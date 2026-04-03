Smoke billows over a dense urban area following an Iranian missile impact, captured by Reuters live blog correspondents. | Reuters

A leaked IRGC missile command directive means that every coalition strike count and battle damage figure produced in 35 days of operations carries an irreducible margin of error that no intelligence service can honestly resolve.

Footage shows the moment an Iranian ballistic missile struck the central city of Petah Tikva this evening | April 2 @manniefabian X

The MV Aqua 1 sits in the Gulf with visible hull damage after an Iranian cruise missile evaded Qatar’s air defenses and struck the QatarEnergy-chartered tanker 17 nautical miles from Ras Laffan. | AL24 News / Reuters, April 2026

Situation Snapshot — as of 2100 GMT, April 2, 2026

An Iranian ballistic missile carrying cluster munitions impacted in Bnei Brak on April 1, injuring at least 10 civilians, including a child, and damaging water infrastructure across a wide dispersal radius, per Reuters and CTP/ISW.

Iran launched five missile salvos targeting Israel in the 36-hour window ending April 1, including a 10-missile salvo that CTP/ISW described as “among the largest missile salvos targeting Israel since the beginning of the war.”

An Iranian cruise missile evaded Qatar’s air defenses on March 31 and struck the MV Aqua 1, a QatarEnergy-chartered tanker located 17 nautical miles northwest of Ras Laffan, leaving hull damage and an unexploded warhead in the engine room; all 21 crew members were evacuated without casualties, per gCaptain and Marine Insight.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fired Army Chief of Staff General Randy George on April 2 and directed him to retire immediately, designating General Christopher LaNeve as the replacement; the New York Times reported the firing was “not rooted in substantive differences over the direction of the Army,” per Reuters.

US-Israeli strikes hit an Iranian missile base in the Baharestan district near Isfahan on April 1–2, producing large secondary explosions and thick smoke visible across the city — the second major Isfahan strike in 48 hours — per CNN geolocated footage and Euronews.

Hezbollah conducted 71 documented attacks against IDF positions and northern Israeli communities in the 24-hour window ending April 1, shot down an IAF (Israeli Air Force) drone using a surface-to-air missile over southern Lebanon, and suffered the killing of Southern Front Commander Yusuf Ismail Hashem in an IDF airstrike on the Jnah area of Beirut, per CTP/ISW and Al Jazeera.

Analyst Note: The 10-missile salvo, the cluster warhead in Bnei Brak, and the QatarEnergy tanker strike are signs of an escalation — three high-impact strikes, politically and logistically, in a 36-hour window. Iran should be broken; the war that Washington and Tel Aviv had planned for was supposed to be over today. Think tanks and even mainstream media outlets are starting to say what I have been saying for three months. Attrition is the killer. The best way to win that battle is to create a conflict running at multi-theater simultaneity with no single front degraded enough to offer strategic relief.

1. The Numbers Out of Washington and Tel Aviv May Be Dead Wrong — And the Consequences of That Are Massive

IRGC ballistic missiles sit in rows inside an Iranian underground tunnel complex — the exact infrastructure the leaked directive was engineered to protect. | IRGC Official Release

Iran has been operating under a formal, documented system for concealing its missile operations inside civilian infrastructure since before the first coalition strike. Iran International — A London-based Iranian-focused outlet — published findings from a leaked 33-page IRGC missile command directive marked “Very Confidential.” The document establishes a database-driven mapping system of pre-selected civilian concealment zones — warehouses, sports centers, industrial facilities — with explicit frameworks for coding operational sites, rotating launch positions, and recording unit movements. Missile units shift between a broad pre-mapped network of sites rather than operating from fixed positions.

Iran International (March 30, 2026) published findings from a leaked IRGC directive establishing a formal framework, including “launch positions, inspection systems, coding methods, and the way operational sites should be recorded and tracked,” with missile units instructed to operate from a rotating network of preselected civilian sites.

An automated underground rail system links IRGC missile assembly halls, storage depots, and tunnel exits on different faces of mountain complexes, per analysis by The Statesman and Alma Research (March 22, 2026); a transporter-erector-launcher enters a mountain complex, rides the internal rail to a different exit vector, and can be in launch position before an airborne surveillance asset repositions to track it.

The IRGC Aerospace Commander inspected an underground missile facility on February 4, 2026, per CTP/ISW — confirming operational readiness of the underground network before the campaign began.

The IDF confirmed it struck at least one decoy during the campaign. The BBC (September 6, 2025) reported that for certain weapon types operating in Ukraine, manufacturers estimate that at least half of deployed units in the field are replica decoys — with one producer confirming that its products simultaneously replicate radar, thermal, and electromagnetic signatures at ISR targeting altitudes.

President Trump stated the coalition has struck “13,000 targets since the start of the war,” per ISW (March 30, 2026). No independent battle damage assessment has confirmed what percentage of those targets were live systems.

IAEA Director General Grossi stated Iran’s nuclear program is “heavily damaged, but material will still be there,” per NPR — confirming that materiel survivability is the baseline assumption, not the exception.

No independent assessment can determine what percentage of struck targets were live systems, pre-evacuated sites, empty tunnels, or purpose-built decoys. Every coalition strike figure presented without accounting for that margin is a claimed figure, not a confirmed one.

Satellite imagery of a struck Iranian radar installation near Isfahan shows structural penetration and surrounding debris fields. | Maxar Technologies / AP

Analyst Note: Battle damage assessments are what everyone should be watching — more importantly, their absence. Washington claimed 70% destroyed, 90% destroyed. Trump claimed 99% destroyed. The IDF declared it had destroyed over half of Iran’s launchers on Day 1. I am a skeptic, but what I learned today causes me the most concern I have found in observing this war. The manual describes the perfect counter. It aligns with the regime, the decoy rate, the concealment doctrine, and the underground mobility architecture — a force designed to absorb a sustained air campaign without exposing itself or its assets at large. The manual was not a surprise. It was the plan. US surveillance planes are not all-seeing from 10,000 feet, and an inflatable looks the same as a real missile launcher or air defense radar at ISR altitude. Decoy doctrine is a proven strategy dating back to World War II, best evidenced by Ukraine during its defense against Russian occupation. We must seriously consider that not only are the numbers coming out of CENTCOM and the IDF inflated — they could be dead wrong. That has massive consequences, especially if the United States escalates around Kharg Island or in an unforeseen way.

2. 35 Days of Withheld Weapons — Iran Has Not Confirmed Any Destruction It Didn’t Have To

An explosion plume rises over a Tel Aviv-area city skyline as Iranian missile salvos reach Israel — yet the IRGC's most capable anti-ship and hypersonic systems have not been fired once in 35 days of operations. Restraint at this scale is a decision, not a limitation. | IRGC Released / Caspian Post, 2026

Thirty-five days into the conflict, several of Iran’s most capable offensive platforms remain undeployed. The Khalij Fars anti-ship ballistic missile, the Hormuz-1 and Hormuz-2 anti-ship ballistic missiles, the Fattah-2 hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV), and the Sejjil-2 solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) have each recorded zero confirmed employment in the current campaign — with one exception. The Fattah-2 was used once, on Day 1, in an apparent command decapitation attempt. It has not been used in 34 days.

The Khalij Fars anti-ship ballistic missile carries an optical and infrared terminal seeker and has an assessed range of approximately 300 kilometers, sufficient to cover the entire Persian Gulf. Zero confirmed employment in 35 days, per analyst-compiled IRGC order of battle.

The Hormuz-1 and Hormuz-2 anti-ship ballistic missiles carry active radar and passive radio-frequency seekers designed to defeat electronic countermeasures. Zero confirmed employment in 35 days.

The Fattah-2 HGV was employed once on Day 1 in an apparent command decapitation attempt and has recorded zero confirmed employment in the 34 days since, per campaign tracking.

The Sejjil-2 solid-fuel IRBM, with an assessed range of 2,000 kilometers, was confirmed by CTP/ISW (March 2025 baseline) as having launchers in a loaded and ready state before the campaign began. Zero confirmed employment in 35 days.

Former IRGC Commander Jafari stated in October 2025 that Iran “deliberately prioritized developing its missile and drone programs over its air and ground forces to counter the superior capabilities of the United States and Israel,” per CTP/ISW.

Bloomberg identified protective blast-isolation structures at the Khojir Missile Production Complex in February 2026, designed to prevent chain-reaction detonations — engineering that confirms active stockpile protection before the campaign began, per CTP/ISW.

IRGC members and senior Iranian officials told the New York Times in February 2026 that Iran had positioned ballistic missile launchers along its southern shores within range of US regional bases, per CTP/ISW.

The Khalij Fars and Hormuz systems cover the entire Persian Gulf from fixed or mobile positions along Iran’s southern coast. Their non-employment for 35 consecutive days, during a period in which Iranian naval forces have struck commercial shipping using cruise missiles and drones, is an observable pattern, not an absence of capability.

Analyst Note: 35 days of non-employment of the best weapons systems in inventory, with no confirmed secondary magazine explosions short of what we saw in Isfahan, further compounds my skepticism of the 90%-plus destroyed claims. This is more than likely a deliberate inventory decision, not a capability gap, and we don’t have any confirmation of destruction of magazines at scale. One explosion on a site with an active magazine means they did not hit the magazine. With that lens in mind, we have to assume that any asset that has not been fired has not been confirmed destroyed — those secondary explosions are observable and essential. Every day it remains withheld, Washington and Tel Aviv cannot determine whether it still exists in deployable form, and Iran has no incentive to resolve that uncertainty before it needs to.

3. Hegseth Fired the Wrong General at the Wrong Time — And the Numbers Prove It

Army Chief of Staff General Randy George and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, photographed hours before George was ordered to retire immediately on April 2. | Reuters, April 2, 2026

The financial asymmetry of this conflict has received less attention than the kinetic exchanges that produce it. A PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptor costs approximately $3.7 to $4.1 million per shot. US doctrine calls for two shots per incoming target, placing the cost of each PAC-3 engagement at approximately $7.4 to $8.2 million. The coalition spent an estimated $1.7 billion in interceptors alone in the first 100 hours of the campaign, per CSIS (March 2026).

A PAC-3 MSE interceptor costs approximately $3.7 to $4.1 million per shot, per JINSA cost analysis (July 2025) and NorskLuftvern air defense cost database (March 2026). At two-shot doctrine per incoming target, each engagement costs approximately $7.4 to $8.2 million.

A THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) interceptor costs approximately $12.7 to $13 million per shot. The US is acquiring only 25 to 37 THAAD interceptors in fiscal year 2026, per JINSA (July 2025) and NorskLuftvern (March 2026). Restocking consumed stockpiles at current production rates is assessed to require 3 to 8 years.

An SM-3 interceptor costs between $9.6 million and $28 million, depending on variant, per Business Insider (March 2026).

The coalition spent an estimated $1.7 billion in interceptors alone in the first 100 hours of the campaign; total assessed war cost reached $11.3 billion at Day 6 and $16.5 billion at Day 12, per CSIS figures provided to Congress.

Pentagon Chief Technology Officer Emil Michael confirmed on the record at the McAleese Defense Programs Conference (March 16, 2026) that the LUCAS (Low-Cost Unmanned Aerial Systems Attrition Killed) counter-drone inventory stands at “in the dozens,” per DefenseScoop (March 17, 2026). His full statement: “We’re not producing tens of thousands of these. They’re in the dozens. They were not in full-rate production. So we shipped what we had.”

PAC-3 MSE production currently runs at 500 to 650 units per year, with a target ramp to 2,000 per year under a January 2026 seven-year Lockheed-DoD agreement, per NorskLuftvern (March 2026) and Reuters (January 2026). That production ramp is not operational within this campaign’s current timeline.

General George, fired April 2, was described by the New York Times as “pushing accelerated acquisition of cheap drones and other weapons proven dominant in Ukraine,” per Reuters (April 2).

The per-engagement cost asymmetry — coalition interceptor costs of $7.4 to $8.2 million per PAC-3 engagement against Iranian one-way attack drone costs in the low thousands — is structural, not incidental, and widens with each day of sustained operations.

