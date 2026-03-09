The USS Gerald R. Ford has entered the Red Sea. It is already inside the kill zone. AI Image

This is a scenario‑based forecast, not a prediction.

Iran and its allies have been deliberately hitting the eyes of US power — radars and missile-defence nodes — not just launchers.

US and allied forces have burned through Patriot, THAAD, and naval interceptors for weeks across the Gulf and Red Sea.

USS Gerald R. Ford — America’s newest, most advanced, most expensive super-carrier — has now entered the Red Sea, confirmed on station, inside proven Houthi missile and drone range.

So what happens if a US carrier strike group takes a serious hit — on the carrier itself, or on a key escort — near the Bab al-Mandab?

Let’s walk through it.

Analyst Note: This is a scenario analysis grounded in open-source reporting, OSINT, and satellite imagery from Day 1-10 of Operation Epic Fury. This is not a prediction. It is a stress test of a system that is already showing documented strain.

THE CONTEXT: WHAT WE ALREADY KNOW IS BROKEN

Before we get to the scenario, the baseline matters. This is not speculation. This is already in the record:

THAAD AN/TPY-2 radar at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan: destroyed. Confirmed by satellite imagery and US officials.

US early-warning radar at U Dahal, Qatar: damaged in Iranian strike. Confirmed by independent imagery analysis.

THAAD radar facilities at two UAE sites were struck and damaged. Buildings confirmed hit.

Patriot and SM-series naval interceptors are being consumed at a rate that far outpaces production capacity.

US casualties: at least 6 KIA in Kuwait. The total theater-wide casualty picture is being drip-fed in small increments and is almost certainly undercounted.

Iran’s strategy is not random. They went for the eyes — the radars and sensors that make layered missile defence possible. The US went after the hands—the launchers and missile factories. Iran took the hit. Then they took the eyes. And now the flagship of American naval supremacy has sailed into a corridor where Houthi systems are battle-tested, US radar coverage is visibly thinner, and interceptor magazines are not full.

Pre-war US radar coverage (solid arcs) vs. current degraded coverage (faded arcs). The Ford is entering the gap. AI image

PHASE 1 — THE WINDOW

Ford has pushed south from the Suez into operating boxes closer to Bab al-Mandab, flying sorties and showing the flag along disrupted shipping lanes.

The group is still lethal. But the system around it is thinner than it was a week ago:

Key US radars in Jordan, Qatar, and the UAE are destroyed or damaged. The long-range early-warning picture that feeds Aegis ships their track data is degraded.

Escort ships in the group have been operating in a contested environment. Their magazines are not factory-fresh.

Hezbollah is sustaining multiple daily attacks on northern Israel. Iraqi militias are still hitting US positions in Erbil and Kuwait. The system is running hot across every front simultaneously.

Analyst Note: By the time Ford is operating near Bab al-Mandab, the tripwire is already crossed. The carrier is inside a proven Houthi engagement zone with dented sensor coverage and less interceptor depth than Washington’s public statements imply. The system is not broken. But it is operating with less margin than any US commander would want.

PHASE 2 — THE SALVO

Houthi planners have been watching this war unfold in real time. They have more experience attacking naval vessels than any other actor in the Axis of Resistance. They have survived a US air campaign before. And they have been publicly signaling readiness to enter.

The decision is made. In a compressed window, they launch a multi-axis salvo — not designed to guarantee a kill, but to force a crisis:

Missiles: A coordinated volley of anti-ship and land-attack missiles from inland launch sites, aimed at the carrier’s likely operating box and at Bab al-Mandab itself.

Air threats: Waves of one-way attack drones and cruise-style UAVs skimming low over the Red Sea, riding sea clutter, exploiting any early-warning gaps created by the damaged regional radar network.

Sea threats: Naval drones and fast explosive boats pushing out from multiple Yemeni coves toward probable escort tracks.

They don’t need perfect coordinates on Ford’s exact position. The goal is to overload the radar picture, force a 360-degree defence problem, and create a realistic non-zero chance that one or two serious leakers get through.

A multi-axis Houthi salvo is not a long-range speculation. It is a documented capability applied in a new environment. AI Image

PHASE 3 — DEFENCE UNDER STRAIN

The carrier strike group fights back as designed. This is the most capable naval air-defence formation in the world. It is not helpless.

