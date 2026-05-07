Merchant ships at anchor in the Strait of Hormuz as US and Iranian forces hold their positions — the blockade that Washington declared over. (Source: PBS News)

The War That Wasn’t Over

Firebrand Intelligence | May 6, 2026 | Shane Yirak

The shooting paused. The president said the war was over.

An official statement is just a statement. The real one was sitting in the Arabian Sea — two carrier strike groups, blockade in full force, twenty-two thousand five hundred mariners stranded across 1,550 vessels in the largest maritime supply disruption in recorded history. Operation Epic Fury may be concluded. Four days later, CENTCOM announced Project Freedom: same Strait, same adversary. It lasted one day before being paused. The blockade was not paused.

Washington is managing a narrative toward an exit. The picture on the ground doesn’t read that way. It reads like a superpower with a bruised ego, an underdog that has been punching above its weight for seventy-four days, and a patient observer waiting in the wings with an offer the superpower’s estranged partners couldn’t refuse.

While Washington managed its language, the IRGC published a map claiming sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz — including waters belonging to two sovereign nations. No White House briefing mentioned it.

The gap between what is being said and what is about to happen has rarely been wider. Here is the clearest picture I can give you of what is happening halfway across the world — in the crisis that will define the first half of this century.

I. The Maneuver Sequence

A seafarer aboard a vessel stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, where the UN reported 22,500 crew members on 1,550 ships with no safe exit. (Source: CNN)

This White House shapes perception with statements and lets reality contradict them quietly. Epic Fury was declared a success on April 30 — the sixtieth day of the War Powers Act clock, the last day before a congressional authorization fight. Four days later came Project Freedom. Same Strait. Same adversary. Same rules of engagement. The name changed. Nothing else did.

The naval blockade was explicitly maintained through the pause announcement. No forces stood down. No ships left the theater. CENTCOM Commander General Caine confirmed on May 5, per Military Times, that Iran had conducted more than ten attacks on US forces and vessels since the ceasefire declared on April 8. All of them, he said, were “below threshold.”

The Pentagon has been redefining the threshold in real time — accommodating whatever Iran does while preserving the legal fiction that major hostilities have ended.

Oman has served as the neutral diplomatic back channel between the United States and Iran for 15 years — every substantive negotiation since the Reagan administration has run through Muscat in some form. On May 4, Iran struck Oman. The cities of Duqm, Salalah, and Sohar were hit. Seven people were killed, per Middle East Eye and Reuters. Omani Foreign Minister Albusaidi, responding after the strikes, said of Iran: “This war is not of their making.” Oman received Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi in Muscat after the strikes and continued mediating. The back channel is still physically open because Oman has no alternative — retaliating would mean destroying its only strategic asset. Iran has converted its only neutral exit ramp into a free-fire zone, and the exit ramp remains open because the country at the other end cannot afford to close it.

II. The Force Picture

Investigators in protective gear examine the wreckage of E-3G Sentry tail 81-0005 at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, destroyed in Iran’s March 27 ballistic missile strike. (Source: AP via Türkiye Today)

Three US carrier strike groups were simultaneously in CENTCOM’s area of operations in late April — the first time in decades. USS Gerald R. Ford completed a 314-day deployment and departed around May 1, per USNI and The War Zone. Lincoln and Bush remain. Bush was routed around the Cape of Good Hope to avoid the Houthi threat at Bab al-Mandab, per USNI — the southern approach to the Red Sea is not safe for a US carrier. Two of the most powerful warships ever built cannot use the short way in.

USS Truxtun and USS Mason are inside the Persian Gulf, performing combat escort operations under fire. Five thousand US troops were withdrawn from Germany on May 1 — Poland’s Prime Minister confirmed publicly they were not redirected to NATO’s eastern flank. THAAD interceptor batteries were stripped from South Korea and redeployed to CENTCOM, confirmed in Senate Armed Services Committee hearing record and reported by Stars and Stripes. Two Patriot batteries moved from Germany to Turkey in March, confirmed by the Turkish Ministry of Defense and the Arms Control Association. The air defense architecture protecting Europe and the Korean Peninsula has been quietly disassembled and shipped south.

A Romanian airbase has been directly incorporated into Epic Fury strike operations. European soil. A CENTCOM war. No Article 5 trigger. NATO’s eastern members are watching US assets leave the continent for a war they were never asked to join.

The Arms Control Association has reported that the THAAD production line requires a seven-year ramp to reach 400 interceptors per year. The United States is burning through inventory it cannot replace at the pace it is spending it — and the raw materials required to even begin that replacement have been sitting at the center of a trade war with Beijing for over a year.

There are fifteen E-3G Sentry aircraft left in the United States Air Force. One of them is now a burned-out frame on a taxiway at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. On March 27, Iran struck the base with six ballistic missiles and twenty-nine one-way attack drones. The air defenses — Patriot batteries, fighter intercepts — were breached. Among the assets destroyed was E-3G Sentry tail number 81-0005, a US Air Force Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft, per The War Zone, CNN, and Air and Space Forces Magazine. Rear fuselage burned through. Radar dome destroyed. The aircraft was declared beyond economical repair — approximately $300 million, out of production, gone. The aircraft had been parked on an isolated taxiway at Prince Sultan as a dispersal measure, a force protection posture that never escalated to evacuation despite the base being under active ballistic missile attack for more than four weeks. CNN analyst Thomas Leighton stated on record: “Extraordinary measures are typically employed to safeguard it from enemy fire while in the air. The loss of the E-3 while grounded is a significant failure of our Force Protection efforts.”

The US government’s grip on the imagery tightened in stages. Planet Labs instituted a 96-hour hold in early March, then a 14-day delay, then on April 5 announced an indefinite blackout — retroactive to March 9 — at the direct request of the Trump administration. By mid-March, the two leading US commercial providers had stopped distributing imagery to the press entirely. The European Space Agency’s Copernicus Sentinel-1 radar satellites did not comply with any of it. Bellingcat launched a public damage-tracking tool on April 6, using freely available European radar imagery. The American Enterprise Institute’s damage assessment, built on that Copernicus data, documented more than 100 targets struck across 11 bases with total infrastructure damage assessed at $5 billion. Among the confirmed findings: an Iranian F-5 fixed-wing aircraft penetrated Patriot air defenses at a US base in Kuwait — the first enemy fixed-wing aircraft to strike a US installation since the Gulf War, per AEI and The War Zone. The Washington Post reported on May 6 that satellite analysis shows the damage is “far more extensive than publicly acknowledged.” Professor Robert Pape, citing a new Pentagon assessment, identified 13 US military sites struck across Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

The US government suppressed the damage picture. European open-source tools reconstructed it anyway.

III. The Nuclear Pretext

An Iranian ballistic missile launches from a naval vessel during IRGC Gulf exercises — the deterrent Iran has not needed to trade for a nuclear weapon. (Source: Reuters)

On May 4 — the same day Project Freedom launched and was paused — a US intelligence assessment was leaked to the press. The finding, reported by Middle East Eye from three sourced officials: Operation Epic Fury did not set back Iran’s nuclear timeline. The timeline remains approximately one year to a weapon, unchanged from before the campaign began.

The nuclear program was Epic Fury's stated primary objective. Per the US government’s own intelligence, it was not achieved.

Iran has maintained technical nuclear capability for years and has consistently chosen not to weaponize it. Supreme Leader Khamenei issued a formal theological ruling against nuclear weapons. The behavioral record across five decades is consistent — capability present, political decision against its exercise. The reason is structural: Iran does not need a nuclear weapon to hold the region hostage. It has the Strait of Hormuz. Twenty percent of global LNG transits it. More than ten million barrels of oil per day move through it. Per Petro-Logistics assessment, no alternative route exists that can absorb that full volume — and Iran demonstrated during Epic Fury that it could strike Yanbu and Fujairah simultaneously, foreclosing both major bypass options at once. The Strait is Iran’s deterrent — permanent, renewable every day, zero warheads required.

The timing of the intelligence leak — same day as the launch and pause of Project Freedom — is analytically significant. The assessed function is narrative pre-loading: if the current pause produces no deal, the re-entry justification is already in circulation. We paused in good faith. The threat remains. Middle East Eye reported as of May 5 that Israel has raised its alert level and is awaiting a US green light to resume operations. The war has not ended on the Israeli track.

