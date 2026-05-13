Twisted wreckage of US MC-130Js and at least one MH-6 helicopter scattered across the Shahreza landing strip, southern Isfahan province, Iran, April 4, 2026 — the landscape of a fighting retreat the Pentagon called a rescue. (Source: Türkiye Today / Iranian state footage)

“The cease-fire is on massive life support — maybe a one percent chance of living.”

— Donald Trump, May 11, 2026

The war ended on April 30. Then it ended again on May 5. As of May 11, it has a one percent chance of living — Donald Trump’s own assessment, delivered to reporters after he rejected Iran’s formal counterproposal as “a piece of garbage.”

Three declarations. One theater. A 15,000-person force called Project Freedom on standby.

The nuclear pretext is the permission structure that makes this possible. Not the weapon itself — Iran’s breakout timeline sits at roughly one year, essentially unchanged from before the first bomb fell, a fact the US intelligence community confirmed in a leak timed to the same day Project Freedom launched. The pretext doesn’t require the threat to be real. It requires the threat to be unresolvable. Iran knows this. It is not negotiating to give up its nuclear program. It is waiting for Washington to exhaust itself trying to take it.

Iran does not need a nuclear weapon. Iran has the Strait of Hormuz. Project Freedom will not open it. What comes next will cost more in lives, ships, and aircraft — an arsenal the United States cannot replace in at least a decade — and the administration already knows it.

This is what the calm before the storm looks like from inside it.

I. The Operation the Pentagon Won’t Name

Operation Epic Fury had one stated objective: set back Iran’s nuclear clock.

Wreckage of an MH-6 Little Bird at the Shahreza forward arming and refueling point, April 4–5, 2026 — debris scatter inconsistent with controlled demolition, consistent with a fighting retreat under fire. (Source: The War Zone)

Destroy the facilities. End the program. Remove the threat.

A US intelligence assessment leaked on May 4 — timed to coincide with the launch of Project Freedom — confirmed it didn’t. Iran’s breakout timeline sits at roughly one year. Unchanged.

But the airstrike campaign was not the only attempt.

On April 3 and 4 — days before the ceasefire — an F-15E went down over Iran. Simultaneously, at a small agricultural airfield outside Shahreza, southeast of Isfahan, where Iran stores the majority of its nuclear material, somewhere between a hundred and several hundred US special operations forces came under fire. What followed was not a rescue operation. The landscape recorded what happened: craters extending kilometers, visible from orbit. Little Bird helicopters — MH-6s, the signature aircraft of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment — left as twisted wreckage on the runway. At least one A-10 Warthog and at least one MQ-9 Reaper were lost in the fighting during the evacuation of the airstrip.

The Pentagon called it one of the most daring rescues in American history.

Maxar satellite imagery showing craters and destroyed structures at Iranian military sites, April 2026 — the orbital record of what the Shahreza operation left behind, visible from space. (Source: Maxar Technologies / Reuters)

What the visible evidence reads as is a defeat. The F-15E crew has not appeared in public. No photograph. No name released. No family statement. No ICRC confirmation. No Oval Office ceremony — the kind of evidence every previous successful rescue operation in American history produced within days. The absence is not a gap in the record. It is the record.

The only target that would justify forward-staging that many special operations forces, at that scale, at that location — directly adjacent to Iran’s primary nuclear storage sites — was a uranium seizure operation.

Not a rescue. A heist. The US went to Shahreza to take the uranium out of Iran by force, under cover of the downed aircrew, and came back without it.

On May 9, Netanyahu laid out Israel’s conditions for a stand-down on CBS 60 Minutes: Iran’s uranium stockpile removed from the country, all enrichment sites dismantled, its proxy network disbanded, its ballistic missile program cancelled. That same week, Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization chief Mohammad Eslami addressed parliament. Enrichment, he said, is non-negotiable.

Netanyahu is describing the terms of Iran’s surrender. Eslami is describing Iran’s constitution. Both men are being precise. The US and Israel are demanding Iran surrender the instruments of its statehood as the price of ending a war. Iran is demanding the war end before any of those instruments are even on the table. Neither side is misreading the other. They are reading each other exactly right.

Airstrikes didn’t move the timeline, the ground operation failed, and the diplomatic conditions were irreconcilable before the first bomb fell. What remains is a second attempt at something the first attempt already proved is not achievable — at a cost the administration cannot publicly acknowledge it already paid.

