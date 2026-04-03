The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cherae Stone's avatar
Cherae Stone
3dEdited

Thanks! This report was more difficult for me to follow, but that’s not your fault. I have no background in such, so am attempting to learn as I go.

Keep up your solid work. I can only assume it’s grinding.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Shane Yirak and others
Connie Nichols's avatar
Connie Nichols
3d

Incredible detail Shane! The toll on humanity is immeasurable. The Lebanese child staring straight into our souls asking why are you killing my family, friends and neighbors? No good can come from this unnecessary war. Our federal gov't is making more enemies that will retaliate for more generations.

Reply
Share
37 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Shane Yirak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture