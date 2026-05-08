The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

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Iran - Middle East War Update | Strait From My Situation Room | Day 70 | [CRITICAL BRIEFING]

A Live Briefing and Discussion on the Crumbling Ceasefire in the Middle East
Shane Yirak's avatar
Shane Yirak
May 08, 2026

This Live Briefing was prompted by a series of discoveries I made while compiling information for the next situation report on Iran.

You can find the report preceding this one below!

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In this live, I refer to core elements of the current analytical framework I am running, which I call Pillars, as I jump into an impromptu briefing on the fracturing ceasefire in the Middle East.

We answer some of your questions, and then move on to discuss my analytical take on the developments leading up to the ceasefire, new information, and how it changes the shape of the narrative as it appears vs what Washington claims it to be.

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— I will continue to keep you updated.

Note: I am committed to providing you with the best available information regarding the wider world. This work is hard, exhausting, and it does not pay.

Any support you can provide is now more important than ever. Thank you.

Find the Firebrand Project on other platforms, make donations, and support my work by visiting my link tree below.

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Thank you Cash Flow Collective, Leah Anderson, PJ Schuster, Stephanie Munoz, Under the Golden Boot, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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