Iranian missile strike ignites a fireball and thick black smoke at the ADAMA agricultural chemicals plant, Neot Hovav industrial zone. Southern Israel, 29 March 2026 | Times of Israel / AFP

It sounds like a fairy tale, but it’s Washington and Tel Aviv’s Nightmares playing out in real time.

Members of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit aboard USS Tripoli (LHA-7) arrived March 27, 2026, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. US Central Command photo

A quick note: This article was updated at 22:30 GMT after several issues were pointed out to me in the comments. I have gone through, corrected, and rechecked the rest of this article.

The analytical conclusions of this article are unchanged. All corrections addressed a mistaken attack attribution, including the incorrect spelling of a killed IDF soldier and a Houthi official, and updated mine deployment figures. No core assessment or part of the analysis needs to or has been revised.

Thank you for holding me accountable.

— Shane Yirak, The Firebrand Project

Situation Snapshot — as of 20:00 GMT, 29 March 2026

Iranian ballistic missiles struck the Neot Hovav industrial and chemical zone near Be’er Sheva on March 29, igniting fires at the ADAMA agricultural chemicals plant; fire and rescue teams worked to seal damaged chemical storage units as officials investigated the possibility of hazardous materials leakage; injury figures from the strike carry conflicting numbers across reporting sources and cannot be confirmed at time of publication; residents in surrounding areas were instructed to remain indoors with windows closed, per Times of Israel and Middle East Eye

Hezbollah forces conducted a ballistic missile attack on Mahava Alon base and drone strikes on Berea base, both near the northern Israeli city of Safad, on March 29, per Al Jazeera; this followed Houthi ballistic missile, cruise missile, and drone strikes against Israel on March 28, representing the group’s first offensive operations against Israeli territory since the conflict began

Israeli airstrikes targeted weapons production facilities and ballistic missile launchers in Tehran on March 29; shrapnel from an intercept struck a high-voltage tower in Alborz Province, causing brief power outages across parts of Tehran and Karaj, per Times of Israel liveblog

An E-3 Sentry AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) aircraft, which was functionally destroyed at Prince Sultan Air Base during the March 27 strike, has been assessed by Air & Space Forces Magazine and the Wall Street Journal as likely beyond repair, per the JINSA Gemunder Center report published March 28 via the Jerusalem Post

Analyst Note: Day 31 rings like a quiet echo — every chip tracked, every concern voiced across the past month is converging toward what will either be an explosive catalyst for violence unseen in the Middle East for decades, or a decisive blow so shocking the world is left reeling. The war Iran planned for is arriving on schedule: the interceptors are thinning, the tankers are burning, the second front is open, and Iran’s Anti-Ship Ballistic Missiles have still not fired. Washington and Tel Aviv bet on a war Iran never intended to engage on those terms. The Viper’s jaws are poised to snap shut.

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1. The Houthis Enter the Fray: Irans Axis Activates a Fresh Army and Opens the Second Chokepoint

Houthi supporters mass at a rally in Sanaa following the movement's announcement of entry into the conflict. Yemen, March 2026 | AFP

Houthi forces conducted their first offensive operations against Israeli territory on March 28, launching a ballistic missile targeting sensitive military sites in southern Israel, a cruise missile targeting the port city of Eilat, and a drone strike on Eilat — three separate intercept engagements within 14 hours, per IDF reporting and Al Jazeera Houthi Deputy Information Minister Mohammed Mansour stated that ‘the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and Bab al-Mandab will be among the options, per Anadolu Agency and Al Jazeera.

From 2023 through 2025, Houthi forces imposed a functional operational stalemate on US naval forces in the Red Sea, disrupting over one trillion dollars in global shipping while sustaining operations against sustained US counterstrikes; the group has not been significantly attrited since that campaign ended

Maersk has paused Red Sea and Suez Canal sailings; Hapag-Lloyd is rerouting via the Cape of Good Hope; Reuters reported on March 25 that Western navies failed to secure the Red Sea during the 2023–25 campaign and that the Strait of Hormuz would present a structurally harder interdiction problem

Simultaneous threat to both Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab would place an estimated 30 percent of global container shipping at risk, with an estimated 10 billion dollars or more in daily trade exposure across both corridors, per CSIS analysis of Red Sea and Hormuz shipping data; the Cape of Good Hope diversion adds 10 to 14 transit days and over one million dollars in additional fuel costs per voyage

