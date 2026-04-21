I have not been watching the talks. Those talks did not read to me as a resolution. From the moment I was informed that a ceasefire had been agreed to, I went looking for the reason why.

Since the ceasefire took effect, the world has been watching closely. Markets have been whipsawing on every statement, whether from Washington, Tehran, or Tel Aviv. The diplomacy is front and center, and it is clearly going nowhere. Iran will likely not show. The United States just seized an Iranian vessel transporting precursor chemicals for solid fuel for ballistic missiles.

Iran had the momentum — they had just ambushed US special forces near Isfahan, and Israel was bogged down in Lebanon. Despite all that, Iran was most certainly hurting, using stockpiles that were reaching critical levels. Their problem was simple: we have the hardened positions, we don’t have the logistics to keep them operating. So that is what I was looking for.

For Iran, this ceasefire means something different. Resupply. Reconstitute.

Those of you who read the first part of this series would know that things are not that simple. The Iran that agreed to a ceasefire — the one that was depleted and rationing — is not the Iran that America will face once the ceasefire breaks. It will be rearmed, redistributed, and more prepared for what the United States is planning than ever before.

Let me show you the secret supply chain that will change how this war is shaped, and how it will be remembered.

The First Receipt Was Frozen Meat

The first TIR-certified truck exits the Gabd Border Terminal on April 10, 2026 — the opening movement of the Pakistan-Iran transit corridor. The National Logistics Cell sign is visible on the gate. The refrigerated trailer behind it carried frozen meat bound for Tashkent. The manifest was clean. The architecture behind it was not. ( @faseehijaz1 / X )

On April 10, refrigerated trucks departed Karachi’s BOML Container Freight Station loaded with frozen meat bound for Tashkent, Uzbekistan — the first shipment through the newly operational Pakistan-Iran transit corridor. By April 12, Pakistani officials had formally flagged off the route through the Gabd terminal and the Rimdan crossing under the TIR transit system.

TIR is the operative word. The system allows sealed cargo to cross multiple borders with minimal customs inspection — a feature Pakistani and Iranian officials openly highlighted when the corridor launched, which is either candor or a dare, depending on how much attention you were paying.

The declared cargo log after April 10 is thin. Frozen meat, then silence. No subsequent manifest has entered the open-source record. The Gabd terminal was described as handling containerized and refrigerated cargo, a description that covers a wide range of goods. The opacity is structural, not incidental.

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The Touska Is the Corridor at Sea

Night-vision footage from the US tactical sequence during the boarding of the M/V Touska , April 19, 2026. US forces from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit seized the vessel after a six-hour standoff in the Gulf of Oman.

On April 19, the USS Spruance disabled the engine room of the Iranian-flagged cargo vessel M/V Touska after a six-hour standoff in the Gulf of Oman. US forces from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit boarded and seized the ship. Maritime security sources assessed the vessel was likely carrying dual-use equipment after a voyage from Asia, while Iran International reported the same assessment independently.

The Touska is not a separate story. It is the sea-lane expression of the same supply chain operating overland. The Pakistan corridor moves cargo from Karachi to Gabd to Rimdan to the Iranian interior. IRISL-linked shipping moves cargo from Asia through the Gulf of Oman to Bandar Abbas. Both routes originate in Asia, both terminate in Iran, and both carry cargo whose declared civilian character can mask a procurement function Iran’s military urgently requires.

The Spruance didn’t find an anomaly so much as the maritime expression of what the Gabd terminal is already doing on land.

What the Corridor Is Designed to Move

On March 24, Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce granted a three-month exemption waiving bank guarantees and letters of credit for selected exports to Iran and for transit trade onward to Central Asia — effective through June 21, 2026. The permitted goods list included food categories, pharmaceuticals, and tents. Nobody ships tents to a war zone exclusively for camping.

