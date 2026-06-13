The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

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Iran Middle East War Update | Is the Ceasefire Dead? (Answering Your Questions

Two nights of U.S. strikes, a closed Hormuz, and a "ceasefire" that's really a low-intensity war
Shane Yirak's avatar
Shane Yirak
Jun 13, 2026

In todays livestream we answer the question. Is the Iran ceasefire dead? In this source-vetted update, I break down why the so-called ceasefire is functionally a low-intensity war. Covering two consecutive nights of U.S. “self-defense” strikes on Bandar Abbas, Keshm Island, and Sirik, Iran’s retaliation against bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan, and Tehran’s declared closure of the Strait of Hormuz, this analysis cuts through the noise. Examine the Apache helicopter shoot-down, strikes on Indian-crewed oil tankers, suspected oil-market manipulation, Lebanon’s rising death toll, and why the Gulf states are hedging for survival.

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Go more in-depth with my most recent article covering strikes on Indian crewed tankers and the escalating tensions around Hormuz, closer declarations by Iran.

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Thank you Under the Golden Boot, Christine Niedzielko, PaulM, Nature X, Sandra, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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