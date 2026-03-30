The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

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J.'s avatar
J.
10h

Your analysis is incisive and comprehensive, but more than that, your writing is so incredibly good it’s actually exhilarating. Thank you!

Out of all the analysts commenting and reporting, I look forward to your reports most of all.

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Charlee Waldrop's avatar
Charlee Waldrop
10h

Great reporting as always! 🖤

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