The banking waiver compounds this: it strips away a key financial paper trail at exactly the moment when US Treasury enforcement pressure on Iran-linked transactions is at its highest. Sealed containers plus minimal border inspection plus a waived paper trail is not an accident of regulatory timing — it is a procurement environment.

The corridor’s structural design advantages map directly onto what Iran needs most during a ceasefire: materials for rapid tunnel recovery, base restoration, and logistics regeneration — all of which can be coded as civilian cargo without technically misrepresenting the manifest.

The Network Behind the Corridor

Khatam al-Anbiya

Satellite imagery of the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant following the US strike. Khatam al-Anbiya — the IRGC-owned conglomerate whose subsidiaries built this facility — announced military control of the Strait of Hormuz on April 18, 2026.

On April 18, a spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbiya’s command structure announced that control of the Strait of Hormuz had reverted to strict military management and that further passage would require Iranian authorization. Khatam al-Anbiya is not a generic state institution — it is an IRGC-owned engineering conglomerate involved in ballistic missile and nuclear projects, with subsidiaries heavily involved in constructing the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, and Treasury records tie Khatam-controlled entities through the IRGC network, including subsidiaries such as Sepanir and SADRA.

Khatam al-Anbiya built Fordow and now controls who passes through Hormuz, which is not the kind of overlap that happens by accident in Iranian institutional life.

Unit 190

IRGC Quds Force Unit 190 has been identified as a covert weapons-smuggling arm that uses front companies and civilian cargo cover — powdered milk, cement, spare vehicle parts — to move arms through land, sea, and air routes. Its commander, Behnam Shahriyari, was tied to a 2007 Turkish seizure of 122mm mortar shells and explosives destined for Hezbollah, illustrating a documented precedent for using commercial logistics pathways for covert weapons transfers.

For an organization with a documented history of moving weapons inside powdered milk and cement shipments, a TIR-sealed container backed by a Pakistani banking waiver is a significant operational upgrade.

The Merchant Network

In March 2026, Asif Merchant was convicted in federal court in Brooklyn — a Pakistani national tied to the IRGC who had been recruited to carry out a murder-for-hire and terrorism plot in the United States. Merchant arrived from Pakistan in April 2024 after spending time in Iran, according to DOJ and BBC reporting.

The Merchant case does not prove the formal April 2026 corridor was used in 2024. The corridor formalized something that was already operational — the network the Merchant conviction put on record had been running an Iran-Pakistan route well before April 2026.

China Is Testing Infrastructure

The Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center described China, Russia, and Iran as having developed an “Axis of Evasion” — integrated supply chains that bypass Western sanctions and export controls. Chinese entities have supplied Iran with drones, anti-ship cruise missiles, surface-to-air missiles, navigation components, and dual-use chemical precursors, typically via intermediaries and transshipment hubs outside the Western financial system.

That architecture maps cleanly onto the land corridor. The route from western China through CPEC nodes to Gwadar and onward into Iran creates an upstream overland option for the same sanctions-resistant supply logic — the Pakistan corridor did not add a new capability to an otherwise absent system, it added a formalized land bridge to a pre-existing evasion network that was already functioning.

CNN reported on April 11 that US intelligence assessed China was preparing to send MANPADS to Iran within weeks, potentially through third countries to conceal origin. If delivered before the ceasefire deadline, those systems would strengthen Iranian defenses against combat search and rescue helicopter operations in any renewed conflict.

The Satellite That Watched the Strike

Reuters reported on April 15, citing the Financial Times, that Iran secretly acquired a Chinese reconnaissance satellite in late 2024 and used it to help target US military sites across the Middle East during the war, though Reuters could not independently confirm all details and Beijing denied the allegation. CTP-ISW summarized the same reporting, stating the satellite was used to monitor US sites before and after Iranian attacks.

If accurate, this places China inside Iran’s targeting architecture, not merely its logistics chain — the supply relationship and the intelligence relationship operating in the same direction at the same time.

