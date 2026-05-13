The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

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Peter Thom's avatar
Peter Thom
1d

Long term spitballing here: closer ties between Iran and Pakistan may mean closer coöperation in nuclear technology going forward. Pakistan also offers a highway connection with China. It’s blocked by snow part of the year, but is open now. It’s not really viable as a source of oil from Iran to China, which would require about 10,000 tanker trucks for each lost VLCC or ULCC. But it is a viable route for resupply of materiél from China.

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Brett's avatar
Brett
2d

Why do you keep repeating the lie about a fake F-15E crew rescue? You have no evidence to suggest that story was fabricated.

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