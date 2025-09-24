I went on Strike for the Blackout then I lost my Job. The Future of The Firebrand Project

Yesterday I unexpectedly was fired, after a week participating in the Economic Blackout by withholding my labor.

This obviously is a huge and unexpected burden on me and my family. Despite this my fiance told me to go for it.

I have been talking about wanting to write full time now for a while, I wanted to do this after building a solid base of paid subscribers so this would not be a burden.

Yet life is unexpected— so I find myself facing a choice. I will be giving The Firebrand Project 110% it is going to become my full time job.

Now you will see me every day-

Every day you will receive a brutally honest message from me.

Everyday you will see me live for The Firebrand Show at 12:30PST

Every Month you will see a new Firebrand Investigation.

We will also be implementing at request of the community paid subscriber live streams.

You will see me much more on

and working with other creators.

To support me in making this new upgraded version of The Firebrand Project, consider becoming a paid subscriber today.

I appreciate all of your support.

Burn Bright, and I will be there with you every step of the way.