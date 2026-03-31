This photograph, taken from the southern city of Tyre, shows rockets fired from Lebanon towards Israel on March 24, 2026 | Kawant Haju

The ground invasion is grinding. The tankers are burning. The coalition is fracturing. And Iran still hasn’t fired its most consequential weapon.

Black smoke and flames rise from a burning compound following an Iranian missile strike. March 2026 | Fortune

Situation Snapshot — as of 23:59 GMT, March 30, 2026

The 82nd Airborne Division’s 1st Brigade Combat Team arrived in the Middle East on March 30, assessed as deploying to Kuwait’s Camp Arifjan, bringing total US military personnel in theater to more than 57,000 — the largest concentration since the 2003 invasion of Iraq, per Al Jazeera and Reuters.

Iran’s Strait of Hormuz toll mechanism was formalized this week. The GCC Secretary-General confirmed Iran is charging vessel passage fees settled in Chinese yuan. Iran’s parliament is moving to legislate the mechanism into permanent infrastructure, per Fortune and Lloyd’s List.

Spain closed its airspace to US military aircraft on March 30, per Air & Space Forces Magazine.

US CENTCOM has declared more than 9,000 targets struck since February 28. Reuters reported on March 27 that US intelligence can confirm destruction of approximately one-third of Iran’s total missile arsenal.

Day 32 is drawing closer to a moment that is going to define this conflict, the reality is that I will be writing many more of these updates — maximum US force in theater does not signal winding down, it does not signal no boots on the ground, it conflicts with every claim for diplomacy and claim of supremacy coming from Tel Aviv and Washington. The IDF is trapped in a ground campaign in Lebanon that is bleeding armored formations, Washington faces a degraded aerial logistics chain, and an adversary that still hasn’t used its most capable remaining weapon. There is far too much in the grey area to even comfortably declare that the US and Israel have effective regional supremacy.

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1. Israel’s War Is Existential — and Lebanon Is Hezbollah’s Meat Grinder

Footage of a Hezbollah fiber-optic guided FPV drone tracking an armored vehicle — fiber-optic guidance renders standard electronic jamming ineffective. Hezbollah released the first confirmed footage of the weapon striking an Israeli Merkava tank in southern Lebanon on March 26, 2026. Southern Lebanon, March 26, 2026 | Times of Israel / CCD

Israel launched its ground operation into southern Lebanon on March 14. As of March 30, Israeli forces have not achieved a decisive advance to the Litani River, per Al-Ahram Weekly. Israel’s air campaign conducted 306 waves of airstrikes against Hezbollah targets between March 2 and March 15, with 63 percent concentrated south of the Litani River, per Alma Research Center.

Hezbollah claimed 96 operations against IDF forces on March 26 in a single day, including anti-armor attacks across the Taybeh-Qantara, Deer Syrian, Alcantara, Deb, and Alibaba axes in southern Lebanon, and missile strikes on the HaKirya IDF central command compound in Tel Aviv, per Al-Manar. Israel confirmed two soldiers killed and six wounded in the same period, per IDF spokesperson.

On March 26, Hezbollah released footage of the first confirmed fiber-optic FPV drone strike on an Israeli Merkava tank in Lebanon. Fiber-optic guidance renders electronic jamming ineffective. The Merkava in the footage carried no anti-drone cage armor, per Washington Examiner and FW-Mag. Hezbollah separately claimed destruction of a second Merkava via guided missile in Khyam, with crew casualties reported, per Al-Manar.

Israel is simultaneously absorbing ballistic missiles and drones from Iran, Hezbollah rockets and missiles reaching up to 120 kilometers inside Israeli territory, and Houthi ballistic and cruise missiles from Yemen, per ISW’s March 29 update.

Israel informed the United States it was running “critically low” on ballistic missile interceptors as of March 14, per Semafor citing US officials. Israel entered the current conflict already depleted — the June 2025 twelve-day war saw Iran launch approximately 550 ballistic missiles, during which the US expended more than 150 THAAD interceptors, approximately one quarter of total US inventory at the time, per CSIS. Arrow 3 interceptor production averages approximately 24 units per year, per the New York Times.

Israel is trapped, it started a war on the assumption that a decapitation strike and aggressive bombing campaign could crush Iran before it got started. They were wrong, Iran was ready, they saturated Tel Aviv’s defenses, they had Hezbollah batter down Israels door, Israel has been burning for weeks, its ground invasion is seeing the same attrition that Russian forces had in Ukraine. Armored Colums no longer work in a traditional military sense, Hezbollah is using fiber optic drones, this technology pioneered by Russia and Ukraine is devastating and proven. It’s use in Lebanon signals something that western militarys across the world must aknowledge, multi million dollar tanks are not the future of warfare, they are a liability. If a 500 dollar drone can destroy a 3.5 - 10 million dollar tank, technological dominance no longer is an effective deterrent. Israel cannot absorb the 70+ claimed Tank hits by Hezbollah. It can answer with more tanks, but those tanks will face the same problem. Israel is now being hit from three sides, Hezbollah, Iran, and the Houthis. Israels war is not longer about toppling Irans regime, it is about whether or not the Irans axis will stomp out what it views as a Zionist threat once and for all. Israel has killed hundreds of thousands and stolen land, carried out genocide, that is a fact. None of its neighbors are rushing to bail them out, Europe views them as the ugly cousin of America that no one likes, and America doesn’t seem like it can bail Israel out this time. Tel Aviv is in trouble and the odds are not in their favor.

2. Thousands of Troops — Nowhere Safe to Stage Them

US Marines kneel on a field beside an MV-22 Osprey as the Pentagon dispatches additional forces to the Middle East. March 2026 | New York Times

The 82nd Airborne Division’s 1st Brigade Combat Team — the Immediate Response Force, approximately 2,000 paratroopers — arrived in theater on March 30, assessed as deploying to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, per Al Jazeera and NPR. The USS Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group, carrying approximately 2,200 Marines with F-35Bs embarked, entered CENTCOM’s area of operations this week, per Al Jazeera. The USS Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, carrying the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit from Camp Pendleton, departed San Diego on March 19 and is not expected in theater until mid-April. Total US military personnel in theater now exceeds 57,000. An IISS senior fellow noted to Al Jazeera that the 2003 invasion of Iraq — a country significantly smaller than Iran — required approximately 300,000 troops.

Every major US installation in CENTCOM’s area of operations has sustained Iranian strikes during this campaign, per ISW and Air & Space Forces Magazine.

Prince Sultan Air Base was struck on March 27 by six ballistic missiles and twenty-nine drones. Four of six missiles penetrated Patriot coverage. Fifteen US personnel were wounded. One KC-135 tanker was destroyed and one E-3 Sentry AWACS was essentially destroyed — satellite imagery confirmed by The Aviationist via Sentinel-2 SWIR data showing fire on the apron. The Aviationist assessed the term “damaged,” used in initial reports, as “clearly an understatement.”

A US military request for blast barriers with a 72-hour delivery turnaround was reported within the current operational window, per reporting in the current campaign period.

The Iraqi government has not provided basing rights for offensive operations. Overland routes through Iraq into Iran’s operational periphery remain contested, per Al Jazeera.

The first 100 hours of Operation Epic Fury cost an estimated $3.7 billion — approximately $891 million per day — per CSIS.

The Pentagon is surging assets to the Middle East, whether it be destroyers, armored divisions, its premier airborne paratroopers, and its spear tip units Marine MEU’s, what matters more than sending troops is what you do with them. They need shelter, mess halls, uniforms, everything that most people take for granted. An army is only as good as it’s supply chain, the American force in the gulf has no lifeline. There is no resupply, units are being pulled from around the world not drawn up from calculated prepositioned reserves for this operation. If we were being generous and extended them a scenario where they had done all of those things... and in theory there was likely a large quantity of prepositioned assets. That does not change that US bases in the region were deemed largely uninhabitable, as they surge thousands of troops to the middle east where there are bases with no shelter, likely limited to no A/C. A successful campaign is not fought whilst-- figuring it out. It is won with meticulous planning and a well supplied and healthy force. Washington can provide none of those things, it cannot even ensure the security of its most valuable command and control assets at the most hardened airbase in the region. This is room for major concern, they can send the troops, but what do they do with them when their basing apparatus is in ruins, when theyre early warning system and air cover capacity is degraded? The way the Pentagon is acting-- it does not seem like they have any answers.

3. Tit for Tat — Making America’s Allies Think Twice

Burning vehicles amid debris and smoke following Iranian retaliatory strikes — Reuters confirmed the image as part of Iran’s March 30 wave. March 30, 2026 | Reuters

Iranian strikes on March 29 hit the Alba aluminium facility in Bahrain, injuring two employees, and the Emirates Global Aluminium plant in Abu Dhabi, causing what the company described as “substantial damage” and injuring six workers, per ISW’s March 29 Special Report. Iran simultaneously formalized its Hormuz toll system, with fees confirmed to be settled in Chinese yuan, per Fortune and Lloyd’s List, as Iran’s parliament moved to legislate the mechanism as permanent infrastructure.

India — Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar engaged directly with Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi. Two LPG carriers, the Pushpak and the Parimal, transited the Strait of Hormuz successfully on March 14. India is negotiating passage for at least 23 additional tankers, per the Wall Street Journal.

Pakistan — Pakistan brokered a 20-ship Hormuz transit arrangement, confirmed by Al Jazeera on March 29.

China — China sources approximately 45 percent of its oil through the Strait of Hormuz and entered direct negotiations with Tehran for crude oil and Qatari LNG passage from the conflict’s earliest days, per Reuters, citing three diplomatic officials. At least 30 vessels claimed Chinese ownership or crew on their AIS transponders in the conflict’s first weeks to secure transit, per Reuters.

Japan — Japan sources 90 to 93 percent of its crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi communicated directly with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi on March 21, committing to permitting the transit of Japanese-related vessels, per Al Jazeera and the Japan Times. Japan activated strategic petroleum reserve releases and emergency energy measures. Japan’s pacifist constitution prevents the deployment of warships to the strait, per Al Jazeera.

South Korea — South Korea implemented its first domestic fuel price cap since the 1997 financial crisis, per ABC Australia. North Korea launched ten ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan on March 18, exploiting the redeployment of US assets from the Korean Peninsula, per ABC Australia.

Australia, the UK, and the Five Eyes — US asset redeployments from the Indo-Pacific are generating documented concern about reduced deterrence capacity against China across the region, per ABC Australia.

Spain — Closed airspace to US military aircraft on March 30, per Air & Space Forces Magazine.

Germany's Foreign Minister stated, “Are we about to become actively involved in this conflict? No,” per PBS NewsHour.

France — Conditioned any escort mission support on hostilities diminishing first, per PBS NewsHour.

Ukraine — Providing intelligence and limited technical assistance to the coalition, per ISW.

This strategy is tactically the right move, the United States has historically had the pressure to leverage concessions out of European and Gulf “allies” however Iran is demonstrating a new strategy. Make that compliance more costly than removing themselves from the conflict. Every time the US or Israel hit a target in Iran, Iran strikes America’s allies, Israel hits steel, Iran hits Aluminium production in the UAE and Bahrain. It is not the US that gets punished for American and Israeli action, it is those states that host its forces and global trade. Iran is deliberately not escalating, their strikes are still also tailored to damage not destroy key facilities like De-Salination and Refineries. The message is not that we will destroy you, its that we can, so make the right choice. This presents them as giving Gulf monarchies an off ramp, stop allowing US strikes, we wont do billions of dollars in damage. For Gulf states, accepting this would be to accept that Iran has defacto control of gulf shipping. This alters the dynamic of the Horn of Africa and the middle east in a massive way.

4. The Room That Can’t Read the Map

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth addresses troops , as Reuters reported his directive to slash the senior-most ranks of the US military. At least 24 generals and admirals were fired or forced out in the twelve months before Operation Epic Fury began. March 2025 | Reuters

In the twelve months before Operation Epic Fury began, the United States fired or forced out at least 24 generals and admirals, according to Reuters and Foreign Policy. Among those removed: the CENTCOM commander who built the Iran operational architecture, the NSA director running signals intelligence collection against Iranian forces, and the Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. The DIA Director was removed after his agency assessed that June 2025 strikes on Iranian nuclear sites had delayed Iran’s program by months rather than years — directly contradicting the president’s public claim that the sites had been “obliterated,” per Reuters and Foreign Policy.

The current CENTCOM commander, Admiral Brad Cooper, took command six months before the conflict began, inheriting an operational plan built by Army General Michael Kurilla, who spent more than three years developing institutional knowledge of Iran’s specific order of battle, underground infrastructure, and force posture, per Foreign Policy.

Lieutenant General Joe McGee — Joint Staff director of strategy and war plans, with 10 combat deployments — was forced out four months before the war began amid sustained tensions with Pentagon leadership, per Foreign Policy.

US CENTCOM has surpassed 6,000 combat sorties in Operation Epic Fury, per Army Recognition.

Reuters reported on March 27 that the US can confirm the destruction of approximately one-third of Iran’s missile arsenal despite more than 9,000 declared targets struck.

