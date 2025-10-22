The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

Firebrands United w/ Nick Paro: Can the US win a war against Venezuela? The Destruction of the Peoples House.

A Firebrands United Special Episode.
Shane Yirak
and
Nick Paro
Oct 22, 2025
In today’s episode of Firebrands United, I am joined by my good friend

Nick Paro
Join us as we tackle the question… Can we really win a war in Venezuela?

Additionally, we respond in real-time to news about the illegal demolition of the East Wing.

We highlight strategies for speaking out and fighting back. We call upon the

MeidasTouch Network
to immediately take action and file a class action lawsuit on behalf of the American people, to halt all work on Trump’s monument to tyranny.

Read my article on how you can take action today against the companies participating in the destruction of the peoples house.

Trump is Demolishing the White House, Here is How We Fight Back!

Trump is Demolishing the White House, Here is How We Fight Back!

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
