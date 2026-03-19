An explosion is reported near the U.S. Consulate and the Erbil International Airport area, where a U.S. military base is also located, in Erbil, Iraq, with fire breaking out and thick smoke rising following the blast, on March 12, 2026. [Ahsan Mohammed Ahmed Ahmed – Anadolu Agency]

They Thought They Cut Off the Head. Instead, They Woke the Mosaic

Situation Snapshot – as of 22:00 GMT, 18 March 2026

Israel and the United States have killed Ali Larijani, Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib, and Basij chief Gholamreza Soleimani, decapitating much of Iran’s senior political-security layer while leaving IRGC warfighting structures intact.

Iran has carried out a “revenge” missile barrage using cluster / multi‑warhead systems that killed two civilians near Tel Aviv and disrupted rail in central Israel, explicitly framed as retaliation for Larijani’s assassination.

Israeli and U.S. strikes have expanded to hit the South Pars gas field and other energy infrastructure, while Iranian missiles have now struck a Qatari industrial city, dragging shared Gulf economic assets directly into the line of fire.

In Lebanon, Israeli bombardment has killed more than 20 people today and displaced close to a million overall, as limited ground incursions around towns like Khiyam face live Hezbollah resistance but have not yet turned into a full deep offensive.

Analyst Note: Day 20 looks less like the endgame to a decapitation campaign and more like the opening chapter of a mosaic war: Iran is fighting with fewer heads and more autonomous nodes, while the coalition is escalating into energy infrastructure and multi‑front commitments that it cannot easily unwind.

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1. Killing Larijani Decapitated the Negotiator, Not the War Machine

Ali Larijani mattered because he sat at the intersection of Iran’s security state, nuclear file, and internal repression. ISW/CTP reporting in the run‑up to his killing makes clear he had become a central architect of crisis management and protest suppression as Khamenei’s health failed. His death, alongside Khatib and the Basij commander, is the most severe single blow to the Islamic Republic’s strategic brain trust since Day 1.

Iran’s leadership is publicly insisting the system is mosaic‑resilient, not personality‑dependent: Mojtaba Khamenei has vowed “decisive revenge” while Foreign Minister Araghchi stresses that losing one official does not affect a “strong political framework.”

Operationally, the IRGC Aerospace Force and Axis of Resistance nodes (Hezbollah, Iraqi militias) have continued multi‑theater operations without visible interruption since Larijani’s death, including a sophisticated retaliatory salvo against central Israel.

The picture that emerges is not of a beheaded state, but of a system that has lost its main bridging architect between hardliners and pragmatists. Iran’s war machine still has a spine; what it has lost is its most credible internal voice for a face‑saving off‑ramp.

Analyst Note: Day 20 confirms that decapitation is narrowing Iran’s political options without collapsing its ability to fight; the mosaic is adapting, not disintegrating, and the part of the system most damaged is the part that knew how to stop.

2. The Larijani “Revenge” Strike Shows Iran Is Trading Volume for Quality

Iran’s first explicit retaliation for Larijani’s assassination did not come as a crude mass volley—it came as a cluster‑armed, multi‑warhead barrage designed to be harder to intercept and more politically resonant per shot. Al Jazeera, Middle East Eye, and others document that IRGC forces fired missiles carrying cluster warheads toward central Israel, killing an elderly couple in Ramat Gan and cutting rail service.

IRGC messaging casts the strike as revenge, specifically “for the blood of martyr Dr. Ali Larijani and his comrades,” turning an assassination into a justification for munitions upgrades and escalation in warhead design.

The fact that at least one multi‑warhead carrier penetrated a layered air‑defense system still assessed as functional, in a capital region, underscores that Iran is increasing damage per surviving missile even as launch volume falls compared to the opening 72 hours.

This is what adaptation under attrition looks like: fewer launches, more sophisticated packages, and more political leverage wrung from each missile that gets through. It also means each wave can strain interceptor stocks without needing to match Day 1 volume.

Analyst Note: The Larijani revenge strike is a proof‑of‑concept for Iran’s next phase—if launchers and stocks are finite, Tehran will try to win with complexity and optics per missile, not sheer numbers, which keeps pressure on coalition defenses even as the raw count of launches declines.

3. South Pars and Qatar: The War Is Now Hitting the Gulf’s Economic Heart

With Israeli and U.S. strikes on the South Pars gas field and Iranian missiles now hitting a Qatari industrial city, the war has moved from bases and tankers into the core of the Gulf’s shared economic hardware.

Reuters and other outlets confirm coalition strikes on South Pars and adjacent energy infrastructure, an escalation from targeting Iran’s missile and nuclear complex to damaging the shared LNG super‑field that underpins both Iranian and Qatari export revenue.

Middle East Eye’s live blog reports that Iranian missiles have hit an industrial area in Qatar, causing “extreme damage”—a notable expansion from threats and attempted strikes on bases to actual impacts on Qatari soil and industrial capacity.

From the vantage point of Doha, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh, the ledger is shifting. Iran remains the proximate aggressor, but it is increasingly coalition and Iranian ordnance alike that are landing on or near their critical infrastructure. Sovereign wealth funds can cushion financial shocks; they cannot rebuild gas fields or industrial zones overnight.

