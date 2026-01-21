Note From The Founder: This article is the first of its kind, penned by Catherine Bower. This analysis was written not by me but by a Firebrand Analyst in their own right.

The Firebrand Project is about spreading truth, forging Dialogue and spreading messages beyond what any one person can do.

Thank you Cat for joining me on this endeavor, the project burns brighter because of it.

-Shane (Founder of The Firebrand Project)

ICE claims it is “targeting the worst of the worst.” The data says otherwise. For more than a decade, immigrants—documented and undocumented—have committed violent crimes at significantly lower rates than native-born Americans. In Texas, the only state tracking immigration status in convictions, undocumented immigrants were arrested for violent crimes at less than half the rate of U.S.-born citizens. Yet only 5–8% of ICE detainees have violent or property crime convictions. As the undocumented population grew, violent crime fell to its lowest levels in decades. The threat was never immigrants—it was the fear used to justify expanded state power.

The term “illegal immigrant” is propaganda, not law. It is an intentional ploy to justify an us-versus-them mentality that erodes constitutional protections guaranteed to everyone on U.S. soil. Trump ignores this constitutional right. ICE abandoned targeted enforcement for mass operations—raids, roving patrols, and surprise re-detentions—while federal agents from agencies like the FBI and IRS were reassigned to immigration arrests. The result: at-large arrests rose 600%, and the number of ICE detainees with no criminal record increased 2,450%—only 7% of those arrested. The shift was not about safety—it was about normalizing enforcement untethered from law.

ICE’s surge into cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, Portland, and Minneapolis has turned immigration enforcement into a militarized domestic occupation. In Minneapolis, the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three who was not an immigrant, has become emblematic of how far federal operations have strayed from the community-oriented mission of traditional policing. To justify this expanded presence, Good was dismissed in some official narratives as “the violent gay “other,”” -A tactic reminiscent of authoritarian rhetoric used to sustain fear and compliance. Now her wife is under investigation, while the officer who shot her has earned over $1 million in donations and is not being investigated.

Law enforcement in a democracy works within constitutional limits and community consent. There is a clear distinction between law enforcement that upholds agreed-upon laws and secret police—such as the Nazi Gestapo, Soviet KGB, or Iran’s Basij—whose purpose is to enforce the will of an authoritarian power through terror. It is impossible to deny the parallels between what is happening under the theocratic authoritarian government in Iran, and what is happening in the United States. The Iranian secret military police, the Basij, opened fire and killed at least 3,000 and more likely upwards of 20,000 protesters. The total number of deaths is being repressed by a non-transparent government that intentionally blacked out internet access to the masses, reminding us what secret police brutality looks like when unchecked.

By January 2026, federal immigration forces had effectively overwhelmed local law enforcement in Minneapolis. Approximately 3,000 ICE and federal agents dwarfed the city’s 600 MPD officers, creating a fivefold federal presence during an aggressive immigration crackdown across the Twin Cities. The regime is now asserting federal dominance with unprecedented militarization against citizens. The result is not protection—it is intimidation. The escalation did not stop there. Up to 1,500 active-duty troops from the Army’s 11th Airborne Division, a unit trained for extreme and hostile environments, were placed on standby at Trump’s direction—reportedly ready for deployment to Minneapolis or even Greenland—signaling a shift from policing to military readiness.

Citizens and communities are faced with a force more aligned with fascist control than with policing, raising alarms about the erosion of constitutional protections in the name of “immigration enforcement”—a problem that was not based in fact and is clearly an overthrow of democracy. Analysts warn that these deployments, directed by leadership with documented patterns of manipulative and aggressive behavior, signal a dangerous shift: domestic law enforcement is increasingly operating without oversight or restraint, in complete opposition to American law. The balance of power between community policing and federal authority has tilted sharply, raising urgent questions about constitutional limits and accountability.

Exhibiting entrenched narcissistic and antisocial traits, he responds to perceived slights with retaliation, escalation, and territorial fixation. His decision to chastise Norway’s prime minister over the Nobel Peace Prize revealed not impulsivity, but authoritarian grievance processing—the need to punish institutions that fail to affirm his supremacy. His declaration that he no longer feels obligated to think in terms of peace, coupled with framing U.S. control of Greenland as a personal entitlement, marks the psychological transition from democratic leadership to autocratic assertion:

“Considering your country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped eight wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of peace… but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America.”

These behaviors are certainly grounds for the 25th Amendment.

To make matters worse, Trump has actively drawn from the most radicalized strata of the far right to staff ICE. Multiple federal immigration agents have been identified in investigations and reporting as January 6 participants—individuals Trump later pardoned—some of whom have since reoffended. These figures are not anomalies; they emerged from militia ecosystems such as the Oath Keepers, Three Percenters, and Proud Boys, organizations that expanded dramatically after receiving rhetorical and political validation during Trump’s first term. Trump’s directive to “stand back and stand by” was not ambiguous—it functioned as a green light, signaling that violence and intimidation were acceptable so long as they were deployed in service of Trump Almighty. This is not law enforcement; it is the fusion of state power with extremist militias.

The founder of ICE List—a site documenting ICE, Border Patrol, and DHS personnel involved in the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown—has stated that a DHS whistleblower leaked identifying information for nearly 4,500 federal agents and employees. The backlash has been fueled by cases like one in Chicago, where a Border Patrol agent reportedly boasted, “I fired five rounds and she had seven holes. Put that in your book, boys,” in reference to the shooting of Marimar Martinez, a case that sparked mass protests and the deployment of tear gas by federal agents in residential neighborhoods.

ICE’s use of hexachloroethane (HC) smoke munitions—a toxic chemical irritant associated with respiratory injury, cardiac stress, and elevated cancer risk—has further blurred the line between civil enforcement and battlefield tactics. Compounding this is the internal culture now coming to light: so-called “challenge coins” issued to agents for their “accomplishments,” including one recently recovered from a federal agent’s vehicle bearing a crowned skull and vulture imagery closely echoing Totenkopf symbolism. This is not accidental aesthetics—it reflects a mindset in which enforcement becomes domination and human beings become targets.

In case after case, official explanations collapse under scrutiny: body-camera footage contradicts DHS claims, medical examiners rule deaths homicides, and witnesses describe neglect, choking, and excessive force. This is not isolated misconduct. It is systemic violence paired with institutional cover-up. Thirty-two people died in ICE custody in 2025—the deadliest year since 2004—followed by at least six more deaths in early January 2026 alone, making this the deadliest period for federal immigration enforcement in decades. Victims include U.S. citizens, longtime residents, asylum seekers, and bystanders—killed during traffic stops, raids, off-duty encounters, and in detention facilities where medical neglect is routine.

At the same time, federal agents have engaged in warrantless arrests, suspicionless stops, masked operations, and military-style deployments, now the subject of class-action lawsuits by the ACLU and multiple states. What ICE has become under Trump is not a civil agency—it is an authoritarian force operating above the law. The absence of due process alone defines secret police. ICE has crossed the line—becoming Trump’s private militia to enforce his demented Hitler agenda onto the masses.