The degree of what I coin as leadership rot has becoming nearly undeniable at this point, the purge of high quality leadership across the pentagon is well documented. When Pete Hegseth took control of the Pentagon, a record number of generals and admirals were sent out the door. This operation is un coordinated, reactionary, and chaotic because no one has the operational knowledge and expertise to react to a peer level adversary when they expected a quick and easy regime change. The decisions being made lack tactical backing, because those decisions are being drawn from a book, not devised by a brain trust of military excellence. This may be the single scariest part of this for me, as what that means for possible outcomes, when facing a tactical adversary as advanced and well entrenched as Iran is a non-starter from Day 1. My observation is that the United States and Israel have not held the initiative, Iran has, that initiatve dictates the direction of a conflict, and it is absolutely being steered in a direction that no one in the Situation room is prepared for.

5. Bend It Until It Breaks — Running a War on Dinosaurs

Damaged US Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft on the tarmac at Prince Sultan Air Base following an Iranian strike. Five KC-135s were damaged in the March 13 strike — a second strike on March 27 destroyed one more and damaged three additional airframes. Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, March 2026 | via Wall Street Journal

The KC-135 Stratotanker fleet sustaining Operation Epic Fury’s extended-range air campaign averages more than 60 years of age per airframe. The KC-46A Pegasus replacement program remains years behind schedule and numerically insufficient to cover the gap, per Breaking Defense. Veteran KC-135 base commanders described to The War Zone a fleet operating with no meaningful parts inventory in which every flight hour represents irreplaceable material degradation.

On March 12, a KC-135 crashed in western Iraq, killing all six crew members. A second tanker involved in the same incident was rendered non-operational, per CENTCOM, Al Jazeera, PBS NewsHour, Reuters, and Breaking Defense.

On March 27, the Prince Sultan Air Base strike destroyed one KC-135 and damaged three more, per Air & Space Forces Magazine. Satellite imagery published by The Aviationist, confirmed via Sentinel-2 SWIR data, showed fire on the apron consistent with multiple aircraft losses.

Five KC-135 tankers were damaged in an earlier strike on Prince Sultan Air Base on March 13, per the Wall Street Journal and Al Jazeera.

The E-3 Sentry AWACS essentially destroyed on March 27 was one of six based at Prince Sultan, per Air & Space Forces Magazine and The Aviationist.

A fire broke out in the laundry room dryer vent aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford and burned for more than 30 hours. More than 600 sailors were displaced from berths and reported sleeping on floors and tables. Three sailors were injured. The Navy and CENTCOM confirmed the ship remained fully operational and continued flight operations, per the New York Times, Navy Times, and Stars and Stripes.

Spain’s airspace closure on March 30 compresses the geographic options available for positioning tanker orbits supporting operations in theater, per Air & Space Forces Magazine.

Radar installations supporting Patriot and THAAD batteries have sustained confirmed damage across multiple strikes during the campaign, per ISW.

Iran is striking radars, it is hitting refueling tankers, and forcing the US to put thousands of flight hours on airframes that are on their last legs. At this point, the attrition delivered on US forces is visible, and constitutes a re-evaluation of the tactical picture. Iran keeps hitting key assets, Washington cant keep its bases from burning, the USS Gerald R. Ford the most advanced aircraft carrier in the world as forced to dock because of a laundry room fire that destroyed 4 berths, forced the US to liquidate its entire stock of black boots from European stockpiles and cost 10s of millions of dollars in damage. The United States does not appear collected, it appears to be fraying at the seams, as its military doctrine faces something created to pick at the fiber that holds US military supremacy and doctrine together. This fiber frays more and makes more key assets more vulnerable. This is a feedback loop, the US can send in more naval assets, but those assets require a different type of resupply, one that is vulnerable to the weapons that Iran has held conspicuously in reserve. Those bases were essential to US regional doctrine, they worked with US naval forces to create a situational awareness that was meant to counter Iranian missile threat. That doctrine has failed, the US is failing to adjust with the rapidity needed, and it is showing.

6. Kharg Island Is a Kill Box

Bloomberg annotated satellite map of Kharg Island showing oil terminals, storage, the airfield struck March 13, power plant, and port facilities. Kharg Island, Persian Gulf, Iran | Bloomberg

Kharg Island processes approximately 90 percent of Iran’s crude oil exports and sits approximately 25 kilometers off Iran’s southwestern coast, per standard geopolitical reference sources. The USS Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group — carrying approximately 2,200 Marines with F-35Bs embarked — is the assessed amphibious assault force for any Kharg operation, per Al Jazeera.