Analyst Note: The firing of General George is the most consequential domestic development of the campaign for one specific reason: the officer most focused on closing the exact capability gap that defines this conflict’s cost equation was removed while that gap is actively open. Taken another step — the Army is on the ground, Airborne is in theater, and removing central leadership at a point like the one we are at is downright reckless. This reads as one of two scenarios: incompetence or dissent. I lean toward the latter, but I am not in the situation room, so I cannot say with certainty. The US committed hundreds of millions — billions cumulatively — into drone systems, all aligned with a specific corporate nexus. The deployment of an entire inventory of one-way attack drones, framed as affecting the efficacy of Iranian strikes or making any strategic difference at all, highlights a key fact: at war, the United States can only send dozens of drones costing between $10,000 and $50,000 to an active warzone, while Iran is making 60-plus ballistic missiles a month during wartime. Even if that figure is now degraded from the Isfahan strikes, it still far outstrips the United States’ industrial capacity in wartime. The LUCAS inventory stands at dozens — this drone is a near-direct copy of the Shahed, and Iran can make hundreds a month.

4. The Saturation Card Has Not Been Played — That Restraint Is the Strategy

A Shahed drone is intercepted and destroyed mid-flight — one unit of an assessed inventory in the hundreds, each one costing a fraction of the missile fired to stop it. | ISW / Iraqi Defense Forces

Iran is assessed to be capable of launching 500 to 1,000 or more Shahed-series one-way attack drones simultaneously. It has not done so in 35 days of operations. Iranian state media has claimed production of approximately 400 Shaheds per day — this figure originates from an interested party and cannot be independently verified at Tier 1 or Tier 2 level. It is reported here as a claimed figure, not confirmed fact.

Iranian state media has claimed production of approximately 400 Shaheds per day. This figure is sourced from an interested party and cannot be independently confirmed.

Citing NV defense analysis (March 30, 2026): “Two years’ worth of PAC-3 missiles were fired in the first 25 days of Operation Epic Fury.

THAAD interceptor acquisition stands at 25 to 37 units per year in FY2026, per JINSA (July 2025). Restocking timeline: 3 to 8 years at current production rates.

The LUCAS counter-drone inventory stands at “in the dozens,” per Emil Michael, Pentagon CTO, DefenseScoop (March 17, 2026).

Iran launched 19 drones and 4 ballistic missiles targeting Bahrain on April 1, with the IRGC explicitly targeting US-linked technology and communications firms in the region, per CTP/ISW (April 1) and Reuters (March 31).

Houthi forces launched ballistic missiles targeting southern Israel on April 1 — the fourth Houthi ballistic missile launch since entering the conflict — with Houthi officials claiming coordination with Iran and Hezbollah, per CTP/ISW (April 1).

PAC-3 MSE production ramp: 500 to 650 units per year current; 2,000 per year target under a January 2026 seven-year Lockheed-DoD agreement, per NorskLuftvern (March 2026) and Reuters (January 2026).

A simultaneous launch of 500 to 1,000 Shaheds within a 10 to 15-minute window would arrive against an interceptor inventory already reduced by 35 days of daily operations and a counter-drone system that, by the Pentagon’s own admission, exists in the dozens.

Analyst Note: Saturation of air defenses with one-way attack drones and loitering munitions is the single most consequential development of war in the 21st century. It means that the more valuable your military, the more vulnerable you are — that takes deterrence and makes it diplomatic. Iran does not need to launch 500 drones to enjoy the leverage that having that capacity provides. Every day it remains capable of doing so — and that capacity, unlike missile capability, is near impossible to destroy — allows Tehran to use it as a ceiling on what the coalition can demand at the negotiating table. Both sides understand what a coordinated saturation strike looks like against a depleted interceptor stack. That shared understanding is the leverage. The most critical part is that everywhere we see saturation strategies being used, it has reshaped the balance of power — in favor of those who execute the strategy best.

5. You Cannot Claim Air Superiority If Your Stealthiest Jets Are Making Emergency Landings

A U.S. Air Force F-35 takes flight in the Middle East in support of Operation Epic Fury, March 2, 2026 | U.S. Air Force Photo

March 19, CENTCOM confirmed that a US Air Force F-35A sustained combat damage over Iran and made an emergency landing. Analyst Sebastien Roblin, writing for 19FortyFive, assessed that IRGC-released thermal and optical tracking footage is consistent with a pre-positioned passive electro-optical and infrared ambush — a system that emits no detectable signal and is therefore invisible to the F-35’s radar warning receivers.

