The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

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Cherae Stone's avatar
Cherae Stone
4h

OK, NOW I’m more than concerned. I feel the urge to fill my gas tank and add to my pantry.

I started getting rid of extraneous “stuff” in my tiny house on Monday. Most unusual.

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1 reply by Shane Yirak
DNewcomer's avatar
DNewcomer
31m

Expert analysis Shane. Horrifying conclusions of course ( I wish I could insert clip of Trump saying “all other Presidents could have done it, but only I had the guts”)

I’m going to store tomorrow with a new mindset. Thank you for the warning ⚠️

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1 reply by Shane Yirak
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