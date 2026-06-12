The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

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Harishchandra Gihwala's avatar
Harishchandra Gihwala
1d

Trump is also running out of being intelligent.

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2 replies by Shane Yirak and others
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elliottobermanprofile
1d

Confusing because The US does not tell the truth, it is disappointing, we have to rely on what Iran for the truth, they are the grown-ups. Trump is using this extract market money, his two sons are colluding fortunes for business of drones, where everyone is purchasing Zelinsky's perfect attack drones for offence & defence. What is really going on, Shane? What is outcome from trumps goal, he is lost in confusion?

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3 replies by Shane Yirak and others
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