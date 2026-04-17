The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Audria Russell's avatar
Audria Russell
12h

Shane thanks for this masterclass on wartime economics strategic planning.

Reply
Share
1 reply
MtnMama's avatar
MtnMama
10h

This will not help me sleep At night. But it does help me understand what is happening beneath the surface way better than any network news source. The fight between Thrimp and the mainstream media is like watching two geriatric dinosaurs gnash what’s left of their teeth. We’ve moved on from that. We no longer trust either of them. This is the media source that can keep up with the lightning speed chaos of our timeline

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Shane Yirak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture