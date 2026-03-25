Israeli soldiers take a position along the Israel-Lebanon border on March 4. Jalaa Marey / AFP via Getty Images

Situation Snapshot — as of 01:30 GMT, March 25, 2026

Iran launched multiple waves of missiles against Israel on March 24 — a striking operational reality given CENTCOM’s early claim, made around Day 5, that it had destroyed up to 90% of Iran’s missile capacity. Iranian operational tempo has not declined materially in the 26 days since. The Institute for the Study of War and Al Jazeera both confirmed ongoing Iranian strikes against Israeli radar installations and nuclear-adjacent facilities on March 24, continuing a documented shift toward precision targeting of air defense infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia intercepted dozens of Iranian drones over the 48 hours preceding March 24, according to Saudi Defense Ministry statements carried by regional outlets, including 26 in a single wave on March 21. Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister issued a formal escalation warning. Iran subsequently dialed back its strikes on Saudi targets — assessed as a deliberate restraint decision, not a capability limitation.

Reuters reported on March 24 that VP Vance is potentially traveling to Islamabad to meet Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf via the Pakistani diplomatic channel — the only active diplomatic channel in a war that has now run for 26 days. Iran publicly called Trump’s claims of ongoing peace talks “fake news” on the same day, confirmed by NPR and Al Jazeera.

The Pentagon moved to deploy a brigade combat team of up to 3,000 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division on March 24, with a formal written deployment order expected imminently, according to US officials cited by Reuters and Middle East Eye. This is the first formal ground force commitment of the war.

Analyst Note: Day 26 produced simultaneous signals that this war is both escalating militarily and narrowing diplomatically — with the military track moving faster. Multiple missile waves, imminent ground force deployment orders, and a potential VP diplomatic mission all landed on the same day. The gap between those tracks closes on March 28.

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1. A Ship Nobody Was Watching Just Told Us Everything

The USNS Redcloud was recently spotted loading US Army equipment pre-positioned to deter Russian aggression and support NATO operations | Image credit navysite.de

On March 14th, a vessel called the USNS Red Cloud docked at the port of Bremerhaven, Germany. Most people have never heard of it. That’s worth fixing.

The Red Cloud is a Watson-class Large Medium Speed Roll-On/Roll-Off ship — a massive cargo vessel operated by the US Military Sealift Command whose sole purpose is to transport Army heavy equipment. Tanks. Artillery. Armored fighting vehicles. Support trucks. According to specialist shipping outlet Hansa Maritime News, it can carry up to 900 vehicles — enough to equip an entire Army heavy brigade from scratch. It is, in essence, a floating armory. And it was in Germany loading from US Army equipment stockpiles pre-positioned at NATO bases in Poland — stocks placed there specifically to deter a Russian armored invasion of Eastern Europe.

Hansa Maritime News corroborated the Bremerhaven sighting on March 14–15, confirming the ship had set course from Poland before docking. Defence Blog confirmed US Army heavy combat vehicles were deploying toward the Middle East as early as January 16 — a full six weeks before the first US strike on Iran on February 28. Separately, train watchers across the United States documented military flatcars carrying desert-camouflage-painted M1 Abrams tanks moving toward East Coast ports throughout January and February — footage corroborated across multiple independent tracking communities.

The desert camouflage specification matters. Standard US training tanks wear forest green or European-pattern paint. Desert tan is applied specifically for Middle Eastern deployment. These vehicles were painted for a theater before they were shipped to it.

Here is the problem with all of this. Kharg Island — the target Trump has repeatedly named publicly, the island whose seizure is the stated US objective — is 20 square kilometers. It has a small oil terminal, a limited garrison, and no terrain that armor can meaningfully operate across. You do not need an entire armored brigade to take Kharg Island. You do not need a ship the length of three football fields loaded with tanks. You take Kharg with Marines from an amphibious ship, which is already staged and waiting at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, confirmed by USNI News. The force the Red Cloud is delivering is not sized for an island. It is sized for a country.

Analyst Note: The pre-war logistics timeline is the buried lead of this entire conflict. Equipment was moving in desert paint and loading onto sealift before the diplomatic clock ran out. That means the ground campaign option was not something Washington improvised after the war started — it was built into the plan from the beginning. The public objective and the operational objective are not the same.

2. Iran Is Winning the War It Is Actually Fighting — Which Is Not the Air War

Iranian Militia FPV Strike on an operating AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel radar in Camp Victory Iraq | @Osinttechnical X

To understand what Iran is doing, you have to stop looking at the missiles and start looking at the clocks.