IV. What the IRGC Has Been Doing

A Hezbollah fiber optic FPV drone — the weapon system behind 70 explosive drone attacks against IDF forces in 18 days, immune to jamming, $500 to produce, $50,000 per intercept to stop. (Source: Hezbollah media via The Times)

The ceasefire declared on April 8 gave Iran 54 days of live intelligence collection against the exact US force package now in theater. Every ship movement, every strike package routing, every intercept pattern — observed, cataloged, and fed into a saturation doctrine that Iran has since tested in live contact with US naval forces. According to ISW’s Critical Threats Project and OSINT tracking, Iran tested double-launcher configuration attacks during that period, probing the response boundaries of the US intercept posture. ISW-CDOT confirmed that China delivered sodium perchlorate propellant feedstock in five shipments through Gaolan port during active hostilities — sufficient feedstock to produce approximately 785 additional ballistic missiles. The delivery was propellant, not finished weapons. Propellant is harder to interdict at sea and faster to absorb into existing production infrastructure. The missile reconstitution clock started on April 8.

The IRGC published a sovereignty map during the ceasefire period claiming jurisdiction over the entirety of the Strait of Hormuz — including waters belonging to Oman, per CTP-ISW and Al Jazeera. It has conducted more than ten attacks on US forces since the ceasefire was declared, per Pentagon confirmation. In Iraq, Qasem Qaani — commander of the IRGC Quds Force — is personally directing Kataib Hezbollah, Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, and Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada to hold their kinetic activity, per CTP-ISW and Reuters reporting from May 5. Qaani is directing them to hold — not stand down. A Phase 2 warning has been issued. The prior sequence confirms the architecture: Kataib Hezbollah issued a conditional five-day pause in March with three demands; a US-Israeli strike killed three of its members in Basra on April 7; Hadi al-Ameri negotiated a conditional truce on April 12; and by April 21, Al Monitor confirmed a decentralized command structure with IRGC advisers embedded — assessed as a deniability layer over a chain of command that remains intact.

In Lebanon the picture is more immediate. Since the ceasefire of April 16, Hezbollah has launched 70 explosive drones in 18 days, per IDF reporting confirmed by Haaretz and the Times of Israel. Five IDF soldiers have been killed. Thirty-three have been wounded. Eleven attacks were recorded in a single 24-hour period on May 3 — the highest tempo since the ceasefire. The platform is a fiber optic first-person-view drone: 30-kilometer range, six-kilogram payload, immune to electronic jamming because it runs on a physical tethered fiber line rather than a radio signal, and bypasses Israel’s Trophy active protection system entirely, per The War Zone, Breaking Defense, and Jane’s. The first fatal strike, on April 26, killed Sergeant Idan Fooks in a double-tap against a casualty evacuation unit. The IDF has issued an open call for counter-proposals, per Jane’s. No solution exists in current inventory. Iron Dome is intercepting these drones at a cost of more than $50,000 per intercept against a platform that costs approximately $500 to produce, per CSIS and Breaking Defense. That cost-exchange ratio compounds with every engagement into a structural problem no current inventory solves.

The ceasefire did not pause the northern front. It changed the weapon.

V. The Decisive Engagement Question

CENTCOM briefing imagery showing an IRGC Soleimani-class corvette before and after a US strike during Operation Epic Fury — the naval geometry both sides have spent 54 days studying. (Source: US Central Command)

The assessment below is held as an assessment, not a confirmed finding — one critical variable remains unseen.

The indicators accumulated since the ceasefire are consistent with an IRGC that has concluded it can win a decisive naval confrontation in the Strait of Hormuz and is moving toward it rather than away from it.

Fifty-four days of live intelligence collection against the US force package now in theater. Double-launcher saturation doctrine tested in live contact. Propellant reconstitution supplied by China during active hostilities. A sovereignty map that claims Omani waters as Iranian jurisdiction. No diplomatic exemptions across any category — UAE struck despite being an economic partner, Oman struck despite being a diplomatic protector, and Kuwait struck during the tanker crisis on Day 33. Qaani is personally holding the Iraq activation switch with a Phase 2 warning attached. Fiber optic drone tempo in Lebanon is increasing week over week. And the Oman strike itself, which is the single most diagnostically significant event of the past 72 hours.

You do not strike the country that has kept your diplomatic back door open for fifteen years unless you have decided you no longer need that door. Given the IRGC’s consistent behavioral pattern — no exemptions for economic partners, diplomatic protectors, or neutral states — deliberate closure is the analytically coherent reading. The GCC’s silence in response to Iranian strikes against its members is itself a data point: states certain of their patron’s outcome retaliate. States uncertain preserve optionality.