That’s what makes the intelligence leak the tell. You don’t declassify a nuclear assessment on the same day you deploy 15,000 troops into the theater you just declared closed unless you’re building a record. The record has one purpose: we tried, we paused in good faith, the threat is still real, we had no choice.

Operation FUBAR is the name for what that record is building toward.

II. The War Iran Is Already Winning

While Washington and Tehran argue about uranium, Iran is winning a different war entirely — and it doesn’t require a single warhead.

The cargo vessel Malik Al Bar burns in the Persian Gulf, 2026 — one of more than ten attacks Iran conducted after the ceasefire that General Caine described as “below the threshold of restarting major combat operations.” (Source: Reuters)

Of 21 commercial vessels that transited the Strait of Hormuz in a 24-hour tracking window ending May 11, eight used Iran’s IRGC-designated transit route. That is 38 percent of traffic complying with a maritime authority that did not exist six weeks ago.

Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority, formally established on May 6, conditions transit through the world’s most critical oil chokepoint on three requirements: disclose crew and owner information to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, pay a transit fee, and use a designated route past Larak Island. A Qatari LNG tanker that declined these conditions was turned away from the strait entirely.

Iran is not blockading the strait. It is taxing it — and the difference is structural. A blockade is a military act that ends when the military pressure is removed. A transit authority is an institution. Once a meaningful percentage of commercial traffic treats IRGC conditions as legitimate — pays the fee, follows the route, discloses the manifests — that legitimacy becomes a legal and commercial fact. You cannot bomb a precedent out of existence.

Project Freedom was supposed to change this calculation. On May 4, Trump announced the operation on social media — without advance coordination with Gulf partners — and launched it on Monday. By Tuesday it was suspended. Saudi Arabia informed the US it would not allow American military aircraft to fly from Prince Sultan Airbase or through Saudi airspace to escort vessels through the strait. Kuwait followed the same day. Trump called Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman directly. The call failed. Project Freedom lasted 36 hours.

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait lifted those restrictions on May 7, and the administration is seeking to restart the escort mission. The exact timing remains uncertain. What is not uncertain is what the 36-hour window revealed: the US cannot operate the strait corridor without Gulf consent, and Gulf consent is not guaranteed. Riyadh is now demanding prior coordination on any military movements, explicit defense commitments, and an end to unilateral US decisions that expose Gulf states to Iranian retaliation — and the moment an ally starts naming its terms, the relationship has already changed.

As of May 6, 22,500 mariners aboard more than 1,550 commercial vessels remained stranded in the Gulf. The International Energy Agency confirmed this represents the largest supply disruption in recorded history: more than 10 million barrels per day and approximately 20 percent of global LNG supply offline.

General Caine at the Pentagon described more than ten Iranian attacks on US forces since the ceasefire as “all below the threshold of restarting major combat operations.” That threshold is being set by political necessity, not military doctrine — and it moves when the politics require it to. Since the ceasefire, Iran has also collected live intelligence on exactly which US assets operate in this theater, from which bases, under which command structures. Every attack that stayed below the threshold told Tehran something it didn’t know before.

Iran’s nuclear program is a political instrument for the US administration. The Strait of Hormuz is Iran’s actual deterrent — permanent, structural, renewable daily, requiring zero warheads.

III. 10,000 Reasons the Second Operation Will Be Worse

There is a question that has circulated in veteran circles and among analysts who followed Operation Shahreza closely: did everyone come home?

Iranian military personnel in front of a drone program banner, 2026 — the force that deployed 10,000 fiber-optic, jam-resistant FPV drones to Artesh Ground Forces at brigade level in the 54 days since the first operation failed. (Source: Reuters / War on the Rocks)

The official answer is yes. The Pentagon said the operation successfully recovered the F-15E crew. Secondary institutional reporting repeated it.

What the physical record shows is something else. MH-6 debris scattered at the perimeter of the Shahreza site in a fighting-retreat pattern, across a minimum of four hulls — not clustered near the forward arming and refueling point as a controlled demolition exit would produce. A charred body in a seat configuration assessed as American, not Iranian. The vessel Ocean Trader, its support contract cut the week of Shahreza, confirmed at Diego Garcia via commercial satellite imagery on May 7 — precisely the reconstitution capacity the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment would need to replace degraded assets.