Washington and its media coverage tend to measure this war in things you can count: intercept rates, targets destroyed, ships sunk, and Iranian commanders killed. By those metrics, the US-Israeli coalition is performing reasonably well. But Iran is not fighting to win those metrics. Iran is fighting to run out the clock — specifically, three clocks simultaneously — before the US force is ready to act.

Clock one — the interceptor problem. Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE — the Gulf states hosting US bases — are burning through their missile defense interceptors at a rate that is not sustainable. Every Iranian drone, every cruise missile, every strike consumes interceptors that take months to replace. We assess Gulf state magazines approaching critical depletion around Day 28 to Day 30. When a Gulf monarch calls Washington in crisis because his air defense is empty, Washington faces a binary choice: resupply immediately — which takes weeks and the stocks don’t exist — or act now with whatever force is already staged, whether it’s ready or not. Middle East Eye confirmed that the US has been stonewalling Gulf states' requests for interceptor resupply, using dependence as leverage to coerce co-belligerent Gulf governments.

Clock two — the energy crisis. Iran has kept the Strait of Hormuz functionally closed for 26 days. IEA Director Fatih Birol warned that the disruption represents the greatest global energy security threat in history, telling Le Monde on March 20 that the world has already lost more oil supply than the 1970s crises combined. Global oil prices above $100 a barrel — confirmed by Reuters and the Straits Times — mean European governments are facing domestic political crises, Asian economies are beginning to contract, and Washington is absorbing pressure from allies that has nothing to do with military readiness.

Iran has also made a deliberate and largely unreported strategic choice: it stopped striking US military bases in Gulf states on approximately March 8, when Iranian President Pezeshkian publicly apologized to neighboring countries for earlier strikes. The IRGC walked back the statement publicly — but the operational shift held. This is not a restraint. The Gulf bases are the only viable entry point for any US ground force heading into Iran’s southwest. Iran needs those bases intact, because they funnel whatever comes next through geography Iran has spent 40 years fortifying. Iran is not sparing the bases. Iran is setting a trap.

Analyst Note: Iran doesn’t need to defeat the US force. It needs to make sure the US force arrives before it is ready, at a place Iran has chosen, with empty magazines. Every diplomatic channel — Pakistan, Qatar, Egypt’s new track confirmed today — buys time. Every interceptor burned in a Gulf state battery is a weapon America cannot use when Tripoli finally moves. Iran understands this arithmetic better than the coverage does.

3. Washington Is Stripping Its Global Commitments to Build a Force It Hasn’t Authorized

THAAD Batteries in South Korea. The US has moved some of these critical systems to the Middle East, leaving radars but taking launchers, leaving South Korean defense commitments vulnerable | Planet Labs

The Red Cloud loading NATO armor is the most visible symptom of a problem that runs much deeper than one ship.

To assemble the force now moving toward the Middle East, the United States has simultaneously drawn down its military posture in every other theater where it has active commitments. A THAAD battery — one of the US military’s most advanced missile defense systems — was redeployed from South Korea, a shift documented by the Institute for the Study of War, leaving a temporary gap in the integrated air defense protecting the Korean Peninsula. Pacific destroyers were pulled from the Indo-Pacific Command area, widening a numerical gap against Chinese naval forces that Stars & Stripes and the South China Morning Post had already confirmed American military planners had flagged as a concern before this war started. And the 82nd Airborne Division’s Immediate Response Force — the one unit the US military keeps on 18-hour global standby for emergencies anywhere in the world, as confirmed by Israel Hayom — is now being committed to a single theater with no clear exit timeline.

Republicans in Congress are blocking hearings on war authorization. Democrats are forcing procedural votes. PBS NewsHour confirmed the operation is expanding toward a ground campaign without the formal Congressional authorization that would give it legal grounding — a vulnerability Iran is actively exploiting in every diplomatic conversation it is conducting simultaneously.

On March 24 alone, Washington simultaneously transmitted a peace plan to Iran, moved to deploy ground forces, maintained a strike pause, watched Congress block authorization hearings, received Iran’s public denial that any talks exist, and observed Iranian strikes continue. These outputs do not describe a unified strategic decision. They describe a government that has not yet made one — executing across multiple tracks in real time.

