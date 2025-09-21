I am sure that people will read this and want to point out the fact that racial violence is increasing across the US. While this is true, this investigation focused on regions where this violence is most rampant and unaddressed.

On September 15th 2025 Demartravion Reed was found hanging from a tree in the middle of campus at Delta State University in Mississippi. Within hours of his discovery the local law enforcement reported finding “no signs of foul play” at the scene and the state coroner state that the cause of death was “suicide”.

A young black man, aged 21 apparently decided to hang himself in the middle of campus, after he savagely beat himself and broke his own legs— apparently.

We in this country so frequently consider the brutality and violence of the age of slavery as something of the past in this country— every so often something like the murder of George Floyd reminds us that it is not the case.

Yet time and time again— the reminder of the persistent barbarity and harboring of deep racial systemic hate is pushed from the collective public attention until the next example of barbarity so awful that people cant look away.

At least for a moment.

Trey was 21 years old, four years younger than me. As the country screamed and even democratic lawmakers and influencers decried that despite his hateful rhetoric Charlie Kirk… a literal hate speech peddler and racists did not deserve his brutal yet instant death.

Few in the mainstream spoke out about the torture, mutilation, and murder of a young man who had not yet shown the world what he might offer.

Those of you who know me, know that I am not mainstream, nor am I afraid to criticize anyone who turns their back on justice and human decency.

So I wholeheartedly condemn every person who criticized those who did not mourn the death of a depraved human being while, ignoring the torture and murder of a young black man. Kirk died instantly, Trey suffered horribly.

Long have I been unable to grasp how something as simple as one’s complexion can cause a person to view another as lesser or even worthy of death. The desire to kill someone on the basis of how they look is honestly such a mind boggling concept.

I can understand deeming someone worthy of the ultimate sentence on the basis of their actions, and I would say anyone willing to string a young man up from a tree is worthy of the sentence they cast upon the one whose life they smothered.

I do not apologize for that statement. We for too long in the country have considered empathy as something to be universally offered when those who lack it do not extend it to those they scar for life or whose life they snuff out entirely.

If you do not value another persons life— and enjoy watching another die why should your life be valued.

I am angry— I am so angry, because I am a Patriot. I love my country and I love what it stands for. Not its ugly history but the interpretation of what it could be, what it will be, and what it must be.

A place where people have liberty, economic mobility, and safety.

Safety— something that those of the black communities of the American South are not allowed. In fact it is something they are deprived of and the systemic perpetuation of fear and hate that has long oppressed them has never been lifted.

It has only evolved and become more insidious as a culture that is wrapped in the appearance of southern hospitality and community has found ways to continue their collective culture of oppression and murder. A entire region of this country where a right they have long considered theirs has been protected not through law but through silence and corruption.

The right to kill. This Firebrand Investigation serves the purpose of highlighting that fact. I will not apologize for my unabashed analysis of an entire region of this country.

I will not apologize for stating the truth, where anyone is directly responsible for the death of another, it is impossible looking at this data to not see what is happening before your eyes.

That is unless you simply choose not to look, and that is not an excuse.

The former Confederacy was never properly dealt with, for the sake of a quicker union its leaders went largely unpunished and its culture was allowed to remain intact.

The history of the region speaks for itself, from share cropping, to Jim Crow, and segregation. These regions are an embarrassment to the values of this country.

If you live in one of these places, and you take pride in it. Then I encourage you to change your tune, and to act. Otherwise you should rescind that pride, because what I am about to share with you all is nothing short of appalling.

Part 1: A History of Hate

The Southern US has a long history, one that is one of the most embarrassing when it comes to civil liberties and persistent hatred and racism.

On the surface it is modernly projected as a reformed region, one that has denounced its history of hate and embraced a new era.

However under any scrutiny this is nothing short of bullshit. The South never changed, it has clung desperately to its values of hate. Too many of its communities view the history of racial killings and the owning of human beings as “the glory days” they fly confederate flags and call it freedom of speech.

