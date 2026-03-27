Israeli army Merkava tanks are positioned in the upper Galilee in northern Israel near the border with southern Lebanon on March 26, 2026 [AFP]

The USS Tripoli is inbound. Iran’s navy commander is dead. US bases are falling apart. And the Houthis still haven’t moved — which should have us all worried.

Israeli strikes destroy a bridge on the southern Lebanese coastal highway over the strategic Litani River | AP

Situation Snapshot — as of 20:30 GMT, 26 March 2026

Tangsiri confirmed killed: Israel and the United States confirmed the death of IRGC Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri in a strike on Bandar Abbas — the port city that serves as headquarters for Iran’s Gulf naval operations. The man who designed and ran Iran’s Hormuz blockade is dead. IRGC Navy Intelligence Deputy Behnam Rezaei died in the same strike.

Iran formalizes the tollbooth: Iranian parliament is moving to write the Hormuz permitting system into law. At least two vessels have already paid passage fees in yuan. Brent crude sits above $104 per barrel.

Ceasefire dead on arrival: Tehran called the US 15-point framework “maximalist and unreasonable,” rejected it publicly, and counter-demanded formal US recognition of Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

Lebanon — the barrage: Hezbollah launched approximately 600 projectiles in a single 24-hour period — the largest single strike package of the Lebanon phase. One IDF soldier was killed: 21-year-old Staff Sergeant Ori Greenberg. Analyst Note: The ceasefire rejection and the Tangsiri killing arrived on the same morning. Tehran told the world what it will not accept. The Tangsiri strike may have already answered that.

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1. Israel Is Running Out of Things to Hide

Hezbollah Aligned Fighters Video Sharing Alleged Strikes Against IDF Forces | @ebnShihinreborn X

The IDF’s information posture for the first 25 days of this campaign was a controlled one — strikes conducted, objectives achieved, losses minimal. That posture is cracking, and I find it telling that it is cracking in the non-combat casualty category first.

Fifteen IDF soldiers were confirmed hospitalized with hypothermia in Lebanon. That information does not surface publicly unless the numbers exceed what the military’s internal communications apparatus can quietly absorb.

One IDF soldier was confirmed killed on March 25, a second on March 26. Hezbollah claimed strikes on the Israeli Ministry of Defense compound and the Dolphin Barracks intelligence facility — neither confirmed nor formally denied.

Casualty suppression under operational stress follows a predictable sequence: non-combat losses leak first, then the battlefield picture follows. Israel is at the first stage. The first confirmed acknowledgment of a Merkava loss will be the real tell — and I expect it is closer than the public record currently suggests.

Analyst Note: When a military that has been suppressing casualty reporting for four weeks starts letting hypothermia hospitalizations into the public record, it is not becoming more transparent. It is losing control of the flow. Watch for what comes after — not what came today.

2. This Force Doesn’t Fit the Mission

Army paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division train at Fort Bragg, N.C., on Dec. 8, 2022. (Jillian Hix/U.S. Army)

US posturing around Iran, taken in aggregate, suggests something considerably larger than what has been stated publicly is being prepared. I am seeing connections between the force sizing, the sealift timeline, and the stated Kharg objective that do not resolve cleanly.

The USS Tripoli — an America-class amphibious assault ship carrying approximately 2,200 Marines and roughly 20 F-35B fighters — was last confirmed at Diego Garcia on March 23 and is assessed to be closing on the Persian Gulf now. The USS Boxer follows with approximately 2,500 additional Marines.

The 82nd Airborne’s Immediate Response Force received written deployment orders, with the division's commanding general personally deploying. Two Large Medium-Speed Roll-On/Roll-Off sealift vessels are already at sea. They are carrying armor for roughly two heavy Army brigade combat teams.

You seize a 20-square-kilometer island, like Kharg Island, with one MEU and air cover. Two MEUs, a parachute infantry force, and two heavy armored brigades are something entirely different. That force holds terrain, exploits a lodgment, and sustains a campaign beyond the initial objective. Regardless,it is heavily underweighted for a full-scale invasion. Despite being largely overweighted for the stated purpose, Washington continues to call this a deterrence package. The vehicles loaded onto those sealift ships weeks ago were already painted desert tan. Theater-specific camouflage is applied before loading. Someone made that decision in January — before this war started.