Reuters reported on March 27 that US intelligence can confirm destruction of approximately one-third of Iran’s missile arsenal. Independent OSINT analysts and satellite imagery have contradicted multiple IDF and CENTCOM claimed strike outcomes throughout the campaign.

No US minesweeper assets have been confirmed in theater, per ISW. Iran retains one of the world’s largest naval mine inventories — including moored contact mines, bottom influence mines, and rocket-propelled mines deployable by submarine, surface vessel, or aircraft — per CSIS.

Iran retains coastal TEL-launched anti-ship ballistic missiles capable of targeting surface combatants throughout the Persian Gulf. No confirmed systematic destruction of coastal TEL infrastructure has been independently verified in open source, per ISW and Reuters.

Iran’s IRGC Navy fast attack craft fleet remains largely intact. No confirmed naval engagement at scale has occurred in this campaign, per ISW.

Houthi forces demonstrated sea drone capability against commercial shipping during the 2024 Red Sea campaign. That capability has not been deployed against US naval assets in the current conflict, per ISW.

No hospital ships have been confirmed in theater, per ISW. Gulf Cooperation Council partners face documented Iranian threats against any medical facility treating US casualties, per ISW.

Kharg Island is the only point of leverage that a desperate Washington can see, Hormuz is closed, and they cannot force it open. India, Pakistan, and China are showing that there is another way. If the United States cannot open the strait, it runs the risk of losing its soft power over its key allies. Japan, Europe, Australia, and others. Kharg Island is what they view as that last ditch chance to get Iran to change direction. Iran knows it, Hormuz is a kill box, the United States intends to sail 2,200 marines into it. Those ships run the risk of entrapment, there are no minesweepers, Iran has not used an antiship ballistic missiles, the Houthis have not deployed sea drones, hundreds of TELS are unaccounted for despite claims from the IDF and CENTCOM, which have been proven by real satellite imagery and OSINT analysts to be largely fabricated. What Iran wants is the prize, a symbolic victory, and American sailors in the water, marines stranded and dying on Kharg Island, and the symbol of US power projection, a ship bearing a presidents name aflame or sinking to the bottom of a shallow strait. This is what Iran is setting up, and it appears to be what the United States is sailing into. A desperate enemy is the easiest to defeat, and Washington and Tel Aviv are desperate, and that has big consequences.

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Analysis

U.S. Air Force airmen prepare for aerial refueling on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft during Operation Epic Fury over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 20, 2026. | (U.S. Air Force photo) U.S. Central Command Public Affairs

By Day 32, Operation Epic Fury has surpassed 9,000 declared targets struck, 6,000 combat sorties flown, and 57,000 US personnel deployed — the largest US military concentration in the Persian Gulf since 2003, per CENTCOM, Army Recognition, Al Jazeera, and Reuters. US intelligence assesses confirmed destruction of approximately one-third of Iran’s missile arsenal, per Reuters. Patriot battery capacity across the theater is assessed at approximately 40 to 50 percent, per ISW and JINSA. The aerial refueling architecture sustaining extended-range strike operations has absorbed the confirmed loss or destruction of at least three KC-135 airframes and damage to several more across two separate strikes on Prince Sultan Air Base and one crash in Iraq. Spain’s airspace closure on March 30 further compresses tanker orbit options. Iran has not yet deployed anti-ship ballistic missiles against naval assets, sea drones, or activated its naval mine inventory. The selective Hormuz passage system has produced bilateral transit arrangements with India, Pakistan, China, and Japan — each negotiated independently of the US-led coalition, per Al Jazeera, Reuters, Wall Street Journal, and Japan Times. Germany declined participation, France conditioned support on hostilities diminishing, and Spain closed its airspace on the same day the 82nd Airborne arrived in theater, per PBS NewsHour and Air & Space Forces Magazine.

The United States is at peak physical presence and declining operational freedom simultaneously. Iran is at peak strategic patience and advancing terminal strike positioning simultaneously. Everything visible in the open-source record is consistent with an adversary that has engineered a specific terminal outcome and is waiting for the conditions to ripen. The question for Day 33 is not whether Iran’s strategy is working. It is whether anyone in the room managing this war is capable of reading the map before the shot opens, and even if they are, is leaving hundreds of sailors and marines stranded on Kharg Island an acceptable decision, or do they surge Americas most symbolic assets into a kill box. I have never been more unsure.

— I will continue to keep you updated.

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