Maritime insurance premiums across both corridors are expected to rise further as the dual-chokepoint threat materializes. The JINSA Eroding Shield report assessed that coalition air defense systems now face simultaneous intercept requirements across multiple fronts against a diminishing interceptor stockpile — a structural problem the Houthi reactivation compounds by introducing a third active launch vector, per JINSA and ISW analysis

The Houthis enter this conflict as a force that has not expended weeks of munitions in the current campaign and has not absorbed the degradation strikes that have been directed at Iranian and Hezbollah infrastructure since February 28. Iran has opened up a second front, with a fresh army to lead it.

Analyst Note: The Houthis have been one of my major flags since the first days of covering this conflict. They pushed the US Navy to a stalemate in 2025, held over one trillion dollars in global shipping hostage, and have one of the most advanced doctrines on the use of sea drones and Anti-Ship Ballistic Missiles of any non-state actor on the planet. Iran designed this two-chokepoint architecture before the first missile fired on February 28 — the Houthis practiced in 2025, and the US could not break their hold when it was conducting limited operations against them alone. The Bab al-Mandab threat means Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea bypass — its only option if Hormuz closes — is now also at risk. Iran can inflict economic and kinetic shock at once. This is not reinforcement. It is encirclement.

2. Blinding the Eagle: Sustained Strikes Are Degrading US Air Operations Infrastructure

Wreckage of destroyed US Air Force E-3G Sentry AWACS 81-0005 following the Iranian strike on Prince Sultan Air Base. The aircraft was assessed as likely beyond repair. Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, 27 March 2026 | Air Force amn/nco/snco / The Aviationist

The March 27 strike on Prince Sultan Air Base involved six ballistic missiles and 29 drones. Four of the six ballistic missiles penetrated Patriot coverage, according to reports by the Associated Press and Reuters. Confirmed losses include one KC-135 Stratotanker, verified by Copernicus commercial satellite imagery, and one E-3 Sentry AWACS, assessed as likely beyond repair by Air & Space Forces Magazine and the Wall Street Journal. The JINSA Eroding Shield report, published March 26 and covered by the Jerusalem Post on March 28, recommended the US “acquire additional airborne early-warning aircraft” — a recommendation that confirms the practical irreplaceability of the lost platform on any near-term timeline.

KC-135 attrition at Prince Sultan Air Base stands at two confirmed destroyed — one on approximately March 13 and one on March 27 — with five additional losses claimed pending Western verification around April 3, and three aircraft confirmed damaged; The Firebrand Project assesses approximately 44 percent of the Prince Sultan-based aerial refueling fleet has been disabled or destroyed

Iranian strikes have targeted and confirmed hits on an Elta electronic warfare and radar facility at the Haifa military aerospace complex and a fuel storage facility at Ben Gurion Airport, per IRGC statement carried by Al Jazeera on March 29; strikes on US-adjacent facilities in Iraq by Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization Forces continued through the operational period, per Al Jazeera

The UAE Ministry of Defense confirmed its air defenses engaged missile and drone threats on March 29; Kuwait’s National Guard downed four drones following air raid sirens; Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain sustained a confirmed Iranian missile impact, with visual confirmation per Rerum Novarum via reporting

The JINSA Gemunder Center reported that the UAE and Kuwait may have expended approximately 75 percent of their pre-war Patriot interceptor stocks; Bahrain has possibly expended 87 percent and Qatar 40 percent, based on JINSA’s analysis of pre-war stockpiles and modeled interceptor use rates, per the full Eroding Shield report at jinsa.org

Iran’s strike pattern — sustained, incremental salvos distributed across the operational day — serves a dual function, as assessed by the Institute for the Study of War: psychological pressure and deliberate interceptor depletion. The hit rate for Iranian ballistic missiles against Israeli targets rose from approximately 3 percent in the first two weeks of the conflict to roughly 27 percent between March 13 and March 22, driven primarily by cluster munitions that air defense commanders assessed as less cost-effective to intercept, per the JINSA Eroding Shield report.

