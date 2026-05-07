The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

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Ellen Franzen's avatar
Ellen Franzen
2d

You know, not everyone buys new. When I buy, I buy from estate sales, garage sales, flea markets, Salvation Army, thrift shops. Last weekend I bought about 25 glasses at an estate sale, towels, and miscellaneous stuff. I spent $30. I live in the Bay Area. Everyone says California is so expensive, $8 for gas, but my husband and son both drive EVs (my son has not paid for gas since 2015.) Both cars are Chevys. We put solar on the house in 2016, and a storage battery last year. We are not first line purchasers of foreign goods, and most of our food comes from within 50 miles here. Just sayin...

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Peter Thom's avatar
Peter Thom
2dEdited

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait reportedly banned the United States from using their airspace and military bases last night. If true, this further strains the U.S. ability to project strength.

One important insight in your article is that U.S. supply lines are, with the exception of Canada and Mexico, exclusively by sea or air. And Trump pissed off Canada enough so that it is developing new trade links to replace those with the U.S.

We are a continental island with a degree of self sufficiency but Eurasia is a much larger island with a much bigger population. And this current fight is in Eurasia where we can only supply fighting forces by sea or air. Iran has Eurasian allies connected by rail and highways as well as by sea or air. Trump brags about not needing oil. But we do need urea, ammonia, sulfur, aluminum, plastic inputs and helium. All of which are heavily distributed via the Strait of Hormuz.

“Never get involved in a land war in Asia” is not just a line from The Princess Bride. Trump stumbled into the current predicament in which his only alternative to getting involved in a land war in Asia is to stand down, accept a defeat and claim a great victory. Or bomb them back into “the stone ages.” Even that genocidal option won’t work.

TIme constraints, upcoming elections mainly, do now allow him to hold to any hard bargaining positions. So, he will end up with a far worse deal than the JCPOA.

No wonder he’s obsessed with his ballroom.

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