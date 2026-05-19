The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

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Susan Kain's avatar
Susan Kain
17hEdited

Thank you for broadening my view of the Xi Jinping-Trump summit. I focused on Taiwan, and what Xi did differently this time: Xi didn't wait, but started the summit with a threat, one harsher than ever, and--he gave Trump no room to save face.

There was not a single "old China hand" to translate the import of this to Trump, only businessmen who wanted to do more business with China. Translation: China's dragon roar was to distract from the fact that China is not yet ready to take Taiwan, while putting its usual pressure on the U.S. to stop further arms sales to Taiwan.

Trump is the global bad guy now. China is not, having been investing and building infrastructure for years around the world, especially in Africa, where Trump pulled out USAID. For example, Congolese miners turned from malachite to rare-earth minerals. China's LiuGong earthmovers are in Tehran clearing rubble from U.S. bombings. Why would China risk its rising power and more stable image to invade Taiwan now?

Most important, China has its best leverage by threatening to take Taiwan, not by doing it. But Trump has never understood strategy or the cards America has. If he weren't such a greedy, stupid, traitorous fool, he'd proceed to sell those arms to Taiwan while praising the people of China for their glorious display of hospitality. He'd hail the auspicious times ahead for the relationship. And he'd find a prominent place in his "Rose Garden Club" to plant the rosebush seeds that Xi is sending him. (Post lots of pictures of the blooms.)

Trump has paused the arms sales, for now. There's still time for a real Sinologist to get in his good ear and give him an incentive he understands so he'll proceed at some point with the sale.

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Canadian Returnee's avatar
Canadian Returnee
19h

It's a performance

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