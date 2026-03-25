The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

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1WhiteTree's avatar
1WhiteTree
1h

You are remarkable. Thank you.

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1 reply by Shane Yirak
Barbara Stenross's avatar
Barbara Stenross
1h

Thank you. A lot to wrap my head around here.

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1 reply by Shane Yirak
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