No photograph. No name released. No family statement. No ICRC confirmation. No Oval Office ceremony. The kind of evidence every previous successful rescue operation in American history produced within days. That record’s absence is not a gap. It is a finding.

The analytical hypothesis has not been falsified. What has changed is the environment a second operation would enter. Iran’s Defa Press reported on May 10 that 10,000 first-person-view combat drones — fiber-optic, jam-resistant, $300 to $400 per unit — have been deployed to Artesh ground forces at brigade level since the 12-Day War. The electronic warfare suites aboard US escort vessels cannot defeat them at scale. Russia separately offered an additional 5,000 fiber-optic and satellite-guided systems. Russian intelligence documents obtained by The Economist included a specific attack model designed to defend against US amphibious landing operations or seizure attempts at Hormuz and Kharg Island: the precise operational scenario a second recovery or seizure attempt would require.

Iran has spent 54 days collecting live intelligence on exactly how US special operations forces and aviation assets operate in this theater. Every engagement that stayed below General Caine’s threshold told Tehran something it didn’t know before. The 10,000 systems now positioned at the perimeter of any second operation were not there in April. They are there now because April happened.

The first attempt failed and left a detailed blueprint of US capabilities, tactics, and limits inside Iranian territory. The second attempt would walk into a position built specifically around what the first one revealed.

IV. The Lever With Two Handles

On May 7, Hezbollah FPV drones struck an Israeli Iron Dome battery near the Lebanon border.

ISW Special Report map, May 8, 2026, showing fiber-optic drone capabilities distributed across Iran’s Axis of Resistance — Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen — with the Russian proposal noted; the architecture of what a second Shahreza operation walks into. (Source: Institute for the Study of War)

They did it again on May 8. The IDF confirmed both strikes and announced an investigation.

Iron Dome has absorbed thousands of rocket barrages across two decades of conflict. Hezbollah just demonstrated that a small number of low-cost, decentralized FPV operators can defeat it at forward positions — and the IDF has killed fewer than 10 of Hezbollah’s approximately 100 FPV operators across the entire conflict, because the command structure has no single node a strike can collapse.

The IDF is now preparing to expand ground operations into Lebanon. Israeli-Lebanese military talks are scheduled for Washington on May 14–15 — the first direct military-level engagement of the conflict.

Iran did not end up fighting on two fronts; it shaped the battlefield in advance. Hormuz and Lebanon are a single lever: every IDF soldier moving north is a soldier not available for the southern theater, every US naval asset managing Lebanon escalation is an asset off Hormuz. The more pressure applied to either front, the more it costs to hold the other.

V. Asking the Winner to Surrender

On May 14–15, Donald Trump arrives in Beijing to ask Xi Jinping to pressure Iran into a deal.

Xi Jinping and Donald Trump walk the red carpet in front of the Great Hall of the People, Beijing, May 2026 — Trump arriving to ask the leader of a country winning the war to pressure Iran into ending it. (Source: South China Morning Post / Xinhua)

China’s aluminum exports surged 15 percent in April, 598,000 metric tons moving into Gulf markets that the Hormuz disruption cleared of regional competition. A deal that reopens the strait on US terms closes that window, removes Iran as a dependent client, and hands Washington the diplomatic win Beijing has spent four years preventing. Trump is asking Xi to end a war China is winning.

Beijing has been preparing for this conversation since before it was scheduled. Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi arrived on May 5, his first visit since the war began, to coordinate terms China would accept for any resolution. The Ministry of Commerce blocking order, the first invocation of a January 2021 statute, fired within 24 hours of the May 1 US sanction on the Qingdao facility. The supporting decrees were pre-staged in early April, three to four weeks before the sanctions that triggered them. Xi pre-positions the response before the pressure arrives.

Watch the communiqué. If it contains no Iran-specific language after Trump explicitly raised it, that silence is the answer — Xi declined to be associated with US pressure on Tehran, in writing, in public, at a summit Trump needed to produce results. That is Beijing’s policy, legible to anyone paying attention, and it will be filed as a diplomatic disappointment.

VI. The Mediator’s Other Job

The mediator controls the resupply line.

Pakistan’s six overland transit corridors connecting Gwadar, Karachi, and Port Qasim to Iranian border crossings at Gabd and Taftan, activated April 25, 2026 — infrastructure ready for three years before anyone needed to ask. (Source: news aggregator, April 2026)

On April 25, Pakistan issued the Transit of Goods through Territory of Pakistan Order 2026, opening six overland routes from its major ports to Iranian border crossings across six Balochistan road corridors. More than 3,000 containers stranded at Karachi are now cleared to move into Iran. Indian-origin goods are excluded.