CENTCOM confirmed a US Air Force F-35A sustained combat damage over Iran and made an emergency landing on March 19, 2026; no pilot casualties were reported, per 19FortyFive (March 19).

IRGC-released thermal and optical footage shows the aircraft tracked mid-flight until a missile approaches from the frontal hemisphere. The aircraft made no evasive maneuver and deployed no countermeasures before impact, per Roblin’s analysis in 19FortyFive (March 19).

Roblin assessed this pattern as consistent with a pre-positioned passive electro-optical or infrared sensor system placed along the F-35’s identified flight path — a system that emits nothing detectable by the aircraft’s radar warning receivers. Roblin identified the Qaem-118 — a domestically produced Iranian short-range missile with optical and infrared guidance — as the most likely candidate.

The F-35’s AN/AAQ-37 Distributed Aperture System (DAS), designed to detect and warn of incoming missiles, does not appear to have triggered in this engagement, which Roblin assessed as the “most alarming implication” of the available evidence, per 19FortyFive.

The War Zone noted, cited in Roblin’s analysis, that “Iran still possesses road-mobile air defenses as well as more exotic types that can pop up virtually anywhere and give aircrews very little time to react. These systems can be easily hidden and will remain a threat on the battlefield long after static air defenses are destroyed. Beyond that, MANPADS are impossible to entirely remove from the battlespace.”

The BBC (September 6, 2025) documented the operational template in Ukraine: a MANPAD (Man-Portable Air-Defense System) operator concealed along a predictable flight path exposes himself for a 10-second engagement window, fires, and withdraws — the same emergence-and-concealment logic documented in the IRGC missile directive.

MQ-9 Reaper drones, each valued at approximately $30 million, have been shot down in multiple documented engagements over the theater, per campaign tracking; each loss reduces US intelligence collection and operational bandwidth.

The passive optical sensor does not compete with the F-35’s radar cross-section advantages. It requires only a confirmed flight path, a pre-positioned operator, and a 10-second window.

Analyst Note: This pattern of engagement is calculated, and it is something US doctrine should never allow. You cannot claim air superiority if your stealthiest jets are making emergency landings. Moreover, you cannot kill what you cannot see. We must go back to the leaked manual — what works for launchers also works for air defense systems. The IRGC directive, the underground tunnel-emergence model, the passive optical ambush against the F-35, and the combined IRGC and Hezbollah shoot-down record — dozens of drones including the MQ-9 Reaper at $30 million each, every loss affecting US intelligence and operational bandwidth — do not suggest air superiority. They suggest contested airspace when it is opportune for results. The doctrine is the same across every layer: a defense that does not need to be intact to be effective. Surviving systems do not require a coherent network. They require concealment, patience, and a pattern to exploit. Thirty-five days of US air operations has produced all three. Iran already managed to get the IDF to bomb a decoy in the 12-day war in 2025. Tehran has done nothing but learn and adapt — we should assume they are doing what worked last time, at scale.

6. The Inventory Is the Deadline — And We Are Very Close

Iron Dome interceptors launch over an Israeli city as incoming Iranian rockets close in — a system burning through $7–8M per engagement against an adversary that has withheld its most capable offensive inventory for 35 days. | NYT / AP

The April 6 date cited in reporting on US-Iran ceasefire discussions has been framed publicly as a diplomatic forcing function. Several developments in the past 72 hours clarify the material conditions that date actually reflects.

France denied airspace to US munitions aircraft operating in support of Iran operations. Italy denied landing rights at Sigonella Air Base to US military aircraft. Spain closed its airspace to US-Iran operations aircraft, per reporting confirmed in the session intelligence baseline.

The KC-135 tanker fleet is assessed to be operating at approximately 50% of deployed capacity after 35 days of attrition, with the Sigonella denial adding 2 to 4 hours per sortie cycle, per analyst assessment.