The result is a force assembled the way you pack for a trip you didn’t plan — pulling from everywhere at once, leaving gaps everywhere at once. The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit came from Japan. The 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit is coming from San Diego, confirmed by Stars & Stripes. The Army brigade is loading from Polish NATO stockpiles in Germany. The 82nd Airborne is coming from Fort Liberty, North Carolina — formerly Fort Bragg — the home of US airborne power projection for 80 years. None of these units was designed to operate together in this configuration. None of them has trained for a combined ground operation in southwestern Iran. The mine countermeasure vessels that would need to clear the Strait of Hormuz ahead of any amphibious force — the Navy’s dedicated Avenger-class minesweepers — were decommissioned in recent years, and their replacements were rated ‘not operationally suitable' by the Pentagon's Director of Operational Test and Evaluation in its FY2025 annual report, as reported by Navy Times on March 12 — after this war had already started. The United States is building the largest military force it has assembled since 2003 by cannibalizing the deterrence architecture it spent 70 years constructing — without a mine countermeasure solution, without Congressional authorization, and without a unified joint force that has ever trained together.

Analyst Note: Every adversary watching this war is running the same calculation right now. The window in which the United States is over-committed, under-reserved, and politically fractured does not stay open indefinitely — but it doesn’t need to. It only needs to stay open long enough for someone to decide that the cost of acting is lower than the cost of waiting. Watch Eastern Europe, the Korean Peninsula, and the South China Sea in the coming weeks — not because conflict is certain, but because the absence of a strategic reserve is visible, and visibility invites calculation.

4. Israel’s Air Defense Is Being Disassembled Quietly — And Lebanon Is the Alarm Going Off

An emergency worker walks at a site following Iranian missile barrages in central Israel, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

Iron Dome Tamir interceptors streak across the Israeli night sky chasing an incoming Iranian ballistic missile — a weapon class Iron Dome was never designed to stop. When you’re firing $100K interceptors at threats that require Arrow or David’s Sling, the math isn’t just failing. It’s already failed. | Source: @Osinttechnical / X, March 23, 2026

The headline number says Israel is intercepting around 92% of incoming Iranian missiles. That number has held remarkably stable for 26 days. It sounds like the system is working. The problem is that the number is hiding two things that, taken together, paint a very different picture.

First, the volume of incoming missiles has gone down — not because Iran is running out, but because Iran has stopped firing for saturation and started firing for precision. Early in the war, Iran launched large waves of missiles designed to overwhelm defenses through sheer numbers. Now it is launching smaller salvos aimed specifically at radar installations, air defense battery sites, and facilities connected to Israel’s nuclear program. The goal is not to flood the defense system. The goal is to methodically remove the nodes that make the defense system work.

The Institute for the Study of War and Al Jazeera both confirmed Iranian strikes against radar infrastructure, nuclear-adjacent facilities, and air defense battery positions in the past week. CENTCOM and the IDF continue to claim destruction of Iranian launch sites and missile stockpiles — but Iranian operational tempo has not declined materially across 26 days of those claimed strikes. CNN and El País have both reported that Iran operates hardened underground missile production facilities — known colloquially as “missile cities” — built specifically to survive aerial bombardment. You cannot destroy a production line you cannot locate.

The missiles getting through are hitting what matters. The 92% figure describes the overall interception rate — it does not describe which 8% landed, or where. Strikes on radar sites and battery positions are not the same as strikes on open fields. Each successful hit on air defense infrastructure makes the next salvo slightly more likely to penetrate. Al Jazeera’s Lebanon casualty tracker confirmed more than 1,000 people killed and over one million displaced since the IDF ground operation began — a human cost that reflects the scale of a conflict that has long since moved beyond an air campaign.

Israel’s ground operation in Lebanon must be understood in this context. Hezbollah in Lebanon is not primarily a rocket threat at this stage of the war — it is a forward targeting and surveillance network that helps Iran identify and strike Israeli air defense infrastructure with increasing precision. Remove that network, and the precision degradation campaign loses its eyes. Israel is not expanding into Lebanon because things are going well. It is escalating because the math of its air defense is getting worse every day, and a ground operation to destroy Hezbollah’s targeting capability is the only way to slow that math before it becomes irreversible.

Analyst Note: Track the target set, not the intercept rate. The percentage is a political metric designed to maintain public confidence. The targets are the operational signal. When Iran begins hitting power substations and water infrastructure at the same precision it is currently applying to radar sites, the Israeli home front calculation changes in ways that no intercept percentage can manage — and no Iron Dome can intercept.

5. Four Days Left in the Window That Decides What Kind of War This Becomes

The USS Tripoli completed flight deck operations with 20 F-35B Lightning II jets from VMFA-211 and VMFA-225, as well as VMX-1, as part of the USMC Lightning carrier concept demonstration - April 2022 | Seaforces.org

Trump announced a five-day pause on strikes against Iranian power plants on March 23. That pause expires March 28 — four days from now. Simultaneously, the United States reportedly transmitted a peace proposal to Iran today, first reported by the New York Times. Iran denied that any talks were occurring and kept striking. The USS Tripoli — the amphibious assault ship at the center of US plans for Kharg Island — is staged at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, confirmed by USNI News, loaded and waiting.

If the peace plan fails and Tripoli moves toward the Strait of Hormuz, here is what that force is sailing into. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most mine-susceptible waterways on earth — narrow, shallow in places, with well-mapped chokepoints that Iran has studied for decades. The escort destroyers protecting Tripoli have been burning interceptors for 26 days without restocking. Iran has conspicuously not used its most advanced anti-ship ballistic missiles — weapons designed to strike large vessels at sea — across all 26 days of this war. Those weapons are still loaded. The USS Tripoli, moving slowly through a narrow strait, is the target they were designed for.

The Washington Post reported, and Reuters and gCaptain subsequently confirmed, that Russian intelligence services have been providing Iran with real-time location data on US warships and aircraft in the region.nEvery movement Tripoli makes toward the Strait will be tracked, transmitted, and fed to Iranian targeting systems before the ship clears the Indian Ocean.

The full force required for a ground campaign — the armored brigade loading onto the Red Cloud in Germany, the 82nd Airborne now being deployed, the second Marine unit aboard USS Boxer departing San Diego — does not arrive in theater until approximately Day 50, consistent with Boxer arrival timelines confirmed by Israel Hayom and Stars & Stripes. The political timeline and the military readiness timeline are on a collision course, with the point of impact on March 28.

This is a force assembled quickly, drawn from multiple theaters, never trained together, moving toward a minefield without minesweepers, toward a ground campaign without a complete force, toward a diplomatic resolution that the other side publicly says doesn’t exist. Four days from now, one of two things will happen: a diplomatic framework emerges that neither side has publicly acknowledged, or Tripoli moves, and the nature of this war changes in ways that cannot be undone.

Analyst Note: The peace plan and the deployment orders arriving on the same day are the signal that matters. When a government sends a peace plan and mobilizes ground forces simultaneously, it has not decided which one it means. Iran has decided. In mine warfare, in contested straits, against a defender who has been preparing this geometry for four decades — the side that has decided holds the advantage. That is not a comfortable place for the side that hasn’t.

Analysis

An Iranian-backed militia carried out a successful FPV drone strike on Camp Victory in Iraq yesterday, successfully hitting multiple targets. Seen here, one of the FPV attack munitions hits a parked UH-60 Black Hawk. | @Osinttechnical X

Day 26 confirms that this war has entered a phase in which the tactical picture — intercept rates, targets struck, ships positioned — is actively misleading about the strategic reality.

The US-Israeli coalition retains clear advantages in the air and at sea. Iranian naval capacity has been largely eliminated. Three carrier strike groups, confirmed by USNI News fleet tracking, give Washington sustained air power that Iran cannot match directly. None of that is in dispute. But four structural constraints are now binding in ways that matter more than the tactical ledger.

The force being assembled for a ground operation is not ready and will not be complete until approximately Day 50. The mine countermeasure gap in the Strait of Hormuz is confirmed to be unresolved, and the only path to Kharg runs through it. Israel’s air defense architecture is being methodically degraded — not spectacularly, but consistently — by an Iranian precision campaign that does not require a large magazine to be effective. And the decision-making architecture in Washington is producing contradictory outputs simultaneously, on a four-day clock that it did not set and cannot fully control.

Iran is managing toward a specific outcome: forcing US action before the force is ready, on terrain Iran has prepared, with magazines depleting faster than they can be replaced, through a strait with no minesweepers. Every diplomatic channel Iran is engaging is a tool for managing that timeline, not a genuine path to resolution on terms Washington would accept.

Analyst Note: The most likely driving mechanism over the next 96 hours is neither a dramatic Iranian escalation nor a sudden diplomatic breakthrough. It is something smaller and harder to manage — a Gulf state defense minister calling Washington at 2 am to report the magazines are empty, or an Israeli infrastructure strike that triggers a Hezbollah response Tel Aviv cannot absorb. Either event collapses the remaining decision space into a single bad option and hands Iran exactly the conditions it has spent 26 days engineering. The clock is not a metaphor. It expires in four days.

— I will continue to keep you updated.

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