This independent reporting and analysis livestream walks through where the Iran war actually stands, using the updated Firebrand Project Theater Overview Strike Map (data tracked from July 12 onward, independently sourced). Real Independent Coverage and Analysis — just what the strike pattern, the market data, and the diplomatic signals actually show.

View the Strike Map Here!

What is covered

Kuwait is absorbing the war — the map shows a rapid escalation from July 12–21, with strikes concentrated on HIMARS/MLRS positions, MQ-9 Reaper hangars, and electronic warfare radars. The US has lost an estimated 29-31 Reapers (~17% of the fleet) since tracking began — by any military standard, that’s a real defeat, not a stalemate.

The casualty toll is climbing — from Sergeant Michael Emanuel Swinton (KIA disarming an explosive device) to the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base strike in Jordan that killed four US service members, plus the earlier loss of a KC-135 tanker crew of six.

Saudi Arabia is being pulled into direct co-belligerency — joint US-Saudi strikes on Kataib Hezbollah/PMF logistics sites in Iraq, following a major Houthi drone strike on an Aramco facility and an effective Houthi blockade at Bab al-Mandeb that’s already forcing Saudi exports to reroute through Yanbu.

Iraq’s sovereignty is cracking — Kataib Hezbollah has set a deadline over the Iraq strikes, threatening to act as Iraq’s defender if Baghdad doesn’t respond, a dynamic that mirrors Hezbollah’s rising credibility in Lebanon and could open the door to civil war.

Ukraine’s Caspian Sea gamble — the SBU’s drone strike on the Iranian vessel Ana killed an Iranian sailor and pulled Iran into direct friction with Kyiv, before Iran reportedly stood down from a retaliatory strike on a Ukrainian port after diplomatic mediation.

The reconstitution myth — why signed contracts for Patriots and drones don’t equal actual production capacity, given China’s control over rare earths and a global shipping market where bunker fuel is up 55%, Cape of Good Hope rerouting adds 15-20%, and Asia-to-US container rates are up roughly 100%.

Markets detached from reality — oil sitting only ~14% above the pre-war ~$73 baseline despite those cost shocks, alongside documented pre-announcement short positions (a combined ~$1.45 billion) placed ahead of White House ceasefire and strike-delay statements.

The regional spillover — Africa’s compounding crises (Sudan, Libya, the Tigray War, Sahel instability) and why energy disruption always hits the Global South first.

The throughline: this isn’t a war either side can win, and every side keeps digging the hole deeper anyway.

— I will continue to keep you updated

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Burn Bright. In Solidarity.

Shane

More Firebrand Project Coverage and Analysis

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