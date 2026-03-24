The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

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Colby Wang's avatar
Colby Wang
24m

I’ll tell you what’s gonna happen, if the Marines can make it to land. Their transport ships will be crippled. Then these soldiers will face certain fury whistling in from above. Nothing can protect them.

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1 reply by Shane Yirak
Colby Wang's avatar
Colby Wang
27m

Please don’t send Marines into battle against Iran. They will be slaughtered. Please don’t. Yes I know the Epstein class wants the world population to die off, especially American people but this is (to use a completely useless and naive word) not fair to young Americans. It’s not right to sacrifice kids to a stupid, meaningless conflict.

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