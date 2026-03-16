The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

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Daria Steigman's avatar
Daria Steigman
8h

Your reporting and analysis remains among the best coverage anywhere. Kudos, Shane. I know this is hard work (including emotionally), so hopefully you're being kind to yourself too.

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Robert Jaffee's avatar
Robert Jaffee
6h

Brilliant analysis 👏

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