Analyst Note: Destroying an AWACS and a tanker takes assets off the board that allow Washington to operate on its doctrine of supremacy. An Eagle without its eyes cannot strike its prey with precision — the KC-135s and the E-3 aren’t just monetary losses, they are operational handicaps without a quick fix. Iran isn’t trying to win a war of attrition against US airpower. It’s trying to make the theater too dangerous to park the planes that make airpower possible. Air dominance is how Washington and Israel demonstrate supremacy — without it, they are left with bloody, high-risk options or accepting defeat. These losses weaken early warning and situational coordination whilst Iran demonstrates higher degrees of precision and awareness with each successive strike.

3. The Lion’s Back Is to a Cliff: Israel Remains Bogged Down in Lebanon While Absorbing Strikes on Two Fronts

ISW map tracking 54 confirmed Hezbollah rocket and drone attacks against Israeli defense positions during a single 24-hour window, March 23–24, 2026 — the campaign high at that time. Institute for the Study of War, 24 March 2026

IDF ground forces entered southern Lebanon on approximately March 2–3 and expanded into formal limited ground operations on March 16, with the objective of establishing a security buffer and degrading Hezbollah's capacity to threaten northern Israel. As of March 29, Israeli forces have reached a tributary of the Litani River south of Qantara but have not crossed the main river. Al Jazeera reported on March 29 that IDF elements are “hundreds of meters from the actual Litani River.” Prime Minister Netanyahu issued orders on March 27 to expand the buffer zone further, per Reuters. Khiam remains contested urban terrain: Hezbollah claimed an artillery strike on Israeli forces in Khiam on March 26, per Al-Manar statement 79, and the Institute for the Study of War reported close-combat engagements in the town as recently as March 27.

The Institute for the Study of War recorded 73 Hezbollah attacks against Israeli forces within a single 24-hour window on March 25–26; CTP-ISW tracking recorded 54 attacks on March 23–24 and 36 on March 23, indicating a consistent upward tempo across the operational period; Hezbollah subsequently claimed 82 operations against Israeli forces within a single 24-hour window as of March 28, per Al Jazeera — the campaign high

Iranian missile salvos on March 29 targeted the Elta electronic warfare facility in Haifa, fuel storage at Ben Gurion Airport, and population centers across Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Be’er Sheva, per IRGC statements carried by Al Jazeera; IRGC also claimed downing of a US MQ-9 Reaper drone and a strike on an F-16 fighter jet, per Al Jazeera, though the F-16 claim has not been independently confirmed

One IDF soldier, identified as Sgt. Moshe Yitzchak Hacohen Katz, 22, a dual US-Israeli citizen from New Haven, Connecticut serving in the 890th Battalion of the Paratroopers Brigade, was killed in combat in southern Lebanon on March 29, per the Times of Israel and Jerusalem Post; Israeli airstrikes expanded to Nabatieh district and the Bekaa Valley on March 28–29, per Middle East Eye, indicating a widening of the IDF strike envelope toward Hezbollah logistics routes beyond the immediate contact line

The JINSA Gemunder Center Eroding Shield report, published March 26 and covered by the Jerusalem Post on March 28, stated: “The United States does not have enough batteries and interceptors to sustain defense across the region over the long-term,” and noted that Israel has in some cases chosen not to intercept certain ballistic missiles in order to conserve interceptor stocks — a posture Iran has adapted to by increasing cluster munition usage, per the same report

Israeli strikes on Iranian radar and electronic warfare infrastructure reflect a sustained effort to degrade the early warning systems and battle-management capacity that underpin both offensive air operations and integrated air defense. The parallel degradation of coalition interceptor stockpiles means the same infrastructure Israel is trying to destroy in Iran is being eroded in Israel by the same campaign.

Analyst Note: Israel committed to this campaign expecting a short, decisive push. Now it finds itself in an attritional grind inside terrain Hezbollah has prepared for decades, absorbing missile strikes on cities and burning through interceptors it needs for both fronts simultaneously. The JINSA warning is significant not because JINSA is neutral — it isn’t — but precisely because it isn’t. When Israel’s most hawkish institutional ally flags interceptor depletion publicly, the supply problem is worse than official statements suggest. Israel is not fighting to eliminate a threat on its own timeline. It is fighting for its existence. It is surrounded, bombarded, and alone — the United States is not capable of supporting Israel at scale in this theater, and the ground in Lebanon is not moving.