Analyst Note: I stand by my assessment from earlier this week: the commitment visible in the logistics layer is older than the public timeline by weeks. The Kharg framing and the force sizing do not occupy the same strategic universe. Whether the gap between them is deliberate misdirection or mission expansion I cannot say at this time — but the gap is real.

3. The Bases Are in Worse Shape Than Anyone Is Saying

Satellite Imagery Posted By Iranian Media Depicts massive damage to Al Udeid Airbase in Qatar — Since Corroborated by other sources | Defense Security Asia

US posturing on base damage has lagged the independent evidentiary record throughout this conflict. Day 28 is not an exception.

Satellite analysis by CSIS and BBC Verify confirmed over $800 million in damage as of mid-March — a number already two weeks stale. A single THAAD AN/TPY-2 radar was destroyed in Jordan: $485 million, gone in one strike. More than 16 aircraft confirmed lost, at least 10 of them MQ-9 Reapers. The New York Times confirmed thousands of US troops were dispersed to Gulf hotels because multiple bases have become “nearly uninhabitable.” The Soufan Center put it plainly on the record: the extent of damage has been understated.

Iran’s Wave 82 this morning claimed direct hits on P-8 Poseidon hangars and MQ-9 Reaper facilities at two Gulf bases. We cannot confirm these strikes occurred. Commercial satellite imagery over active Gulf bases has been restricted since mid-March at US request — which means independent verification is unavailable regardless of outcome.

The P-8 Poseidon is the primary maritime surveillance platform for Hormuz. The MQ-9 is the persistent intelligence layer over every active theater. $485 million wiped out in one strike; at least 10 Reapers gone; and now Iran is claiming the eyes and ears over the strait have been hit. CENTCOM and the White House are actively restricting the means to verify that claim. The logistical nightmare here is shaping up to be catastrophic.

Analyst Note: A self-imposed satellite blackout over your most degraded infrastructure, whilst assembling a force that depends on that same infrastructure to project power into a mined strait, compounds the damage regardless of what Wave 82 actually hit. The decision to restrict verification is already doing work.

4. The GCC Invoked Article 51. I’m Not Impressed.

This image from an Airbus Defence and Space’s Pléiades Neo satellite shows damage after Iranian attacks targeting Al Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, March 15, 2026. (Airbus Defence and Space© via AP)

The Gulf Cooperation Council’s formal invocation of Article 51 — asserting collective self-defense rights — generated headlines today. I consider it a political maneuver dressed as a military one.

The GCC has no unified command and no collective force. Oman is a structural non-participant — its role as a back-channel mediator throughout this conflict depends entirely on it not being a belligerent.

Saudi Arabia intercepted 19 Iranian drones on March 24 alone, whilst simultaneously facing reports that Washington stonewalled Gulf requests for interceptor resupply, using that leverage to keep Riyadh compliant on basing access, according to Middle East Eye. Gulf interceptor stockpiles are approaching a depletion threshold that analysts now assess at Day 30 to 35 - according to my modeling, this is generous.

The Gulf states, despite having the political will to invoke collective self-defense, pose a barrier that current interceptor math renders largely theoretical. They cannot escalate against Iran without burning through the last of the air defense capacity, which is the only thing standing between their infrastructure and the next strike package. 61 percent of Gulf interceptors are gone in under a month at current burn rates. The math is damning, and the equation is likely conservative.

Analyst Note: Don’t watch what Gulf states said at the UN today. Watch what they do with their remaining interceptors over the next week, more importantly, if they use them at all. That is what actually matters for their role in this conflict — whether there is a further connection between their invocation and any coordinated action, I cannot say at this time.

5. The Mines Iran Hasn’t Laid Yet

Strait of Hormuz from Orbit | Getty Images

Iran could hold up to an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 naval mines. Only 10 have been confirmed deployed as of Day 11. That is not a restraint. That is a loaded gun held at the throat of every ship in the inbound US force.

The four functional Avenger-class mine countermeasure vessels in the US inventory remain in Sasebo, Japan — no deployment order confirmed. The two LCS mine countermeasure variants are in Singapore; the Pentagon’s own testing office assessed them as “not operationally suitable” for this threat environment. Every ship in the inbound force must transit the Strait of Hormuz.

