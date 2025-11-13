The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

Firebrands United w/ Ellie Leonard: The Flood Gates are Open, Unpacking The Newest Epstein Files Releases!

A Firebrands United Exclusive!
Shane Yirak
and
Ellie Leonard
Nov 13, 2025

The last two days have been a whirlwind of Epstein files. It’s hard to get a grip on what is actually going on.

So I phoned a friend!

Ellie Leonard
joins me to try to bring some sense to what is going on at this pivotal moment in US history.

This is one you will not want to miss!

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue.

For $6 a month, you can help me bring more Firebrands to our cause. It is because of each of you that this is possible.

A last note… Even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

Thank you

Nick Paro
,
Sandra Tuttle
,
Kiera Stroup
,
Michael McConaha
,
Elizabeth Goodden
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Ellie Leonard
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

