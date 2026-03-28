The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

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Steven Rosenzweig's avatar
Steven Rosenzweig
1h

Up to the minute, indispensable war correspondence. Unlike any other reporting on this insane thing that Trump has called a little excursion. Five stars ⭐️!!!!!

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Sheryl's avatar
Sheryl
2h

Wow 😮 That Was A lot !! Keep Up The Great Work Shane 👍😥😱🤨☹️❤️‍🩹👊😠😡🤬😤🔥🔥🤗❤️🕊️✌️

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