Aegis radars light up. SM-2 and SM-6 interceptors arc out toward the highest-priority ballistic tracks. ESSM handles the mid-tier. Fighters and jamming aircraft scramble. SeaRAM and CIWS engage anything that gets inside the outer ring.

But this is not a clean range exercise:

Degraded regional radar backup means some threats are first detected closer than doctrine assumes. Reaction time compresses from minutes to seconds.

Some escorts are already partly spent from prior engagements. They do not have a full loadout.

Operators are making split-second decisions on which tracks get high-end interceptors and which get left to last-ditch guns. In a saturated picture, those choices are the difference between a clean engagement and a leak.

Analyst Note: A tactical win that empties magazines and exposes radar gaps is not a strategic win. In an attrition war, every defended hour that costs more interceptors than the attacker pays to fire is a step toward losing on time, not terrain. The Houthis do not need to sink the Ford. They need to make it expensive, embarrassing, and dangerous enough to be politically untenable.

Deck-level CIWS firing - close-up from a destroyer deck at night, CIWS and SeaRAM blazing at incoming drones, tracer streams. AI Image

PHASE 4 — THE BREAK

You don’t need to sink a carrier to change the war. Any of these three outcomes is enough to rewrite it:

1. CRIPPLED ESCORT

A destroyer or cruiser takes a direct missile or naval drone hit. Afloat but badly damaged. Under tow or limping to port. Images of a burning US warship flood the global media within hours. The narrative of invincibility is over.

2. HIT ON A SUPPORT SHIP

An oiler or ammunition ship is struck. The carrier strike group must break contact and reposition for emergency resupply. Ford is functionally removed from the fight for days or weeks.

3. NEAR-MISS THAT STILL FORCES WITHDRAWAL

A leaker detonates close aboard. Cumulative risk convinces the battle group commander that operating near Bab al-Mandab without reinforcement and fresh interceptors is no longer acceptable. Ford pulls back. No ship sinks. But the retreat is visible.

In every case, the operational result converges: the Ford group pulls back, and US Navy leadership has to tell Washington that freedom of action in the corridor is now contested until defences are rebuilt and the threat is reassessed.

For Tehran and Sana’a, that alone is a strategic win. The most advanced expression of American military supremacy has been driven off the line under fire. Not sunk. Not destroyed. Just moved. That is enough.

WHY THIS MATTERS BEYOND THE FORD

The Ford is not just a ship. It is the physical embodiment of the US military’s claim to power projection without consequence. The entire architecture of American deterrence — in the Pacific, in NATO, in the Gulf — rests on the unspoken assumption that a carrier strike group cannot be seriously threatened by a non-state actor.

That assumption has never been stress-tested in live combat. Epic Fury is stress-testing it right now.

If it holds, Washington’s narrative survives. If it breaks — even partially, even in ways that don’t involve a sinking — the ripple effects are not tactical. They are:

Global Fallout:

Every adversary from Beijing to Moscow to Pyongyang recalibrates how much risk they can absorb before the US intervenes.

Alliance-level:

NATO partners, Gulf monarchies, and Indo-Pacific allies all reassess how much of their security rests on a US carrier they assumed was untouchable.

Domestic:

The political cost of a visible naval loss, even a partial one, is enormous in a war that was sold as clean, fast, and devastating to Iran.

Washington moved the Ford into this theatre because Epic Fury demands its operational use. That is understandable. But the ship is now inside a corridor where the sensor net is thinner, the interceptors are fewer, and the adversary has years of live experience doing exactly this kind of attack.

Analyst Note: I am not predicting a hit. I am saying that anyone running this war should be gaming this scenario — and the fact that US public messaging shows zero acknowledgment of the risk suggests they are either not gaming it, or not saying what they know.

Either way, that is the story.

THE FIREBRAND METHOD

The mainstream think-tank line on Epic Fury is: costly campaign, serious risks, but manageable. We disagree. Our thesis has been consistent since Day 1:

Iran traded its hands (launchers) for the coalition’s eyes (radars) and its shield (interceptors). The US is winning the kinetic metrics while losing the structural margin. The Ford is not a show of strength right now. It is a test of whether the gap between the narrative and the math can survive contact with a battle-hardened proxy that has been waiting for exactly this opening.

I will continue to keep you updated. I will keep telling you what I see.