The critical unresolved variable is whether Iran can absorb the US air campaign response after a decisive naval engagement. Epic Fury degraded Iranian air defenses to an extent that is not fully visible in open-source intelligence. The IRGC’s own assessment of its air defense survivability is currently not visible.

The diagnostic window is May 7 through 9. A de-escalation signal — unescorted commercial transit permitted through the Strait, Iranian maritime sovereignty claims pulled back, Foreign Minister Araghchi returning from Beijing with a concrete framework — argues against the assessment above. Continued geographic expansion of Iranian maritime claims, additional strikes against UAE or Omani territory, or any kinetic action against Project Freedom vessels argues for it. The window is open. Watch it.

VI. The Al Dhafra Forcing Function

Sentinel-2 satellite comparison of Al Dhafra Air Base, UAE, showing hangar damage from Iranian strikes between March 3 and March 11, 2026 — the base where US F-35s are conducting combat operations Iran has demanded end. (Source: Copernicus / ESA via open-source tracking)

Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE hosts US F-35s, Reapers, and ISR assets that are conducting combat operations against Iran right now. Iran’s Phase 1 demand, issued before the ceasefire and reported by Axios and CTP-ISW, was explicit: US forces must withdraw from the maritime perimeter. That demand was not met. The ceasefire was declared while Al Dhafra remained fully operational.

Iran has struck the UAE three times since May 4, per the UAE Defence Ministry, NPR, and AP. It has simultaneously welcomed the UAE’s exit from OPEC and signed yuan-denominated LNG frameworks with UAE energy entities. Iran is separating economic decoupling — which weakens the US-Gulf security architecture and which Beijing has explicitly facilitated — from military hosting, which it has declared structurally intolerable regardless of the economic relationship.

USS Truxtun and USS Mason are inside the Persian Gulf. They are, in part, providing ballistic missile defense cover for UAE territory and the assets operating out of Al Dhafra — confirmed by Reuters and CENTCOM. Those two destroyers are operating inside the same targeting geometry that the IRGC spent 54 days mapping. UAE Crown Prince MBZ is approaching a forcing function that cannot be deferred indefinitely: US air-defense assets on one side, escalating Iranian kinetic pressure on the other, and an explicit economic decoupling path that Beijing has openly made available. The Al Dhafra decision is live.

VII. China’s Architecture

MizarVision satellite imagery of Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia — the same Chinese commercial constellation assessed to have provided targeting data for the March 27 strike. (Source: MizarVision / The War Zone)

China has not fired a shot in this war. It has not needed to.

The Ministry of Commerce blocking rule — the first invocation of a January 2021 statute allowing China to penalize companies for complying with US sanctions — was filed within 24 hours of the US designation of Qingdao Haiye, the first Chinese domestic-soil entity named in the Epic Fury campaign, per MOFCOM and the US State Department. Commerce Ministry Decree 834 was issued on March 31. Decree 835 followed April 7. Both were pre-staged three to four weeks before the US designated Haiye. China had the counter-measure loaded before the US pulled the trigger.

Multinationals operating in both jurisdictions now face an OFAC penalty for complying with US sanctions and an MOFCOM penalty for failing to comply. Every additional invocation of this mechanism erodes the assumption that OFAC auto-compliance is the safe default for global firms. The count is currently one invocation. Watch the count.

Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi was in Beijing on May 5 — his first visit since the war began, per Middle East Eye. The agenda: ceasefire maintenance and Hormuz reopening terms. China is constructing a parallel diplomatic architecture for the Strait, separate from and competitive with any US-led framework. A second GCC-China summit is queued. The pattern is established from Jeddah: China issued a joint statement with Gulf states before the United States did, on the same topic, from the same region. Beijing is writing the financial and diplomatic architecture of any post-war Hormuz settlement in yuan, in parallel, in the open.

The IRGC’s own strike documentation — the before-and-after imagery released after the E-3 was destroyed at Prince Sultan — was sourced from the MizarVision and Jilin-1 commercial satellite constellation, per DIA assessment reported by ABC Australia. China’s civilian space program provided the targeting data for a strike that destroyed an irreplaceable $300 million US military asset.

VIII. The Pain Asymmetry

The standard rebuttal to the China-Iran thesis is China’s $800 billion annual exposure to Hormuz-related maritime trade disruption. It is a real number. It is the wrong unit of analysis.

The correct unit is pain absorption capacity relative to the United States, and what each country’s political system does when that pain arrives.