The Houthis have maintained complete maritime operational silence since February 27 — 28 days without a single confirmed Red Sea attack. The Soufan Center assessed their activation threshold as a direct US military operation against Iranian territory. A Houthi activation timed against a Kharg assault would mean simultaneous high-tempo naval operations across the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea with no reserve formation to cover both.

The Khalij Fars, Hormuz-1, Hormuz-2 — anti-ship ballistic missiles designed specifically to hit moving surface vessels — zero confirmed launches across 28 days of war. Iran has been calibrating these weapons for a single decisive moment rather than attritional use. Under current circumstances, I expect the Houthis will activate. The structured silence has a purpose, and it could snap shut on the corridor to Kharg before the Marines reach it, and it could trigger the ASBM launch that turns a seizure operation into something far worse.

Analyst Note: The mine reserve, the ASBMs, and the Houthis have all been held through 28 days of escalation. They are also the variant that causes me the most concern. Their simultaneous non-use is the most coherent signal in this conflict. Iran is not saving them for a rainy day. It’s saving them for just this moment.

6. Twenty-Eight Days In, the Band-Aid Is Coming Off

Members of the displaced Abd el-Hajj family, and two of their cousins, right, who fled Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon, sit inside a tent used as a shelter in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Pull the confirmed record together. Bases “nearly uninhabitable.” Troops sleeping in hotels. $800 million in damage Washington hasn’t leveled with the American public about. The interceptor cliff is closing on two fronts simultaneously. Tehran rejected the diplomatic framework the same morning it turned Hormuz into a tollbooth. An assault force is assembling for a mission that does not match the stated objective. And a Hezbollah barrage of 600 projectiles answered publicly with one confirmed IDF death and a press release. The IDF is projecting strength because it has to; you don’t call up all of your reservists and launch a last-minute invasion because you have everything under control.

Lebanon has over one million displaced — roughly 18 percent of the country’s total population — with the Khiam front still unresolved after nearly two weeks of fighting for commanding terrain the IDF has not fully seized.

Iran’s revised missile stockpile sits somewhere between 3,500 and 4,500 projectiles — significantly above pre-war consensus — with underground production continuing at reduced capacity, per CNN and El País. 82 confirmed strike waves. Zero ASBMs fired. Zero mines mass-deployed. Zero Houthi activation. Meaning that Iran’s three most consequential held assets remain unspent, whilst the coalition’s magazine is measurably emptier than it was on Day 1.

Washington and Tel Aviv continue to frame this as a campaign going according to plan. That framing is becoming harder to sustain, and appears largely decoupled from the visible reality. They are papering over an absolute disaster with a press posture. The band-aid is showing. The language of control is still being maintained. The weight of what it is covering is showing through.

Analyst Note: Disasters don’t announce themselves. They are suppressed behind managed communications. Suppression is a tactic, not a solution and twenty-eight days in, I am seeing connections between the base damage figures, the force sizing, and Iran’s negotiating posture that point toward a single conclusion: the gap between what is being said and what is actually happening is no longer a gap, its a rift between reality and damage control.

Analysis

An Israeli soldier jumps from a tank in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon, Saturday, March 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Day 28 is the day the structural picture stopped being manageable. America and Israel retain tactical air dominance and the ability to strike Iranian territory. None of that is in question or has been so far— Whilst the US has conducted strikes against over 9,000 targets across 28 days, Iran has conducted 82 confirmed strike waves, revised its known missile stockpile upward by roughly 2,000 units above pre-war estimates, formalized control of the world’s most important energy chokepoint as statute law, and rejected every diplomatic off-ramp offered — all without deploying its mine reserve, its anti-ship ballistic missiles, or its Houthi proxy network.

The decisive variable in this conflict was never air power. It is the interceptor clock, the mine gap, and the moment Iran decides to spend its assets. Day 28 puts all three of those variables within the next 48 to 72 hours.

The ships will answer the questions the official record won’t. Watch whether Tripoli crosses into the Gulf or holds in the Gulf of Oman. That decision determines what kind of war this becomes.

Analyst Note: Day 28 feels different, like the calm before the storm. Every major held asset in this conflict — the mines, the ASBMs, the Houthis, the second MEU, the Congressional reckoning — is simultaneously arriving at its trigger point. That convergence has one direction of travel. I expect we will know which way it goes before this week is out.

— I will continue to keep you updated.

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