting a new floor for what “normal” looks like in the region. The toll booth system in Hormuz is equally telling: Iran is not trying to close the strait permanently, it is trying to own it commercially and politically. That is a different kind of power projection — and a harder one to counter with airstrikes. Iran is making operating bases in the middle east unsustainable, operating with your bases under attack across an entire region, whilst your surveillance drones are being shot down, and you are taking mass casualties, which at this point I am near certain they are. Proxies are the front line, and the US and Israel should have had an answer by now, it is clear that they do not.

6. Tonight’s Deadline -- What Actually Happens at 8 PM

Red-hulled tanker underway near the strait, tied to reporting on Iran's continued oil exports through the "toll booth" system. | maritime tracking / AP

Trump’s third deadline to Iran -- reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face consequences -- expires at approximately 8:00 PM Eastern Time tonight. The public threat is to strike Iran’s power plants and bridges. Iran’s response has been a flat rejection across every channel: its foreign minister called Trump’s ultimatum “desperate and foolish,” officials described Trump as “helpless and nervous,” and US intelligence assessed separately that Iran is “unlikely to reopen the Strait of Hormuz anytime soon,” per reporting cited by ILTV. Russia called for de-escalation. Qatar said it does not want to mediate. Israel says it is ready to strike Iranian energy sites and is waiting for US authorization, per a senior defense official cited by ILTV. The three options on the table tonight are strikes on Iranian power and energy infrastructure, a fourth deadline extension -- possibly framed around the Iran-Oman humanitarian passage talks -- or a diplomatic reframe in which Trump declares the pilot rescue a sufficient win and buys more time.

What is worth understanding about each option: a strike on Iranian power plants is executable tonight using B-2 stealth bombers based at Diego Garcia and Tomahawk cruise missiles from submarines -- no special operations force or coastal access required. But Iran is not sitting empty-handed: it is assessed to hold approximately 9,300 Shahed attack drones in reserve, an untouched stockpile of ballistic missiles that it has not used in 38 days of conflict, and anti-ship ballistic missiles that have not yet been fired at US carrier groups. The US, meanwhile, has already expended a significant portion of its JASSM-ER precision missile inventory, per Bloomberg, meaning the American strike magazine is not unlimited. The Oman back-channel on Hormuz passage gives Iran a way to begin selectively reopening the strait without publicly admitting defeat -- and gives Trump a way to call it a win.

Trump threatened Iranian power plants and bridges; Iran called ultimatum “desperate and foolish”; US intel: Iran “unlikely to reopen Hormuz soon,” per Al Jazeera / ILTV

Israel preparing Iranian energy strikes, awaiting US authorization; action “could come within days,” per senior defense official, ILTV

Iran assessed to hold approximately 9,300 Shahed drones in reserve, plus untouched ballistic missile stockpiles

Bloomberg: significant portion of US JASSM-ER inventory already expended in Iran campaign, per India Today

Iran-Oman humanitarian Hormuz passage meeting confirmed; CMA CGM, Japanese, and Omani vessels transited April 5, per Al Jazeera / Alma Research Center

Three consecutive Trump deadlines preceded by escalatory language and followed by non-execution, per Reuters / Al Jazeera

US Senator Bernie Sanders called for congressional action to end the war, per Al Jazeera, April 5

OPEC approved a production increase of 206,000 barrels per day for May to compensate for Hormuz supply disruptions, per Al Jazeera

Analyst Note: The deadline is tonight. I believe the pilot recovery changes the calculus in Washington. The pilot recovery shifts the domestic political calculus toward extension — I was trying to find the enabling factor for a Kharg landing, and that strike force deep in Iran was the answer. It is gone. The more likely option now is massive strikes on civilian power infrastructure, likely out of political pressure rather than strategic logic, while the US tries to bring more power to the region before attempting anything decisive. That would be the most logical course of action, but we know that logical decisions are not governing this war. If they do attempt an invasion of Kharg, it will be a mass casualty event. Vessels will be lost. Without that behind-the-lines strike element, ships on the water will be fully exposed and their maneuverability highly limited. But the B1 bridge strike already happened without a deadline trigger. Washington has shown it will escalate on its own timeline regardless of what the ultimatum framework says — and that makes tonight harder to predict than the pattern alone would suggest.

I will say this as a final note today, and it has weighed heavily on me. As an American, our troops are dying. The casualties are being suppressed, and our people are suffering. They are fighting a war that will not end in victory. It will not end. The United States has seen its bases across the Gulf destroyed. The country cannot afford this war. If it continues, it will be unable to defend itself effectively. Americans are most certainly dying right now. They died rescuing that pilot, and many more will die if we do not withdraw our forces from the Middle East. The US presence only serves to dramatically worsen the situation. The era of American imperialism is over. Bring our men and women home. End this war.

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Summary

IDF Home Front Command search and rescue forces continue to operate at the site of the Iranian ballistic missile impact in Haifa for four people presumed trapped under the rubble. | Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian X

US forces recovered the downed F-15E weapons officer — identified as a Colonel — in a 48-hour operation inside Iran that involved CIA deception, MQ-9 drone strikes on Iranian ground forces, an A-10 damaged by Iranian fire, a rescue helicopter struck by gunfire, and two large transport aircraft that got stuck in sand at a covert airstrip and had to be blown up before US forces could leave. Two additional American surveillance drones were shot down during the rescue, bringing the assessed total Reaper losses for the 38-day campaign to between 5 and 10 aircraft. Across the broader theater on April 4-5, coalition forces struck a Tehran highway bridge, a major Iranian petrochemical complex supplying roughly 70% of the country’s gasoline, and the area around the Bushehr nuclear plant for the fourth time — prompting Russia to pull out nearly 200 workers. Iran struck energy facilities across Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, and Iraq, while Hezbollah conducted 42 operations against Israel on a single day and claimed — without independent confirmation — to have hit an Israeli warship 78 miles at sea with a guided missile. Iraqi militia groups backed by Iran reported 41 drone attacks on US bases in a single day, a front that has received almost no coverage proportionate to its scale. The US has already expended a significant portion of its precision missile stockpile, per Bloomberg, and Iran is quietly running a toll system in the Strait of Hormuz while publicly rejecting Trump’s ultimatum. Tonight’s deadline expires at 8 PM Eastern Time.

— I will continue to keep you updated.

Note: I am committed to providing you with the best available information regarding the wider world. This work is hard, exhausting, and it does not pay. Any support you can provide is now more important than ever. Thank you.

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