China’s pain is real and centrally administered. The Chinese Communist Party controls price signaling, energy rationing, and media framing simultaneously. There is no opposition party. There is no midterm election in eight months. There is no structural mechanism by which rising fuel prices in Chengdu become a political liability for Xi Jinping. China also has an alternative supply architecture: the Belt and Road overland routes through Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Russian pipeline infrastructure; direct CNPC and CNOOC supply from Iranian fields via northern routes. Hormuz is a genuine exposure for China, not the existential chokepoint it is for Japan, South Korea, and India. And whatever Chinese export capacity remains functional during a global supply disruption transitions at a premium — the disruption raises the value of what China can still ship.

The United States imports nearly everything that matters to the daily consumer experience. Electronics, clothing, manufactured goods, pharmaceuticals — all of it flows through supply chains that either transit Hormuz directly or are priced against energy markets that do. The IEA has assessed the current Hormuz closure as the largest maritime supply disruption in recorded history — more than 10 million barrels per day, 20% of global LNG, with no alternative route capable of absorbing the full volume, per the IEA and Petro-Logistics. That lands on top of a tariff-distorted import environment that has already raised prices across consumer categories. The Pentagon and Military Times have confirmed 22,500 mariners aboard 1,550 vessels are stranded. The gap between the “war won” narrative and the lived economic reality is not abstract. It is at the checkout line. And the opposition party’s entire institutional incentive structure is to make that gap legible, nameable, and attributable before any election.

Iran’s leadership does not have this feedback loop. Khamenei is not on a ballot. Xi is not on a ballot. The IRGC does not lose its budget appropriation if fuel prices spike in Tehran. The United States cannot outlast a coalition of states that do not answer to their populations on a quarterly basis.

IX. The Multipolar Cement

If Iran wins a decisive engagement in the Strait — or holds it closed long enough for US domestic political tolerance to fracture — the outcome is not only an Iranian victory.

It is operational proof of concept for the alternative architecture: a medium-sized regional power held the world’s foremost superpower to a draw or better, using geography and an economic chokehold, backed by a parallel financial and diplomatic infrastructure that China pre-staged before the first strike of the campaign. No nuclear weapon required. No peer military required. Hormuz, patience, and the right alignment.

Every state watching — Gulf states managing the arithmetic of patron selection, ASEAN members calculating their exposure, African Union nations, Latin American governments currently running relationships with both Washington and Beijing — sees the same demonstration run in real time. The US-led unipolar order has a tested, functional counter-architecture. It held under live fire.

China needs Iran to hold long enough for domestic US political pressure to do the rest. Iran is the proof of concept. China is the architect. The MOFCOM blocking rules, the yuan frameworks, the Jilin-1 targeting integration, Araghchi in Beijing on Day 74 — none of it is reactive. It was pre-staged. It has been executing since before the ceasefire was declared.

The multipolar cement is the purpose this war has been serving all along.

X. What Comes Next

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi meets with Omani officials in Muscat to discuss Hormuz security — after Iran struck Oman, and Oman continued mediating anyway. (Source: Reuters)

Washington is managing a narrative. Iran and China are managing the outcome.

The war was declared over because the domestic legal clock ran out — not because the strategic objectives were achieved. Per the US government’s own intelligence, they were not. The force build continues. The blockade holds. The IRGC is not negotiating — it is reconstituting, mapping, and holding its proxies at readiness with explicit escalation warnings attached. China is not mediating — it is positioning the financial, diplomatic, and intelligence architecture for whatever comes after. Israel is on alert, awaiting a green light.

The question is whether the United States can sustain the political, economic, and institutional cost of staying — while running down irreplaceable air defense inventories in Europe and Korea, while NATO allies watch their Patriot and THAAD systems shipped to the Gulf, while Gulf states run quiet calculations about which patron is more durable over the next decade, and while the domestic economic pain of the world’s largest supply disruption compounds week over week against a public that was told the war was over.

During the ceasefire, the IRGC published a map. It claimed sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, including waters belonging to two sovereign nations. No one mentioned it in the White House briefing that day.

That map is the argument. The force picture, the Iranian posture, the Chinese architecture, and the pain asymmetry — everything in this piece — is the evidence supporting what was stated on that map without a word.

The war wasn’t over on April 30. The only thing that ended was Washington’s willingness to say it out loud. For Now.

— I will continue to keep you updated.

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