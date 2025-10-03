The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

Firebrands United w/ Walter Rhein

Join me and Walter as we talk about what Pissed us off this week, and much more!
Shane Yirak
and
Walter Rhein
Oct 03, 2025
Shalter Yein is here,

Walter Rhein
and I've finally gotten together! Join us for a discussion on what pissed us off this week and lots more, to kick off another Friday in the Fascist States of America.

The Firebrand Project is now my full-time job! I was fired after participating in the economic blackout in September. Instead of returning to the workforce as just another cog in the machine, I want to be a force for change. I want to turn The Firebrand Project into a community that can make a difference in fighting for our democracy.

To do this, I need your help. By becoming a paid subscriber, you will allow me to offer the following and continue adding more.

Weekly Shows M-F

The Firebrand Report - 12:30 pm PST

A show where I provide real-time analysis of three breaking news stories, giving you the rundown on what happened and sharing my thoughts on what this means for the future.

Daily Articles

Every day you will receive an article from me, the topic may vary, but the fire will be there. I want to arm you with more information. Providing each Firebrand in our community with the ability to further the discussion and broaden the number of informed Americans.

Monthly Firebrand Investigations

Every month, I will bring you a Firebrand Investigation, which is a report on something I believe is critical. I will dig deep, get the facts, and find the truth, no matter how ugly, and give it to you in a way that you can easily understand, break down, and share like the Firebrands you are.

Paid Subscriber Livestreams

Every month, we will have a paid subscriber live stream. This will be an opportunity for you to chat with me, ask questions, and broaden the discussion on a more personal level.

If you can’t afford to be a paid subscriber, you can always help by restacking, liking, commenting, and sharing The Firebrand Project with your friends and peers.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

