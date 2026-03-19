The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

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Barbara Stenross's avatar
Barbara Stenross
7h

Thank you. "Win themselves into a corner" is a good summation of the U.S. and Israel's predicament.

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1 reply by Shane Yirak
Bradley Grower's avatar
Bradley Grower
2h

Would China re-supply of missiles stocks via Chabahar Port be a viable scenario?

If so... USrael would end up out-gunned.

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4 replies by Shane Yirak and others
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