They do not call it what it is— it is a threat and a truth. No matter what the rest of the country thinks. No matter how progressive Americans seek to be, those communities will keep the promise that the confederate flag symbolizes.

So where are these places? These hot beds of hate, where the murder of black people and the depraved individuals right to kill is more important than the values of justice and morality.

Let’s Take a look.

Documented Racial Terror Lynchings by State (1877-1950)

Top 25 U.S. Counties by Number of Documented Lynchings (1877-1950)

Above here I share first the states with the most historically recorded lynchings from 1877-1950. First of all I want to point out what I am sure you noticed right away.

Mississippi is the state with the most lynchings recorded in American History. In addition I always point out that recorded history is never truly accurate, for every reported lynching I am sure there was one no one thought worth documenting.

Delta State University is situated in Mississippi, located in Bolivar County merely one county over from two of the Counties with the most lynchings in American history. Leflore (Rank 3) and Carroll (Rank 8)

Map of North Western Counties in Mississippi

Suicide my ass. If the shoe fits. Wear it.

You can see in the tables above, that the Southern US was a killing ground, a place where White Southerners saw their racially inferior neighbors as undeserving of true due process and “frontier justice” was an easy solution to keep the black community in their rightful place.

Mississippi, Louisiana, Georgia— these are failed states.

Taker states, states that historically have high murder rates, high poverty, and low GDP.

Excluding Texas and Florida, every single one of the states on the table Documented Racial Terror Lynchings by State (1877-1950) falls under the above criteria as failed states.

I am a strong believer in context clues, cherry picking is one thing and we have to be careful. However in this case, I believe that there is a correlation and at the very least an influence when government is more interested in perpetrating racial violence against its own people than growing its economy. Keeping the racial pecking order is more important in many of these places than having a successful society as a whole, division is a weakness and one we see greatly evidenced by the consistent low ranking of former confederate states with high levels of racial violence.

We have discussed the historical precedent here, yet this is not even the part I find most horrific, the worst of my findings points to an uptick in racial violence. While a public lynching is out of the question, that doesn’t mean that these racist bums don’t find ways to kill those they deem inferior. In fact things have been escalating over the last 20 years.

Lets talk about it.

Part 2: Modern Murders

Hate Crimes is the modern equivalent to lynching, in my opinion they are synonymous. Executing someone is the same no matter the means, and in the “Modern Confederacy” the data tells a chilling truth. The murder of our Black brothers and sisters is not a uncommon event. More so, it is difficult to get data on this subject, some states don’t report at all.

Under the Hate Crime Statistics Act of 1990 we see some data, and I emphasize some because federal data is often provided by the states, which it appears that states with historically high lynching rates are often lacking in their efforts to collect and share such data.

Between 2008 and 2024 data shows that the most common motivation for hate crimes was race-based prejudice.

A great data point for this is in 2023 the total number of hate crimes reported under their Data was 5,900 of those crimes 3,027 were targeting Black Americans.

Over fifty percent. Even more staggering in 2024 that number reached 11,679 this was the highest number since data collection started in 1991, and people don’t just decide from one year to the next to change their tune.

If the pattern holds or even dropped to forty percent we would still be looking at 4,672.

This shows one clear trend, as the rhetoric surrounding the Trump regime taking power and the systemic hatred the new MAGA movement bolstered around the election grew. So did the amount of hate crimes.

I must emphasize too that this is just one agency collecting data, if we look at another source this just get worse.

The Bureau of Justice Statistics tells a more chilling story, according to its National Crime Victimization Survey (NCVS) the number of hate crimes between 2005 and 2019 was 250,000. The FBI’s Data set was voluntary and largely inconsistent, even more concerning is that in 2023 eighty percent of the agencies that reported, reported zero hate crimes.

This means that in all likely hood the number of actual racially motivated hate crimes toward Black Americans is astronomically higher. So when we look at the data that I am going to share next, keep in mind that it is probably under reported on a scale that is hard to describe.

Reported Hate Crime Incidents in U.S. Hotspot States (AL, GA, LA, MS), 2021-2023

I could not find any data for Mississippi, which is truly incredible considering that it is historically the most racially violent state in the entire US.