4. Diplomatic Distractions and Fractured Alliances: The Structural Gap That Guarantees Failure

The Iranian Majlis (parliament) chamber, where legislators fast-tracked a three-measure bill proposing withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty on 28 March 2026. Tehran, Iran | AFP

Foreign ministers from Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia convened in Islamabad on March 29 to discuss de-escalation, per Al Jazeera. Pakistan announced it would host direct US-Iran talks “in the coming days,” per FM Dar, as reported by Bloomberg. Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Ghalibaf stated the diplomatic process is “a cover for a ground invasion,” per Al Jazeera’s March 29 liveblog. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi characterized US and Israeli strikes on Iranian university facilities as “atrocious crimes” in the same window, per Al Jazeera.

Iran’s structural counter-demands — full closure of all US military bases in the Gulf, payment of war reparations, and recognition of a new legal sovereignty framework for the Strait of Hormuz — are structurally irreconcilable with the US 15-point plan; the gap between the two positions is the widest it has been at any point in the campaign, per Al Jazeera Day 30 reporting

Pakistan brokered passage for 20 vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, per Al Jazeera; this arrangement demonstrates Iran’s selective passage strategy — granting access to neutral states while denying it to coalition-aligned actors — and represents a demonstration of economic leverage rather than de-escalation

The Wall Street Journal reported that Russia has been providing Iran with precise US force-position data; The Firebrand Project notes this claim has not been independently corroborated in this system and carries it as reported, not confirmed; China’s satellite imagery of US air assets — including KC-135 losses — has been claimed but awaits Western verification around April 3

Iran fast-tracked a three-measure legislative package to parliament on March 28 to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, per Al Jazeera and Iran International; parliament is in recess and the vote timeline is uncertain; an Article X notice, if submitted following a vote, initiates a 90-day withdrawal clock with a potential exit date of approximately late June 2026; the Jerusalem Post reported on March 26 that US intelligence officials assessed approximately one-third of Iran’s missile arsenal as confirmed destroyed — a figure that directly contradicts Trump administration public claims of near-total destruction

Spain has barred the US from using Rota and Morón air bases for offensive operations; the United Kingdom has declined to participate in offensive strikes; Germany has characterized the campaign as a “massive escalation,” per reports from the Guardian and Yahoo. More than 40 European bases have reportedly provided covert logistical support, per the same sources.

Analyst Note: The Pakistan channel is a distraction. Iran needs time for its attrition mechanisms to fully converge, and it knows the United States is committed to some form of ground operation. Every round of talks that fails on its own structural merits — and Iran’s Hormuz sovereignty demand guarantees failure — buys Iran another week. Another week negotiating with China, India, and every LNG-dependent economy watching a US and Israel that cannot finish what they started. The NPT withdrawal bill is the harder signal: if passed, it removes the coalition’s public justification for the strikes that started this war. The global energy trade sits with a dagger at its throat. Iran is not just conducting diplomacy — it is applying economic suffocation to its aggressor while punishing the Gulf states that made that aggression possible. Those states will have to decide whether Washington can finish this before their own economies reach the point of no return.

5. The Patient Viper: Iran Has Spent 31 Days Engineering a Kill Zone — and the Coalition Is Entering It

Iranian Revolutionary Guards announces downing of 5 Hermes drones on the southern coast of Iran | @MEC_Tracker X

Iran has not launched a single Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile in 31 days of operations. It has not formally closed the Strait of Hormuz. It has not deployed its mine reserve at scale. It has absorbed coalition strikes on nuclear infrastructure, senior leadership, missile launchers, and the capital — and across the same 31 days, it has methodically degraded every category of capability the coalition requires to conduct and survive the next phase of this conflict.

US intelligence officials assessed approximately one-third of Iran’s missile inventory as confirmed destroyed, per the Jerusalem Post, March 26; the status of an estimated additional one-third remains unconfirmed; the Trump administration publicly claimed approximately 99 percent destruction — a figure the Jerusalem Post reporting directly contradicts

The IRGC fast-boat fleet has suffered no confirmed major attrition across 31 days; Iran’s naval mine reserve, estimated at 5,000 to 6,000 mines, had seen fewer than 10 confirmed deployments as of March 11, per CTP-ISW; by mid-to-late March, US officials and CBS News reported approximately a dozen Maham-3 and Maham-7 limpet mines deployed in the Strait — representing under 1 percent of Iran’s total mine inventory; the primary mine-warfare capability remains overwhelmingly undeployed