The April 25 order did not build this infrastructure. It activated infrastructure the Pakistani side had been ready to open for three years. The Gwadar-to-Gabd route runs 87.5 kilometers from Gwadar Port and cuts transit time by 87 percent against alternatives. Gwadar is a CPEC port. China built it, finances it, and has a direct commercial interest in every container that moves through it.

Pakistan describes the order as a humanitarian measure, food and medicine for Iranian civilians, and that framing covers a real portion of the cargo. It does not cover the architecture underneath it. China stated publicly that it intended to deliver weapons to Iran through third-party countries. Pakistan is China’s largest arms purchaser. The only active overland supply corridor into Iran now runs through the country currently holding the ceasefire negotiations.

Pakistan’s position pays regardless of outcome: if the ceasefire holds, Pakistan is indispensable to Iran’s reconstruction corridor; if it collapses, Pakistan is indispensable to Iran’s resupply corridor. The infrastructure serves both functions simultaneously, and Pakistan built it years before anyone needed to ask.

What specific goods are moving now — confirmed humanitarian cargo versus dual-use materials versus weapons components — is the most consequential open intelligence gap in this conflict. The corridor exists. The stated intention exists. The question is what is already in the containers.

VII. Proof Netanyahu Wears the Pants

Iran knew about the base. The militias knew about the base. The only people being protected by the secret were the governments that built it and the soldiers who didn’t know why they were being targeted.

Airstrikes over an Iraqi urban area during the Iran war theater, 2026 — the operational environment in which Israel’s covert FOB in Anbar province ran ISR missions that drew Iranian militia drone strikes the US military absorbed. (Source: Reuters)

On May 9, the Wall Street Journal confirmed what IRGC-affiliated media had been broadcasting for weeks: Israel operated a covert forward operating base in the Anbar province Qa’im corridor during the Iran war, running intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance against IRGC logistics networks and the command nodes of Iranian-backed Iraqi militia groups. Satellite imagery confirmed the site. i24 News called the WSJ disclosure deliberate, a strategic reveal timed for Israeli purposes, not an accidental leak.

The Iraqi government issued a denial. Before the WSJ story ran, Iranian-backed militia groups were already justifying drone strikes on “enemy bases in Iraq and the region,” language that deliberately collapsed the distinction between US and Israeli positions in Iraqi targeting doctrine. The Critical Threats Project documented more than 13 attacks framed in exactly those terms.

Those attacks were logged as Iranian proxy aggression against US forces, but the primary driver was an Israeli decision Washington had no vote on, and the US military absorbed the cost either way.

The reveal was a signal to Tehran, to the militias, and to Washington: Israeli ISR reach runs through the Iraqi interior regardless of US coordination, and Israel controls when that fact becomes undeniable.

That is a unilateral architecture with American casualties built into its operating assumptions.

One Percent

The ceasefire is the pause between trigger pulls.

Critical Threats Project map of confirmed and reported airstrikes across Iran, March 2026 — the cumulative record of everything the US has already paid, still insufficient to move Iran’s breakout timeline. (Source: Critical Threats Project / AEI)

Both sides have named their terms and neither can accept the other’s without ceasing to be what it is. The structural impasse has not moved across 13 months of engagement. The intelligence leak on May 4 was not reporting — it was record-building.

Iran, meanwhile, is using the pause to build facts. Every vessel that pays the IRGC transit fee normalizes Iranian maritime sovereignty over Hormuz. Every FPV drone deployed at brigade level deepens the trap for any second special operations attempt. Every overland container cleared through Gwadar anchors the Pakistan land bridge as a permanent logistics corridor. Every Chinese decree pre-staged in Beijing builds the institutional architecture through which the post-war order will be negotiated — on terms that do not originate in Washington.

Phase 2 is already in preparation on both sides. The administration is managing four trigger variables simultaneously — a second Shahreza, a naval engagement at Hormuz, an Israeli green light for Lebanon expansion, and a diplomatic collapse in Beijing — while maintaining the public posture of a ceasefire.

One percent chance of living. Donald Trump said that about his own ceasefire to reporters on May 11. That is the countdown, stated by the man holding the clock.

— I will continue to keep you updated.

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