Analyst Note: By Day 20, both sides are physically hitting the Gulf’s economic circulatory system—South Pars from the coalition side, Qatari industrial zones from Iran—which increases the odds that Gulf pressure on Washington will eventually flip from “finish Iran” to “stop wrecking our neighborhood.”

4. Lebanon Is a Controlled Ground Offensive That Could Lose Control Fast

Lebanon has become the northern front laboratory for how far Israel can push without exceeding its own bandwidth or triggering a spiral it cannot manage. The IDF has combined heavy air and artillery strikes with limited ground incursions in the south; Hezbollah has responded with its highest attack tempo of the war.

Israeli strikes have pounded Beirut’s southern suburbs and southern Lebanon, killing more than 20 people today and hundreds overall; Lebanon’s war entry and Al Jazeera put displacement in the hundreds of thousands to nearly a million.

Reuters footage from towns like Khiyam shows Israeli armored vehicles under heavy gunfire, while CTP documents days with 29 and 19 Hezbollah attacks, respectively, against both IDF positions and northern Israel—indicating real contact and sustained resistance rather than token fire.

The IDF’s own bodycam releases show night raids and controlled demolitions, while independent footage shows live firefights but not broken Israeli units. That combination suggests Israel still holds the initiative, but the margin for error is thin: one bad ambush with visible ground casualties could invert domestic risk calculations or force a deeper, more expensive offensive than planners intended.

Analyst Note: Lebanon on Day 20 is a reminder that “limited” ground operations are only limited until the first decisive tactical misstep—Hezbollah has enough capability to bloody the IDF without winning outright, which is exactly the kind of grinding front that accelerates interceptor depletion and political fatigue in Israel.

5. The Interceptor Cliff Is Getting Closer Even as Launch Volume Falls

Footage documented by OSINTWarfare shows a fire and confirmed impact point from an Iranian ballistic missile strike on Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar — home to the world’s largest LNG production complex and a critical node in global energy supply chains. QatarEnergy subsequently issued an official statement reporting “extensive damage,” and Reuters confirmed the attack as part of Iran’s retaliatory energy infrastructure campaign launched after the South Pars strike.

The war’s opening days were defined by sheer volume; its second phase is defined by sustainability. CSIS estimates that Iran launched around 500 ballistic missiles and 2,000 drones in the opening days, with GCC states claiming hundreds of intercepts and the U.S. spending billions of dollars in defensive munitions alone. Since then, the raw numbers have dropped—but the cost problem has not.​

Saudi/Gulf PAC‑3 MSE stocks would last fewer than 20–30 days at the burn rates implied by current interception claims, and U.S. production stands at roughly 650 PAC‑3 MSE per year, well below what a months‑long Epic Fury tempo would consume.

U.S. officials acknowledge Israel is running “critically low” on interceptors; reporting on Arrow and David’s Sling suggests they are being used sparingly, with some high‑risk shots left unengaged—exactly the pattern we saw in earlier incidents like Beit Shemesh and now in the Ramat Gan cluster strike.

Iran, by contrast, can regenerate simple ballistic stocks faster than the coalition can build high‑end interceptors, and is now deliberately using designs (cluster / multi‑warhead missiles) that require multiple defensive shots per carrier and still risk partial leakage. In other words, the coalition is spending more money and stock per marginal unit of Iranian damage averted, while Iran is learning how to get more effect per surviving missile.

Analyst Note: Day 20 underlines that the decisive resource in this war is not Tomahawks but interceptors and political patience; as Iran trades volume for quality and the coalition burns high‑end defensive stocks faster than it can replace them, the question becomes how many more “Larijani revenge”‑style salvos the system can absorb before something critical gives.

Analysis

Day 20 confirms that Operation Epic Fury has shifted from a shock decapitation-and-suppression campaign to a grinding mosaic war that targets leadership, infrastructure, and morale on both sides while eroding the coalition’s strategic margin. Israel and the United States are still tactically dominant—able to kill senior Iranian officials, hit strategic infrastructure like South Pars, and push into southern Lebanon—but three converging constraints are turning this dominance into a brittle asset: interceptor depletion, Gulf host‑state tolerance, and the risk of semi‑autonomous escalation from Iranian and proxy nodes that no longer answer to a single negotiator.

Iran’s mosaic model is behaving the way earlier Firebrand campaign assessments projected: when the head is cut off, the network compensates. The IRGC Aerospace Force still fires; Hezbollah and Iraqi militias still attack at high tempo; Iranian missiles now hit both Israel and Qatari industrial sites; and each new assassination is converted into narrative fuel for more complex, politically charged strikes rather than shock that forces capitulation. The coalition can keep killing senior figures and destroying assets, but it is also steadily expanding the circle of actors with a direct stake in stopping the war—from Gulf energy planners to Israeli civilians under cluster‑munition fire—without yet creating a clear or credible offramp.

Analyst Note: Day 20 is another inflection point anticipated in earlier Firebrand campaign assessments: the coalition still holds the upper hand on paper, but its freedom of action is now capped by interceptor stocks, Gulf economic risk, and an Iranian mosaic that can hit more targets per missile than it could on Day 1; from here, the risk is less that Israel and the U.S. lose the war outright and more that they “win” themselves into a corner they cannot afford to stay in.

— I will continue to keep you updated.

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