General George, fired April 2, was described by the New York Times as “pushing accelerated acquisition of cheap drones and other weapons proven dominant in Ukraine,” per Reuters (April 2).

IDF forces expanded ground operations in southern Lebanon on April 1, with the 8th Armored Brigade beginning new operations targeting Hezbollah infrastructure, per CTP/ISW (April 1). Prime Minister Netanyahu has ordered the expansion of the security buffer zone; Defense Minister Katz has stated IDF forces will remain in southern Lebanon after the conflict concludes, per Al Jazeera (April 2).

Lebanese civilian casualties from Israeli operations since March 2 stand at 1,318 killed and 3,935 injured, per Al Jazeera (April 2). More than 1.2 million people have been displaced.

Iran positioned ballistic missile launchers along its southern shores within range of US regional bases before the campaign began, per CTP/ISW (February 2026), citing New York Times reporting.

The US total regional force stands at more than 50,000 personnel, according to a Pentagon official cited by PBS NewsHour (April 2).

NATO basing denial from three member states, a KC-135 fleet assessed at 50% capacity, a LUCAS inventory in the dozens, and a THAAD restocking timeline measured in years are simultaneously active constraints on the same operational picture.

Analyst Note: This is the point where I assessed we would start to see interceptor depletion go critical — and that is clear for Israel. US satellite companies are releasing images of destroyed Iranian targets, but only Chinese satellite imagery and video clips of missiles plunging down on US troops huddled in dugouts tell the full visual story. We could see this without that — the inventory does it for us. The framework conditions for a negotiated pause exist, but Iran is not interested, because Iran believes it has the advantage. Over the last week Iran has begun to escalate; the Houthis are launching consistently but conservatively — calculated decisions, not the actions of a panicked and near-depleted enemy. The coalition is now up against an Axis: Hezbollah, the Houthis, Iranian forces, and Iraqi militias are not interested in intercepting missiles — they take damage and shoot back. The geometry has shifted, and if a massive barrage were launched — and it is something that must be seriously considered — Iran is capable of reshaping the Middle East as we know it. The world has greatly underestimated Iran, and Iran has built its strategy around the assumption of Western military dominance. When that dominance, which is backed by stockpiles and not flexible doctrine, runs out — and we are very close — the entire war changes.

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Summary

Displaced Lebanese women and children crowd around a truck loaded with belongings at a makeshift shelter — one fragment of the 1.2 million people forced from their homes by 35 days of Israeli operations. | AP / Reuters, April 2026

Iran entered Day 35 operating under a formally documented, database-driven concealment system that has been exposed by a leaked IRGC directive — a system assigning missile units to rotating networks of pre-selected civilian sites and moving them via automated underground rail to tunnel exits on different mountain faces before coalition ISR can reposition. In the same 36-hour window, Iran launched five missile salvos, including a 10-missile wave and a cluster-warhead strike near Bnei Brak, while withholding the Khalij Fars and Hormuz anti-ship ballistic missiles, the Fattah-2 HGV, and the Sejjil-2 for a 35th consecutive day. The MV Aqua 1, a QatarEnergy-chartered tanker, was struck 17 nautical miles from Ras Laffan by a cruise missile that evaded Qatar’s air defenses. The coalition’s purpose-built counter-drone system exists in the dozens by the Pentagon CTO’s own admission; three NATO members have denied basing or airspace rights; the KC-135 fleet is assessed at 50% capacity; and the Army officer most focused on closing the drone capability gap was fired mid-campaign. An F-35A sustained combat damage in what analysts assess was a pre-staged ambush — a system that is quiet and harder to detect by the aircraft’s own sensors and requires only a confirmed flight path and a 10-second window. No independent battle damage assessment has confirmed what percentage of the coalition’s 35 days of strikes destroyed live systems versus decoys, pre-evacuated sites, or empty tunnels. The material conditions that will determine the outcome of the next phase are not diplomatic. They are logistical — and they are deteriorating.

— I will continue to keep you updated.

Note: I am committed to providing you with the best available information regarding the wider world. This work is hard, exhausting, and it does not pay. Any support you can provide is now more important than ever. Thank you.

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