The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

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Cherae Stone's avatar
Cherae Stone
1h

Thanks, Shane.

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1 reply by Shane Yirak
Barbara Stenross's avatar
Barbara Stenross
18m

I appreciate that you are looking at the damnable economics and wastage of this ridiculous war which has no benefit, only costs, for the U.S. The China angle is astute, and frightening. And I hate the ecological damage, along with loss of human life.

As an aside, Olga Lautman reported today that "Putin hasn't been seen at the Kremlin in over a week, internet blackouts are spreading, and even loyalists are disappearing."

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