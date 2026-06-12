Firebrand Intelligence | D+104 | June 12, 2026

Data cutoff: 10:30 AM PDT, June 12, 2026

DISCLAIMER: This brief was written with events and information up to June 12, 2026; any events that have occurred since are not addressed. It aims to explore the dynamics driving events underneath diplomatic cover that often saturates MSM headlines.

— I apologize, after finishing this article, I realized that Confidence tiering is absent. I will fix this in the next post.

Iran says the Strait of Hormuz is closed. The United States says commercial vessels are still transiting. Both are true — Three tankers carrying Indian crews have been struck in four days. Three Indian sailors are dead. The Gulf states are absorbing Iranian missile strikes on US bases and saying nothing publicly. This brief covers what the physical picture on the water actually looks like, and what it is costing the states that thought they could stay on the sidelines.

01 — A Tale of Two Combatants

Satellite imagery shows a vessel burning inside the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM maintained the strait was open. Source: Newsweek / US Central Command

Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central HQ and IRGC formally declared the Strait of Hormuz closed to all vessels on June 11. The IRGC statement, carried by Middle East Eye: “Any vessel attempting to transit the strait will be targeted.” CENTCOM responded within hours, contradicting the declaration directly — commercial vessels, it said, were continuing to transit. The physical picture is more complicated than either statement. AIS data from Starboard Maritime Intelligence tracked by CSIS shows the strait was averaging more than 153 vessel transits per day before the conflict began. That figure has collapsed to roughly 13 per day — a reduction of over 90 percent. Some vessels have been transiting “dark,” with AIS transponders switched off; Kpler data counted 895 ships transiting between March 1 and May 19, with two-thirds of outbound tankers employing shadow fleet tactics to avoid detection. Ships are moving. They are not moving normally, safely, or at anything approaching the volume that keeps global energy markets supplied.

The human cost is not abstract. Reuters and BBC report that approximately 20,000 sailors are currently confined to roughly 2,000 vessels stranded in the Persian Gulf — many unable to disembark, struggling with food and fresh water shortages, in a live conflict zone. Kpler’s latest verified AIS snapshot puts 412 ships still trapped or waiting in the Arabian Gulf. The International Maritime Organisation has recorded at least 11 sailors killed and one unaccounted for across 39 confirmed incidents since the conflict began. War risk insurance premiums have risen 4,000 times above pre-war levels for vessels attempting transit. In the four days preceding Iran’s formal closure declaration, three tankers carrying Indian crews were struck by US forces targeting Iran’s shadow fleet — the MT Marivex (June 8, all 24 crew rescued), the MT Settebello (June 10, three Indian nationals killed, 21 rescued by Oman), and the MV Jalveer (June 11, all 20 crew survived). Their nationalities were incidental to the US targeting logic. The diplomatic consequences were not.

Iran’s closure declaration is not a new physical capability. It is a legal and authority claim escalation — Iran asserting sovereignty over a waterway it does not fully control, building on months of toll enforcement, FPV drone deployment, and vessel interdictions. The CSIS framing is precise: this is a war of endurance, not firepower. The closure declaration establishes what reopening is worth. The MOU framework currently being negotiated includes an immediate Hormuz reopening provision as a core term. Iran is negotiating the price of the ceiling it has just formally named.

Questions

Iran says the strait is closed and the US says ships are still moving — is either side telling the full truth, and does the gap between those two statements actually matter to the vessels caught in the middle? Three tankers with Indian crews have been struck in four days. At what point does the shipping industry make the decision for governments by simply refusing to transit — regardless of what any state declares?

Both sides are claiming opposite things — one that the strait is closed, one that it’s open — and that contradiction is itself the mechanism. All it takes is one party to declare the strait closed and demonstrate enforcement for it to be effectively closed. If you’re a vessel transiting and you have to decide between complying with two armed parties, the safer option is simply not to transit at all. The possibility of getting hit by a missile or a drone increases exponentially when you have two different sets of orders on how to proceed, and potentially disobeying either could result in a kinetic action against your vessel. For the ships stuck in the middle, it doesn’t matter who is closing the strait. Whichever way you look, you could get shot at.

The Indian crews being struck is worth noting separately. The fact that they are Indian nationals mostly reflects that there are a lot of Indian nationals serving as crew on these vessels — or what the United States claims to be shadow fleet vessels. The targeting logic was vessel designation; the nationality became the diplomatic consequence.

The wider picture is this: if insurance companies decide that shipping is not financially viable, what you get is a cascading economic collapse. All the pretense of a possible resumption in shipping, or ceasefire conditions that might allow increased transit, stops mattering once the insurance market makes its own determination. That affects the entire global economy. Hormuz handles roughly 20 percent of global LNG and over 20 percent of crude — the impact is not abstract. That is precisely why both parties are simultaneously opening and closing the strait in their public statements, and why the United States in particular continues to insist the strait is open when vessels are not passing in any substantial quantity. Approximately 2,000 vessels and 20,000 sailors remain trapped in the Gulf because of this blockade.

02 — Quiet in Doha. Loud in New Delhi.

Families of Indian sailors killed in the MT Settebello strike, June 10. India summoned the US Chargé d’Affaires within hours of the deaths. Source: Reuters

Three Indian-crewed tankers were struck in four days. On June 10, three Indian nationals were killed aboard the MT Settebello — the first Indian combat fatalities in a conflict their government had formally stayed out of. Within hours, India’s Ministry of External Affairs summoned US Chargé d’Affaires Jason Meeks. Within 48 hours, it summoned him again. The MEA statement did not use diplomatic softening: “lethal and deadly strikes on commercial vessels with Indian crew are unacceptable.” India then carried that position directly to the UN Security Council, calling for attacks on commercial vessels to stop. No other US-aligned state has issued a comparable formal protest.

The Gulf states present the sharpest possible contrast. Iranian ballistic missiles struck the perimeter of Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on June 9 — the largest US air operations hub in the Middle East — and Bahrain’s NSA headquarters. Both governments acknowledged the strikes occurred. Neither issued a public condemnation. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Oman have maintained the same architecture throughout: quiet operational support for US forces where contractually obligated, public neutrality, and no statement that could be read as taking a side. This is not passivity — it is a deliberate posture calibrated to survive whatever outcome emerges. Saudi Arabia has not granted basing access for US strike platforms against Iran. Oman is running the back-channel keeping US-Iran negotiations alive. Every Gulf state has concluded the cost of formal alignment exceeds the cost of strategic ambiguity.

India’s break is procedural rather than strategic. New Delhi is not switching sides — it is enforcing its longstanding position that Indian nationals aboard commercial vessels are non-combatants regardless of flag or US designation. That position is legally correct and politically low-cost for India. But it is consequential: India has now established a UNSC record opposing US kinetic action against commercial vessels in the strait — a record Iran can point to and build upon. DEVELOPING: whether China, which has 55 flagged vessels stranded inside the Gulf, uses its UNSC permanent seat to formalize the Indian complaint into a resolution vehicle.

Questions

India is a US-aligned partner, not an adversary. What does it mean that New Delhi is the first state to formally break with Washington on this conflict — and does the Gulf states’ silence make India’s protest louder or quieter by contrast? The Gulf states are absorbing Iranian strikes on US bases on their soil and staying quiet. India hasn’t been struck at all and is speaking loudly. What explains the difference — and what does each posture tell us about how those states see the endgame?

India’s protest further pushes the United States away from being the reasonable party. Every time the US strikes a grey-zone asset like these shadow tankers, it complicates international partnerships. Iran is using that grey zone deliberately — continuing to degrade the US’s international standing by demonstrating that Washington is at the very least as culpable in reckless violence as Tehran.

The Gulf states are already party to potential retaliation, but so long as they distance themselves as much as possible — and those states that have reduced cooperation with the United States, like Qatar — which saw its civilian energy infrastructure, including Ras Laffan and Doha’s international airport, struck repeatedly in the conflict’s opening weeks — have not experienced significant strikes on national infrastructure since approximately April, as Qatar shifted from loud condemnation to public silence. Demonstrating that distance from the United States generated leniency from Iran — at least in the short term. India’s action and statement only helps Iran move the needle further toward the US being the problem party in the region — a position, for the most part, the global community now shares — unthinkable two years ago.

BOTTOM LINE

Closing Questions

The strait is formally declared closed, ships are moving in the dark, 20,000 sailors are trapped, India has broken with Washington, and the Gulf states are staying silent. What does the evidence say about whether this conflict finds a functional off-ramp in the next 30 days — or whether the physical and diplomatic damage already done makes resolution structurally harder than the deal announcements suggest?

The off-ramp is less than a likely outcome. The further this conflict travels down its current trajectory, the more probable the endpoint becomes a tactical victory for one side — and it is highly likely that whichever party loses, almost certainly the United States and Israel, attempts to spin it as something else. Iran is probing for a decisive outcome. Every escalation probes another level, testing whether it can draw the United States deeper into a conflict that, if sustained, degrades US military capabilities beyond the threshold required to retain the power projection that underpins its military hegemony — which is already in question. Two days of renewed exchanges and Iran’s declared shift to a 1.5x retaliatory posture signals that Tehran will not tolerate low-intensity conflict indefinitely. The more likely near-term outcome is another round of escalation before either an in-name-only ceasefire, or a dramatic shift — possibly ground operations, or strikes on US or Iranian assets significant enough to fundamentally alter the balance of power.

Every party calculates that talking first signals weakness, and that carries geopolitical consequences — particularly for Washington, which is already absorbing severe damage to its global standing through its own dismantling of American soft power. If it loses the peace-through-strength image Trump has been cultivating since his return, what follows is a collapse in global leverage — including, critically, the leverage the United States uses to control global energy prices.

Sources: CENTCOM, CSIS / Starboard Maritime AIS data, Kpler via NY Post, Reuters — stranded sailors, BBC, The National / Xeneta, NPR, CSIS Iran Hormuz Gambit, Crisis Group Hormuz Flashpoint, EIA Hormuz fact sheet, Middle East Eye — Qatar infrastructure strikes, Soufan Center — Ras Laffan strike, CSIS — Beijing Hormuz — Note: CENTCOM, IRGC, and Iranian state media are parties in the described conflict where applicable

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