The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

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Barbara Stenross's avatar
Barbara Stenross
1h

Well-explained, thank you, Shane.

Do you think the Coalition will try to go in to find/remove the uranium? Today's substack by Wajeeh Lion, "The Nuclear Heist," lays out what this would involve militarily, logistically, and financially, and its horrific risks to life. We can't go there!

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Susan Kain's avatar
Susan Kain
1h

Heard Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX} saying that having U.S. Marines protect Kharg Island oil would not be "boots on the ground" because troops would be protecting, not fighting ... and that an island "is not ground." What??????? Thank you Shane for avoiding the nonsense.

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