The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AstoriaJade's avatar
AstoriaJade
1d

I agree and in some ways worse because ICE 🧊 has their faces covered. They walk around with tactile gear let they are ready to fight a war. It’s a war of their own making.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Big Blue's avatar
Big Blue
1d

WAKE UP! We can DESTROY ICE right now! Call your congresspeople, tell them to vote "NO" on any funding for ICE. There's a bill up for vote RIGHT NOW! 347-721-7683 is the congressional switchboard. IF they vote "NO" they get NO MONEY!!!!!!!! Get off your lazy butts and call, otherwise you have no one other than yourselves to blame! https://open.substack.com/pub/bigbluemonster/p/how-to-destroy-ice-right-now?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

Reply
Share
2 replies
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Shane Yirak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture