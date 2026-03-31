The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

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Betty Pasternak's avatar
Betty Pasternak
4h

What a genius move. Get rid of 24 of the most experienced military officers & then jump into someone else’s war without a plan.

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1 reply by Shane Yirak
Charlee Waldrop's avatar
Charlee Waldrop
4h

Great reporting as always!

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