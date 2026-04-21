The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

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elliottobermanprofile's avatar
elliottobermanprofile
19h

Always excellent.

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1 reply by Shane Yirak
Barbara Stenross's avatar
Barbara Stenross
16h

Good writing and intriguing analysis.

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1 reply by Shane Yirak
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