That said I am not surprised, historically speaking the people in power in these states seek it so that they can exact their hatred on marginalized groups with impunity.

In the next section I am going to share some shocking correlations that further muddy the waters and point toward how little these places have changed over time.

Part 3: New Ways to Kill, Condemnation through Correlation

The truth is this— people are shaped by their environment. A great many of us are capable of breaking that cycle, but in many cases the most crucial element of doing so is leaving that environment.

In these states, increased poverty and a major emphasis on community especially through religious loyalty and the small town mentality create an environment that people are often isolated and not nearly as exposed to the wider world.

Of course this does not apply to everyone, however the data is simple. People in these states are statistically much more likely to be hateful, racist, bigot scum. Their culture and isolated and poor communities leads to the continuation of deep seated racism and violence.



Being Black in these states means you are more likely to get shot by the police, get murdered, receive the death Penalty, and die younger.

Here are some of my findings after aggregating a large amount of data.

The Correlation Between Historical Lynchings and Modern Negative Outcomes in U.S. Counties

It is true that correlation does not equal causation, but it also true that things that are correlated are also often related.

So when I look at this data, and I see that those same counties that were historically notorious for lynching are the same counties that have high numbers of officer involved shootings targeting Black Americans.

When I look at the data and see that Homicide rates are higher in counties that were historically full of racial violence.

When I look at those same counties that pioneered “Frontier Justice” and see a much higher rate of Black Americans getting the death penalty.

When I look at those same counties and see that Black Americans have a shorter life span.

When I look and see that a demographic that makes up 13% of the total American populous die at a rate of 100,000 more deaths per year in these regions.

I see a truth. I see the truth despite the lack of reporting, and the constant ruling of suicides and missing persons.

That this culture of hate has not lessened, it has strengthened, and it must be called out.

Conclusion

The ultimate truth is that history repeats itself, and while they don’t lynch Black Americans in the town square, they do it at night, or they become sheriffs so they can shoot them. They become coroners so they can rule murders suicides or simply don’t report them at all.

The truth is that we don’t know how bad things really are, even so we know that they are beyond horrific. We can no longer be silent, if you live in one of these places it must be us, the white community that marches for these officers and politicians to be removed, imprisoned and stripped of their power.

It must be us, the white people who walk our Black friends home at night, and us who condemn our neighbor for their flagrant racism instead of silently disagreeing.

The only way to stop this hatred is to cease tolerating it in any capacity. It is up to us. The White Americans, if we do not condemn the behaviors of those that perpetuate this violence, it will never stop.

No amount of laws, or oversight will stop them because they simply will seize control of the measures to curtail their violence and bury the truth.

This is what they have done for over 100 years.

Trey Reed is one of the victims that we have seen, yet the truth is for him being hung in public there is probably dozens that were shot, raped, or lynched somewhere in the woods, or in someones home.

To Trey who will never read these words— I never met you brother, I do not even know if we would have been friends or enemies. Even so I would like to think we would have been friends, I dedicate this to you. The fire and anger in my heart as I wrote every sentence of this piece was to bring attention to the systemic corruption that will seek to bury your death.

I refuse to let that be so, and I know that my Firebrands will join me in that sentiment. I know they will share this with every person on their contact list, that they will make your name the topic of conversation the next time they see their friends.

Because we will not look away, and we will not be silent.

Rest in Peace.

Firebrands, there was so much more that I read through in writing this piece, however to put it all in one document would be overwhelming. The goal here is to bring attention to the real reason for Trey’s death and to call out this plague that threatens millions of American’s every day.

I will attach a pdf to the end of this with links to all of the sources used.

Take this piece and share it, speak out for Trey. Say his name and use it as ammunition to topple this regime. I fight for our democracy, our liberties, our economic mobility, right to free speech, and now for Trey. Trey and every other person who’s brutal murder was swept under the rug.

Enough silence, burn this false narrative to the ground and shine your light on the truth.

I am counting on you firebrands.

A last note

Sources

