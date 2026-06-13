In todays livestream we answer the question. Is the Iran ceasefire dead? In this source-vetted update, I break down why the so-called ceasefire is functionally a low-intensity war. Covering two consecutive nights of U.S. “self-defense” strikes on Bandar Abbas, Keshm Island, and Sirik, Iran’s retaliation against bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan, and Tehran’s declared closure of the Strait of Hormuz, this analysis cuts through the noise. Examine the Apache helicopter shoot-down, strikes on Indian-crewed oil tankers, suspected oil-market manipulation, Lebanon’s rising death toll, and why the Gulf states are hedging for survival.

Go more in-depth with my most recent article covering strikes on Indian crewed tankers and the escalating tensions around Hormuz, closer declarations by Iran.

— I will continue to keep you updated.

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