Why the Tariff Threat Has No Effect

The strategic value of the China-Iran relationship is not transactional. Chinese entities are buying Iranian oil, supplying dual-use technologies, and maintaining logistics architecture built to function under exactly this kind of pressure. The tariff lever operates on trade flows that depend on the Western financial system. This supply chain was specifically designed to avoid that dependency.

China and Pakistan built this over years — BRI capital, CPEC routes, TIR frameworks — not as emergency infrastructure but as a durable alternative to trade arteries that Western pressure could threaten.

The Gate That Does Not Close

Satellite imagery showing tanker congestion in the Strait of Hormuz during the ceasefire period. Iran reimposed strict military control over the passage on April 18, extracting transit fees from ships forced into Iranian-controlled routing patterns.

CTP-ISW reported on April 19, citing US officials, that Iran retained approximately 40 percent of its attack drones, approximately 60 percent of its missile launchers, and approximately 70 percent of its missile stockpile when the ceasefire began — including roughly 100 launchers recovered from underground sites afterward. Iran used the ceasefire to clear debris from tunnel entrances and regenerate ballistic missile capacity at the tactical level.

The corridor’s relevance here is not that open sources prove tunnel machinery is already moving through it — it is that the route is structurally suited to move heavy civilian-coded equipment of exactly the kind Iran needs for rapid base restoration: sealed containers, minimal inspection, no banking paper trail, moving from Pakistan’s western corridor into the Iranian interior.

As of April 20, Iran had announced no plans for another round of talks in Islamabad, while Pakistan said it remained ready to host. Trump told ABC News on April 5 that if Iran did not make a deal within 48 hours, “we’re blowing up the whole country.” These positions don’t have a diplomatic resolution available to them in the time remaining, and whatever happens at the deadline, the trucks at Gabd won’t be stopping to watch.

IRGC Commander Ahmad Vahidi, whose faction CTP-ISW assessed had secured effective control over both Iran’s military response and negotiating posture as of April 18, 2026 — reversing civilian foreign minister Araghchi’s announcement that the Strait of Hormuz was fully open.

CTP-ISW assessed on April 18 that IRGC Commander Ahmad Vahidi and his allies had effectively secured temporary control over both Iran’s military response and its negotiating posture — reversing Abbas Araghchi’s April 17 announcement that the strait was fully open and pushing Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr into the negotiating process over objections from Araghchi and Ghalibaf. The civilians are losing the internal argument, and the faction authorizing this corridor has no clear incentive to shut a functioning logistics channel.

Iran reimposed strict military control over Hormuz, with Bloomberg, BBC, and CTP-ISW reporting that Iran was extracting costly transit fees from ships forced into Iranian-controlled routing patterns. Mine-clearing and coercive routing in a contested maritime environment are slow, expensive, and politically manipulable, which makes an overland corridor outside the blockade zone not a temporary convenience but a strategic alternative to a chokepoint that is now openly militarized.

Iraq restarted overland oil movements through Syria via al-Tanf toward Baniyas — 50,000 barrels per day, a first convoy of 299 tankers entering in batches. The regional lesson is converging across actors: Hormuz is no longer treated as a reliably neutral artery when pressure peaks.

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The Ledger

China and Pakistan built this over years — BRI capital, CPEC routes, TIR frameworks — not as emergency infrastructure but as a durable alternative to trade arteries that Western pressure could threaten. The corridor opened with frozen meat, operates under a regulatory carve-out that strips away key banking controls, runs under a transit system designed to minimize border inspection, and sits alongside a maritime network already demonstrated to be moving probable dual-use cargo from Asia toward Iran.

Behind it sits an IRGC-linked ecosystem: Khatam al-Anbiya at the chokepoint, a documented smuggling doctrine in Unit 190, an Iran-Pakistan operative network exposed by the Merchant conviction, and a Chinese support structure that extends from supply chains to possible ISR support.

The frozen meat was real. The ledger is longer than the frozen meat.

- I will continue to keep you updated

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