USS Tripoli (LHA-7), carrying the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit with approximately 3,500 Marines and F-35B strike aircraft, entered US Central Command’s area of responsibility on March 27, per CENTCOM; the ship requires “several additional days” to reach proximity to the Strait of Hormuz; the US has zero mine countermeasure vessels in theater — the nearest Avenger-class MCM assets are based in Sasebo, Japan, representing a transit time of six to eight weeks

MQ-9 Reaper surveillance drones have been downed during the campaign; the E-3 AWACS at Prince Sultan is assessed as likely beyond repair; Israeli reconnaissance drones have been shot down; the reported Russian provision of US force-position data to Iran, if confirmed, would mean Iran’s intelligence picture of coalition naval movements is superior to the coalition’s intelligence picture of Iranian mine and missile posture

The hit rate for Iranian ballistic missiles against Israeli targets rose from 3 percent in the first two weeks of the conflict to approximately 27 percent between March 13 and March 22, per JINSA. Coalition air defense commanders have, in some cases, chosen not to intercept certain ballistic missiles to conserve interceptor stocks — a decision Iran has identified and adapted to by increasing cluster munition usage, per the JINSA Eroding Shield report. USS Tripoli is now the most exposed high-value surface target in the theater: an amphibious assault ship approaching a strait Iran can mine, operating aircraft that depend on tankers Iran is destroying, protected by interceptors that JINSA assesses are approaching critical depletion, in a theater where the primary airborne early-warning platform has been destroyed.

Analyst Note: I have named the strategy I assess the IRGC is executing the Viper Doctrine — quiet, patient, and deadly. They do not need to strike many times. They strike once, and after that the poison does the work. Washington and Tel Aviv claimed total destruction for weeks. CENTCOM can only confirm one-third. The IDF claimed air dominance while cluster munitions rain across Israeli cities. In the last several days, the Houthis have entered, and the question has shifted from are they waiting to what are they waiting for. My assessment: the killing blow. The USS Tripoli is approaching a Strait Iran can mine, carrying aircraft that depend on tankers Iran is destroying, covered by interceptors JINSA says are running out, in a theater where Iran’s intelligence picture is better than the coalition’s. Thirty-one days of ASBM withhold is not patience. It is a targeting sequence. The question for the days ahead is not whether Iran has the capability to execute a mass-casualty naval strike. It is whether the coalition has enough left to survive one.

Analysis

USS Tripoli (LHA-7) arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on March 27, 2026. US Central Command photo

Day 31 confirms that the conflict has entered a convergence phase: the coalition retains tactical air capability and continues to strike targets inside Iran, but four structural constraints are now binding simultaneously for US and Israeli planners — interceptor floors approaching critical depletion, tanker and AWACS attrition compressing air operational range and sustainability, zero mine countermeasure vessels in theater as Tripoli approaches the Strait, and allied basing access fracturing at the exact moment it is most needed.

Iran’s offensive tempo against Israel, US basing infrastructure in the Gulf, and Gulf state economic facilities have increased across the operational period, not decreased. Hezbollah’s attack tempo in Lebanon is at campaign highs per ISW tracking. The Houthis have entered the conflict as an unattenuated force with demonstrated capability. The interceptor stockpile is being consumed across multiple simultaneous fronts. Iran has not yet deployed its primary naval strike assets.

Iran’s posture — selective Hormuz passage for neutral states, NPT withdrawal legislation, sustained and calibrated multi-vector strikes — is consistent with an actor managing the conditions for a decisive action, on a timeline of its own selection, in a theater it has had 31 days to prepare.

Analyst Note: Day 31 is where the receipts arrive. Everything tracked, everything flagged — the AWACS, the tankers, the Houthis, the mine reserves, the withheld ASBM — it is all converging now. The coalition’s problem is not that Iran is escalating. It is that Iran may be finishing. Washington bet on a short, decisive campaign. Tel Aviv bet on a quick Lebanon push. Neither bet has paid. The Viper has been patient because patience was the strategy — and the strategy is working.

— I will continue to keep you updated.

Note: I am committed to providing you with the best available information regarding the wider world. This work is hard, exhausting, and it does not pay. Any support you can provide is now more important than ever. Thank you.

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