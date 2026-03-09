The Firebrand Project

Thank you Shane ! You have the best knowledge of what’s going on over seas because you follow it carefully , I believe after last years attack , the Iranians would not give in so easily this time and they seem to have amassed more Allies than we have insulted , Donald and Hegseth are fools who seem to be fighting a video game , and we will be the losers unless we get some 4 star military not listening to these two FOOL s !!

