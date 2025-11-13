Firebrands United w/ Ellie Leonard: The Flood Gates are Open, Unpacking The Newest Epstein Files Releases!

The last two days have been a whirlwind of Epstein files. It’s hard to get a grip on what is actually going on.

So I phoned a friend!

joins me to try to bring some sense to what is going on at this pivotal moment in US history.

This is one you will not want to miss!

Subscribe to Ellie Here!

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue.

For $6 a month, you can help me bring more Firebrands to our cause. It is because of each of you that this is possible.

A last note… Even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

Make a One-Time Donation!

Share

Leave a comment

More From The Firebrand Project

Help The Banner & Backbone team feed America! Patriots take care of each other.

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video with

! Join me for my next live video in the app.