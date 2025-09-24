The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

I went on Strike for the Blackout then I lost my Job. The Future of The Firebrand Project

A recording from Shane Yirak's live video
Sep 24, 2025
Yesterday I unexpectedly was fired, after a week participating in the Economic Blackout by withholding my labor.

This obviously is a huge and unexpected burden on me and my family. Despite this my fiance told me to go for it.

I have been talking about wanting to write full time now for a while, I wanted to do this after building a solid base of paid subscribers so this would not be a burden.

Yet life is unexpected— so I find myself facing a choice. I will be giving The Firebrand Project 110% it is going to become my full time job.

Now you will see me every day-

Every day you will receive a brutally honest message from me.

Everyday you will see me live for The Firebrand Show at 12:30PST

Every Month you will see a new Firebrand Investigation.

We will also be implementing at request of the community paid subscriber live streams.

You will see me much more on

Banner & Backbone
and working with other creators.

To support me in making this new upgraded version of The Firebrand Project, consider becoming a paid subscriber today.

Help me keep the Firebrand Project Burn Brighter than ever before!

I appreciate all of your support.

Burn Bright, and I will be there with you every step of the way.

